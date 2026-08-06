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Wide Receiver Target Hogs - Upside Fantasy Football Picks for 2026

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DeVonta Smith - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

Matt's must-have wide receiver fantasy football breakouts who will command a massive target share in 2026. He looks at elite fantasy football WR draft targets.

Last season, five receivers topped 160 targets, including Ja'Marr Chase (185), Amon-Ra St. Brown (172), Trey McBride (169), Puka Nacua (166), and Jaxon Smith-Njigba (163), forming one of the most exclusive clubs. Assuming Malik Nabers was healthy in his 2024 season, which featured 170 targets, it would've gained him access to this club.

So, which receivers have an opportunity to push for membership this season? Well, to have a realistic shot, several things must fall just right. First, volume. Each of the names above plays in elite offenses or offenses in which the ball is funneled in their direction. Second, health. Your best ability is your availability. Third, target share. All five players who led the league in targets finished with at least a 32% target share.

With that in mind, here are five receivers who are positioned to be the focal points of their teams' passing attack and present fantasy managers with plenty of upside heading into 2026.

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Non-PPR (Standard) rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Best Ball rankings | Underdog rankings | Dynasty rankings | IDP rankings | Injuries

 

Chris Olave, New Orleans Saints

Chris Olave’s inclusion on the list should come as little surprise. While Olave doesn’t have the type of fanfare as some of the elite fantasy options, his numbers aren’t all that far behind, either. Olave’s 156 targets were the next-highest total a season ago, while his 100 receptions were the fifth most among wide receivers.

Breaking down the analytics, Olave was the recipient of 9.4 targets per game, which ranked sixth, while his 27.2% target share ranked 10th among all pass-catchers. When looking at the receivers ahead of Olave in terms of targets, Olave’s 12.2 aDot was the highest amongst that group.

What makes Olave scary is that the 1,820 air yards were the most in the NFL, and that was with some questionable play under center early on in the season before a rookie signal-caller took over.

Assuming Tyler Shough takes the next step in his development, the other aspect that benefits Olave is the addition of a legitimate weapon opposite him in rookie Jordyn Tyson. Every top target hog had a secondary option to keep defenses honest, whether it was Tee Higgins, Davante Adams, Michael Wilson, or Jameson Williams.

 

Rashee Rice, Kansas City Chiefs

Despite playing in just eight games last season, Rashee Rice showed some of the greatest potential among his wide receiver peers. In those eight games, Rice caught 53 of 78 targets for 571 receiving yards and a team-high five touchdowns. If you double his production to account for 16 games, yes, it’s lazy math; it’s easy to deduce that Rice would be in line for 106 receptions and 156 targets.

In 2025, over a short sample, Rice ran 250 routes and had a route share of 72.9%. From Week 7 to Week 15, when healthy, Rice was averaging 9.6 targets per game. Only Chase (13.9), McBride (10.6), St. Brown (10.1), Michael Wilson (10.1), and Travis Hunter (13.0) averaged more; however, Rice’s 0.31 targets per route run trailed only Chase and St. Brown among those to run 200 or more routes over that time.

Here’s hoping Rice has put the offseason behind him and can get himself back into the form we saw last season, as he should be fully recovered from that ACL injury by the time Week 1 commences.

While Travis Kelce is not the same player he was two or three seasons ago, opposing defenses still need to take him into account, which gives Rice a viable option opposite him. Xavier Worthy, Cyrus Allen, and Tyquan Thornton are fairly unproven at this point.

 

Emeka Egbuka, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Another receiver whose 9.4 targets per game finished among the top 10 is Emeka Egbuka of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers; if you are sensing a theme, it’s very much by design.

During Egbuka’s rookie campaign, the Ohio State product would go on to haul in 63 of 127 targets for 938 receiving yards and six touchdowns, finishing as the WR20 in fantasy. While the final product looks promising, the season itself was a tale of two halves.

For the better part of the first half of the season, Egbuka was a top-10 fantasy receiver averaging 16.3 fantasy points per game over the first nine contests. In those first nine games, Egbuka accounted for 38.6% of the Buccaneers' air yards, owned a 30.6% team receiving market share, and commanded a 24% target share. Egbuka's 677 receiving yards were the eighth most over that period.

Unfortunately, the rookie wall hit hard, as Baker Mayfield played through injuries that slowed the Buccaneers' passing attack. Over Egbuka’s final seven games, he ranked 54th in receiving yards (253) despite seeing 49 targets, the 16th most. The 7.0 targets per game and the 21.9% target share were also considerable drops in comparison to the first half of the season.

Entering 2026, Mayfield is healthy, Egbuka is healthy, as are Chris Godwin Jr. and Jalen McMillan, who each pose legit threats in the passing game. More importantly, for a receiver who had already earned 127 targets as a rookie, the departure of Mike Evans opens the role as alpha with the offense. In eight games, Evans saw 61 targets. Before last season, Evans had seen 109 or more targets in each of his 11 seasons.

 

DeVonta Smith, Philadelphia Eagles

As mentioned previously with Egbuka, DeVonta Smith finds himself as a highly targeted receiver (113) who is now emerging as the top option in his team's passing attack after the departure of A.J. Brown, who is vacating 121 targets of his own.

Now, to be fair, Smith isn’t going to take all 121 targets; however, if he can absorb even 25% of that volume, it will push him just shy of 145 targets on the season.

People have been questioning all offseason whether Smith can be that alpha receiver in an offense. We saw it in college where in 2020 he not only had 117 receptions, 1,856 receiving yards, and 23 touchdown receptions, but he would also go on to claim the Heisman Trophy, joining four other receivers to accomplish that feat. Even that is stretching it, as Desmond Howard was better known as a returner and Travis Hunter was effective on both sides of the ball.

As a professional, Smith has the 2022 season to point to. In just his second season, Smith caught 95 of 136 passes thrown in his direction, resulting in 1,196 receiving yards and seven touchdowns. In fact, outside of the 13-game 2024 season, Smith has assumed 100 or more targets in four of five professional campaigns.

With Brown now gone, Smith should improve upon the 23.9% target share he received last season. The additions of Dontayvion Wicks, Marquise Brown, Elijah Moore, Makai Lemon, and Eli Stowers should only push that number closer to 28%, which is within striking distance of the 32% threshold. Lemon’s presence should offer the same sort of protection to Smith as Smith once provided Brown.

 

Garrett Wilson, New York Jets

Fantasy managers are a fickle bunch. The need for instant gratification is always present. Often, once a player has been removed for a period of time, they are forgotten or, at the very least, depreciated.

One receiver fantasy managers must not forget is Jets wideout Garrett Wilson. Back in 2024, Wilson’s 154 targets were tied with Justin Jefferson for the fourth most in the NFL. That season, Wilson finished eighth in receptions (108) and 12th in receiving yards (1,104), and that was with the ghost of Aaron Rodgers under center.

Last season, despite participating in just seven contests and amid a quarterback carousel that included Justin Fields, Tyrod Taylor, and Brady Cook, Wilson still led the team in receiving yards and was second in receptions and targets.

Analytically, Wilson averaged 7.9 targets per game; assuming that number remains the same, projecting it over 17 games yields 134 targets. The wild card in all this is Geno Smith.

While Smith would rather forget his time in Las Vegas, he is only a season removed from completing 70.4% of his passing attempts and throwing for 4,320 yards. Truth is, Smith could be the best quarterback Wilson has had in New York as he enters his fifth season.

Fantasy enthusiasts should be betting on the over on the targets per game with Smith under center, especially with Wilson earning a 30.4% target share last season and drawing 46.6% of the Jets’ total air yards in games he played.

Wilson is currently the WR21, according to Yahoo ADP; with that kind of volume and those shares, there is no reason not to believe Wilson finishes as a WR1 in fantasy this season as long as he remains healthy.

 

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2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players - Chris Olave, Rashee Rice, Emeka Egbuka, DeVonta Smith, Garrett Wilson. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy football drafts.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Draft? button to see who the recommended draft picks are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.

Improvements For Who Should I Draft? You may have noticed our Who Should I Draft? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your 2026 fantasy football drafts. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats and projections, ADPs, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their preseason fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research and update them constantly throughout the preseason. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is to select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Draft Searches. Curious to see some tough draft decisions for 2026? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Draft? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Draft

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Draft tool for 2026 drafts for Chris Olave, Rashee Rice, Emeka Egbuka, DeVonta Smith, Garrett Wilson:

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Brock Bowers
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Saquon Barkley
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Zay Flowers
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Breece Hall
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James Cook III
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Davante Adams
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Justin Jefferson
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Amon-Ra St. Brown
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Josh Jacobs
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Jonathan Taylor
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Colston Loveland
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Jaxon Smith-Njigba
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Garrett Wilson
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Ja'Marr Chase
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Christian McCaffrey
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Bijan Robinson
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Luther Burden III
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Puka Nacua
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Mike Evans
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Jahmyr Gibbs
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Jaylen Waddle
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Malik Nabers
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Cam Skattebo
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Lamar Jackson
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David Montgomery
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Jordyn Tyson
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Joe Burrow
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Rome Odunze
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Brian Thomas Jr.
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Michael Wilson
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Josh Downs
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Jayden Reed
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Xavier Worthy
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Chris Godwin Jr.
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Jayden Higgins
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Jalen McMillan
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Rashid Shaheed
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Omar Cooper Jr.
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Jauan Jennings
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Deebo Samuel Sr.
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Denzel Boston
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Calvin Ridley
Rashee Rice
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Davante Adams
Rashee Rice
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Josh Jacobs
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Rashee Rice
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Ladd McConkey
Rashee Rice
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Travis Etienne Jr.
Rashee Rice
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Rashee Rice
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Rashee Rice
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Emeka Egbuka
Rashee Rice
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Tee Higgins
Rashee Rice
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Terry Mclaurin
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Josh Allen
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Trey McBride
Rashee Rice
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Malik Nabers
Rashee Rice
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Cam Skattebo
Rashee Rice
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Chris Olave
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Rome Odunze
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Brian Thomas Jr.
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Jakobi Meyers
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Jordan Addison
Rashee Rice
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Michael Wilson
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Alec Pierce
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Michael Pittman Jr.
Rashee Rice
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Josh Downs
Rashee Rice
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Jayden Reed
Rashee Rice
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Stefon Diggs
Rashee Rice
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Xavier Worthy
Rashee Rice
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Chris Godwin Jr.
Rashee Rice
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Makai Lemon
Rashee Rice
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Quentin Johnston
Rashee Rice
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KC Concepcion
Rashee Rice
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Rashee Rice
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Wan'dale Robinson
Rashee Rice
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Jalen Coker
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Romeo Doubs
Rashee Rice
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Khalil Shakir
Rashee Rice
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Jayden Higgins
Rashee Rice
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Jalen McMillan
Rashee Rice
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Rashid Shaheed
Rashee Rice
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Omar Cooper Jr.
Rashee Rice
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Jauan Jennings
Rashee Rice
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Deebo Samuel Sr.
Rashee Rice
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Denzel Boston
Rashee Rice
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Calvin Ridley
Emeka Egbuka
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Garrett Wilson
Emeka Egbuka
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Terry Mclaurin
Emeka Egbuka
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Ladd McConkey
Emeka Egbuka
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Luther Burden III
Emeka Egbuka
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Colston Loveland
Emeka Egbuka
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Mike Evans
Emeka Egbuka
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Josh Jacobs
Emeka Egbuka
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Tetairoa McMillan
Emeka Egbuka
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Rashee Rice
Emeka Egbuka
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Jaylen Waddle
Emeka Egbuka
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Davante Adams
Emeka Egbuka
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Malik Nabers
Emeka Egbuka
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Breece Hall
Emeka Egbuka
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Cam Skattebo
Emeka Egbuka
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Zay Flowers
Emeka Egbuka
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Lamar Jackson
Emeka Egbuka
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Travis Etienne Jr.
Emeka Egbuka
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Jameson Williams
Emeka Egbuka
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Javonte Williams
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D'Andre Swift
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Tee Higgins
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DJ Moore
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Josh Allen
Emeka Egbuka
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Jayden Daniels
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Kyren Williams
Emeka Egbuka
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Bhayshul Tuten
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Trey McBride
Emeka Egbuka
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David Montgomery
Emeka Egbuka
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Devonta Smith
Emeka Egbuka
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TreVeyon Henderson
Emeka Egbuka
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Jeremiyah Love
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Quinshon Judkins
Emeka Egbuka
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A.J. Brown
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Drake Maye
Emeka Egbuka
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Chris Olave
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Bucky Irving
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Brock Bowers
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Jadarian Price
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Nico Collins
Emeka Egbuka
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Jordyn Tyson
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Derrick Henry
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Christian Watson
Emeka Egbuka
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Omarion Hampton
Emeka Egbuka
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Joe Burrow
Emeka Egbuka
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Chase Brown
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Carnell Tate
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De'Von Achane
Emeka Egbuka
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Marvin Harrison Jr.
Emeka Egbuka
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George Pickens
Emeka Egbuka
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Tony Pollard
Emeka Egbuka
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Kenneth Walker III
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Parker Washington
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Ashton Jeanty
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Rhamondre Stevenson
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Tyler Warren
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Drake London
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Chuba Hubbard
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James Cook III
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Jalen Hurts
Emeka Egbuka
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Justin Jefferson
Emeka Egbuka
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Rome Odunze
Emeka Egbuka
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Amon-Ra St. Brown
Emeka Egbuka
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Brian Thomas Jr.
Emeka Egbuka
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Jonathan Taylor
Emeka Egbuka
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Caleb Williams
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Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Emeka Egbuka
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DK Metcalf
Emeka Egbuka
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CeeDee Lamb
Emeka Egbuka
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Tucker Kraft
Emeka Egbuka
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Puka Nacua
Emeka Egbuka
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Ja'Marr Chase
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Courtland Sutton
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Jakobi Meyers
Emeka Egbuka
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Jordan Addison
Emeka Egbuka
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Michael Wilson
Emeka Egbuka
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Alec Pierce
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Michael Pittman Jr.
Emeka Egbuka
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Josh Downs
Emeka Egbuka
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Jayden Reed
Emeka Egbuka
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Stefon Diggs
Emeka Egbuka
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Xavier Worthy
Emeka Egbuka
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Chris Godwin Jr.
Emeka Egbuka
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Makai Lemon
Emeka Egbuka
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Quentin Johnston
Emeka Egbuka
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KC Concepcion
Emeka Egbuka
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Matthew Golden
Emeka Egbuka
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Wan'dale Robinson
Emeka Egbuka
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Jalen Coker
Emeka Egbuka
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Romeo Doubs
Emeka Egbuka
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Khalil Shakir
Emeka Egbuka
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Jayden Higgins
Emeka Egbuka
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Jalen McMillan
Emeka Egbuka
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Rashid Shaheed
Emeka Egbuka
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Omar Cooper Jr.
Emeka Egbuka
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Jauan Jennings
Emeka Egbuka
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Deebo Samuel Sr.
Emeka Egbuka
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Denzel Boston
Emeka Egbuka
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Calvin Ridley
Emeka Egbuka
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Ryan Flournoy
Devonta Smith
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Jeremiyah Love
Devonta Smith
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Trey McBride
Devonta Smith
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A.J. Brown
Devonta Smith
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Kyren Williams
Devonta Smith
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Chris Olave
Devonta Smith
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Josh Allen
Devonta Smith
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Brock Bowers
Devonta Smith
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Tee Higgins
Devonta Smith
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Nico Collins
Devonta Smith
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Javonte Williams
Devonta Smith
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Derrick Henry
Devonta Smith
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Travis Etienne Jr.
Devonta Smith
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Omarion Hampton
Devonta Smith
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Zay Flowers
Devonta Smith
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Chase Brown
Devonta Smith
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Breece Hall
Devonta Smith
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De'Von Achane
Devonta Smith
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Davante Adams
Devonta Smith
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George Pickens
Devonta Smith
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Rashee Rice
Devonta Smith
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Kenneth Walker III
Devonta Smith
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Josh Jacobs
Devonta Smith
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Ashton Jeanty
Devonta Smith
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Colston Loveland
Devonta Smith
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Saquon Barkley
Devonta Smith
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Ladd McConkey
Devonta Smith
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Drake London
Devonta Smith
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Garrett Wilson
Devonta Smith
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James Cook III
Devonta Smith
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Emeka Egbuka
Devonta Smith
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Justin Jefferson
Devonta Smith
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Terry Mclaurin
Devonta Smith
vs
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vs
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vs
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vs
Lamar Jackson
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vs
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vs
Michael Wilson
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Omar Cooper Jr.
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