RotoBaller's updated FFPC tight-end premium rankings for 2026 fantasy football. These tiered FFPC rankings include the top 300 overall players at all positions.
Tight end premium leagues reward extra points for receptions (and sometimes receiving yards) for TEs, evening the playing field a bit for the shallow position when compared to RBs and TEs. Big-name target hogs like Trey McBride and Brock Bowers are some of the most valuable players overall in these leagues, but middling tight ends also become flex-worthy assets. Below, check out our newest fantasy football tight end premium draft rankings for 2026.
Our FFPC TEP 2026 fantasy football rankings are put together by Nick Mariano, a top-accuracy industry ranker and the lead forecaster here at RotoBaller. In the rankings below, you will see where key players like Trey McBride, Harold Fannin Jr., Parker Washington, Chase Brown, Jaylen Waddle, Bucky Irving, Carnell Tate, and more stand among all others.
In addition to these rankings, our 2026 fantasy football rankings dashboard also provides our team's Dynasty League rankings and Rookie Rankings. Bookmark those pages, and use them to prepare for all of your 2026 fantasy football drafts.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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FFPC Tight End Premium Fantasy Football Rankings (2026)
2026 Fantasy Football Draft Outlooks
Jakobi Meyers, Jacksonville Jaguars
After being acquired from the Las Vegas Raiders by the Jacksonville Jaguars at the 2025 trade deadline, veteran wide receiver Jakobi Meyers is entering his first full season in Jacksonville in 2026. The 29-year-old was highly productive for the Jaguars last season, recording 42 catches for 483 yards and three touchdowns on 61 targets across nine games. From Week 10 onwards, Meyers ranked as the WR23 in per-game PPR scoring.
In 2026, Jacksonville could get healthier seasons out of wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. and two-way player Travis Hunter (knee), which might limit Meyers' target opportunities. However, Hunter's involvement on offense remains a question mark, and Thomas Jr. has yet to prove established chemistry with Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence. Jacksonville committed to Meyers with a three-year, $60 million contract extension, so the team clearly views him as an important piece of its offense. At his current redraft ADP of WR42, Meyers is a high-floor sleeper to target.
Alec Pierce, Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Alec Pierce (ankle) is expected to be limited for some, if not all, of training camp this summer after having offseason ankle surgery in late March, per Stephen Holder of ESPN. There's still plenty of time for him to get up to speed for the regular-season opener, though, and Pierce is "preparing to ascend to the No. 1 receiver role" after the Colts traded Michael Pittman Jr. to the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Holder adds that it's "an inopportune time for Pierce to be out of the lineup," especially when considering starting QB Daniel Jones (Achilles) is also recovering from a torn Achilles tendon late last year. With Adonai Mitchell no longer in town either, Josh Downs figures to operate as the Colts' top receiver, with Ashton Dulin, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, and rookie Deion Burks behind him.
Pierce will no doubt have a bigger role on offense in 2026 if he's healthy after leading the NFL in yards per catch in each of the last two seasons, but his ankle injury could give fantasy managers pause in taking him as an upside WR3/flex in 2026 as he heads into his fifth NFL season.
Tetairoa McMillan, Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan (foot), who missed most of spring workouts with a foot injury, was seen in uniform and practicing on Thursday in the team's first training camp practice, according to Joe Person of The Athletic. The Panthers held McMillan out of offseason workouts as a precaution, and he should be full-go for Week 1 of the 2026 regular season this fall.
The 23-year-old former eighth overall pick last year out of the University of Arizona was named the Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2025 after catching 70 of his 122 targets for 1,014 yards and seven touchdowns in 17 regular-season starts as he immediately became Carolina's WR1.
With added muscle and a more versatile role -- he could play out of the slot more in 2026 -- the Hawaiian native could be poised to build on his impressive rookie campaign. Target McMillan as a low-end WR2 with upside to jump into the WR1 tier if he continues to improve as a sophomore.
Malik Nabers, New York Giants
ESPN's Jordan Raanan writes that New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers (knee) is expected to avoid opening the 2026 regular season on the Physically Unable to Perform list. However, it remains to be seen when he will practice with the team this summer as he continues to rehab from a torn ACL and meniscus in his right knee that he suffered in Week 4 last season. It's certainly possible that Nabers will be ready for a Sunday night showdown in Week 1 against the division-rival Dallas Cowboys, but nobody knows for sure.
We already know that Nabers has high-end WR1 upside in fantasy football when he's healthy, especially with impressive young QB Jaxson Dart leading the offense, but his knee injury has dropped him to a low-end WR2 (ranked No. 24 overall) in RotoBaller's positional rankings for the upcoming season because of his injury uncertainty.
We'll be watching his recovery closely this summer and whether he opens training camp on the PUP list. Nabers had surgery last October and a clean-up procedure on his knee this spring.
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Check out all of RotoBaller's fantasy football rankings. Staff rankings are updated regularly for all positions and include standard formats, PPR scoring, tiered rankings and dynasty leagues.