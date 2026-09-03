Isiah Pacheco 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook: Dealing with a Back Issue, No Clear Timeline for a Return
Isiah Pacheco (back) began his career as an explosive, efficient option for the Chiefs, but his effectiveness has been limited since he fractured his fibula early in the 2024 season. Pacheco totaled only 563 yards and two touchdowns in 13 games in 2025. Worse, he has now finished with under 4.0 yards per carry two years in a row, and he has just two breakaway runs over the past two years compared to 19 in his first two. Now, Pacheco has joined the Detroit Lions on a one-year deal, replacing the departing David Montgomery. He will operate behind star tailback Jahmyr Gibbs, although the extent of his likely workload is uncertain. While Montgomery found plenty of success in a complementary role with Gibbs, Pacheco represents a downgrade at this point. However, the Lions have a great offense for fantasy purposes, a fact that should not change even with the introduction of new offensive coordinator Drew Petzing. Pacheco should also see more red-zone work in Detroit, leading to more scoring opportunities. He has been going as the RB50 in fantasy drafts, and despite his recent struggles, Pacheco provides value at that price. Update 9/3/26: Pacheco was placed on injured reserve with a back issue and doesn't have a clear timeline for a return. With Pacheco sidelined until at least Week 5, Jacob Seyers becomes Detroit's RB2 behind Gibbs until Pacheco is able to return.