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5 Rookie Breakout Candidates for Fantasy Football: First-Year Draft Targets

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Jordyn Tyson - College Football DFS Picks, NCAA CFB Rankings

Dominick's five fantasy football rookie breakout candidates. His top 2026 fantasy sleeper targets for early rounds in drafts include Fernando Mendoza, Jeremiyah Love, and more

It is almost time for fantasy football drafts to start. This means it is time to find out which rookies are worth taking and which ones should be left in the queue.

July 6 starts the Scott Fish Bowl. It's the official start of the fantasy football season. There are 22 rounds, and many players taken here will not be taken anywhere else. This is where a player like Phillip Lindsay was drafted before his breakout as a rookie.

So, who are some of the best rookies to come out of the NFL Draft in April?

Editor's Note: The FFPC Baby Gorilla Tournament is now open, featuring a $100,000 grand prize and a $675,450 total prize pool! This 12-team, Tight End Premium contest uses a 20-round draft format, with the overall winners determined by total points scored during Weeks 15–17. Get $25 to use toward your first entry by signing up through our link. Grab your team now! Sign Up Now!

 

Fernando Mendoza, QB, Las Vegas Raiders

Some will use the model of Bill Parcells and say that Mendoza only has one season of production at the college level and that he does not have four years of college experience. Well, sorry to Parcells' disciples, but no one will play for four years in college anymore. Whoever does is immediately behind the eight ball coming into the NFL.

The one year of great production that Mendoza had not only led him to the Heisman Trophy, but it has also led a team like Indiana, the college team with the most losses of all time, to an undefeated season and a national championship.

Cam Ward, the No. 1 selection by Tennessee in 2025, came in with the same amount of fanfare. The difference with Mendoza is that the team he enters also has talented pieces already there. Pieces like RB Ashton Jeanty and TE Brock Bowers, who will make the transition more palatable for Mendoza and give him a baseline of production.

Where Ward was seen as a bit cocky coming into the league, Mendoza is the opposite and has the attitude of learning from others and a respect for all his teammates. This will endear the new signal-caller to his teammates, and with veteran backup Kirk Cousins in the room, he will have an ear to bend when questions arise.

Mendoza will not be a star at the start of the season, but he can be a wonderful second QB in such leagues and a solid bye-week QB before making his mark in future seasons.

 

Jeremiyah Love, RB, Arizona Cardinals

The Cardinals are in complete rebuild mode again. For the 20th time in 25 seasons, Arizona will look to improve its relevance while attempting to compete in the most difficult division in the NFL.

The Los Angeles Rams, San Francisco 49ers, and defending Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks are all legitimate contenders for the Lombardi Trophy. Arizona, on the other end, is a real contender for the No. 1 selection in the 2027 NFL Draft.

Arizona needs to find out what it has in Love, Trey McBride, the No. 1 TE in fantasy football in 2025, and Marvin Harrison Jr.Harrison came into the league as a No. 4 overall selection but has been disappointing, with both injury and inconsistent play hampering him through two seasons.

On top of this, Kyler Murray is now in Minnesota, and Jacoby Brissett is asking for more money before coming to training camp. If Brissett continues to hold out, the ball will be turned over to either Gardner Minshew II or rookie Carson Beck, who has a lot to talk to Love about when it comes to Notre Dame vs. Miami.

No matter which of these three men turns out to be the starting QB for Arizona, Love will be someone of immense importance as he can not only run the ball great, but he is also an adept receiver from the backfield.

Just by being drafted at the No. 4 selection in the draft, Love is a top-5-paid running back. He now must prove to the Cardinals and others that he is worth the financial guarantee.

 

KC Concepcion, WR, Cleveland Browns

Concepcion made his mark in the ACC at NC State before following the money trail west to College Station. During his one season with Texas A&M, Concepcion finished with 61 catches for 919 yards and nine TDs. He averaged 15.1 yards per catch for the Aggies while playing in all 13 games as Texas A&M made the playoff before losing to the eventual national runner-up in Miami.

On top of his 61 receptions, the 5’11", 190-pound Concepcion also returned 25 punts for two TDs and an average of 18.7 yards per return.

With the Browns' QB position in turmoil and the receivers being just as confused as the rest of us, rookie Concepcion may lead the pack in receiving for Cleveland when the dust settles. Whoever studies the playbook best will be rewarded. As a rookie, Concepcion has all the advantages he could want to become a WR2 for fantasy.

 

Max Klare, TE, Los Angeles Rams

Sean McVay and Matthew Stafford both love using athletic tight ends to move the ball. Klare, at 6’5" and 243 pounds, fits this prototype and will provide a safe target for Stafford when he wants to drop the ball down and get free yardage for the offense.

Colby Parkinson and Tyler Higbee, who is entering his 10th season, will lead the way at the TE position to start. But both are getting long in the tooth, and Stafford wants to win another Super Bowl before he retires.

If the TE from Purdue and Ohio State can provide the needed spark, he will take over the room and the position for the Rams. He is a terrific addition to dynasty leagues and is a solid late-round addition in redraft leagues.

 

Jordyn Tyson, WR, New Orleans Saints

This selection is completely based on health. After being forced to miss the amazing Arizona State vs. Texas playoff game due to injury after the 2024 season, Tyson was often hurt again in the 2025 season for the Sun Devils.

It also did not help matters that his starting QB, Sam Leavitt, was injured and missed a majority of the season in 2025. This left Tyson with just 61 receptions, 711 yards, and eight TDs in nine games on the season.

Despite the pedestrian season during his final year, the talent showed through enough for the Saints and others to want him high in the 2026 NFL Draft, and New Orleans got him at No. 8 to pair with Chris Olave. By doing so, the Saints hope the offense can continue the resurgence it found after changing to Tyler Shough in 2025.

Shough, an older rookie who is entering his second season and will be 27 during the month of September, has a big arm and a veteran presence, which can make the period of adaptation shorter for Tyson as he learns to be the second in line behind Olave. Rather than always being the person who gets all the major targets.

At 6’2" and 200 pounds, Tyson can win 50/50 balls that are thrown his way. He can also give the Saints a downfield threat to stretch the field and allow the running game to produce.

Tyson is another rookie who looks to be in line for a solid rookie season. He makes a wonderful double-digit-round add and is a good top-2-round selection for dynasty rookie drafts.

 

Who Should I Draft Tool

Read more about the Who Should I Draft tool here:

2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players - Fernando Mendoza, Jeremiyah Love, Max Klare, Jordyn Tyson, KC Concepcion. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy football drafts.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Draft? button to see who the recommended draft picks are based on fantasy football rankings, projections and more.

Improvements For Who Should I Draft? You may have noticed, our Who Should I Draft? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your 2026 fantasy football drafts. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats and projections, ADPs, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their preseason fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research, and update it constantly throughout the preseason. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players that are ranked.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do, is to select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Draft Searches. Curious to see some tough draft decisions for 2026? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Draft? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Draft

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Draft tool for 2026 drafts for Fernando Mendoza, Jeremiyah Love, Max Klare, Jordyn Tyson, KC Concepcion:

Fernando Mendoza
vs
Dylan Sampson
Fernando Mendoza
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Kayshon Boutte
Fernando Mendoza
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Tank Bigsby
Fernando Mendoza
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Isaac TeSlaa
Fernando Mendoza
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Kaytron Allen
Fernando Mendoza
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Tyreek Hill
Fernando Mendoza
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Pat Freiermuth
Fernando Mendoza
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Cooper Kupp
Fernando Mendoza
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Germie Bernard
Fernando Mendoza
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Gunnar Helm
Fernando Mendoza
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Jacoby Brissett
Fernando Mendoza
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Terrance Ferguson
Fernando Mendoza
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Dalton Schultz
Fernando Mendoza
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Jason Myers
Fernando Mendoza
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Emanuel Wilson
Fernando Mendoza
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Travis Hunter
Fernando Mendoza
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Tyjae Spears
Fernando Mendoza
vs
Cameron Dicker
Fernando Mendoza
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T.J. Hockenson
Fernando Mendoza
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Alvin Kamara
Fernando Mendoza
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Deebo Samuel Sr.
Fernando Mendoza
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Fernando Mendoza
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Fernando Mendoza
vs
Jordan James
Fernando Mendoza
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Denver Broncos
Fernando Mendoza
vs
Jonah Coleman
Fernando Mendoza
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Jalen Nailor
Fernando Mendoza
vs
Braelon Allen
Fernando Mendoza
vs
Cam Little
Fernando Mendoza
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Antonio Williams
Fernando Mendoza
vs
Ka'imi Fairbairn
Fernando Mendoza
vs
De'Zhaun Stribling
Fernando Mendoza
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Seattle Seahawks
Fernando Mendoza
vs
Aaron Rodgers
Fernando Mendoza
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Los Angeles Rams
Fernando Mendoza
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Fernando Mendoza
vs
Bryce Young
Fernando Mendoza
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DJ Giddens
Fernando Mendoza
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Tre Tucker
Fernando Mendoza
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Ray Davis
Fernando Mendoza
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Jerry Jeudy
Fernando Mendoza
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Pat Bryant
Fernando Mendoza
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Brandon Aubrey
Fernando Mendoza
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Josh Allen
Fernando Mendoza
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Lamar Jackson
Fernando Mendoza
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Jayden Daniels
Fernando Mendoza
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Drake Maye
Fernando Mendoza
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Joe Burrow
Fernando Mendoza
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Jalen Hurts
Fernando Mendoza
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Caleb Williams
Fernando Mendoza
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Justin Herbert
Fernando Mendoza
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Trevor Lawrence
Fernando Mendoza
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Dak Prescott
Fernando Mendoza
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Brock Purdy
Fernando Mendoza
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Jaxson Dart
Fernando Mendoza
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Patrick Mahomes II
Fernando Mendoza
vs
Matthew Stafford
Fernando Mendoza
vs
Bo Nix
Fernando Mendoza
vs
Tyler Shough
Fernando Mendoza
vs
Jared Goff
Fernando Mendoza
vs
Jordan Love
Fernando Mendoza
vs
Kyler Murray
Jeremiyah Love
vs
De'Von Achane
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Devonta Smith
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Chris Olave
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Trey McBride
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Nico Collins
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Tee Higgins
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Derrick Henry
Jeremiyah Love
vs
A.J. Brown
Jeremiyah Love
vs
George Pickens
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Kyren Williams
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Brock Bowers
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Omarion Hampton
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Garrett Wilson
Jeremiyah Love
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Chase Brown
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Josh Allen
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Davante Adams
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Jeremiyah Love
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Zay Flowers
Jeremiyah Love
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Saquon Barkley
Jeremiyah Love
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Javonte Williams
Jeremiyah Love
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Drake London
Jeremiyah Love
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Breece Hall
Jeremiyah Love
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James Cook III
Jeremiyah Love
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Malik Nabers
Jeremiyah Love
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Justin Jefferson
Jeremiyah Love
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Josh Jacobs
Jeremiyah Love
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Amon-Ra St. Brown
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Luther Burden III
Jeremiyah Love
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Ladd McConkey
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Rashee Rice
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Colston Loveland
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Bijan Robinson
Jeremiyah Love
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Emeka Egbuka
Jeremiyah Love
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Puka Nacua
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Cam Skattebo
Jeremiyah Love
vs
D'Andre Swift
Jeremiyah Love
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TreVeyon Henderson
Jeremiyah Love
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Bhayshul Tuten
Jeremiyah Love
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Jadarian Price
Jeremiyah Love
vs
David Montgomery
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Bucky Irving
Jeremiyah Love
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Rhamondre Stevenson
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Jaylen Warren
Jeremiyah Love
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Tony Pollard
Jeremiyah Love
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Jeremiyah Love
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Aaron Jones Sr.
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Blake Corum
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Rico Dowdle
Jeremiyah Love
vs
RJ Harvey
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Kyle Monangai
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Christian Watson
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Jordyn Tyson
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Rome Odunze
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Alec Pierce
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Drake Maye
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Parker Washington
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Bucky Irving
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Joe Burrow
Jordyn Tyson
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Carnell Tate
Jordyn Tyson
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Rhamondre Stevenson
Jordyn Tyson
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Jayden Daniels
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Tyler Warren
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Jordyn Tyson
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Chuba Hubbard
Jordyn Tyson
vs
David Montgomery
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Jalen Hurts
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Jadarian Price
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Courtland Sutton
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Jordyn Tyson
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Caleb Williams
Jordyn Tyson
vs
DJ Moore
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Jaylen Warren
Jordyn Tyson
vs
D'Andre Swift
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Michael Wilson
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Lamar Jackson
Jordyn Tyson
vs
DK Metcalf
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Tony Pollard
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Cam Skattebo
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Mike Evans
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Jordan Addison
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Jameson Williams
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Tucker Kraft
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Justin Herbert
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Colston Loveland
Jordyn Tyson
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Rashee Rice
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Puka Nacua
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Jordyn Tyson
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Justin Jefferson
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Drake London
Jordyn Tyson
vs
George Pickens
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Nico Collins
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Chris Olave
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Devonta Smith
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Tee Higgins
Jordyn Tyson
vs
A.J. Brown
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Garrett Wilson
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Davante Adams
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Zay Flowers
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Malik Nabers
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Luther Burden III
KC Concepcion
vs
Makai Lemon
KC Concepcion
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
KC Concepcion
vs
Xavier Worthy
KC Concepcion
vs
Kyle Monangai
KC Concepcion
vs
Josh Downs
KC Concepcion
vs
Brock Purdy
KC Concepcion
vs
Jayden Reed
KC Concepcion
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Jaxson Dart
KC Concepcion
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Michael Pittman Jr.
KC Concepcion
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
KC Concepcion
vs
Sam Laporta
KC Concepcion
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
KC Concepcion
vs
RJ Harvey
KC Concepcion
vs
Dalton Kincaid
KC Concepcion
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
KC Concepcion
vs
Quentin Johnston
KC Concepcion
vs
Rico Dowdle
KC Concepcion
vs
Matthew Stafford
KC Concepcion
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
KC Concepcion
vs
Bo Nix
KC Concepcion
vs
Mark Andrews
KC Concepcion
vs
Matthew Golden
KC Concepcion
vs
Dak Prescott
KC Concepcion
vs
Jalen Coker
KC Concepcion
vs
Blake Corum
KC Concepcion
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
KC Concepcion
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
KC Concepcion
vs
Jordan Mason
KC Concepcion
vs
Ricky Pearsall
KC Concepcion
vs
Tyler Shough
KC Concepcion
vs
Trevor Lawrence
KC Concepcion
vs
Jared Goff
KC Concepcion
vs
J.K. Dobbins
KC Concepcion
vs
Jordan Love
KC Concepcion
vs
Justin Herbert
KC Concepcion
vs
Kyler Murray
KC Concepcion
vs
Tucker Kraft
KC Concepcion
vs
Keaton Mitchell
KC Concepcion
vs
Jordan Addison
KC Concepcion
vs
Travis Kelce
KC Concepcion
vs
Jakobi Meyers
KC Concepcion
vs
Romeo Doubs
KC Concepcion
vs
Tony Pollard
KC Concepcion
vs
Puka Nacua
KC Concepcion
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
KC Concepcion
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
KC Concepcion
vs
CeeDee Lamb
KC Concepcion
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
KC Concepcion
vs
Justin Jefferson
KC Concepcion
vs
Drake London
KC Concepcion
vs
George Pickens
KC Concepcion
vs
Nico Collins
KC Concepcion
vs
Chris Olave
KC Concepcion
vs
Devonta Smith
KC Concepcion
vs
Tee Higgins
KC Concepcion
vs
A.J. Brown
KC Concepcion
vs
Garrett Wilson
KC Concepcion
vs
Davante Adams
KC Concepcion
vs
Zay Flowers
KC Concepcion
vs
Malik Nabers
KC Concepcion
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
KC Concepcion
vs
Luther Burden III

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Remains Boom-or-Bust at John Deere Classic
CFB

Arch Manning Named Preseason Walter Camp All-American
Tony Finau

Looking for Consistency at John Deere Classic
CFB

Jayden Limar Tasked with Replacing Jonah Coleman
Jacob Bridgeman

Looks to Get Back on Track at John Deere Classic
Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Offers Sneaky Value at TPC Deere Run
Jordan Spieth

Lacking in Too Many Areas to be Trusted at John Deere Classic
Tom Kim

is Hard to Ignore This Week at John Deere Classic
Ben Griffin

Near Must-Play Territory at John Deere Classic
Eric Cole

is a Tantalizing Option at TPC Deere Run
Jackson Suber

Has Chance to Compete at John Deere Classic
PGA

J.T. Poston Finding Form For John Deere Classic
Keith Mitchell

Continues Playing Well Heading to John Deere Classic
Jackson Koivun

Has Been Outstanding on the PGA Tour University
Chris Gotterup

is One of the Favorites to Win John Deere Classic
Rickie Fowler

Needs A Strong Performance at John Deere Classic
Luke Clanton

Playing Steady as He Gears Up For John Deere Classic
Keegan Bradley

Finding Some Form Heading to John Deere Classic
Corey Seager

Exits Early on Tuesday With Back Discomfort
Shohei Ohtani

Next Start Pushed Back to Friday
Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Scratched on Tuesday With Back Tightness
Hunter Greene

to Make 2026 Debut With Reds on Saturday
Brian Campbell

Set to Defend at John Deere Classic
Ronald Acuña Jr.

Ronald Acuna Jr. a "Long Shot" to Return Before All-Star Break
CFB

Deuce Alexander the Next Breakout Ole Miss Wide Receiver?
CFB

DJ Miller Primed for WR1 Duties for Kentucky?
CFB

Kevin Jennings Lists Yamir Knight as Breakout Pick in 2026
CFB

Nebraska Running Back Mekhi Nelson Arrested on Battery Charge
CFB

Ohio State Lands Commitment From Marcus Fakatou
Byron Buxton

Day-to-Day With Hip Impingement
Jeremy Peña

Jeremy Pena Headed to Injured List With Mild Calf Strain
Shane Van Gisbergen

Holds on for his Second Cup Series Sonoma Win
Chase Briscoe

Falls Short of Victory at Sonoma
Ty Gibbs

Sweeps First Two Stages, Earns First Top-Five Finish at Sonoma
Denny Hamlin

Gains the Season Points Lead Despite Underwhelming Sonoma Finish
Tyler Reddick

Loses the Regular-Season Points Lead After Car Trouble at Sonoma
Manuel Torres

Knocked Out In The Second Round
Rafael Fiziev

Returns To The Win Column
Michel Pereira

Drops Decision At UFC Baku
Shara Magomedov

Gets Comeback Victory
Nazim Sadykhov

Suffers First-Round TKO Loss
Matheus Camilo

Shines At UFC Baku
Charles Johnson

Suffers Third-Round Submission Loss
Asu Almabayev

Gets Third-Round Submission Win
Kyle Larson

Could be A Spoiler for the Win at Sonoma
Michael McDowell

is Likely to Have Another Great Race at Sonoma
Chase Briscoe

Should DFS Managers Roster Chase Briscoe at Sonoma?
Chris Buescher

is Set for a Strong DFS Performance at Sonoma
Ryan Blaney

May be an Underrated DFS Pick at Sonoma
William Byron

Should DFS Managers Roster William Byron at Sonoma?
NASCAR

A.J. Allmendinger Could Have Another Strong Run at Sonoma
Ross Chastain

Is Ross Chastain Worth Rostering for Sonoma DFS Lineups?
Shane Van Gisbergen

Can Shane van Gisbergen Dominate at Sonoma Again?
Ty Gibbs

Speeds to First Road-Course Pole at Sonoma
Chase Elliott

Not His Normal Self This Weekend
Christopher Bell

Plans to Run Full Race at Sonoma
Carson Hocevar

Can Carson Hocevar Finally Back Up Qualifying Speed?
NASCAR

Bubba Wallace Crashes in Qualifying at Sonoma
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