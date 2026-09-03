Jacob Saylors 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook: Ready for RB2 Responsibilities
Jacob Saylors is shaping up to be Jahmyr Gibbs' primary backup when the Detroit Lions host the New Orleans Saints in Week 1. Detroit's backfield got a facelift this offseason after David Montgomery departed to the Houston Texans. With former Kansas City Chiefs back Isiah Pacheco (back, knee) placed on IR to start the season, Saylors is seizing RB2 responsibilities ahead of the 2026 season opener. The 26-year-old East Tennessee State product saw limited action in 2025 since he was buried down the Lions depth chart, logging just two carries for 11 yards and no touchdowns over 16 games. However, he had a strong showing in training camp and had 23 carries for 132 yards over two preseason games. Saylors is now an immediate handcuff option to start the 2026 season.