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Weekend Waiver Wire Rankings: Fantasy Baseball Pickups for Week 14

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Caleb Durbin - Fantasy Baseball Rankings, Waiver Wire Pickups

Weekend fantasy baseball waiver wire rankings for Week 14 (2026). Free-agent hitters and pitchers to add include Caleb Durbin, A.J. Ewing, Mason Montgomery, Kirby Yates, Logan Henderson, and Tommy Edman.

In This Article hide
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Pickups List
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Outlooks
First Base Waiver Wire Rankings
Second Base Waiver Wire Rankings
Third Base Waiver Wire Rankings
Shortstop Waiver Wire Rankings
Outfield Waiver Wire Rankings
Catcher Waiver Wire Rankings
Starting Pitcher Waiver Wire Rankings
Closer/Reliever Waiver Wire Rankings
Who Should I Pickup Fantasy Baseball Tool
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup
More Fantasy Baseball Advice

The MLB All-Star break is around the corner, as we head into the July 4th weekend. At RotoBaller HQ, we are back with updated waiver wire advice with our weekend fantasy baseball waiver rankings for Week 14 -- June 29  through July 5. The waiver wire list below prioritizes which players to add in leagues that allow daily moves. Below you will find where key pickups such as Caleb Durbin, Mickey Moniak, A.J. Ewing, Kirby Yates, Brandon Sproat, and Ian Seymour are ranked. 

This week, there are some injuries and prospects to monitor. Fantasy managers saw Mariners outfielder Julio Rodriguez removed from Thursday's game against the Angels after being hit in the head. Rodriguez was placed in concussion protocol, and he will be re-evaluated on Friday. Cardinals right-hander Dustin May exited Thursday's start vs. the Braves early with a bruised right ankle. The Rockies called up right-handed pitching prospect Gabriel Hughes from Triple-A Albuquerque. Hughes will come out of the bullpen for now and is a prospect to monitor for the time being. 

Stay on top of our weekly waiver wire rankings and turn on MLB news alerts in our free mobile app to stay ahead of the curve. Once you're done here, check out our fantasy baseball prospects articles for the latest names to stash and pick up.

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Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Pickups List

Since many fantasy baseball leagues have daily waiver-wire moves or multiple waiver-wire runs per week for adding players, this later-week rankings list should help you keep track of players emerging in the weekend before we reach Sunday night waivers. This article will guide you through our weekly ranking of the relevant waiver-wire pickup options, including how to prioritize them for your league (depending on the league size).

Waiver wire pickup options, including how to prioritize them for your league - depending on the league size:

Rank Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
1 Jacob Latz SP/RP 63 Add in All Leagues
2 Carter Jensen C 67 Add in All Leagues
3 Carson Benge OF 48 Add in All Leagues
4 Sam Antonacci 2B/3B/OF 52 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
5 Logan Henderson SP 42 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
6 Nick Lodolo SP 66 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
7 Ryan O'Hearn 1B/OF 65 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
8 Mickey Moniak OF 40 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
9 Caleb Durbin 2B/3B 40 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
10 Gage Jump SP 51 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
11 Payton Tolle SP/RP 61 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
12 Tanner Scott RP 53 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
13 Griffin Jax SP/RP 50 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
14 Trevor Rogers SP 65 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
15 Samuel Basallo C 48 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
16 A.J. Ewing 2B/OF 20 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
17 Emilio Pagan RP 67 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
18 Royce Lewis 1B/3B 36 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
19 Travis Bazzana 2B 44 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
20 Caleb Kilian RP 9 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
21 Kerry Carpenter OF 41 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
22 Jake Burger 1B 29 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
23 Henry Bolte OF 14 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
24 T.J. Rumfield 1B 49 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
25 Esmerlyn Valdez 1B/OF 40 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
26 Jake McCarthy OF 41 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
27 Troy Melton SP/RP 46 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
28 Paul Sewald RP 65 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
29 Yoendrys Gomez SP/RP 26 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
30 Alex Lange RP 23 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
31 Tommy Edman 2B/3B/OF 22 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
32 Jung Hoo Lee OF 50 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
33 Braden Montgomery OF 16 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
34 Mason Montgomery SP/RP 1 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
35 Chase DeLauter OF 50 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
36 Cole Carrigg OF 14 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
37 Joey Cantillo SP/RP 48 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
38 Brandon Sproat SP 21 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
39 Bryce Eldridge 1B 28 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
40 Taj Bradley SP 56 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
41 Shane Bieber SP 51 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
42 Grant Taylor SP/RP 18 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
43 Cade Cavalli SP 28 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
44 Heliot Ramos OF 37 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
45 Chase Meidroth 2B/3B/SS 32 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
46 Alejandro Kirk C 24 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
47 Ryan Weathers SP 52 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
48 Joshua Baez OF 17 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
49 Christian Scott SP 14 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
50 Josh Bell 1B 16 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
51 Aaron Ashby RP 35 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
52 Nick Gonzales 2B/3B/SS 25 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
53 Tatsuya Imai SP 47 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
54 Dylan Crews OF 35 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
55 Willi Castro 1B/2B/3B/SS/OF 50 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
56 Curtis Mead 1B/2B/3B 18 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
57 Walbert Urena SP 37 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
58 Sean Burke SP/RP 49 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
59 Jasson Dominguez OF 13 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
60 Daulton Varsho OF 28 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
61 Paul Goldschmidt 1B 37 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
62 Mauricio Dubon 2B/3B/SS/OF 42 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
63 Javier Sanoja 2B/3B/SS/OF 20 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
64 Ian Seymour SP/RP 32 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
65 Ezequiel Tovar SS 37 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
66 Shane Drohan SP/RP 21 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
67 Jake Bennett SP 22 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
68 Garrett Whitlock RP 18 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
69 Luis Robert Jr. OF 40 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
70 Kyle Teel C 19 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
71 Andre Pallante SP 35 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
72 Nasim Nunez 2B/SS 29 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
73 Kirby Yates RP 6 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
74 Clayton Beeter RP 11 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
75 Mason Barnett SP/RP 2 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
76 Ryan Jeffers C 28 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
77 Kade Anderson SP 12 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
78 Jacob Webb RP 3 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
79 Andrew Kittredge RP 1 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
80 Francisco Alvarez C 20 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
81 Noah Schultz SP 11 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
82 Sean Manaea SP/RP 15 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
83 Kyle Finnegan RP 6 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
84 Hogan Harris RP 9 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
85 Tristan Peters OF 3 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
86 Sean Keys 1B/3B 2 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
87 Khalil Watson OF 1 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
88 Max Muncy 2B/3B/SS 7 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
89 Elvis Alvarado RP 6 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
90 Anthony Seigler 2B/3B 4 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
91 Joshua Kuroda-Grauer SS 1 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
92 Cooper Ingle C 2 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
93 Denzer Guzman 3B/SS 4 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
94 Cooper Pratt SS 4 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
95 Charlie Condon 1B/OF 7 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
96 Max Clark OF 8 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
97 Javier Assad SP/RP 11 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
98 Walker Jenkins OF 5 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
99 Kaelen Culpepper SS 4 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
100 George Lombard Jr. 2B/3B/SS 4 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

 

Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Outlooks

Some of the top waiver wire names include Kirby Yates, Logan Henderson, A.J. Ewing, Tommy Edman, and Mason Montgomery. Read some of the waiver wire outlooks below:

Kirby Yates, Los Angeles Angels

The Los Angeles Angels are near the bottom of the league in the standings and aren't the ideal place to search for saves, but veteran right-handed reliever Kirby Yates remains in the mix for saves in Anaheim and is an option off the waiver wire for desperate fantasy managers.

The struggling Angels are currently employing a closer-by-committee that involves Yates, Sam Bachman, and Ryan Zeferjahn. Left-hander Samy Natera Jr. picked up the team's most recent save on Sunday, but Yates had his second save of the year before that on Saturday, June 27.

The 39-year-old is a two-time All-Star and is by far the Angels' most experienced reliever when it comes to saves, with an even 100 saves in his 11-plus years in the big leagues. He's gone 0-3 in 2026 with a 3.06 ERA (3.28 FIP), 0.96 WHIP, two saves, 25 strikeouts, and seven walks in 17 2/3 innings.

Yates' numbers are pretty solid, but save opportunities in Anaheim have been few and far between. In 10 1/3 innings in June, Yates allowed just four runs (three earned) while walking three and fanning 15 with three losses, a save, and a blown save. He's rostered in 6% of Yahoo leagues, so he's widely available if you're scrounging for saves near the halfway point in 2026.

Logan Henderson, Milwaukee Brewers

Milwaukee Brewers right-hander Logan Henderson (back) will make his next minor-league rehab start on Friday, according to Jack Stern of Brewer Fanatic. Henderson looked great in his first rehab start on Sunday at Triple-A Nashville, when he threw three scoreless innings on 50 pitches while striking out seven.

Manager Pat Murphy said this week that Henderson is expected to come off the 15-day injured list to rejoin the Brewers' starting rotation before the All-Star break, so Friday's rehab outing should be his last. Fantasy managers in need of starting-pitching help should look no further than Henderson, who has gone 5-1 with a 2.23 ERA (2.73 FIP) and 1.01 WHIP with 63 strikeouts and 14 walks in 48 1/3 innings pitched across 10 starts for the Brew Crew since debuting in the big leagues in 2025.

He allowed only seven earned runs with six walks and 30 strikeouts in 23 innings over his five starts this year before landing on the IL with his back injury. Henderson is only rostered in 41% of Yahoo leagues, and he could be a difference-maker in the second half.

A.J. Ewing, New York Mets

Mets outfielder A.J. Ewing has caught fire in his rookie campaign, hitting .409 with a .727 slugging percentage over his last seven games. The Mets No. 1 prospect has flashed multiple tools early, pairing strong offensive production with 98th percentile sprint speed that immediately changes games on the bases.

He is slashing .268/.352/.401 with a .753 OPS while adding eight stolen bases across 47 games this season. Ewing's speed and improving contact profile have helped him carve out a consistent role as he continues to adjust to major league pitching. Fantasy managers should view him as an elite dynasty pickup and a waiver wire option in all formats.

Tommy Edman, Los Angeles Dodgers

Los Angeles Dodgers infielder/outfielder Tommy Edman delivered his best game since returning from right ankle surgery, going 4-for-5 with a three-run homer, four RBI, and two runs in Tuesday's 9-3 win over the Athletics. It was his first homer of the season, and he is now hitting .378/.451/.556 with nine RBI in 45 at-bats since making his season debut on June 17.

The sample is small, but he has struck out only seven times. Edman has started nine games since his debut, mostly batting sixth or seventh. His eligibility at second base, third base, and outfield adds to the appeal, though he has yet to attempt a steal after ankle surgery. Still, only 22% of Yahoo leagues have Edman rostered. He is worth adding in leagues with 12 or more teams, as long as his playing time remains steady.

 

Mason Montgomery, Pittsburgh Pirates

Pittsburgh Pirates left-handed reliever Mason Montgomery and right-hander Dennis Santana have risen up the closer depth chart in Pittsburgh with lefty Gregory Soto struggling of late. Montgomery was afforded a couple of save opportunities in June, but the problem is he blew both of his save chances and struggled to a 6.52 ERA (3.00 FIP) with seven earned runs allowed on 11 hits (one homer) while walking six and striking out 16 in 9 2/3 innings with a 1-2 record, two blown saves, and a hold.

Overall in 2026, the 26-year-old former sixth-round pick by the Tampa Bay Rays in 2021 out of Texas Tech University has gone 2-3 with a 4.54 ERA (3.17 FIP), 1.37 WHIP, and 49:16 K:BB in his 33 2/3 innings pitched across 33 outings (four starts) for the Bucs.

While Montgomery is a late-inning option for the Pirates in their constantly evolving bullpen, he just hasn't been consistent enough in high-leverage situations for fantasy managers to trust as a source of saves in mixed leagues. Montgomery is rostered in just 1% of Yahoo leagues.

 

First Base Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
Ryan O'Hearn 1B/OF 65 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Royce Lewis 1B/3B 36 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Jake Burger 1B 29 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
T.J. Rumfield 1B 49 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Esmerlyn Valdez 1B/OF 40 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Bryce Eldridge 1B 28 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Josh Bell 1B 16 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Willi Castro 1B/2B/3B/SS/OF 50 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Curtis Mead 1B/2B/3B 18 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Paul Goldschmidt 1B 37 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Sean Keys 1B/3B 2 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Charlie Condon 1B/OF 7 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

 

Second Base Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
Sam Antonacci 2B/3B/OF 52 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Caleb Durbin 2B/3B 40 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
A.J. Ewing 2B/OF 20 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Travis Bazzana 2B 44 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Tommy Edman 2B/3B/OF 22 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Chase Meidroth 2B/3B/SS 32 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Nick Gonzales 2B/3B/SS 25 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Willi Castro 1B/2B/3B/SS/OF 50 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Curtis Mead 1B/2B/3B 18 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Mauricio Dubon 2B/3B/SS/OF 42 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Javier Sanoja 2B/3B/SS/OF 20 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Nasim Nunez 2B/SS 29 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Max Muncy 2B/3B/SS 7 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Anthony Seigler 2B/3B 4 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
George Lombard Jr. 2B/3B/SS 4 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

 

Third Base Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
Sam Antonacci 2B/3B/OF 52 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Caleb Durbin 2B/3B 40 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Tommy Edman 2B/3B/OF 22 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Chase Meidroth 2B/3B/SS 32 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Nick Gonzales 2B/3B/SS 25 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Willi Castro 1B/2B/3B/SS/OF 50 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Curtis Mead 1B/2B/3B 18 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Mauricio Dubon 2B/3B/SS/OF 42 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Javier Sanoja 2B/3B/SS/OF 20 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Max Muncy 2B/3B/SS 7 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Anthony Seigler 2B/3B 4 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Denzer Guzman 3B/SS 4 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
George Lombard Jr. 2B/3B/SS 4 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

 

Shortstop Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
Chase Meidroth 2B/3B/SS 32 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Nick Gonzales 2B/3B/SS 25 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Willi Castro 1B/2B/3B/SS/OF 50 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Mauricio Dubon 2B/3B/SS/OF 42 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Javier Sanoja 2B/3B/SS/OF 20 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Ezequiel Tovar SS 37 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Nasim Nunez 2B/SS 29 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Max Muncy 2B/3B/SS 7 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Joshua Kuroda-Grauer SS 1 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Denzer Guzman 3B/SS 4 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Cooper Pratt SS 4 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Kaelen Culpepper SS 4 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
George Lombard Jr. 2B/3B/SS 4 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

 

Outfield Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
Carson Benge OF 48 Add in All Leagues
Sam Antonacci 2B/3B/OF 52 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Ryan O'Hearn 1B/OF 65 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Mickey Moniak OF 40 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
A.J. Ewing 2B/OF 20 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Kerry Carpenter OF 41 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Henry Bolte OF 14 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Esmerlyn Valdez 1B/OF 40 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Jake McCarthy OF 41 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Tommy Edman 2B/3B/OF 22 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Jung Hoo Lee OF 50 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Braden Montgomery OF 16 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Chase DeLauter OF 50 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Cole Carrigg OF 14 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Heliot Ramos OF 37 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Joshua Baez OF 17 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Dylan Crews OF 35 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Willi Castro 1B/2B/3B/SS/OF 50 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Jasson Dominguez OF 13 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Daulton Varsho OF 28 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Mauricio Dubon 2B/3B/SS/OF 42 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Javier Sanoja 2B/3B/SS/OF 20 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Luis Robert Jr. OF 40 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Tristan Peters OF 3 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Khalil Watson OF 1 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Charlie Condon 1B/OF 7 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Max Clark OF 8 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Walker Jenkins OF 5 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

 

Catcher Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
Carter Jensen C 67 Add in All Leagues
Samuel Basallo C 48 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Alejandro Kirk C 24 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Kyle Teel C 19 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Ryan Jeffers C 28 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Francisco Alvarez C 20 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Cooper Ingle C 2 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

 

Starting Pitcher Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
Jacob Latz SP/RP 63 Add in All Leagues
Logan Henderson SP 42 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Nick Lodolo SP 66 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Gage Jump SP 51 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Payton Tolle SP/RP 61 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Griffin Jax SP/RP 50 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Trevor Rogers SP 65 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Troy Melton SP/RP 46 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Yoendrys Gomez SP/RP 26 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Mason Montgomery SP/RP 1 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Joey Cantillo SP/RP 48 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Brandon Sproat SP 21 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Taj Bradley SP 56 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Shane Bieber SP 51 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Grant Taylor SP/RP 18 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Cade Cavalli SP 28 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Ryan Weathers SP 52 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Christian Scott SP 14 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Tatsuya Imai SP 47 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Walbert Urena SP 37 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Sean Burke SP/RP 49 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Ian Seymour SP/RP 32 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Shane Drohan SP/RP 21 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Jake Bennett SP 22 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Andre Pallante SP 35 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Mason Barnett SP/RP 2 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Kade Anderson SP 12 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Noah Schultz SP 11 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Sean Manaea SP/RP 15 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Javier Assad SP/RP 11 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

 

Closer/Reliever Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
Jacob Latz SP/RP 63 Add in All Leagues
Payton Tolle SP/RP 61 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Tanner Scott RP 53 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Griffin Jax SP/RP 50 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Emilio Pagan RP 67 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Caleb Kilian RP 9 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Troy Melton SP/RP 46 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Paul Sewald RP 65 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Yoendrys Gomez SP/RP 26 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Alex Lange RP 23 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Mason Montgomery SP/RP 1 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Joey Cantillo SP/RP 48 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Grant Taylor SP/RP 18 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Aaron Ashby RP 35 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Sean Burke SP/RP 49 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Ian Seymour SP/RP 32 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Shane Drohan SP/RP 21 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Garrett Whitlock RP 18 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Kirby Yates RP 6 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Clayton Beeter RP 11 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Mason Barnett SP/RP 2 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Jacob Webb RP 3 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Andrew Kittredge RP 1 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Sean Manaea SP/RP 15 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Kyle Finnegan RP 6 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Hogan Harris RP 9 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Elvis Alvarado RP 6 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Javier Assad SP/RP 11 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

 

Who Should I Pickup Fantasy Baseball Tool

Trying to decide who to pick up off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool:

Who Should I Pickup?

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2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players such as Caleb Durbin, Logan Henderson, Kirby Yates, Tommy Edman, Mason Montgomery, Mickey Moniak, A.J. Ewing, Henry Bolte, Yoendrys Gomez, Braden Montgomery, Brandon Sproat, Joshua Baez, Christian Scott, Dylan Crews, Aaron Ashby, Ian Seymour, and Garrett Whitlock. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy baseball waiver wire pickups.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four MLB players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy baseball rankings, projections, and more.

Improvements For Who Should I Pickup? You may have noticed, our Who Should I Pickup? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see MLB player tiles with stats, projections, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy baseball waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for players like Caleb Durbin, Logan Henderson, Kirby Yates, Tommy Edman, Mason Montgomery, Mickey Moniak, A.J. Ewing, Henry Bolte, Yoendrys Gomez, Braden Montgomery, Brandon Sproat, Joshua Baez, Christian Scott, Dylan Crews, Aaron Ashby, Ian Seymour, and Garrett Whitlock:

Caleb Durbin
vs
Mickey Moniak
Caleb Durbin
vs
Gage Jump
Caleb Durbin
vs
Ryan O'Hearn
Caleb Durbin
vs
Payton Tolle
Caleb Durbin
vs
Nick Lodolo
Caleb Durbin
vs
Tanner Scott
Caleb Durbin
vs
Logan Henderson
Caleb Durbin
vs
Griffin Jax
Caleb Durbin
vs
Sam Antonacci
Caleb Durbin
vs
Trevor Rogers
Caleb Durbin
vs
Carson Benge
Caleb Durbin
vs
Samuel Basallo
Caleb Durbin
vs
Carter Jensen
Caleb Durbin
vs
A.J. Ewing
Caleb Durbin
vs
Jacob Latz
Caleb Durbin
vs
Emilio Pagan
Caleb Durbin
vs
Royce Lewis
Caleb Durbin
vs
Travis Bazzana
Caleb Durbin
vs
Caleb Kilian
Caleb Durbin
vs
Kerry Carpenter
Caleb Durbin
vs
Chase Meidroth
Caleb Durbin
vs
Nick Gonzales
Caleb Durbin
vs
Willi Castro
Caleb Durbin
vs
Curtis Mead
Caleb Durbin
vs
Mauricio Dubon
Caleb Durbin
vs
Javier Sanoja
Caleb Durbin
vs
Nasim Nunez
Caleb Durbin
vs
Sean Keys
Caleb Durbin
vs
Max Muncy
Logan Henderson
vs
Sam Antonacci
Logan Henderson
vs
Nick Lodolo
Logan Henderson
vs
Carson Benge
Logan Henderson
vs
Ryan O'Hearn
Logan Henderson
vs
Carter Jensen
Logan Henderson
vs
Mickey Moniak
Logan Henderson
vs
Jacob Latz
Logan Henderson
vs
Caleb Durbin
Logan Henderson
vs
Gage Jump
Logan Henderson
vs
Payton Tolle
Logan Henderson
vs
Tanner Scott
Logan Henderson
vs
Griffin Jax
Logan Henderson
vs
Trevor Rogers
Logan Henderson
vs
Samuel Basallo
Logan Henderson
vs
A.J. Ewing
Logan Henderson
vs
Emilio Pagan
Logan Henderson
vs
Royce Lewis
Logan Henderson
vs
Travis Bazzana
Logan Henderson
vs
Caleb Kilian
Logan Henderson
vs
Kerry Carpenter
Logan Henderson
vs
Troy Melton
Logan Henderson
vs
Joey Cantillo
Logan Henderson
vs
Taj Bradley
Logan Henderson
vs
Shane Bieber
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Tommy Edman
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Tommy Edman
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Tommy Edman
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Tommy Edman
vs
Royce Lewis
Tommy Edman
vs
Travis Bazzana
Tommy Edman
vs
Heliot Ramos
Tommy Edman
vs
Chase Meidroth
Tommy Edman
vs
Nick Gonzales
Tommy Edman
vs
Willi Castro
Mason Montgomery
vs
Braden Montgomery
Mason Montgomery
vs
Chase DeLauter
Mason Montgomery
vs
Jung Hoo Lee
Mason Montgomery
vs
Cole Carrigg
Mason Montgomery
vs
Tommy Edman
Mason Montgomery
vs
Joey Cantillo
Mason Montgomery
vs
Alex Lange
Mason Montgomery
vs
Brandon Sproat
Mason Montgomery
vs
Yoendrys Gomez
Mason Montgomery
vs
Bryce Eldridge
Mason Montgomery
vs
Paul Sewald
Mason Montgomery
vs
Taj Bradley
Mason Montgomery
vs
Troy Melton
Mason Montgomery
vs
Shane Bieber
Mason Montgomery
vs
Jake McCarthy
Mason Montgomery
vs
Grant Taylor
Mason Montgomery
vs
Esmerlyn Valdez
Mason Montgomery
vs
Cade Cavalli
Mason Montgomery
vs
T.J. Rumfield
Mason Montgomery
vs
Heliot Ramos
Mason Montgomery
vs
Jacob Latz
Mason Montgomery
vs
Nick Lodolo
Mason Montgomery
vs
Gage Jump
Mason Montgomery
vs
Payton Tolle
Mason Montgomery
vs
Tanner Scott
Mason Montgomery
vs
Griffin Jax
Mason Montgomery
vs
Trevor Rogers
Mason Montgomery
vs
Emilio Pagan
Mason Montgomery
vs
Caleb Kilian
Mickey Moniak
vs
Ryan O'Hearn
Mickey Moniak
vs
Caleb Durbin
Mickey Moniak
vs
Nick Lodolo
Mickey Moniak
vs
Gage Jump
Mickey Moniak
vs
Logan Henderson
Mickey Moniak
vs
Payton Tolle
Mickey Moniak
vs
Sam Antonacci
Mickey Moniak
vs
Tanner Scott
Mickey Moniak
vs
Carson Benge
Mickey Moniak
vs
Griffin Jax
Mickey Moniak
vs
Carter Jensen
Mickey Moniak
vs
Trevor Rogers
Mickey Moniak
vs
Jacob Latz
Mickey Moniak
vs
Samuel Basallo
Mickey Moniak
vs
A.J. Ewing
Mickey Moniak
vs
Emilio Pagan
Mickey Moniak
vs
Royce Lewis
Mickey Moniak
vs
Travis Bazzana
Mickey Moniak
vs
Caleb Kilian
Mickey Moniak
vs
Kerry Carpenter
Mickey Moniak
vs
Esmerlyn Valdez
Mickey Moniak
vs
Jake McCarthy
Mickey Moniak
vs
Jung Hoo Lee
Mickey Moniak
vs
Chase DeLauter
Mickey Moniak
vs
Cole Carrigg
Mickey Moniak
vs
Heliot Ramos
Mickey Moniak
vs
Willi Castro
Mickey Moniak
vs
Jasson Dominguez
Mickey Moniak
vs
Daulton Varsho
A.J. Ewing
vs
Samuel Basallo
A.J. Ewing
vs
Emilio Pagan
A.J. Ewing
vs
Trevor Rogers
A.J. Ewing
vs
Royce Lewis
A.J. Ewing
vs
Griffin Jax
A.J. Ewing
vs
Travis Bazzana
A.J. Ewing
vs
Tanner Scott
A.J. Ewing
vs
Caleb Kilian
A.J. Ewing
vs
Payton Tolle
A.J. Ewing
vs
Kerry Carpenter
A.J. Ewing
vs
Gage Jump
A.J. Ewing
vs
Jake Burger
A.J. Ewing
vs
Caleb Durbin
A.J. Ewing
vs
Henry Bolte
A.J. Ewing
vs
Mickey Moniak
A.J. Ewing
vs
T.J. Rumfield
A.J. Ewing
vs
Ryan O'Hearn
A.J. Ewing
vs
Esmerlyn Valdez
A.J. Ewing
vs
Nick Lodolo
A.J. Ewing
vs
Jake McCarthy
A.J. Ewing
vs
Carson Benge
A.J. Ewing
vs
Sam Antonacci
A.J. Ewing
vs
Jung Hoo Lee
A.J. Ewing
vs
Chase DeLauter
A.J. Ewing
vs
Cole Carrigg
A.J. Ewing
vs
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A.J. Ewing
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Chase Meidroth
A.J. Ewing
vs
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A.J. Ewing
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Henry Bolte
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Henry Bolte
vs
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Henry Bolte
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vs
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vs
Travis Bazzana
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vs
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Henry Bolte
vs
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Henry Bolte
vs
Yoendrys Gomez
Henry Bolte
vs
A.J. Ewing
Henry Bolte
vs
Alex Lange
Henry Bolte
vs
Samuel Basallo
Henry Bolte
vs
Tommy Edman
Henry Bolte
vs
Trevor Rogers
Henry Bolte
vs
Jung Hoo Lee
Henry Bolte
vs
Griffin Jax
Henry Bolte
vs
Braden Montgomery
Henry Bolte
vs
Carson Benge
Henry Bolte
vs
Sam Antonacci
Henry Bolte
vs
Ryan O'Hearn
Henry Bolte
vs
Chase DeLauter
Henry Bolte
vs
Cole Carrigg
Henry Bolte
vs
Heliot Ramos
Henry Bolte
vs
Willi Castro
Henry Bolte
vs
Jasson Dominguez
Henry Bolte
vs
Daulton Varsho
Yoendrys Gomez
vs
Paul Sewald
Yoendrys Gomez
vs
Alex Lange
Yoendrys Gomez
vs
Troy Melton
Yoendrys Gomez
vs
Tommy Edman
Yoendrys Gomez
vs
Jake McCarthy
Yoendrys Gomez
vs
Jung Hoo Lee
Yoendrys Gomez
vs
Esmerlyn Valdez
Yoendrys Gomez
vs
Braden Montgomery
Yoendrys Gomez
vs
T.J. Rumfield
Yoendrys Gomez
vs
Mason Montgomery
Yoendrys Gomez
vs
Henry Bolte
Yoendrys Gomez
vs
Chase DeLauter
Yoendrys Gomez
vs
Jake Burger
Yoendrys Gomez
vs
Cole Carrigg
Yoendrys Gomez
vs
Kerry Carpenter
Yoendrys Gomez
vs
Joey Cantillo
Yoendrys Gomez
vs
Caleb Kilian
Yoendrys Gomez
vs
Brandon Sproat
Yoendrys Gomez
vs
Travis Bazzana
Yoendrys Gomez
vs
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Yoendrys Gomez
vs
Jacob Latz
Yoendrys Gomez
vs
Nick Lodolo
Yoendrys Gomez
vs
Gage Jump
Yoendrys Gomez
vs
Payton Tolle
Yoendrys Gomez
vs
Tanner Scott
Yoendrys Gomez
vs
Griffin Jax
Yoendrys Gomez
vs
Trevor Rogers
Yoendrys Gomez
vs
Emilio Pagan
Yoendrys Gomez
vs
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Braden Montgomery
vs
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Braden Montgomery
vs
Mason Montgomery
Braden Montgomery
vs
Tommy Edman
Braden Montgomery
vs
Chase DeLauter
Braden Montgomery
vs
Alex Lange
Braden Montgomery
vs
Cole Carrigg
Braden Montgomery
vs
Yoendrys Gomez
Braden Montgomery
vs
Joey Cantillo
Braden Montgomery
vs
Paul Sewald
Braden Montgomery
vs
Brandon Sproat
Braden Montgomery
vs
Troy Melton
Braden Montgomery
vs
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Braden Montgomery
vs
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Braden Montgomery
vs
Taj Bradley
Braden Montgomery
vs
Esmerlyn Valdez
Braden Montgomery
vs
Shane Bieber
Braden Montgomery
vs
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Braden Montgomery
vs
Grant Taylor
Braden Montgomery
vs
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Braden Montgomery
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Braden Montgomery
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Braden Montgomery
vs
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Braden Montgomery
vs
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Braden Montgomery
vs
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Braden Montgomery
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Braden Montgomery
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Braden Montgomery
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Brandon Sproat
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Brandon Sproat
vs
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Brandon Sproat
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Brandon Sproat
vs
Chase DeLauter
Brandon Sproat
vs
Shane Bieber
Brandon Sproat
vs
Mason Montgomery
Brandon Sproat
vs
Grant Taylor
Brandon Sproat
vs
Braden Montgomery
Brandon Sproat
vs
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Brandon Sproat
vs
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Brandon Sproat
vs
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Brandon Sproat
vs
Tommy Edman
Brandon Sproat
vs
Chase Meidroth
Brandon Sproat
vs
Alex Lange
Brandon Sproat
vs
Alejandro Kirk
Brandon Sproat
vs
Yoendrys Gomez
Brandon Sproat
vs
Ryan Weathers
Brandon Sproat
vs
Paul Sewald
Brandon Sproat
vs
Joshua Baez
Brandon Sproat
vs
Jacob Latz
Brandon Sproat
vs
Nick Lodolo
Brandon Sproat
vs
Gage Jump
Brandon Sproat
vs
Payton Tolle
Brandon Sproat
vs
Griffin Jax
Brandon Sproat
vs
Trevor Rogers
Brandon Sproat
vs
Troy Melton
Brandon Sproat
vs
Tatsuya Imai
Brandon Sproat
vs
Walbert Urena
Joshua Baez
vs
Ryan Weathers
Joshua Baez
vs
Christian Scott
Joshua Baez
vs
Alejandro Kirk
Joshua Baez
vs
Josh Bell
Joshua Baez
vs
Chase Meidroth
Joshua Baez
vs
Aaron Ashby
Joshua Baez
vs
Heliot Ramos
Joshua Baez
vs
Nick Gonzales
Joshua Baez
vs
Cade Cavalli
Joshua Baez
vs
Tatsuya Imai
Joshua Baez
vs
Grant Taylor
Joshua Baez
vs
Dylan Crews
Joshua Baez
vs
Shane Bieber
Joshua Baez
vs
Willi Castro
Joshua Baez
vs
Taj Bradley
Joshua Baez
vs
Curtis Mead
Joshua Baez
vs
Bryce Eldridge
Joshua Baez
vs
Walbert Urena
Joshua Baez
vs
Brandon Sproat
Joshua Baez
vs
Sean Burke
Joshua Baez
vs
Carson Benge
Joshua Baez
vs
Sam Antonacci
Joshua Baez
vs
Ryan O'Hearn
Joshua Baez
vs
Kerry Carpenter
Joshua Baez
vs
Esmerlyn Valdez
Joshua Baez
vs
Jake McCarthy
Joshua Baez
vs
Jung Hoo Lee
Joshua Baez
vs
Chase DeLauter
Joshua Baez
vs
Cole Carrigg
Christian Scott
vs
Joshua Baez
Christian Scott
vs
Josh Bell
Christian Scott
vs
Ryan Weathers
Christian Scott
vs
Aaron Ashby
Christian Scott
vs
Alejandro Kirk
Christian Scott
vs
Nick Gonzales
Christian Scott
vs
Chase Meidroth
Christian Scott
vs
Tatsuya Imai
Christian Scott
vs
Heliot Ramos
Christian Scott
vs
Dylan Crews
Christian Scott
vs
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Christian Scott
vs
Willi Castro
Christian Scott
vs
Grant Taylor
Christian Scott
vs
Curtis Mead
Christian Scott
vs
Shane Bieber
Christian Scott
vs
Walbert Urena
Christian Scott
vs
Taj Bradley
Christian Scott
vs
Sean Burke
Christian Scott
vs
Bryce Eldridge
Christian Scott
vs
Jasson Dominguez
Christian Scott
vs
Jacob Latz
Christian Scott
vs
Nick Lodolo
Christian Scott
vs
Gage Jump
Christian Scott
vs
Payton Tolle
Christian Scott
vs
Griffin Jax
Christian Scott
vs
Trevor Rogers
Christian Scott
vs
Troy Melton
Christian Scott
vs
Joey Cantillo
Christian Scott
vs
Shane Drohan
Dylan Crews
vs
Tatsuya Imai
Dylan Crews
vs
Willi Castro
Dylan Crews
vs
Nick Gonzales
Dylan Crews
vs
Curtis Mead
Dylan Crews
vs
Aaron Ashby
Dylan Crews
vs
Walbert Urena
Dylan Crews
vs
Josh Bell
Dylan Crews
vs
Sean Burke
Dylan Crews
vs
Christian Scott
Dylan Crews
vs
Jasson Dominguez
Dylan Crews
vs
Joshua Baez
Dylan Crews
vs
Daulton Varsho
Dylan Crews
vs
Ryan Weathers
Dylan Crews
vs
Paul Goldschmidt
Dylan Crews
vs
Alejandro Kirk
Dylan Crews
vs
Mauricio Dubon
Dylan Crews
vs
Chase Meidroth
Dylan Crews
vs
Javier Sanoja
Dylan Crews
vs
Heliot Ramos
Dylan Crews
vs
Ian Seymour
Dylan Crews
vs
Carson Benge
Dylan Crews
vs
Sam Antonacci
Dylan Crews
vs
Ryan O'Hearn
Dylan Crews
vs
Kerry Carpenter
Dylan Crews
vs
Esmerlyn Valdez
Dylan Crews
vs
Jake McCarthy
Dylan Crews
vs
Jung Hoo Lee
Dylan Crews
vs
Chase DeLauter
Dylan Crews
vs
Cole Carrigg
Aaron Ashby
vs
Josh Bell
Aaron Ashby
vs
Nick Gonzales
Aaron Ashby
vs
Christian Scott
Aaron Ashby
vs
Tatsuya Imai
Aaron Ashby
vs
Joshua Baez
Aaron Ashby
vs
Dylan Crews
Aaron Ashby
vs
Ryan Weathers
Aaron Ashby
vs
Willi Castro
Aaron Ashby
vs
Alejandro Kirk
Aaron Ashby
vs
Curtis Mead
Aaron Ashby
vs
Chase Meidroth
Aaron Ashby
vs
Walbert Urena
Aaron Ashby
vs
Heliot Ramos
Aaron Ashby
vs
Sean Burke
Aaron Ashby
vs
Cade Cavalli
Aaron Ashby
vs
Jasson Dominguez
Aaron Ashby
vs
Grant Taylor
Aaron Ashby
vs
Daulton Varsho
Aaron Ashby
vs
Shane Bieber
Aaron Ashby
vs
Paul Goldschmidt
Aaron Ashby
vs
Jacob Latz
Aaron Ashby
vs
Payton Tolle
Aaron Ashby
vs
Tanner Scott
Aaron Ashby
vs
Griffin Jax
Aaron Ashby
vs
Emilio Pagan
Aaron Ashby
vs
Caleb Kilian
Aaron Ashby
vs
Troy Melton
Aaron Ashby
vs
Paul Sewald
Aaron Ashby
vs
Alex Lange
Ian Seymour
vs
Javier Sanoja
Ian Seymour
vs
Ezequiel Tovar
Ian Seymour
vs
Mauricio Dubon
Ian Seymour
vs
Shane Drohan
Ian Seymour
vs
Paul Goldschmidt
Ian Seymour
vs
Jake Bennett
Ian Seymour
vs
Daulton Varsho
Ian Seymour
vs
Garrett Whitlock
Ian Seymour
vs
Jasson Dominguez
Ian Seymour
vs
Luis Robert Jr.
Ian Seymour
vs
Sean Burke
Ian Seymour
vs
Kyle Teel
Ian Seymour
vs
Walbert Urena
Ian Seymour
vs
Andre Pallante
Ian Seymour
vs
Curtis Mead
Ian Seymour
vs
Nasim Nunez
Ian Seymour
vs
Willi Castro
Ian Seymour
vs
Kirby Yates
Ian Seymour
vs
Dylan Crews
Ian Seymour
vs
Clayton Beeter
Ian Seymour
vs
Jacob Latz
Ian Seymour
vs
Nick Lodolo
Ian Seymour
vs
Gage Jump
Ian Seymour
vs
Payton Tolle
Ian Seymour
vs
Tanner Scott
Ian Seymour
vs
Griffin Jax
Ian Seymour
vs
Trevor Rogers
Ian Seymour
vs
Emilio Pagan
Ian Seymour
vs
Caleb Kilian
Garrett Whitlock
vs
Jake Bennett
Garrett Whitlock
vs
Luis Robert Jr.
Garrett Whitlock
vs
Shane Drohan
Garrett Whitlock
vs
Kyle Teel
Garrett Whitlock
vs
Ezequiel Tovar
Garrett Whitlock
vs
Andre Pallante
Garrett Whitlock
vs
Ian Seymour
Garrett Whitlock
vs
Nasim Nunez
Garrett Whitlock
vs
Javier Sanoja
Garrett Whitlock
vs
Kirby Yates
Garrett Whitlock
vs
Mauricio Dubon
Garrett Whitlock
vs
Clayton Beeter
Garrett Whitlock
vs
Paul Goldschmidt
Garrett Whitlock
vs
Mason Barnett
Garrett Whitlock
vs
Daulton Varsho
Garrett Whitlock
vs
Ryan Jeffers
Garrett Whitlock
vs
Jasson Dominguez
Garrett Whitlock
vs
Kade Anderson
Garrett Whitlock
vs
Sean Burke
Garrett Whitlock
vs
Jacob Webb
Garrett Whitlock
vs
Jacob Latz
Garrett Whitlock
vs
Payton Tolle
Garrett Whitlock
vs
Tanner Scott
Garrett Whitlock
vs
Griffin Jax
Garrett Whitlock
vs
Emilio Pagan
Garrett Whitlock
vs
Caleb Kilian
Garrett Whitlock
vs
Troy Melton
Garrett Whitlock
vs
Paul Sewald
Garrett Whitlock
vs
Alex Lange

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TOR

Nicholas Paul Shipped to Toronto
DET

Viktor Arvidsson Moves to Detroit
NYI

Islanders Pick Up Matias Maccelli on One-Year Contract
EDM

Oilers Snap Up Frederik Andersen
VEG

Rasmus Andersson Stays in Vegas on Seven-Year Deal
Will Smith

Not Expected to Return Before All-Star Break
Brent Rooker

to Have Season-Ending Knee Surgery
Matt Chapman

Heads to Injured List With Abdominal Strain
Dansby Swanson

Goes Nuclear on Wednesday as Cubs Sweep Padres
Ryan Helsley

Dealing With Elbow Discomfort
Corey Seager

Returning to Injured List With Back Injury
Michael Brennan

Brings Elite Driving to John Deere Classic
CFB

Aneyas Williams has Big Shoes to Fill at Notre Dame
PGA

Sungjae Im Remains a Volatile Play at TPC Deere Run
Davis Riley

Needs Turnaround at TPC Deere Run
Mackenzie Hughes

Relying on Short Game at TPC Deere Run
CFB

Mike Norvell Faces Toughest ACC Schedule in Critical Season
Max Greyserman

Remains Boom-or-Bust at John Deere Classic
CFB

Arch Manning Named Preseason Walter Camp All-American
Tony Finau

Looking for Consistency at John Deere Classic
CFB

Jayden Limar Tasked with Replacing Jonah Coleman
Jacob Bridgeman

Looks to Get Back on Track at John Deere Classic
Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Offers Sneaky Value at TPC Deere Run
Jordan Spieth

Lacking in Too Many Areas to be Trusted at John Deere Classic
Tom Kim

is Hard to Ignore This Week at John Deere Classic
Ben Griffin

Near Must-Play Territory at John Deere Classic
Eric Cole

is a Tantalizing Option at TPC Deere Run
Jackson Suber

Has Chance to Compete at John Deere Classic
PGA

J.T. Poston Finding Form For John Deere Classic
Keith Mitchell

Continues Playing Well Heading to John Deere Classic
Jackson Koivun

Has Been Outstanding on the PGA Tour University
Chris Gotterup

is One of the Favorites to Win John Deere Classic
Rickie Fowler

Needs A Strong Performance at John Deere Classic
Luke Clanton

Playing Steady as He Gears Up For John Deere Classic
Keegan Bradley

Finding Some Form Heading to John Deere Classic
Corey Seager

Exits Early on Tuesday With Back Discomfort
Shohei Ohtani

Next Start Pushed Back to Friday
Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Scratched on Tuesday With Back Tightness
Hunter Greene

to Make 2026 Debut With Reds on Saturday
Brian Campbell

Set to Defend at John Deere Classic
Ronald Acuña Jr.

Ronald Acuna Jr. a "Long Shot" to Return Before All-Star Break
CFB

Deuce Alexander the Next Breakout Ole Miss Wide Receiver?
CFB

DJ Miller Primed for WR1 Duties for Kentucky?
CFB

Kevin Jennings Lists Yamir Knight as Breakout Pick in 2026
CFB

Nebraska Running Back Mekhi Nelson Arrested on Battery Charge
CFB

Ohio State Lands Commitment From Marcus Fakatou
Byron Buxton

Day-to-Day With Hip Impingement
Jeremy Peña

Jeremy Pena Headed to Injured List With Mild Calf Strain
Shane Van Gisbergen

Holds on for his Second Cup Series Sonoma Win
Chase Briscoe

Falls Short of Victory at Sonoma
Ty Gibbs

Sweeps First Two Stages, Earns First Top-Five Finish at Sonoma
Denny Hamlin

Gains the Season Points Lead Despite Underwhelming Sonoma Finish
Tyler Reddick

Loses the Regular-Season Points Lead After Car Trouble at Sonoma
Manuel Torres

Knocked Out In The Second Round
Rafael Fiziev

Returns To The Win Column
Michel Pereira

Drops Decision At UFC Baku
Shara Magomedov

Gets Comeback Victory
Nazim Sadykhov

Suffers First-Round TKO Loss
Matheus Camilo

Shines At UFC Baku
Charles Johnson

Suffers Third-Round Submission Loss
Asu Almabayev

Gets Third-Round Submission Win
Kyle Larson

Could be A Spoiler for the Win at Sonoma
Michael McDowell

is Likely to Have Another Great Race at Sonoma
Chase Briscoe

Should DFS Managers Roster Chase Briscoe at Sonoma?
Chris Buescher

is Set for a Strong DFS Performance at Sonoma
Ryan Blaney

May be an Underrated DFS Pick at Sonoma
William Byron

Should DFS Managers Roster William Byron at Sonoma?
NASCAR

A.J. Allmendinger Could Have Another Strong Run at Sonoma
Ross Chastain

Is Ross Chastain Worth Rostering for Sonoma DFS Lineups?
Shane Van Gisbergen

Can Shane van Gisbergen Dominate at Sonoma Again?
Ty Gibbs

Speeds to First Road-Course Pole at Sonoma
Chase Elliott

Not His Normal Self This Weekend
Christopher Bell

Plans to Run Full Race at Sonoma
Carson Hocevar

Can Carson Hocevar Finally Back Up Qualifying Speed?
NASCAR

Bubba Wallace Crashes in Qualifying at Sonoma
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