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Jamie Calandro's Preseason Fantasy Football Rankings - Industry's Top-3 Accuracy Ranker

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2026 preseason fantasy football rankings and draft analysis for RB, WR, TE, QB from the No. 3 most-accurate expert industry ranker last year, Jamie Calandro.

In This Article hide
2026 Fantasy Football Rankings: Top 250
Fantasy Football Running Back Rankings
Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings
Fantasy Football Tight End Rankings
Fantasy Football Quarterback Rankings
More Fantasy Football Analysis

Below are Jamie Calandro's preseason 2026 fantasy football lineup rankings, including notes and analysis for RB, WR, TE, and QB. Jamie finished as the #3 overall most accurate ranker last season, among the most accurate rankers in the industry -- and is here today to bring you his full preseason rankings!

It's important to remember that this is an evolving process. Rankings could change as injuries happen, and as camp battles play out during the summer, so be sure to check back for updates. After the top 250 overall rankings, you can also see the individual positional rankings tables below.

The fantasy football lineup rankings analysis is based on half-PPR scoring rules. Be sure to also bookmark our full fantasy football rankings portal -- loaded up with 11 different types of rankings, projections, stats, player news and more. All free! Jamie is also on X @jac3600 and in our RotoBaller Discord channels, answering questions.

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Non-PPR (Standard) rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Best Ball rankings | Underdog rankings | Dynasty rankings | IDP rankings

 

2026 Fantasy Football Rankings: Top 250

* Players marked with asterisks have injury designations with uncertainty

Rank Name Team Position
1 Jahmyr Gibbs DET RB
2 Bijan Robinson ATL RB
3 Ja'Marr Chase CIN WR
4 Puka Nacua LAR WR
5 Jaxon Smith-Njigba SEA WR
6 Amon-Ra St. Brown DET WR
7 Christian McCaffrey SF RB
8 CeeDee Lamb DAL WR
9 Justin Jefferson MIN WR
10 Jonathan Taylor IND RB
11 De'Von Achane MIA RB
12 Drake London ATL WR
13 Omarion Hampton LAC RB
14 A.J. Brown NE WR
15 James Cook III BUF RB
16 Brock Bowers LV TE
17 Derrick Henry BAL RB
18 Nico Collins HOU WR
19 George Pickens DAL WR
20 Ashton Jeanty LV RB
21 Tetairoa McMillan CAR WR
22 Colston Loveland CHI TE
23 Saquon Barkley PHI RB
24 Chase Brown CIN RB
25 Josh Allen BUF QB
26 DeVonta Smith PHI WR
27 Drake Maye NE QB
28 Rashee Rice KC WR
29 Lamar Jackson BAL QB
30 Kenneth Walker III KC RB
31 Chris Olave NO WR
32 Garrett Wilson NYJ WR
33 Breece Hall NYJ RB
34 Trey McBride ARI TE
35 Tee Higgins CIN WR
36 Joe Burrow CIN QB
37 Josh Jacobs GB RB
38 Ladd McConkey LAC WR
39 Zay Flowers BAL WR
40 Jeremiyah Love ARI RB
41 Malik Nabers NYG WR
42 Kyren Williams LAR RB
43 Emeka Egbuka TB WR
44 Terry McLaurin WAS WR
45 Javonte Williams DAL RB
46 Jaylen Waddle DEN WR
47 Davante Adams LAR WR
48 Jameson Williams DET WR
49 David Montgomery HOU RB
50 DJ Moore BUF WR
51 Quinshon Judkins CLE RB
52 Travis Etienne Jr. NO RB
53 Caleb Williams CHI QB
54 Mike Evans SF WR
55 Cam Skattebo NYG RB
56 Tyler Warren IND TE
57 Bhayshul Tuten JAC RB
58 Jayden Daniels WAS QB
59 Luther Burden III CHI WR
60 Bucky Irving TB RB
61 Rome Odunze CHI WR
62 Jalen Hurts PHI QB
63 Marvin Harrison Jr. ARI WR
64 Rhamondre Stevenson NE RB
65 TreVeyon Henderson NE RB
66 Tucker Kraft GB TE
67 D'Andre Swift CHI RB
68 Carnell Tate TEN WR
69 Dak Prescott DAL QB
70 Alec Pierce IND WR
71 Jadarian Price SEA RB
72 Tony Pollard TEN RB
73 Justin Herbert LAC QB
74 Jordyn Tyson NO WR
75 Michael Wilson ARI WR
76 Kyle Pitts Sr. ATL TE
77 Jaylen Warren PIT RB
78 Trevor Lawrence JAC QB
79 Chuba Hubbard CAR RB
80 Parker Washington JAC WR
81 Brian Thomas Jr. JAC WR
82 Rachaad White WAS RB
83 Quentin Johnston LAC WR
84 Harold Fannin Jr. CLE TE
85 Kyle Monangai CHI RB
86 Travis Kelce KC TE
87 Christian Watson GB WR
88 Blake Corum LAR RB
89 Michael Pittman Jr. PIT WR
90 Jaxson Dart NYG QB
91 DK Metcalf PIT WR
92 Rico Dowdle PIT RB
93 Chris Godwin Jr. TB WR
94 Dallas Goedert PHI TE
95 Josh Downs IND WR
96 Sam LaPorta DET TE
97 Bo Nix DEN QB
98 J.K. Dobbins DEN RB
99 RJ Harvey DEN RB
100 Brock Purdy SF QB
101 Wan'Dale Robinson TEN WR
102 Kenny Gainwell TB RB
103 Matthew Stafford LAR QB
104 Patrick Mahomes II KC QB
105 Isaiah Likely NYG TE
106 Makai Lemon PHI WR
107 Jared Goff DET QB
108 Jakobi Meyers JAC WR
109 Courtland Sutton DEN WR
110 George Kittle SF TE
111 Mark Andrews BAL TE
112 Tyler Shough NO QB
113 Aaron Jones Sr. MIN RB
114 Jordan Addison MIN WR
115 Matthew Golden GB WR
116 Jonathon Brooks CAR RB
117 Jordan Mason MIN RB
118 Kyler Murray MIN QB
119 Jacory Croskey-Merritt WAS RB
120 Khalil Shakir BUF WR
121 Tyler Allgeier ARI RB
122 Romeo Doubs NE WR
123 Juwan Johnson NO TE
124 Jordan Love GB QB
125 Ricky Pearsall SF WR
126 Tyrone Tracy Jr. NYG RB
127 Jayden Reed GB WR
128 Baker Mayfield TB QB
129 Alvin Kamara NO RB
130 Dalton Kincaid BUF TE
131 Chris Rodriguez Jr. JAC RB
132 Xavier Worthy KC WR
133 Cam Ward TEN QB
134 Tyjae Spears TEN RB
135 KC Concepcion CLE WR
136 Jauan Jennings MIN WR
137 Jake Ferguson DAL TE
138 C.J. Stroud HOU QB
139 Rashid Shaheed SEA WR
140 Isiah Pacheco DET RB
141 Denzel Boston CLE WR
142 Zach Charbonnet SEA RB
143 Brenton Strange JAC TE
144 Woody Marks HOU RB
145 Dylan Sampson CLE RB
146 Daniel Jones IND QB
147 Braelon Allen NYJ RB
148 Jayden Higgins HOU WR
149 Jalen Coker CAR WR
150 Houston Texans HOU DST
151 Keaton Mitchell LAC RB
152 Sam Darnold SEA QB
153 Jerry Jeudy CLE WR
154 T.J. Hockenson MIN TE
155 Tank Bigsby PHI RB
156 Jonah Coleman DEN RB
157 Chig Okonkwo WAS TE
158 Jacoby Brissett ARI QB
159 Brian Robinson Jr. ATL RB
160 Denver Broncos DEN DST
161 Emanuel Wilson SEA RB
162 Darnell Mooney NYG WR
163 George Holani SEA RB
164 Adonai Mitchell NYJ WR
165 Jalen McMillan TB WR
166 Seattle Seahawks SEA DST
167 Omar Cooper Jr. NYJ WR
168 Kimani Vidal LAC RB
169 Tre' Harris LAC WR
170 Los Angeles Rams LAR DST
171 Philadelphia Eagles PHI DST
172 Hunter Henry NE TE
173 Ryan Flournoy DAL WR
174 James Conner ARI RB
175 Kayshon Boutte NE WR
176 Ray Davis BUF RB
177 Troy Franklin DEN WR
178 Bryce Young CAR QB
179 Isaac TeSlaa DET WR
180 Dalton Schultz HOU TE
181 Mike Washington Jr. LV RB
182 New England Patriots NE DST
183 Tre Tucker LV WR
184 Minnesota Vikings MIN DST
185 Jacksonville Jaguars JAC DST
186 Brandon Aubrey DAL K
187 Pittsburgh Steelers PIT DST
188 Sean Tucker TB RB
189 Los Angeles Chargers LAC DST
190 Baltimore Ravens BAL DST
191 Ka'imi Fairbairn HOU K
192 Cameron Dicker LAC K
193 Green Bay Packers GB DST
194 Calvin Ridley TEN WR
195 Gunnar Helm TEN TE
196 Malik Washington MIA WR
197 Jason Myers SEA K
198 Jaylin Noel HOU WR
199 Cam Little JAC K
200 Emmett Johnson KC RB
201 Jalen Nailor LV WR
202 Oronde Gadsden II LAC TE
203 De'Zhaun Stribling SF WR
204 Cooper Kupp SEA WR
205 Kansas City Chiefs KC DST
206 Eddy Pineiro SF K
207 Travis Hunter JAC WR
208 Kenyon Sadiq NYJ TE
209 Rashod Bateman BAL WR
210 Tyler Loop BAL K
211 Detroit Lions DET DST
212 Cairo Santos CHI K
213 Kirk Cousins LV QB
214 Evan McPherson CIN K
215 Nicholas Singleton TEN RB
216 Andy Borregales NE K
217 Keon Coleman BUF WR
218 MarShawn Lloyd GB RB
219 Cleveland Browns CLE DST
220 Tank Dell HOU WR
221 Jaylen Wright MIA RB
222 Dontayvion Wicks PHI WR
223 Pat Bryant DEN WR
224 Jake Bates DET K
225 AJ Barner SEA TE
226 Ted Hurst III TB WR
227 Kaytron Allen WAS RB
228 David Njoku LAC TE
229 Stefon Diggs FA WR
230 Ollie Gordon II MIA RB
231 Chimere Dike TEN WR
232 Chris Brooks GB RB
233 Harrison Mevis LAR K
234 Buffalo Bills BUF DST
235 Pat Freiermuth PIT TE
236 Justice Hill BAL RB
237 DJ Giddens IND RB
238 Germie Bernard PIT WR
239 Chase McLaughlin TB K
240 Antonio Williams WAS WR
241 Malik Willis MIA QB
242 Seth McGowan IND RB
243 Jack Bech LV WR
244 Deebo Samuel Sr. FA WR
245 Eli Stowers PHI TE
246 Zachariah Branch ATL WR
247 Ty Johnson BUF RB
248 San Francisco 49ers SF DST
249 Chris Boswell PIT K
250 Malik Davis DAL RB

 

Fantasy Football Running Back Rankings

Positional Rank Overall Rank Name Team
1 1 Jahmyr Gibbs DET
2 2 Bijan Robinson ATL
3 7 Christian McCaffrey SF
4 10 Jonathan Taylor IND
5 11 De'Von Achane MIA
6 13 Omarion Hampton LAC
7 15 James Cook III BUF
8 17 Derrick Henry BAL
9 20 Ashton Jeanty LV
10 23 Saquon Barkley PHI
11 24 Chase Brown CIN
12 30 Kenneth Walker III KC
13 33 Breece Hall NYJ
14 37 Josh Jacobs GB
15 40 Jeremiyah Love ARI
16 42 Kyren Williams LAR
17 45 Javonte Williams DAL
18 49 David Montgomery HOU
19 51 Quinshon Judkins CLE
20 52 Travis Etienne Jr. NO
21 55 Cam Skattebo NYG
22 57 Bhayshul Tuten JAC
23 60 Bucky Irving TB
24 64 Rhamondre Stevenson NE
25 65 TreVeyon Henderson NE
26 67 D'Andre Swift CHI
27 71 Jadarian Price SEA
28 72 Tony Pollard TEN
29 77 Jaylen Warren PIT
30 79 Chuba Hubbard CAR
31 82 Rachaad White WAS
32 85 Kyle Monangai CHI
33 88 Blake Corum LAR
34 92 Rico Dowdle PIT
35 98 J.K. Dobbins DEN
36 99 RJ Harvey DEN
37 102 Kenny Gainwell TB
38 113 Aaron Jones Sr. MIN
39 116 Jonathon Brooks CAR
40 117 Jordan Mason MIN
41 119 Jacory Croskey-Merritt WAS
42 121 Tyler Allgeier ARI
43 126 Tyrone Tracy Jr. NYG
44 129 Alvin Kamara NO
45 131 Chris Rodriguez Jr. JAC
46 134 Tyjae Spears TEN
47 140 Isiah Pacheco DET
48 142 Zach Charbonnet SEA
49 144 Woody Marks HOU
50 145 Dylan Sampson CLE
51 147 Braelon Allen NYJ
52 151 Keaton Mitchell LAC
53 155 Tank Bigsby PHI
54 156 Jonah Coleman DEN
55 159 Brian Robinson Jr. ATL
56 161 Emanuel Wilson SEA
57 163 George Holani SEA
58 168 Kimani Vidal LAC
59 174 James Conner ARI
60 176 Ray Davis BUF
61 181 Mike Washington Jr. LV
62 188 Sean Tucker TB
63 200 Emmett Johnson KC

All aboard the Omarion Hampton train this season! I'm coming in way over consensus on him - his FantasyPros ECR is RB10, and I have him at RB6 while searching for reasons to go ever higher. Hampton's rookie season was derailed by injury. Still, he screams breakout this year thanks to the combination of Mike McDaniel becoming OC, an improved offensive line, and a seeming lack of much backfield competition.

I'm convinced Derrick Henry is a cyborg. He rushed for 1,595 yards with 16 TDs in his age-32 season, and doesn't look to show any signs of slowing down. Draft him with confidence as a top-10 RB. ... Saquon Barkley came back down to Earth last season, and finished outside the top 12. His ECR at RB9 feels right given the Eagles' run-heavy approach, but keep in mind there could be more efficiency issues as he ages. I prefer the younger Omarion Hampton, James Cook, and Ashton Jeanty.

Speaking of Jeanty, his stock looks to be on the rise. Despite playing in a very inconsistent offense, Jeanty still touched the ball 321 times and had an 84.3% opportunity share, per PlayerProfiler. Klint Kubiak, an improved offensive line, and a QB upgrade (whoever the starter is) should provide a boost to Jeanty's floor and ceiling.

Temper expectations on Jeremiyah Love. Yes, he looks like a dynamic talent, but Arizona could really struggle to score points this year. In addition, James Conner and Tyler Allgeier are both more than capable of eating into his workload (especially in the red zone). Love is a fine upside RB2, but I'd be wary going into leagues with him as your top back.

I'm in on David Montgomery. Before being phased out of the Lions' backfield last year, he still managed two top-15 finishes despite playing alongside the dynamic Jahmyr Gibbs. Woody Marks was not near efficient enough last year to scare me off drafting "Mandatory Montgomery".

TreVeyon Henderson is the flashy pick, but Rhamondre Stevenson's ADP is three rounds later, making him by far the preferred choice for me from the New England backfield. Stevenson averaged over two more touches per game than Henderson when both players were healthy and starting, and also beats him in yards per route run (1.46 to 1.02).

I'm not interested in Chuba Hubbard. He's getting buzz as the "starter" after the departure of Rico Dowdle, but Hubbard was incredibly inefficient (3.8 YPC, 4.5 YPT). If you invest in anyone from the Carolina backfield, it should be 22-year-old Jonathan Brooks. ...Kenneth (or is he Kenny now?) Gainwell and Rachaad White are excellent depth players in PPR who could easily outperform their ADPs.

Kyle Monangai and Blake Corum are both RBs that have standalone FLEX value, and vault into top-10 status if their respective backfield mates miss time. ... Aaron Jones Sr. and Jordan Mason are both rosterable, but cannibalize each other's value in a near 50/50 split. Jones in PPR formats, Mason in half-PPR or standard leagues. Tyrone Tracy Jr. is a must as a handcuff if you roster Cam Skattebo, as the latter is proving to be a certified lunatic (search "backflip" on X).

Alvin Kamara isn't dead yet, as the Saints resigned him. It's certain Travis Etienne Jr. will get the majority of the early-down work, but Kamara has a long career of being an elite pass-catcher and can provide sneaky FLEX appeal late. ... Keaton Mitchell's explosive tendencies in Mike McDaniel's offense are a fun end-of-the-draft pick.

 

Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings

Positional Rank Overall Rank Name Team
1 3 Ja'Marr Chase CIN
2 4 Puka Nacua LAR
3 5 Jaxon Smith-Njigba SEA
4 6 Amon-Ra St. Brown DET
5 8 CeeDee Lamb DAL
6 9 Justin Jefferson MIN
7 12 Drake London ATL
8 14 A.J. Brown NE
9 18 Nico Collins HOU
10 19 George Pickens DAL
11 21 Tetairoa McMillan CAR
12 26 DeVonta Smith PHI
13 28 Rashee Rice KC
14 31 Chris Olave NO
15 32 Garrett Wilson NYJ
16 35 Tee Higgins CIN
17 38 Ladd McConkey LAC
18 39 Zay Flowers BAL
19 41 Malik Nabers NYG
20 43 Emeka Egbuka TB
21 44 Terry McLaurin WAS
22 46 Jaylen Waddle DEN
23 47 Davante Adams LAR
24 48 Jameson Williams DET
25 50 DJ Moore BUF
26 54 Mike Evans SF
27 59 Luther Burden III CHI
28 61 Rome Odunze CHI
29 63 Marvin Harrison Jr. ARI
30 68 Carnell Tate TEN
31 70 Alec Pierce IND
32 74 Jordyn Tyson NO
33 75 Michael Wilson ARI
34 80 Parker Washington JAC
35 81 Brian Thomas Jr. JAC
36 83 Quentin Johnston LAC
37 87 Christian Watson GB
38 89 Michael Pittman Jr. PIT
39 91 DK Metcalf PIT
40 93 Chris Godwin Jr. TB
41 95 Josh Downs IND
42 101 Wan'Dale Robinson TEN
43 106 Makai Lemon PHI
44 108 Jakobi Meyers JAC
45 109 Courtland Sutton DEN
46 114 Jordan Addison MIN
47 115 Matthew Golden GB
48 120 Khalil Shakir BUF
49 122 Romeo Doubs NE
50 125 Ricky Pearsall SF
51 127 Jayden Reed GB
52 132 Xavier Worthy KC
53 135 KC Concepcion CLE
54 136 Jauan Jennings MIN
55 139 Rashid Shaheed SEA
56 141 Denzel Boston CLE
57 148 Jayden Higgins HOU
58 149 Jalen Coker CAR
59 153 Jerry Jeudy CLE
60 162 Darnell Mooney NYG
61 164 Adonai Mitchell NYJ
62 165 Jalen McMillan TB
63 167 Omar Cooper Jr. NYJ
64 169 Tre' Harris LAC
65 173 Ryan Flournoy DAL
66 175 Kayshon Boutte NE
67 177 Troy Franklin DEN
68 179 Isaac TeSlaa DET
69 183 Tre Tucker LV
70 194 Calvin Ridley TEN
71 196 Malik Washington MIA
72 198 Jaylin Noel HOU
73 201 Jalen Nailor LV

Even in "down years" for the last two seasons with the Eagles, A.J. Brown still banked two top-12 finishes, and this was playing for a squad that ranked 27th in pass rate. New England isn't exactly that much more pass-happy, but they have a dynamic gunslinger in Drake Maye who passed for 4,394 yards and 31 TDs despite having no true alpha WR1. He gets that and then some in Brown, and it's highly possible my ranking of Brown at WR8 is too low. Count me all the way in.

Sticking with the same theme, DeVonta Smith had a 33% target share and 2.65 yards per route run (per Fantasy Points Data) with A.J. Brown off the field. My WR11 ranking seems to be his floor, and there's upside for more if he has a TD spike. ... Tetairoa McMillan was 12th in targets and 14th in air yards in his rookie season. He profiles as a similar play to Devonta Smith, with fewer TDs being vultured at the goal line by his QB and RBs.

Ladd McConkey's yards per route run dipped from 2.56 in 2024 to 1.57 in 2025. However, he maintained his target share despite Keenan Allen being a thorn in his side. Not to mention, the offensive line was banged up, and he didn't have Mike McDaniel as his OC. I'm in on a total bounceback season for Ladd.

Emeka Egbuka was ninth in targets and sixth in air yards in 2025, and that's with him completely disappearing in the second half due to his own injury, Baker Mayfield's injury, and Mike Evans returning. Evans is in San Francisco now, so we may be getting peak Egbuka back. I'm fine with Egbuka being drafted as a mid-level WR2, but know that there is monumental upside for more there.

Denver traded a first-round pick for Jaylen Waddle. He's going to immediately become the alpha for that team, and we may see a ceiling unlocked that he hasn't had yet. Waddle's 13.1 aDOT combined with Bo Nix's #6 ranking in air yards could pay huge dividends, and it's possible/probably that Waddle is not yet high enough on my draft boards.

Speaking of the aforementioned Mike Evans, he should be in strong consideration for your teams with the move to San Francisco. Evans had 11 consecutive seasons of 1,000 yards before his injury-ravaged 2025, and his broken collarbone is fully healed. ... Similarly, D.J. Moore should see a nice boost going to Buffalo and Josh Allen. Moore is only one year removed from being tenth in targets and ninth in receptions with a raw Caleb Williams. The Bears fazed him out, but the talent and opportunity are there with the Bills.

Speaking of the Bears, the masses are on Luther Burden III far more than Rome Odunze, but I have them pretty even. Both should see boosts in a high-powered offense with D.J. Moore gone, and both have their appeal. Burden's 2.79 yards per route run ranked third in the league, and Odunze is looking at major positive TD regression. I like both, with Burden one spot higher. I'll also point out that I like Colston Loveland better than both.

Michael Wilson and Parker Washington were both top-15 WRs over the final four weeks of the season, yet are being drafted as low-end WR3s despite not much changing. The mentality is that fellow third-year wideouts Marvin Harrison Jr. and Brian Thomas Jr. will rebound for a breakout, but it's certainly possible Wilson and Washington match them, shooting past their current ADPs.

I get the Christian Watson hype. I really do. Romeo Doubs and Dontayvion Wicks are gone; they paid Watson big bucks, and his 2.67 yards per route run was elite. I just have a tough time locking him in as a WR2 with 24 games missed over the last four seasons, with a target high of 66 in his rookie year. This may be the year, but unless his ADP drops, he can be someone else's headache in my leagues.

Michael Pittman Jr. vs DK Metcalf is going to be a hot debate this summer. I'm personally on #TeamPittman with the idea that 41-year-old Aaron Rodgers will like relying on the quick underneath stuff. DK Metcalf should have more big-play upside, but these two will likely cannibalize each other. They're both fine for your FLEX on some weeks.

I think Wan'Dale Robinson is being overvalued (and I promise that's not the bitter Giants fan in me talking). I get he broke out last year (seventh in targets, seventh in receptions) and he'll remain with Brian Daboll in Tennessee. However, Robinson had no target competition whatsoever with the Giants (not the case with the Titans), and he still only had an aDOT of 8.5 yards. He's fine as a FLEX, but his high-end WR3 ADP is too optimistic.

At cost, I'm a lot more into Matthew Golden than I am Christian Watson in the Packers' offense. Golden has a clear path to a lot more work, and the second-year WR was top-10 in the league in target separation (per PlayerProfiler). Green Bay is not a pass-friendly team, but the concentrated target share should benefit Golden immensely.

 

Fantasy Football Tight End Rankings

Positional Rank Overall Rank Name Team
1 16 Brock Bowers LV
2 22 Colston Loveland CHI
3 34 Trey McBride ARI
4 56 Tyler Warren IND
5 66 Tucker Kraft GB
6 76 Kyle Pitts Sr. ATL
7 84 Harold Fannin Jr. CLE
8 86 Travis Kelce KC
9 94 Dallas Goedert PHI
10 96 Sam LaPorta DET
11 105 Isaiah Likely NYG
12 110 George Kittle SF
13 111 Mark Andrews BAL
14 123 Juwan Johnson NO
15 130 Dalton Kincaid BUF
16 137 Jake Ferguson DAL
17 143 Brenton Strange JAC
18 154 T.J. Hockenson MIN
19 157 Chig Okonkwo WAS
20 172 Hunter Henry NE
21 180 Dalton Schultz HOU
22 195 Gunnar Helm TEN
23 202 Oronde Gadsden II LAC
24 208 Kenyon Sadiq NYJ
25 225 AJ Barner SEA
26 228 David Njoku LAC
27 235 Pat Freiermuth PIT
28 245 Eli Stowers PHI
29 253 Evan Engram DEN
30 255 Colby Parkinson LAR
31 258 Terrance Ferguson LAR
32 260 Cade Otton TB
33 267 Oscar Delp NO
34 273 Mason Taylor NYJ
35 280 Theo Johnson NYG

Trey McBride is tough to bet against after his epic TE1 finish last season, especially with such a small sample size from Colston Loveland. I'm all in on Loveland in his second year with Ben Johnson and Caleb Williams. Over the last four weeks (two regular season, two playoffs), Loveland had 45 targets (25.6% target share) and 2.49 yards per route run. With D.J. Moore out of town, the target share could condense even more, and I trust the Bears offense WAY more than Arizona's this season.

Tucker Kraft was the TE1 through the first eight weeks of the season, and still led the position in yards after catch and was second in yards per route run. If the injury didn't derail him, we may be mixing him in the Bowers/McBride/Loveland group. If you can get Kraft at cost, he could be the steal of the draft.

Kyle Pitts Sr. finished the season with four top-7 finishes over the final six weeks, amassing 51 targets and four receiving TDs. The Atlanta offense could be very concentrated around Pitts, Drake London, and Bijan Robinson, and Kevin Stefanski has been known to favor tight ends. The key here is who plays QB, and how effective they are.

Dallas Goedert's TD spike can't be counted on again, but his 82 targets were the third-highest of his career, and A.J. Brown is gone. Goedert is a top-10 TE with upside for more. ... I want to like Sam LaPorta more in that Detroit offense. However, he was third among TEs in snap share, yet only had six red zone targets all season and ranked 32nd at the position in air yards (per PlayerProfiler). Drew Petzing coming on as offensive coordinator should help, but Laporta is scary to trust.

Isaiah Likely was ninth among TEs in aDOT, and finds himself in a great spot for a Giants' team that doesn't have a clear WR2 behind Malik Nabers (who is also still battling his way back). He could easily finish in the top 12. ... George Kittle says his goal is to be ready for the opener. I'm skeptical. When on the field, Kittle is elite, but he's 32 now, and it's possible these injuries finally take their toll. I'm fine with Kittle at his latest possible spot in your drafts, but make sure you back him up (Jake Tonges is the best direct path).

Dalton Kincaid's snap share has regressed from 65.6% to 57.5% to 38.3% in his three years in the league. He's such a dynamic athlete that he still holds appeal, but people drafting him as a TE1 seem to be holding onto the "he'll be good this year because I want him to be" ideal. Kincaid is best treated as an upside TE2.

I love Juwan Johnson as a value. He finished seventh in targets and third in air yards among TEs. He's fallen in the rankings with the additions of Travis Etienne and Jordyn Tyson, but it's still highly possible Johnson is the #2 option in a rising Saints offense. Count me in. ... Chig Okonkwo, Gunnar Helm, and Kenyon Sadiq are TEs I have ranked in the 20s that could greatly outperform that spot. Just don't count on them as your starter.

 

Fantasy Football Quarterback Rankings

Positional Rank Overall Rank Name Team
1 25 Josh Allen BUF
2 27 Drake Maye NE
3 29 Lamar Jackson BAL
4 36 Joe Burrow CIN
5 53 Caleb Williams CHI
6 58 Jayden Daniels WAS
7 62 Jalen Hurts PHI
8 69 Dak Prescott DAL
9 73 Justin Herbert LAC
10 78 Trevor Lawrence JAC
11 90 Jaxson Dart NYG
12 97 Bo Nix DEN
13 100 Brock Purdy SF
14 103 Matthew Stafford LAR
15 104 Patrick Mahomes II KC
16 107 Jared Goff DET
17 112 Tyler Shough NO
18 118 Kyler Murray MIN
19 124 Jordan Love GB
20 128 Baker Mayfield TB
21 133 Cam Ward TEN
22 138 C.J. Stroud HOU
23 146 Daniel Jones IND
24 152 Sam Darnold SEA
25 158 Jacoby Brissett ARI
26 178 Bryce Young CAR
27 213 Kirk Cousins LV
28 241 Malik Willis MIA
29 254 Aaron Rodgers PIT
30 275 Tua Tagovailoa ATL
31 284 Michael Penix Jr. ATL
32 302 Geno Smith NYJ
33 309 Fernando Mendoza LV
34 311 Deshaun Watson CLE
35 317 Shedeur Sanders CLE

The biggest flag plant here is Caleb Williams sitting at QB5, ahead of the likes of Jayden Daniels, Jalen Hurts, and Dak Prescott. The Bears are flush with talent at the skill positions, and Williams is set to build on his QB7 finish (PPG) under Ben Johnson for another year. Williams is a legitimate dual-threat QB who was second among QBs in air yards while also finishing seventh at the position in rushing yards.

Trevor Lawrence matched Caleb Williams for the most part, finishing right with him in both passing yards and rushing yards while throwing for two more TDs. Despite that, Lawrence is being drafted as the QB10 as opposed to Williams' QB6 spot, and has just as many weapons at his disposal.

Jaxson Dart has one of the highest ranges of outcomes of QBs. His rushing ability (487 yards, nine rushing TDs) gives him a top-5 ceiling, but question marks in the passing game could relegate him to QB12-16 territory as well. His devil-may-care running style needs to change if he wants to stay on the field.

Patrick Mahomes ran for a career-high 422 yards last season, but that should diminish greatly following his ACL injury. He's on track to be ready for week one, but I have him more in the high-end QB2 range with his decreasing passing efficiency as well. Rashee Rice's status this season is also heavily tied to Mahomes' success.

With four top-12 finishes in the final six weeks of the season (and 150 rushing yards), the arrow is pointing up for Tyler Shough. Adding multiple pieces to the offense is only going to help Shough as well. The downside is if the league adjusts to him and he can't adjust back quickly enough, but Shough can be treated in a similar QB2 range as Patrick Mahomes right now with upside for more.

Possibly the biggest camp battle to watch is the one with the Minnesota QBs. I can't imagine Kyler Murray doesn't walk away with the starting job, and we're talking about someone who had four top-12 finishes in the six years before 2025. He has Justin Jefferson as his WR1, and there are way worse QB2s you can be taking in that range.

Jacoby Brissett doesn't seem worth it this year. His 40.3 passing attempts per game is unsustainable, and Arizona's drafting of Carson Beck signals their willingness to not just hand Brissett the keys for an entire season. Brissett is more a best-ball target while rostering other quarterbacks.

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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Klay Thompson

Could Join the Heat Via a Mavericks Buyout
Ivica Zubac

Becomes Eligible for $95 Million Pacers Extension
Dalton Knecht

Lakers Dangling Dalton Knecht for Possible Trade
Jarred Vanderbilt

Lakers Shopping Jarred Vanderbilt
Houston Rockets

Jae'Sean Tate Lands Partially Guaranteed Deal With Rockets
Jordan Walsh

Agrees to a Three-Year Extension With Boston
Jacoby Brissett

Returning to Practice on Thursday
Quinshon Judkins

to be a Full-Go for Start of Training Camp
Malik Nabers

Avoids PUP List to Start Training Camp
NFL

Aaron Donald "Still Thinking" About a Comeback
Ketel Marte

Scratched With Back Stiffness
Nic Scourton

Suffers Torn ACL, Out for 2026 Season
CFB

Antwan Raymond a Contender to Lead Country in Rushing
CFB

Bryant Wesco Jr. Still a Top Wideout After Injury-Shortened Season
CFB

Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele Has Upgraded Supporting Cast Entering Year 2
Ronald Acuña Jr.

Ronald Acuna Jr. Expected to Return This Weekend
Tarik Skubal

Brewers Getting Aggressive, Could Target Tarik Skubal at Trade Deadline
Travis Etienne Jr.

Fits Best on Contending Dynasty Rosters
Alec Pierce

Expected to be Limited in Camp After Ankle Surgery
Tetairoa McMillan

Practicing at Training Camp
Malik Nabers

Expected to Avoid PUP List to Open 2026 Season
Joe Mixon

Tells Former Teammates His Career is Over
Travis Kelce

Has Become One of Fantasy's Biggest Sleepers in 2026
Trae Young

Shifts to a Present-Focused Mindset After Injuries
Cameron Johnson

Nuggets Rebuff Salary-Dump Offers for Cameron Johnson
Anthony Davis

Wizards Plan to Extend Anthony Davis Amid Trade Rumors
Kawhi Leonard

Bennedict Mathurin's Free Agency Freezes
Miles Bridges

Suns Hope to Sign Miles Bridges to a Long-Term Extension
Nikola Vučević

Nikola Vucevic Isn't Planning to Retire After Next Season
NBA

Mario Hezonja Rejects EuroLeague Insurance to Bet on the NBA
TreVeyon Henderson

the RB to Target in Patriots Backfield
Houston Rockets

Rockets Hire Shooting Guru Chip Engelland for Ime Udoka's Staff
Jaron Pierre Jr.

Comes Home on a Pelicans Two-Way Deal
Emanuel Miller

Spurs Release Two-Way Forward Emanuel Miller
D'Angelo Russell

Grizzlies and D'Angelo Russell Expected to Part Ways
David Jones-Garcia

Spurs Re-Sign G-League Standout David Jones-Garcia to Two-Way Deal
CFB

Florida in No Hurry to Name Starting Quarterback
Jaxon Smith-Njigba

Remains a Solid Pick at Current Redraft ADP
CFB

Charles Jagusah's Timeline to Return Still Unclear
Matthew Stafford

a Prime Dynasty Sell-High Candidate Ahead of 2026
CFB

Lawson Luckie to See Elevated Role Following Oscar Delp's Departure
CFB

Terrance Carter Jr. a Candidate to Lead All Tight Ends in Receiving Production
José Ramírez

Jose Ramirez Reinstated and Starting on Wednesday
CFB

Rocky Beers a Top Red-Zone Target for Oklahoma
James Cook III

Remains a High-End Running Back Option Entering 2026
Zach Charbonnet

Placed on PUP List
Jacoby Brissett

to Report for Start of Training Camp
Garrett Crochet

No Timetable for Garrett Crochet to Resume Throwing
PGA

Sungjae Im Hoping The Open Sparks a Turnaround in Approach Play
Bobby Witt Jr.

Royals Place Bobby Witt Jr. on Injured List With Back Tightness
Maverick McNealy

Looking to Continue Strong Season at 3M Open
Scottie Scheffler

is Making a Strange Start at 3M Open
Jackson Koivun

Brings Elite Upside to the 3M Open
Johnny Keefer

Offers Strong Value at the 3M Open
Tom Kim

Looking to Shake Off Open Championship Letdown at 3M Open
Billy Horschel

Searching for Form at TPC Twin Cities
Tony Finau

Hoping to Recapture His 3M Open Magic
PGA

Pierceson Coody Looks to Continue Strong Season at 3M Open
PGA

Michael Brennan Needs Short Game to Match Ball-Striking at 3M Open
Khris Middleton

Hopes to Remain Impactful in Year 15
Cason Wallace

Ajay Mitchell to Take on Expanded Roles Next Season
Julius Randle

Nets Expect Big Things From Julius Randle
Bhayshul Tuten

Jaguars Expecting Big Year from Bhayshul Tuten
Trevor Zegras

Wants to Improve as Center
LA

Jack Campbell Announces Retirement
Isac Lundeström

Isac Lundestrom to Miss Start of Season
John Marino

Signs Eight-Year Extension With Mammoth
Jason Robertson

Avoids Arbitration Hearing With One-Year, $12 Million Deal
Hideki Matsuyama

Finding Form Heading to 3M Open
Kurt Kitayama

One of the Favorites at 3M Open
PGA

Ben James Could Be a Contender at 3M Open
Tom Hoge

Finding Form Heading to 3M Open
Joe Highsmith

Heading to 3M Open on Back of Best Finish of 2026
Doug Ghim

Needs to Find Form Following John Deere Classic
Jason Day

Struggling For Form
Luke Clanton

Having Tough Season Heading to 3M Open
Sam LaPorta

Fully Cleared for Training Camp
Max Fried

to Come Off Injured List to Start Game 2 of Doubleheader on Wednesday
Jacob Misiorowski

to Make his Next Start on Sunday
MLB

Red Sox-Orioles Postponed on Tuesday
Colson Montgomery

Scratched on Tuesday With Shin Contusion
Max Homa

Trending in Decent Direction Ahead of 3M Open
Rasmus Hojgaard

Doesn't Check Enough Boxes to be Useful at 3M Open
Jonathan Taylor

Could be a Hold-in During Training Camp
Jacoby Brissett

Contract Situation Remains Unresolved
Jacob Misiorowski

Won't Start Again This Week
MLB

Pirates-Yankees Postponed, Doubleheader Set For Wednesday
CFB

Brody Foley an Impact Transfer for Louisville
CFB

Trey'Dez Green in for Big Production in Lane Kiffin's Offense
Zach Neto

Angels Listening to Trade Offers for Zach Neto
CFB

Tennessee's Ethan Davis a Potential Breakout Tight End in 2026
CFB

Bear Bachmeier Aiming to Take Step Forward as a Passer
CFB

Can Lincoln Kienholz Elevate Louisville to ACC Title Contention?
Mason Miller

Padres Considering Trading Mason Miller
CFB

Walker Eget Expected to be Full-Go for Fall Practice
CFB

Georgia Running Back Dante Dowdell Out Indefinitely After ATV Incident
Max Fried

Expected to Rejoin the Rotation Next Week
Adley Rutschman

Orioles Listening to Offers for Adley Rutschman
Colson Montgomery

Exits Early on Monday With Shin Injury
Bobby Witt Jr.

Pulled Early With Back Tightness on Monday
José Soriano

Angels Exected to Make Jose Soriano, Reid Detmers Available at Trade Deadline
Nick Kurtz

Could be Available This Weekend
Edwin Díaz

Edwin Diaz Could Return to Dodgers Bullpen This Weekend
CFB

Ahmad Hardy Medically Cleared From May Gunshot Wound
Kamaru Usman

Dricus Du Plessis Dominates Kamaru Usman
Joey Logano

Dominates at North Wilkesboro for First 2026 Victory
Denny Hamlin

Places Second and Extends his Championship Lead at North Wilkesboro
Chase Briscoe

Finishes Third After Starting 30th at North Wilkesboro
Ty Gibbs

Recovers From Speeding Penalty to Finish Fourth at North Wilkesboro
Shane Van Gisbergen

Matches his Best Oval Result at North Wilkesboro
Kamaru Usman

Gets Dominated At UFC Oklahoma
Christian Leroy Duncan

Shines At UFC Oklahoma
Jared Cannonier

Drops Decision At UFC Oklahoma
Chase Hooper

Gets Back In The Win Column
Mitch Ramirez

Still Winless In The UFC
CFB

Beau Pribula Named Starting Quarterback for Virginia
CFB

Warde Manuel to Step Down as Michigan's Athletic Director
NASCAR

Bubba Wallace a Great DFS Option for All Formats at North Wilkesboro
Austin Cindric

Could Austin Cindric be A Sneaky DFS Option for North Wilkesboro?
Ryan Blaney

Awarded Pole at North Wilkesboro After Washout
Christopher Bell

the Favorite to Win at North Wilkesboro
Joey Logano

Needs a Strong Run at North Wilkesboro
Ty Gibbs

an Interesting Option at North Wilkesboro
Ross Chastain

Should be Avoided at North Wilkesboro
NHL

Matej Blumel Returns to Czechia
NHL

Jaret Anderson-Dolan Heads to Sweden
Connor Bedard

Signs Five-Year, $75 Million Extension With Blackhawks
Jamie Drysdale

Signs Four-Year, $26 Million Contract With Flyers
Kirby Dach

Canadiens Bring Back Kirby Dach on One-Year Deal
Connor McMichael

Blues Sign Connor McMichael to Six-Year, $40 Million Deal
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