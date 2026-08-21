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4 Fantasy Football Running Back Sleepers, Draft Targets: League-Winning Value Picks (2026)

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Jonah Coleman - Fantasy Football Rankings, NFL Rookie Sleepers

Dan Fornek's undervalued fantasy football running backs and potential league-winning value picks for 2026. His top RB sleeper targets include Tyler Allgeier and more.

So much time and energy is spent breaking down the early rounds of fantasy football drafts and dissecting which players are good targets and fades. In a lot of ways, that is fair, since nailing your early round picks can unlock your fantasy team's ceiling.

That is especially true at the running back position in 2026. Fantasy managers are pushing up running backs' values fast this offseason after the position's success in 2025. While that is fair, it does give fantasy managers who are willing to pivot to a “Zero RB” build a chance to put together a powerful lineup if they can identify the sleeper running backs to target late.

Today, we will break down four running back sleepers and values who could have league-winning upside in 2026. For the purpose of this article, we will define a “sleeper” or “value” as a player who is currently being drafted outside the top 120 picks (10 rounds) based on Yahoo’s ADP. Let’s dive in.

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Tyler Allgeier, RB, Arizona Cardinals

ADP: 130.1

The excitement of the Jeremiyah Love pick has buried the fact that the Arizona Cardinals also invested a decent amount of money in their backfield during free agency when they signed Tyler Allgeier to a two-year, $12.25 million contract with $8 million guaranteed.

Allgeier rushed for 1,000 yards as a rookie, but took a backseat after the Atlanta Falcons drafted Bijan Robinson the next year. Despite the clear difference in talent, Allgeier was able to average 155.3 attempts, 613.7 yards, and 5.0 touchdowns per season while averaging 4.3 yards per touch.

The veteran running back once again finds himself in a complementary role to a highly drafted and explosive running back, but reports out of training camp indicate that the team is committed to splitting its backfield to protect Love in his first season.

Love also reportedly suffered a high ankle sprain during his first preseason action, an injury that may not cost him many games to start his career but could linger and sap his explosiveness throughout the season.

The Cardinals have a new coaching staff and an offensive line with several talented pieces, which should help the team establish a solid rushing attack. Allgeier will be one of the most valuable handcuff picks in fantasy this season and has a chance to carve out a productive weekly role in positive and neutral game scripts.

Expect him to have a consistent enough role in the offense (with upside if Love is injured) to be fantasy relevant throughout the 2026 season.

 

Jonah Coleman, RB, Denver Broncos

ADP: 131.1

The Denver Broncos drafted Washington running back Jonah Coleman in the fourth round of the 2026 NFL Draft, hoping to add more talent and depth to a running back room that struggled with efficiency after J.K. Dobbins was injured in 2025. The move has been paying dividends so far.

There has been a steady drumbeat of positive news coming out of training camp surrounding Coleman, culminating in the rookie being taken out of his first preseason game after four carries because head coach Sean Payton “… didn’t need to see additional evidence of what I’ve been seeing for three weeks.”

Coleman was highly productive during his final two collegiate seasons at Washington after transferring from Arizona, racking up 349 carries for 1,811 yards (5.2 yards per attempt) and 25 touchdowns while adding 54 receptions for 531 yards and two receiving touchdowns.

There weren’t many questions about his size in the predraft process (5-foot-8, 220 pounds), but there were questions about his speed and a lack of athletic testing that ultimately caused him to drop into the third day of the draft.

Before that, Coleman was viewed by many as the potential RB2 in a draft class lacking high-end talent due to his vision and ability to play through contact at the college level.

Denver’s backfield is looking like a three-headed monster with Dobbins, second-year back RJ Harvey, and Coleman all dividing the work. However, any injury to Dobbins and Harvey will open up an immediate increase in playing time that could have Coleman fantasy relevant quickly.

Either way, Coleman is an ascending talent who is gaining steam throughout training camp and could have played his way into a running back rotation that has historically produced good results for fantasy managers.

Coleman is an easy way to get a piece of a good Denver offense at a reasonable price, even if his ADP will continue to climb if he keeps stacking good days during training camp.

 

MarShawn Lloyd, RB, Green Bay Packers

ADP: 132.0

Green Bay Packers running back MarShawn Lloyd has missed almost all of his first two seasons due to a variety of injuries. However, the third-year running back is finally healthy and is making the most of extra opportunities this training camp.

Lloyd was originally drafted in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft to be an explosive complement to then-free-agent acquisition Josh Jacobs. Lloyd had an explosive final season at Southern California (after transferring from South Carolina), finishing with 116 carries for 820 yards (7.1 yards per attempt) and nine touchdowns while adding 13 receptions for 232 yards.

Jacobs has missed time in training camp while navigating a groin injury (and has a potential suspension looming for a domestic incident this summer). That has allowed Lloyd to work with the first-team offense in a bell-cow capacity. The opportunity has allowed him to showcase his explosiveness and show that he deserves a role in the backfield if he is healthy.

A healthy (and suspension-less) Jacobs will clearly be the lead back for the Packers, but Lloyd has done enough to carve out a role if his health issues are behind him. That role could escalate into a three-down role if Jacobs is injured or suspended, making him an excellent upside play in the later rounds of fantasy drafts.

 

Chris Rodriguez Jr., RB, Jacksonville Jaguars

ADP: 132.3

Jacksonville needs to fill the vacancy left by free agent Travis Etienne Jr. (260 carries for 1,107 yards and seven touchdowns with 52 targets, 36 receptions, 292 receiving yards and six touchdowns). So far, fantasy managers believe that speedy second-year running back Bhayshul Tuten is the lead candidate after handling 83 carries for 307 yards and five touchdowns with 10 receptions for 79 yards and two receiving scores as a rookie.

However, free-agent acquisition Chris Rodriguez Jr. has had a strong training camp after putting an offseason foot injury behind him and looks to be a major part of this rushing offense in 2026. Tuten got most of the opportunities in the backfield during OTAs while Rodriguez was recovering, but the backfield has been far more evenly split during training camp.

Rodriguez is coming off his best professional season with the Washington Commanders (112 carries for 500 yards and six touchdowns) and has averaged 4.6 yards on 198 career carries in three years.

He also has familiarity with head coach Liam Coen’s offense after the two previously worked together during Rodriguez’s fourth season at the University of Kentucky. During that season, Rodriguez racked up 225 carries for 1,379 yards (6.1 yards per attempt) and nine touchdowns, finishing second in the SEC in rushing yards to Missouri's Tyler Badie.

Rodriguez doesn’t have the pass-catching chops that we look for in fantasy at the running back position, but all reports indicate that he will likely serve as a consistent early down rusher and the short-yardage and goal-line back. That is a good bet to make on a Jaguars offense that we expect to take another step in 2026 after a successful 2025 season.

 

Who Should I Draft Fantasy Football Tool

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Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Draft? button to see who the recommended draft picks are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.

Improvements For Who Should I Draft? You may have noticed our Who Should I Draft? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your 2026 fantasy football drafts. You'll see NFL player tiles with bye weeks, stats, and projections, ADPs, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their preseason fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research and updates them constantly throughout the preseason. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Draft

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Draft tool for 2026 drafts for Tyler Allgeier, MarShawn Lloyd, Jonah Coleman, Chris Rodriguez Jr.:

Tyler Allgeier
vs
Tyjae Spears
Tyler Allgeier
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Jauan Jennings
Tyler Allgeier
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Hunter Henry
Tyler Allgeier
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Houston Texans
Tyler Allgeier
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Ryan Flournoy
Tyler Allgeier
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MarShawn Lloyd
Tyler Allgeier
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C.J. Stroud
Tyler Allgeier
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Brian Robinson Jr.
Tyler Allgeier
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Jordyn Tyson
Tyler Allgeier
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Chig Okonkwo
Tyler Allgeier
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Woody Marks
Tyler Allgeier
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Cam Ward
Tyler Allgeier
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Denzel Boston
Tyler Allgeier
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T.J. Hockenson
Tyler Allgeier
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Tank Bigsby
Tyler Allgeier
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Seattle Seahawks
Tyler Allgeier
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Keenan Allen
Tyler Allgeier
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Los Angeles Rams
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Brandon Aubrey
Tyler Allgeier
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Tre Harris
Tyler Allgeier
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Jalen Nailor
Tyler Allgeier
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Terrance Ferguson
Tyler Allgeier
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Brenton Strange
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Jonah Coleman
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Jalen McMillan
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Jaylin Noel
Tyler Allgeier
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Sam Darnold
Tyler Allgeier
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Jaydon Blue
Tyler Allgeier
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Rashid Shaheed
Tyler Allgeier
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Tre Tucker
Tyler Allgeier
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Isaiah Likely
Tyler Allgeier
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Bryce Young
Tyler Allgeier
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Daniel Jones
Tyler Allgeier
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Calvin Ridley
Tyler Allgeier
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Deebo Samuel Sr.
Tyler Allgeier
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Ka'imi Fairbairn
Tyler Allgeier
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Tyler Shough
Tyler Allgeier
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Cam Little
Tyler Allgeier
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Aaron Jones Sr.
Tyler Allgeier
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Denver Broncos
Tyler Allgeier
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Juwan Johnson
Tyler Allgeier
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Pat Freiermuth
Tyler Allgeier
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De'Zhaun Stribling
Tyler Allgeier
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Pat Bryant
Tyler Allgeier
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Romeo Doubs
Tyler Allgeier
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Alvin Kamara
Tyler Allgeier
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Keaton Mitchell
Tyler Allgeier
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Jason Myers
Tyler Allgeier
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Jake Ferguson
Tyler Allgeier
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Adonai Mitchell
Tyler Allgeier
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Mark Andrews
Tyler Allgeier
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Cameron Dicker
Tyler Allgeier
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Khalil Shakir
Tyler Allgeier
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Dalton Schultz
Tyler Allgeier
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Jalen Coker
Tyler Allgeier
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Devaughn Vele
Tyler Allgeier
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Alec Pierce
Tyler Allgeier
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Dylan Sampson
Tyler Allgeier
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Dallas Goedert
Tyler Allgeier
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Isaac TeSlaa
Tyler Allgeier
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Rachaad White
Tyler Allgeier
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Ray Davis
Tyler Allgeier
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Malik Willis
Tyler Allgeier
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Tank Dell
Tyler Allgeier
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Travis Kelce
Tyler Allgeier
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Travis Hunter
Tyler Allgeier
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Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Tyler Allgeier
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Sean Tucker
Tyler Allgeier
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Makai Lemon
Tyler Allgeier
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Rashod Bateman
Tyler Allgeier
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Jahmyr Gibbs
Tyler Allgeier
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Bijan Robinson
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Tyler Allgeier
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James Cook III
Tyler Allgeier
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Saquon Barkley
Tyler Allgeier
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Chase Brown
Tyler Allgeier
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Kenneth Walker III
Tyler Allgeier
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De'Von Achane
Tyler Allgeier
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Derrick Henry
Tyler Allgeier
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Ashton Jeanty
Tyler Allgeier
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Omarion Hampton
Tyler Allgeier
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Kyren Williams
Tyler Allgeier
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Javonte Williams
Tyler Allgeier
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Travis Etienne Jr.
Tyler Allgeier
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Josh Jacobs
Tyler Allgeier
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Breece Hall
Tyler Allgeier
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Jeremiyah Love
Tyler Allgeier
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D'Andre Swift
Tyler Allgeier
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Cam Skattebo
Tyler Allgeier
vs
David Montgomery
Tyler Allgeier
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Jadarian Price
Tyler Allgeier
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Bucky Irving
Tyler Allgeier
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Bhayshul Tuten
Tyler Allgeier
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Quinshon Judkins
Tyler Allgeier
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Rhamondre Stevenson
Tyler Allgeier
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TreVeyon Henderson
Tyler Allgeier
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Rico Dowdle
Tyler Allgeier
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Jaylen Warren
Tyler Allgeier
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Tony Pollard
MarShawn Lloyd
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Houston Texans
MarShawn Lloyd
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Brian Robinson Jr.
MarShawn Lloyd
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Jauan Jennings
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Chig Okonkwo
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Tyler Allgeier
MarShawn Lloyd
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Cam Ward
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Tyjae Spears
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
T.J. Hockenson
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Hunter Henry
MarShawn Lloyd
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Seattle Seahawks
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Ryan Flournoy
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Los Angeles Rams
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
C.J. Stroud
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Tre Harris
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Jordyn Tyson
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Terrance Ferguson
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Woody Marks
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Jonah Coleman
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Denzel Boston
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Jaylin Noel
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Tank Bigsby
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Jaydon Blue
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Keenan Allen
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Tre Tucker
MarShawn Lloyd
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Brandon Aubrey
MarShawn Lloyd
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Bryce Young
MarShawn Lloyd
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Jalen Nailor
MarShawn Lloyd
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Calvin Ridley
MarShawn Lloyd
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MarShawn Lloyd
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Ka'imi Fairbairn
MarShawn Lloyd
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Jalen McMillan
MarShawn Lloyd
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MarShawn Lloyd
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Keaton Mitchell
MarShawn Lloyd
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Isaac TeSlaa
MarShawn Lloyd
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Jake Ferguson
MarShawn Lloyd
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Ray Davis
MarShawn Lloyd
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Mark Andrews
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Tank Dell
MarShawn Lloyd
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Khalil Shakir
MarShawn Lloyd
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Travis Hunter
MarShawn Lloyd
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Jalen Coker
MarShawn Lloyd
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Sean Tucker
MarShawn Lloyd
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Alec Pierce
MarShawn Lloyd
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Rashod Bateman
MarShawn Lloyd
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Dallas Goedert
MarShawn Lloyd
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Caleb Douglas
MarShawn Lloyd
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Ja'Kobi Lane
MarShawn Lloyd
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Malik Willis
MarShawn Lloyd
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Cyrus Allen
MarShawn Lloyd
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Jahmyr Gibbs
MarShawn Lloyd
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Bijan Robinson
MarShawn Lloyd
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Christian McCaffrey
MarShawn Lloyd
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Jonathan Taylor
MarShawn Lloyd
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James Cook III
MarShawn Lloyd
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Saquon Barkley
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Chase Brown
MarShawn Lloyd
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Kenneth Walker III
MarShawn Lloyd
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De'Von Achane
MarShawn Lloyd
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Derrick Henry
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Ashton Jeanty
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Omarion Hampton
MarShawn Lloyd
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Kyren Williams
MarShawn Lloyd
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Javonte Williams
MarShawn Lloyd
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Travis Etienne Jr.
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Josh Jacobs
MarShawn Lloyd
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Breece Hall
MarShawn Lloyd
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Jeremiyah Love
MarShawn Lloyd
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D'Andre Swift
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Cam Skattebo
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
David Montgomery
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Jadarian Price
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Bucky Irving
MarShawn Lloyd
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Bhayshul Tuten
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Quinshon Judkins
MarShawn Lloyd
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Rhamondre Stevenson
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
MarShawn Lloyd
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Rico Dowdle
MarShawn Lloyd
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Jaylen Warren
MarShawn Lloyd
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Tony Pollard
Jonah Coleman
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Jonah Coleman
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Jonah Coleman
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Jonah Coleman
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Los Angeles Rams
Jonah Coleman
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Jonah Coleman
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Jonah Coleman
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Jonah Coleman
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Jonah Coleman
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Jonah Coleman
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Jonah Coleman
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Jonah Coleman
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Jonah Coleman
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Jonah Coleman
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Jonah Coleman
vs
Houston Texans
Jonah Coleman
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Jonah Coleman
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Jauan Jennings
Jonah Coleman
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Jonah Coleman
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Jonah Coleman
vs
Jason Myers
Jonah Coleman
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Tyjae Spears
Jonah Coleman
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Jonah Coleman
vs
Hunter Henry
Jonah Coleman
vs
Cameron Dicker
Jonah Coleman
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Jonah Coleman
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Dalton Schultz
Jonah Coleman
vs
C.J. Stroud
Jonah Coleman
vs
Devaughn Vele
Jonah Coleman
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Jonah Coleman
vs
Dylan Sampson
Jonah Coleman
vs
Woody Marks
Jonah Coleman
vs
Isaac TeSlaa
Jonah Coleman
vs
Denzel Boston
Jonah Coleman
vs
Ray Davis
Jonah Coleman
vs
Tank Bigsby
Jonah Coleman
vs
Tank Dell
Jonah Coleman
vs
Keenan Allen
Jonah Coleman
vs
Travis Hunter
Jonah Coleman
vs
Brandon Aubrey
Jonah Coleman
vs
Sean Tucker
Jonah Coleman
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Jalen Nailor
Jonah Coleman
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Rashod Bateman
Jonah Coleman
vs
Brenton Strange
Jonah Coleman
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Caleb Douglas
Jonah Coleman
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Jalen McMillan
Jonah Coleman
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Jonah Coleman
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Sam Darnold
Jonah Coleman
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Cyrus Allen
Jonah Coleman
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Rashid Shaheed
Jonah Coleman
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Jonah Coleman
vs
Isaiah Likely
Jonah Coleman
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Jonah Coleman
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Jonah Coleman
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Omar Cooper Jr.
Jonah Coleman
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Deebo Samuel Sr.
Jonah Coleman
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Aaron Rodgers
Jonah Coleman
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Tyler Shough
Jonah Coleman
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Jerry Jeudy
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Aaron Jones Sr.
Jonah Coleman
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Jonah Coleman
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Jonah Coleman
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Jacoby Brissett
Jonah Coleman
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De'Zhaun Stribling
Jonah Coleman
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Jonah Coleman
vs
Romeo Doubs
Jonah Coleman
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Jonah Coleman
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Jonah Coleman
vs
Bijan Robinson
Jonah Coleman
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Christian McCaffrey
Jonah Coleman
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Jonah Coleman
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James Cook III
Jonah Coleman
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Saquon Barkley
Jonah Coleman
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Chase Brown
Jonah Coleman
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Jonah Coleman
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De'Von Achane
Jonah Coleman
vs
Derrick Henry
Jonah Coleman
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Jonah Coleman
vs
Omarion Hampton
Jonah Coleman
vs
Kyren Williams
Jonah Coleman
vs
Javonte Williams
Jonah Coleman
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Jonah Coleman
vs
Josh Jacobs
Jonah Coleman
vs
Breece Hall
Jonah Coleman
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Jeremiyah Love
Jonah Coleman
vs
D'Andre Swift
Jonah Coleman
vs
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Jonah Coleman
vs
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Jonah Coleman
vs
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Jonah Coleman
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Jonah Coleman
vs
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Jonah Coleman
vs
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Jonah Coleman
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Jonah Coleman
vs
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Jonah Coleman
vs
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Jonah Coleman
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Jonah Coleman
vs
Tony Pollard
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Makai Lemon
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Travis Kelce
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
George Kittle
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Malik Willis
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Kyle Monangai
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Rachaad White
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Dallas Goedert
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
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Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
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Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
KC Concepcion
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Khalil Shakir
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
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Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
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Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Matthew Golden
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
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Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Kyler Murray
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Romeo Doubs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Jordan Mason
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
De'Zhaun Stribling
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Juwan Johnson
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Baker Mayfield
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Tyler Shough
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Bo Nix
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Daniel Jones
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
RJ Harvey
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Isaiah Likely
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Stefon Diggs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Jared Goff
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Sam Darnold
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Jalen McMillan
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Xavier Worthy
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Brenton Strange
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Jalen Nailor
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Matthew Stafford
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Brandon Aubrey
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Jaxson Dart
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Keenan Allen
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Michael Wilson
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Tank Bigsby
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Courtland Sutton
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Denzel Boston
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Quentin Johnston
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Woody Marks
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Blake Corum
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
C.J. Stroud
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Josh Downs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Brock Purdy
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Hunter Henry
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Tyjae Spears
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Jordan Addison
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Jauan Jennings
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Bijan Robinson
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
James Cook III
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Saquon Barkley
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Chase Brown
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
De'Von Achane
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Derrick Henry
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Omarion Hampton
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Kyren Williams
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Javonte Williams
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Josh Jacobs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Breece Hall
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
D'Andre Swift
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Cam Skattebo
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
David Montgomery
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Jadarian Price
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Bucky Irving
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Rico Dowdle
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Jaylen Warren
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Tony Pollard

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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

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Bryce Underwood Has Been Consistent at Fall Camp
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Jack Layne Questionable to Play in Week 1
George Kittle

Ahead of Schedule, Legitimate Chance to Play Week 1
Ketel Marte

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Nears Deal with Cairns Taipans
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Likely Done for the Season
Kenneth Walker

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NBA

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Kade Anderson

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