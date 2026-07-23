👉 TAP TO SAVE 50% WITH CODE SUMMER
X
Lost password?

Don't have an account?
Gain Access Now

X

Receive free daily analysis

NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
CFB
MLB
MMA
PGA
ESPORTS
BETTING

Already have an account? Log In

X

Forgot Password

FFPC Fantasy Football Draft Rankings: Tight End Premium (2026)

See RotoBaller at the top of Google by
Link copied to clipboard!
Trey McBride - Fantasy Football Rankings, NFL Injury News, Draft Sleepers

RotoBaller's updated FFPC tight-end premium rankings for 2026 fantasy football. These tiered FFPC rankings include the top 300 overall players at all positions.

In This Article hide
FFPC Tight End Premium Fantasy Football Rankings (2026)
2026 Fantasy Football Draft Outlooks
More Fantasy Football Analysis

Tight end premium leagues reward extra points for receptions (and sometimes receiving yards) for TEs, evening the playing field a bit for the shallow position when compared to RBs and TEs. Big-name target hogs like Trey McBride and Brock Bowers are some of the most valuable players overall in these leagues, but middling tight ends also become flex-worthy assets. Below, check out our newest fantasy football tight end premium draft rankings for 2026.

Our FFPC TEP 2026 fantasy football rankings are put together by Nick Mariano, a top-accuracy industry ranker and the lead forecaster here at RotoBaller. In the rankings below, you will see where key players like Trey McBride, Harold Fannin Jr., Parker Washington, Chase Brown, Jaylen Waddle, Bucky Irving, Carnell Tate, and more stand among all others.

In addition to these rankings, our 2026 fantasy football rankings dashboard also provides our team's Dynasty League rankings and Rookie Rankings. Bookmark those pages, and use them to prepare for all of your 2026 fantasy football drafts.

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Non-PPR (Standard) rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Best Ball rankings | Underdog rankings | Dynasty rankings | IDP rankings

 

FFPC Tight End Premium Fantasy Football Rankings (2026)

Tier Rank Player Name Pos
1 1 Jahmyr Gibbs RB
1 2 Bijan Robinson RB
1 3 Puka Nacua WR
1 4 Ja'Marr Chase WR
1 5 Christian McCaffrey RB
1 6 Brock Bowers TE
2 7 Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR
2 8 Jonathan Taylor RB
2 9 CeeDee Lamb WR
2 10 Amon-Ra St. Brown WR
2 11 James Cook III RB
2 12 Justin Jefferson WR
2 13 Saquon Barkley RB
2 14 Ashton Jeanty RB
2 15 Trey McBride TE
2 16 Derrick Henry RB
3 17 Drake London WR
3 18 Kenneth Walker III RB
3 19 Chase Brown RB
3 20 Omarion Hampton RB
3 21 Nico Collins WR
3 22 George Pickens WR
3 23 De'Von Achane RB
3 24 A.J. Brown WR
4 25 Chris Olave WR
4 26 Jeremiyah Love RB
4 27 DeVonta Smith WR
4 28 Colston Loveland TE
4 29 Kyren Williams RB
4 30 Javonte Williams RB
4 31 Josh Allen QB
4 32 Travis Etienne Jr. RB
4 33 Tee Higgins WR
4 34 Josh Jacobs RB
4 35 Breece Hall RB
4 36 Zay Flowers WR
5 37 Davante Adams WR
5 38 Rashee Rice WR
5 39 Ladd McConkey WR
5 40 Terry McLaurin WR
5 41 Garrett Wilson WR
5 42 Emeka Egbuka WR
5 43 Luther Burden III WR
5 44 D'Andre Swift RB
5 45 Jaylen Waddle WR
5 46 Tetairoa McMillan WR
5 47 Lamar Jackson QB
5 48 Malik Nabers WR
5 49 Jameson Williams WR
5 50 Tyler Warren TE
5 51 Mike Evans WR
5 52 Cam Skattebo RB
5 53 David Montgomery RB
6 54 DJ Moore WR
6 55 Jayden Daniels QB
6 56 Christian Watson WR
6 57 Quinshon Judkins RB
6 58 TreVeyon Henderson RB
6 59 Bhayshul Tuten RB
6 60 Tucker Kraft TE
6 61 Bucky Irving RB
6 62 Drake Maye QB
6 63 Jadarian Price RB
7 64 Jordyn Tyson WR
7 65 Tony Pollard RB
7 66 Joe Burrow QB
7 67 Carnell Tate WR
7 68 Chuba Hubbard RB
7 69 Kyle Pitts Sr. TE
7 70 Marvin Harrison Jr. WR
7 71 Rhamondre Stevenson RB
7 72 Parker Washington WR
7 73 Harold Fannin Jr. TE
7 74 Jalen Hurts QB
7 75 Rico Dowdle RB
7 76 Rome Odunze WR
7 77 Caleb Williams QB
7 78 Sam LaPorta TE
7 79 Brian Thomas Jr. WR
7 80 DK Metcalf WR
7 81 Jaylen Warren RB
7 82 Justin Herbert QB
7 83 Mark Andrews TE
7 84 Jordan Addison WR
7 85 Courtland Sutton WR
7 86 Trevor Lawrence QB
8 87 J.K. Dobbins RB
8 88 Jakobi Meyers WR
8 89 Dak Prescott QB
8 90 George Kittle TE
8 91 Blake Corum RB
8 92 Dalton Kincaid TE
8 93 Brock Purdy QB
8 94 Alec Pierce WR
8 95 Jaxson Dart QB
8 96 RJ Harvey RB
8 97 Michael Wilson WR
8 98 Patrick Mahomes II QB
8 99 Travis Kelce TE
8 100 Jake Ferguson TE
8 101 Michael Pittman Jr. WR
8 102 Josh Downs WR
9 103 Xavier Worthy WR
9 104 Matthew Stafford QB
9 105 Jayden Reed WR
9 106 Kyle Monangai RB
9 107 Bo Nix QB
9 108 Isaiah Likely TE
9 109 Makai Lemon WR
9 110 Dallas Goedert TE
9 111 Chris Godwin Jr. WR
9 112 Kenneth Gainwell RB
9 113 Jordan Love QB
9 114 Kyler Murray QB
9 115 Jordan Mason RB
9 116 Quentin Johnston WR
9 117 Ricky Pearsall WR
9 118 Oronde Gadsden II TE
9 119 KC Concepcion WR
9 120 Matthew Golden WR
9 121 Aaron Jones Sr. RB
10 122 Tyler Shough QB
10 123 Jared Goff QB
10 124 Baker Mayfield QB
10 125 Wan'Dale Robinson WR
10 126 Hunter Henry TE
10 127 Malik Willis QB
10 128 Chris Rodriguez Jr. RB
10 129 Jonathon Brooks RB
10 130 Jalen Coker WR
10 131 Rachaad White RB
10 132 Brenton Strange TE
10 133 Keaton Mitchell RB
10 134 Romeo Doubs WR
10 135 Khalil Shakir WR
10 136 Sam Darnold QB
10 137 C.J. Stroud QB
10 138 Chig Okonkwo TE
10 139 Isiah Pacheco RB
10 140 Tyrone Tracy Jr. RB
10 141 Kenyon Sadiq TE
10 142 Jacory Croskey-Merritt RB
11 143 Jayden Higgins WR
11 144 Juwan Johnson TE
11 145 Jalen McMillan WR
11 146 T.J. Hockenson TE
11 147 Daniel Jones QB
11 148 Rashid Shaheed WR
11 149 Brian Robinson Jr. RB
11 150 Omar Cooper Jr. WR
11 151 Pat Freiermuth TE
11 152 Jauan Jennings WR
11 153 Brandon Aubrey K
11 154 Dalton Schultz TE
11 155 Woody Marks RB
11 156 Denzel Boston WR
11 157 Stefon Diggs WR
11 158 Houston Texans DST
11 159 Calvin Ridley WR
11 160 Terrance Ferguson TE
11 161 Cam Ward QB
12 162 Ryan Flournoy WR
12 163 Gunnar Helm TE
12 164 Jalen Nailor WR
12 165 Bryce Young QB
12 166 Los Angeles Rams DST
12 167 Seattle Seahawks DST
12 168 Tre Tucker WR
12 169 Ka'imi Fairbairn K
12 170 Denver Broncos DST
12 171 Greg Dulcich TE
12 172 Tank Bigsby RB
12 173 Jerry Jeudy WR
12 174 Deebo Samuel Sr. WR
12 175 Cam Little K
12 176 Tyjae Spears RB
12 177 Cade Otton TE
12 178 Tyler Allgeier RB
12 179 Germie Bernard WR
12 180 Fernando Mendoza QB
12 181 AJ Barner TE
12 182 Isaac TeSlaa WR
12 183 Aaron Rodgers QB
12 184 Jason Myers K
12 185 Cameron Dicker K
12 186 Sean Tucker RB
12 187 Jacoby Brissett QB
12 188 Alvin Kamara RB
12 189 Dylan Sampson RB
12 190 Mike Gesicki TE
12 191 Adonai Mitchell WR
13 192 Colby Parkinson TE
13 193 Jonah Coleman RB
13 194 Kaytron Allen RB
13 195 Cooper Kupp WR
13 196 Travis Hunter WR
13 197 Antonio Williams WR
13 198 Jordan James RB
13 199 Tre Harris WR
13 200 Emanuel Wilson RB
13 201 Braelon Allen RB
13 202 Ray Davis RB
13 203 David Njoku TE
13 204 Minnesota Vikings DST
13 205 Darnell Washington TE
13 206 Samaje Perine RB
13 207 DJ Giddens RB
13 208 Jacksonville Jaguars DST
13 209 Pittsburgh Steelers DST
13 210 Tank Dell WR
13 211 Zach Charbonnet RB
13 212 MarShawn Lloyd RB
13 213 Jaydon Blue RB
13 214 Evan Engram TE
13 215 Pat Bryant WR
13 216 Kayshon Boutte WR
13 217 Michael Mayer TE
13 218 De'Zhaun Stribling WR
13 219 Mike Washington Jr. RB
13 220 Jaylin Noel WR
13 221 Los Angeles Chargers DST
13 222 Baltimore Ravens DST
13 223 Justice Hill RB
13 224 Zachariah Branch WR
13 225 Dawson Knox TE
13 226 Dontayvion Wicks WR
13 227 Malik Washington WR
14 228 Devaughn Vele WR
14 229 Elijah Arroyo TE
14 230 Keenan Allen WR
14 231 Troy Franklin WR
14 232 Christian Kirk WR
14 233 Emmett Johnson RB
14 234 Tua Tagovailoa QB
14 235 Nicholas Singleton RB
14 236 Noah Gray TE
14 237 Rashod Bateman WR
14 238 Jalen Tolbert WR
14 239 Najee Harris RB
14 240 Kendrick Bourne WR
14 241 Malachi Fields WR
14 242 Cole Kmet TE
14 243 Andrei Iosivas WR
14 244 Mack Hollins WR
14 245 Darnell Mooney WR
14 246 Geno Smith QB
14 247 Chimere Dike WR
14 248 Marvin Mims Jr. WR
14 249 Tyler Higbee TE
14 250 Demond Claiborne RB
14 251 Jack Bech WR
14 252 Kaelon Black RB
14 253 Ty Johnson RB
14 254 Ted Hurst WR
14 255 Eli Stowers TE
14 256 Tyreek Hill WR
14 257 Chris Brazzell II WR
14 258 Chris Bell WR
15 259 Deshaun Watson QB
15 260 Kalif Raymond WR
15 261 Eddy Pineiro K
15 262 Jahan Dotson WR
15 263 Chris Brooks RB
15 264 Tory Horton WR
15 265 Darius Slayton WR
15 266 Tyler Loop K
15 267 Joshua Palmer WR
15 268 Kimani Vidal RB
15 269 Marquise Brown WR
15 270 Caleb Douglas WR
15 271 Chris Boswell K
15 272 Will Reichard K
15 273 KaVontae Turpin WR
15 274 Elic Ayomanor WR
15 275 Jake Bates K
15 276 Tez Johnson WR
15 277 Skyler Bell WR
15 278 Brashard Smith RB
15 279 Keon Coleman WR
15 280 Chicago Bears DST
15 281 Jaylen Wright RB
15 282 Philadelphia Eagles DST
15 283 New England Patriots DST
15 284 James Conner RB
15 285 Kirk Cousins QB
15 286 Isaiah Davis RB
15 287 Treylon Burks WR
15 288 Tyquan Thornton WR
15 289 Dallas Cowboys DST
15 290 Brandon Aiyuk WR
15 291 Shedeur Sanders QB
15 292 Kansas City Chiefs DST
15 293 Harrison Butker K
15 294 Trevor Etienne RB
15 295 New York Giants DST
15 296 Buffalo Bills DST
15 297 Harrison Mevis K
15 298 Chase McLaughlin K
15 299 San Francisco 49ers DST
15 300 Ollie Gordon II RB

 

2026 Fantasy Football Draft Outlooks

Jakobi Meyers, Jacksonville Jaguars

After being acquired from the Las Vegas Raiders by the Jacksonville Jaguars at the 2025 trade deadline, veteran wide receiver Jakobi Meyers is entering his first full season in Jacksonville in 2026. The 29-year-old was highly productive for the Jaguars last season, recording 42 catches for 483 yards and three touchdowns on 61 targets across nine games. From Week 10 onwards, Meyers ranked as the WR23 in per-game PPR scoring.

In 2026, Jacksonville could get healthier seasons out of wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. and two-way player Travis Hunter (knee), which might limit Meyers' target opportunities. However, Hunter's involvement on offense remains a question mark, and Thomas Jr. has yet to prove established chemistry with Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence. Jacksonville committed to Meyers with a three-year, $60 million contract extension, so the team clearly views him as an important piece of its offense. At his current redraft ADP of WR42, Meyers is a high-floor sleeper to target.

Alec Pierce, Indianapolis Colts

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Alec Pierce (ankle) is expected to be limited for some, if not all, of training camp this summer after having offseason ankle surgery in late March, per Stephen Holder of ESPN. There's still plenty of time for him to get up to speed for the regular-season opener, though, and Pierce is "preparing to ascend to the No. 1 receiver role" after the Colts traded Michael Pittman Jr. to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Holder adds that it's "an inopportune time for Pierce to be out of the lineup," especially when considering starting QB Daniel Jones (Achilles) is also recovering from a torn Achilles tendon late last year. With Adonai Mitchell no longer in town either, Josh Downs figures to operate as the Colts' top receiver, with Ashton DulinNick Westbrook-Ikhine, and rookie Deion Burks behind him.

Pierce will no doubt have a bigger role on offense in 2026 if he's healthy after leading the NFL in yards per catch in each of the last two seasons, but his ankle injury could give fantasy managers pause in taking him as an upside WR3/flex in 2026 as he heads into his fifth NFL season.

Tetairoa McMillan, Carolina Panthers

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan (foot), who missed most of spring workouts with a foot injury, was seen in uniform and practicing on Thursday in the team's first training camp practice, according to Joe Person of The Athletic. The Panthers held McMillan out of offseason workouts as a precaution, and he should be full-go for Week 1 of the 2026 regular season this fall.

The 23-year-old former eighth overall pick last year out of the University of Arizona was named the Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2025 after catching 70 of his 122 targets for 1,014 yards and seven touchdowns in 17 regular-season starts as he immediately became Carolina's WR1.

With added muscle and a more versatile role -- he could play out of the slot more in 2026 -- the Hawaiian native could be poised to build on his impressive rookie campaign. Target McMillan as a low-end WR2 with upside to jump into the WR1 tier if he continues to improve as a sophomore.

Malik Nabers, New York Giants

ESPN's Jordan Raanan writes that New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers (knee) is expected to avoid opening the 2026 regular season on the Physically Unable to Perform list. However, it remains to be seen when he will practice with the team this summer as he continues to rehab from a torn ACL and meniscus in his right knee that he suffered in Week 4 last season. It's certainly possible that Nabers will be ready for a Sunday night showdown in Week 1 against the division-rival Dallas Cowboys, but nobody knows for sure.

We already know that Nabers has high-end WR1 upside in fantasy football when he's healthy, especially with impressive young QB Jaxson Dart leading the offense, but his knee injury has dropped him to a low-end WR2 (ranked No. 24 overall) in RotoBaller's positional rankings for the upcoming season because of his injury uncertainty.

We'll be watching his recovery closely this summer and whether he opens training camp on the PUP list. Nabers had surgery last October and a clean-up procedure on his knee this spring.

LIKE ROTOBALLER?

See RotoBaller at the top of Google

CLICK HERE, ENTER ROTOBALLER.COM, THEN CHECK THE BOX

More Fantasy Football Analysis

Updated Superflex Redraft Rankings
Nick Mariano's Late-Round Fliers With Upside
5 Fantasy Football RB Sleepers (2026)
5 Dynasty WR1 Candidates (2026)


Download Our Free News & Alerts Mobile App

Like what you see? Download our updated fantasy football app for iPhone and Android with 24x7 player news, injury alerts, rankings, starts/sits & more. All free!


Check out all of RotoBaller's fantasy football rankings. Staff rankings are updated regularly for all positions and include standard formats, PPR scoring, tiered rankings and dynasty leagues.




REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Alec Pierce

Expected to be Limited in Camp After Ankle Surgery
Malik Nabers

Expected to Avoid PUP List to Open 2026 Season
Joe Mixon

Tells Former Teammates His Career is Over
Travis Kelce

Has Become One of Fantasy's Biggest Sleepers in 2026
Trae Young

Shifts to a Present-Focused Mindset After Injuries
Cameron Johnson

Nuggets Rebuff Salary-Dump Offers for Cameron Johnson
Anthony Davis

Wizards Plan to Extend Anthony Davis Amid Trade Rumors
Kawhi Leonard

Bennedict Mathurin's Free Agency Freezes
Miles Bridges

Suns Hope to Sign Miles Bridges to a Long-Term Extension
Nikola Vučević

Nikola Vucevic Isn't Planning to Retire After Next Season
NBA

Mario Hezonja Rejects EuroLeague Insurance to Bet on the NBA
TreVeyon Henderson

the RB to Target in Patriots Backfield
Houston Rockets

Rockets Hire Shooting Guru Chip Engelland for Ime Udoka's Staff
Jaron Pierre Jr.

Comes Home on a Pelicans Two-Way Deal
Emanuel Miller

Spurs Release Two-Way Forward Emanuel Miller
D'Angelo Russell

Grizzlies and D'Angelo Russell Expected to Part Ways
David Jones-Garcia

Spurs Re-Sign G-League Standout David Jones-Garcia to Two-Way Deal
CFB

Florida in No Hurry to Name Starting Quarterback
Jaxon Smith-Njigba

Remains a Solid Pick at Current Redraft ADP
CFB

Charles Jagusah's Timeline to Return Still Unclear
Matthew Stafford

a Prime Dynasty Sell-High Candidate Ahead of 2026
CFB

Lawson Luckie to See Elevated Role Following Oscar Delp's Departure
CFB

Terrance Carter Jr. a Candidate to Lead All Tight Ends in Receiving Production
José Ramírez

Jose Ramirez Reinstated and Starting on Wednesday
CFB

Rocky Beers a Top Red-Zone Target for Oklahoma
James Cook III

Remains a High-End Running Back Option Entering 2026
Zach Charbonnet

Placed on PUP List
Jacoby Brissett

to Report for Start of Training Camp
Garrett Crochet

No Timetable for Garrett Crochet to Resume Throwing
PGA

Sungjae Im Hoping The Open Sparks a Turnaround in Approach Play
Bobby Witt Jr.

Royals Place Bobby Witt Jr. on Injured List With Back Tightness
Maverick McNealy

Looking to Continue Strong Season at 3M Open
Scottie Scheffler

is Making a Strange Start at 3M Open
Jackson Koivun

Brings Elite Upside to the 3M Open
Johnny Keefer

Offers Strong Value at the 3M Open
Tom Kim

Looking to Shake Off Open Championship Letdown at 3M Open
Billy Horschel

Searching for Form at TPC Twin Cities
Tony Finau

Hoping to Recapture His 3M Open Magic
PGA

Pierceson Coody Looks to Continue Strong Season at 3M Open
PGA

Michael Brennan Needs Short Game to Match Ball-Striking at 3M Open
Khris Middleton

Hopes to Remain Impactful in Year 15
Cason Wallace

Ajay Mitchell to Take on Expanded Roles Next Season
Julius Randle

Nets Expect Big Things From Julius Randle
Bhayshul Tuten

Jaguars Expecting Big Year from Bhayshul Tuten
Trevor Zegras

Wants to Improve as Center
LA

Jack Campbell Announces Retirement
Isac Lundeström

Isac Lundestrom to Miss Start of Season
John Marino

Signs Eight-Year Extension With Mammoth
Jason Robertson

Avoids Arbitration Hearing With One-Year, $12 Million Deal
Hideki Matsuyama

Finding Form Heading to 3M Open
Kurt Kitayama

One of the Favorites at 3M Open
PGA

Ben James Could Be a Contender at 3M Open
Tom Hoge

Finding Form Heading to 3M Open
Joe Highsmith

Heading to 3M Open on Back of Best Finish of 2026
Doug Ghim

Needs to Find Form Following John Deere Classic
Jason Day

Struggling For Form
Luke Clanton

Having Tough Season Heading to 3M Open
Yaxel Lendeborg

Sweeps Both Summer League MVP Awards
Milwaukee Bucks

Jonathan Kuminga Draws Renewed Sign-and-Trade Interest From Bucks
Los Angeles Lakers

Peter Suder Waived From His Two-Way Contract With the Lakers
Jamarion Sharp

Lands Two-Way Deal With Clippers
Jalen Slawson

Pacers Sign Jalen Slawson to a Two-Way Deal
Sam LaPorta

Fully Cleared for Training Camp
Max Fried

to Come Off Injured List to Start Game 2 of Doubleheader on Wednesday
Jacob Misiorowski

to Make his Next Start on Sunday
MLB

Red Sox-Orioles Postponed on Tuesday
Colson Montgomery

Scratched on Tuesday With Shin Contusion
Max Homa

Trending in Decent Direction Ahead of 3M Open
Rasmus Hojgaard

Doesn't Check Enough Boxes to be Useful at 3M Open
Jonathan Taylor

Could be a Hold-in During Training Camp
Jacoby Brissett

Contract Situation Remains Unresolved
Jacob Misiorowski

Won't Start Again This Week
MLB

Pirates-Yankees Postponed, Doubleheader Set For Wednesday
CFB

Brody Foley an Impact Transfer for Louisville
CFB

Trey'Dez Green in for Big Production in Lane Kiffin's Offense
Zach Neto

Angels Listening to Trade Offers for Zach Neto
CFB

Tennessee's Ethan Davis a Potential Breakout Tight End in 2026
CFB

Bear Bachmeier Aiming to Take Step Forward as a Passer
CFB

Can Lincoln Kienholz Elevate Louisville to ACC Title Contention?
Mason Miller

Padres Considering Trading Mason Miller
CFB

Walker Eget Expected to be Full-Go for Fall Practice
Bo Nix

Expected to be Good to Go for Start of Training Camp
CFB

Georgia Running Back Dante Dowdell Out Indefinitely After ATV Incident
Max Fried

Expected to Rejoin the Rotation Next Week
Adley Rutschman

Orioles Listening to Offers for Adley Rutschman
Anthony Edwards

Anticipates Growing Pains With New Teammate
Colson Montgomery

Exits Early on Monday With Shin Injury
Bobby Witt Jr.

Pulled Early With Back Tightness on Monday
José Soriano

Angels Exected to Make Jose Soriano, Reid Detmers Available at Trade Deadline
Nick Kurtz

Could be Available This Weekend
Tucker Kraft

Could Open Training Camp on the PUP List
Bucky Irving

Says he'll be Ready for Training Camp
Edwin Díaz

Edwin Diaz Could Return to Dodgers Bullpen This Weekend
Max Meyer

Marlins Place Max Meyer on Injured List With Neck Strain
Adley Rutschman

Heading to Injured List With Wrist Inflammation
NFL

NFL Owners Expect New Deal for Roger Goodell Soon
DJ Moore

a Risky Pick at Current Redraft ADP Despite Improved Situation in Buffalo
Byron Buxton

Coming Off the Injured List on Monday
Jahmyr Gibbs

Has a Clear Case as the Overall RB1 in Redraft Leagues
CFB

Ahmad Hardy Medically Cleared From May Gunshot Wound
Kamaru Usman

Dricus Du Plessis Dominates Kamaru Usman
Joey Logano

Dominates at North Wilkesboro for First 2026 Victory
Denny Hamlin

Places Second and Extends his Championship Lead at North Wilkesboro
Chase Briscoe

Finishes Third After Starting 30th at North Wilkesboro
Ty Gibbs

Recovers From Speeding Penalty to Finish Fourth at North Wilkesboro
Shane Van Gisbergen

Matches his Best Oval Result at North Wilkesboro
Kamaru Usman

Gets Dominated At UFC Oklahoma
Christian Leroy Duncan

Shines At UFC Oklahoma
Jared Cannonier

Drops Decision At UFC Oklahoma
Chase Hooper

Gets Back In The Win Column
NFL

Le'Veon Bell Arrested in Canton
Mitch Ramirez

Still Winless In The UFC
CFB

Beau Pribula Named Starting Quarterback for Virginia
CFB

Warde Manuel to Step Down as Michigan's Athletic Director
NASCAR

Bubba Wallace a Great DFS Option for All Formats at North Wilkesboro
Austin Cindric

Could Austin Cindric be A Sneaky DFS Option for North Wilkesboro?
Ryan Blaney

Awarded Pole at North Wilkesboro After Washout
Christopher Bell

the Favorite to Win at North Wilkesboro
Joey Logano

Needs a Strong Run at North Wilkesboro
Ty Gibbs

an Interesting Option at North Wilkesboro
Ross Chastain

Should be Avoided at North Wilkesboro
NHL

Matej Blumel Returns to Czechia
NHL

Jaret Anderson-Dolan Heads to Sweden
Connor Bedard

Signs Five-Year, $75 Million Extension With Blackhawks
Jamie Drysdale

Signs Four-Year, $26 Million Contract With Flyers
Kirby Dach

Canadiens Bring Back Kirby Dach on One-Year Deal
Connor McMichael

Blues Sign Connor McMichael to Six-Year, $40 Million Deal
CFB

Could Keelon Russell Be Sleeper Heisman Contender?
CFB

Duce Robinson Eyeing Florida State Turnaround
CFB

Jayden Maiava Due for Career Year?
CFB

Texas Tech Inks Deal with Galaxy on Stadium Naming Rights
CFB

North Carolina Quarterback Competition a "50-50 Battle"
CFB

Christopher Vizzina, Tait Reynolds Competing for QB1 Job at Clemson
Power your platform with our news
View All News
RANKINGS
C
1B
2B
3B
SS
OF
SP
RP
View All Players

RANKINGS

QB
RB
WR
TE
K
DEF
View All Players

MORE RECENT ARTICLES

Starting Pitcher Breakouts or Fake Outs?
MLB Home Run Props to Bet Today (7/23/26)
Mid-Week Waiver Wire Rankings: Top Pickups
Top 25 Fantasy Baseball Prospects to Stash