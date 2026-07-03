July 3, 2026

Weekend fantasy baseball waiver wire rankings for Week 14 (2026). Free-agent hitters and pitchers to add include Caleb Durbin, A.J. Ewing, Mason Montgomery, Kirby Yates, Logan Henderson, and Tommy Edman.

The MLB All-Star break is around the corner, as we head into the July 4th weekend. At RotoBaller HQ, we are back with updated waiver wire advice with our weekend fantasy baseball waiver rankings for Week 14 -- June 29 through July 5. The waiver wire list below prioritizes which players to add in leagues that allow daily moves. Below you will find where key pickups such as Caleb Durbin, Mickey Moniak, A.J. Ewing, Kirby Yates, Brandon Sproat, and Ian Seymour are ranked.

This week, there are some injuries and prospects to monitor. Fantasy managers saw Mariners outfielder Julio Rodriguez removed from Thursday's game against the Angels after being hit in the head. Rodriguez was placed in concussion protocol, and he will be re-evaluated on Friday. Cardinals right-hander Dustin May exited Thursday's start vs. the Braves early with a bruised right ankle. The Rockies called up right-handed pitching prospect Gabriel Hughes from Triple-A Albuquerque. Hughes will come out of the bullpen for now and is a prospect to monitor for the time being.

Stay on top of our weekly waiver wire rankings and turn on MLB news alerts in our free mobile app to stay ahead of the curve. Once you're done here, check out our fantasy baseball prospects articles for the latest names to stash and pick up.

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Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Pickups List

Since many fantasy baseball leagues have daily waiver-wire moves or multiple waiver-wire runs per week for adding players, this later-week rankings list should help you keep track of players emerging in the weekend before we reach Sunday night waivers. This article will guide you through our weekly ranking of the relevant waiver-wire pickup options, including how to prioritize them for your league (depending on the league size).

Waiver wire pickup options, including how to prioritize them for your league - depending on the league size:

Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Outlooks

Some of the top waiver wire names include Kirby Yates, Logan Henderson, A.J. Ewing, Tommy Edman, and Mason Montgomery. Read some of the waiver wire outlooks below:

Kirby Yates, Los Angeles Angels

The Los Angeles Angels are near the bottom of the league in the standings and aren't the ideal place to search for saves, but veteran right-handed reliever Kirby Yates remains in the mix for saves in Anaheim and is an option off the waiver wire for desperate fantasy managers.

The struggling Angels are currently employing a closer-by-committee that involves Yates, Sam Bachman, and Ryan Zeferjahn. Left-hander Samy Natera Jr. picked up the team's most recent save on Sunday, but Yates had his second save of the year before that on Saturday, June 27.

The 39-year-old is a two-time All-Star and is by far the Angels' most experienced reliever when it comes to saves, with an even 100 saves in his 11-plus years in the big leagues. He's gone 0-3 in 2026 with a 3.06 ERA (3.28 FIP), 0.96 WHIP, two saves, 25 strikeouts, and seven walks in 17 2/3 innings.

Yates' numbers are pretty solid, but save opportunities in Anaheim have been few and far between. In 10 1/3 innings in June, Yates allowed just four runs (three earned) while walking three and fanning 15 with three losses, a save, and a blown save. He's rostered in 6% of Yahoo leagues, so he's widely available if you're scrounging for saves near the halfway point in 2026.

Logan Henderson, Milwaukee Brewers

Milwaukee Brewers right-hander Logan Henderson (back) will make his next minor-league rehab start on Friday, according to Jack Stern of Brewer Fanatic. Henderson looked great in his first rehab start on Sunday at Triple-A Nashville, when he threw three scoreless innings on 50 pitches while striking out seven.

Manager Pat Murphy said this week that Henderson is expected to come off the 15-day injured list to rejoin the Brewers' starting rotation before the All-Star break, so Friday's rehab outing should be his last. Fantasy managers in need of starting-pitching help should look no further than Henderson, who has gone 5-1 with a 2.23 ERA (2.73 FIP) and 1.01 WHIP with 63 strikeouts and 14 walks in 48 1/3 innings pitched across 10 starts for the Brew Crew since debuting in the big leagues in 2025.

He allowed only seven earned runs with six walks and 30 strikeouts in 23 innings over his five starts this year before landing on the IL with his back injury. Henderson is only rostered in 41% of Yahoo leagues, and he could be a difference-maker in the second half.

A.J. Ewing, New York Mets

Mets outfielder A.J. Ewing has caught fire in his rookie campaign, hitting .409 with a .727 slugging percentage over his last seven games. The Mets No. 1 prospect has flashed multiple tools early, pairing strong offensive production with 98th percentile sprint speed that immediately changes games on the bases.

He is slashing .268/.352/.401 with a .753 OPS while adding eight stolen bases across 47 games this season. Ewing's speed and improving contact profile have helped him carve out a consistent role as he continues to adjust to major league pitching. Fantasy managers should view him as an elite dynasty pickup and a waiver wire option in all formats.

Tommy Edman, Los Angeles Dodgers

Los Angeles Dodgers infielder/outfielder Tommy Edman delivered his best game since returning from right ankle surgery, going 4-for-5 with a three-run homer, four RBI, and two runs in Tuesday's 9-3 win over the Athletics. It was his first homer of the season, and he is now hitting .378/.451/.556 with nine RBI in 45 at-bats since making his season debut on June 17.

The sample is small, but he has struck out only seven times. Edman has started nine games since his debut, mostly batting sixth or seventh. His eligibility at second base, third base, and outfield adds to the appeal, though he has yet to attempt a steal after ankle surgery. Still, only 22% of Yahoo leagues have Edman rostered. He is worth adding in leagues with 12 or more teams, as long as his playing time remains steady.

Mason Montgomery, Pittsburgh Pirates

Pittsburgh Pirates left-handed reliever Mason Montgomery and right-hander Dennis Santana have risen up the closer depth chart in Pittsburgh with lefty Gregory Soto struggling of late. Montgomery was afforded a couple of save opportunities in June, but the problem is he blew both of his save chances and struggled to a 6.52 ERA (3.00 FIP) with seven earned runs allowed on 11 hits (one homer) while walking six and striking out 16 in 9 2/3 innings with a 1-2 record, two blown saves, and a hold.

Overall in 2026, the 26-year-old former sixth-round pick by the Tampa Bay Rays in 2021 out of Texas Tech University has gone 2-3 with a 4.54 ERA (3.17 FIP), 1.37 WHIP, and 49:16 K:BB in his 33 2/3 innings pitched across 33 outings (four starts) for the Bucs.

While Montgomery is a late-inning option for the Pirates in their constantly evolving bullpen, he just hasn't been consistent enough in high-leverage situations for fantasy managers to trust as a source of saves in mixed leagues. Montgomery is rostered in just 1% of Yahoo leagues.

First Base Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move Ryan O'Hearn 1B/OF 65 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Royce Lewis 1B/3B 36 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Jake Burger 1B 29 Add in 10+ Team Leagues T.J. Rumfield 1B 49 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Esmerlyn Valdez 1B/OF 40 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Bryce Eldridge 1B 28 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Josh Bell 1B 16 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Willi Castro 1B/2B/3B/SS/OF 50 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Curtis Mead 1B/2B/3B 18 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Paul Goldschmidt 1B 37 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Sean Keys 1B/3B 2 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Charlie Condon 1B/OF 7 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

Second Base Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move Sam Antonacci 2B/3B/OF 52 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Caleb Durbin 2B/3B 40 Add in 10+ Team Leagues A.J. Ewing 2B/OF 20 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Travis Bazzana 2B 44 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Tommy Edman 2B/3B/OF 22 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Chase Meidroth 2B/3B/SS 32 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Nick Gonzales 2B/3B/SS 25 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Willi Castro 1B/2B/3B/SS/OF 50 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Curtis Mead 1B/2B/3B 18 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Mauricio Dubon 2B/3B/SS/OF 42 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Javier Sanoja 2B/3B/SS/OF 20 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Nasim Nunez 2B/SS 29 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Max Muncy 2B/3B/SS 7 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Anthony Seigler 2B/3B 4 Add in 15+ Team Leagues George Lombard Jr. 2B/3B/SS 4 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

Third Base Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move Sam Antonacci 2B/3B/OF 52 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Caleb Durbin 2B/3B 40 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Tommy Edman 2B/3B/OF 22 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Chase Meidroth 2B/3B/SS 32 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Nick Gonzales 2B/3B/SS 25 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Willi Castro 1B/2B/3B/SS/OF 50 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Curtis Mead 1B/2B/3B 18 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Mauricio Dubon 2B/3B/SS/OF 42 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Javier Sanoja 2B/3B/SS/OF 20 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Max Muncy 2B/3B/SS 7 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Anthony Seigler 2B/3B 4 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Denzer Guzman 3B/SS 4 Add in 15+ Team Leagues George Lombard Jr. 2B/3B/SS 4 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

Shortstop Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move Chase Meidroth 2B/3B/SS 32 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Nick Gonzales 2B/3B/SS 25 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Willi Castro 1B/2B/3B/SS/OF 50 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Mauricio Dubon 2B/3B/SS/OF 42 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Javier Sanoja 2B/3B/SS/OF 20 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Ezequiel Tovar SS 37 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Nasim Nunez 2B/SS 29 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Max Muncy 2B/3B/SS 7 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Joshua Kuroda-Grauer SS 1 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Denzer Guzman 3B/SS 4 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Cooper Pratt SS 4 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Kaelen Culpepper SS 4 Add in 15+ Team Leagues George Lombard Jr. 2B/3B/SS 4 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

Outfield Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move Carson Benge OF 48 Add in All Leagues Sam Antonacci 2B/3B/OF 52 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Ryan O'Hearn 1B/OF 65 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Mickey Moniak OF 40 Add in 10+ Team Leagues A.J. Ewing 2B/OF 20 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Kerry Carpenter OF 41 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Henry Bolte OF 14 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Esmerlyn Valdez 1B/OF 40 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Jake McCarthy OF 41 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Tommy Edman 2B/3B/OF 22 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Jung Hoo Lee OF 50 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Braden Montgomery OF 16 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Chase DeLauter OF 50 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Cole Carrigg OF 14 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Heliot Ramos OF 37 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Joshua Baez OF 17 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Dylan Crews OF 35 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Willi Castro 1B/2B/3B/SS/OF 50 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Jasson Dominguez OF 13 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Daulton Varsho OF 28 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Mauricio Dubon 2B/3B/SS/OF 42 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Javier Sanoja 2B/3B/SS/OF 20 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Luis Robert Jr. OF 40 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Tristan Peters OF 3 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Khalil Watson OF 1 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Charlie Condon 1B/OF 7 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Max Clark OF 8 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Walker Jenkins OF 5 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

Catcher Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move Carter Jensen C 67 Add in All Leagues Samuel Basallo C 48 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Alejandro Kirk C 24 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Kyle Teel C 19 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Ryan Jeffers C 28 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Francisco Alvarez C 20 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Cooper Ingle C 2 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

Starting Pitcher Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move Jacob Latz SP/RP 63 Add in All Leagues Logan Henderson SP 42 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Nick Lodolo SP 66 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Gage Jump SP 51 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Payton Tolle SP/RP 61 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Griffin Jax SP/RP 50 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Trevor Rogers SP 65 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Troy Melton SP/RP 46 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Yoendrys Gomez SP/RP 26 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Mason Montgomery SP/RP 1 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Joey Cantillo SP/RP 48 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Brandon Sproat SP 21 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Taj Bradley SP 56 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Shane Bieber SP 51 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Grant Taylor SP/RP 18 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Cade Cavalli SP 28 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Ryan Weathers SP 52 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Christian Scott SP 14 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Tatsuya Imai SP 47 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Walbert Urena SP 37 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Sean Burke SP/RP 49 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Ian Seymour SP/RP 32 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Shane Drohan SP/RP 21 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Jake Bennett SP 22 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Andre Pallante SP 35 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Mason Barnett SP/RP 2 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Kade Anderson SP 12 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Noah Schultz SP 11 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Sean Manaea SP/RP 15 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Javier Assad SP/RP 11 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

Closer/Reliever Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move Jacob Latz SP/RP 63 Add in All Leagues Payton Tolle SP/RP 61 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Tanner Scott RP 53 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Griffin Jax SP/RP 50 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Emilio Pagan RP 67 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Caleb Kilian RP 9 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Troy Melton SP/RP 46 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Paul Sewald RP 65 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Yoendrys Gomez SP/RP 26 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Alex Lange RP 23 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Mason Montgomery SP/RP 1 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Joey Cantillo SP/RP 48 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Grant Taylor SP/RP 18 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Aaron Ashby RP 35 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Sean Burke SP/RP 49 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Ian Seymour SP/RP 32 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Shane Drohan SP/RP 21 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Garrett Whitlock RP 18 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Kirby Yates RP 6 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Clayton Beeter RP 11 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Mason Barnett SP/RP 2 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Jacob Webb RP 3 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Andrew Kittredge RP 1 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Sean Manaea SP/RP 15 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Kyle Finnegan RP 6 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Hogan Harris RP 9 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Elvis Alvarado RP 6 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Javier Assad SP/RP 11 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

Who Should I Pickup Fantasy Baseball Tool

Trying to decide who to pick up off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool:

Who Should I Pickup? Roto Points Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to pickup... Player 1 Player 2 Player 3 Player 4 Who To Pickup? Reset

Choose From The Top Ranked Players Overall C 1B 2B 3B SS OF SP RP 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. Popular Searches Overall C 1B 2B 3B SS OF SP RP vs Travis Bazzana Tommy Edman vs Trevor Rogers Jake Bennett vs Trevor Rogers Brandon Sproat vs Grant Taylor Elvis Alvarado vs Cade Cavalli Andre Pallante vs Henry Bolte Cole Carrigg vs Jake Bennett Javier Assad vs Caleb Kilian Grant Taylor vs Mason Montgomery Shane Drohan vs Alejandro Kirk Francisco Alvarez vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs Travis Bazzana Tommy Edman vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs Javier Sanoja Kaelen Culpepper vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs Trevor Rogers Jake Bennett vs Trevor Rogers Brandon Sproat vs Cade Cavalli Andre Pallante vs Jake Bennett Javier Assad vs Logan Henderson Sean Burke vs Joey Cantillo Taj Bradley vs Brandon Sproat Javier Assad vs Gage Jump Troy Melton vs Griffin Jax Jake Bennett vs Grant Taylor Elvis Alvarado vs Caleb Kilian Grant Taylor vs Mason Montgomery Shane Drohan vs Hogan Harris Elvis Alvarado vs Alex Lange Kirby Yates vs Emilio Pagan Kirby Yates vs Tanner Scott Mason Montgomery vs Kirby Yates Andrew Kittredge vs Emilio Pagan Caleb Kilian

2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players such as Caleb Durbin, Logan Henderson, Kirby Yates, Tommy Edman, Mason Montgomery, Mickey Moniak, A.J. Ewing, Henry Bolte, Yoendrys Gomez, Braden Montgomery, Brandon Sproat, Joshua Baez, Christian Scott, Dylan Crews, Aaron Ashby, Ian Seymour, and Garrett Whitlock. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy baseball waiver wire pickups.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four MLB players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy baseball rankings, projections, and more.

Improvements For Who Should I Pickup? You may have noticed, our Who Should I Pickup? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see MLB player tiles with stats, projections, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy baseball waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for players like Caleb Durbin, Logan Henderson, Kirby Yates, Tommy Edman, Mason Montgomery, Mickey Moniak, A.J. Ewing, Henry Bolte, Yoendrys Gomez, Braden Montgomery, Brandon Sproat, Joshua Baez, Christian Scott, Dylan Crews, Aaron Ashby, Ian Seymour, and Garrett Whitlock:

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