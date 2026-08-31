Demond Claiborne 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook: Sleeper Potential in Rookie Campaign
Demond Claiborne is locked into RB3 ahead of his rookie season and could be a sneaky fantasy asset if Aaron Jones Sr. or Jordan Mason is sidelined for any reason. The sixth-round draft pick in 2026 from Wake Forest logged 16 carries for 39 yards in preseason play and was featured in Minnesota's 34-6 preseason loss to the Denver Broncos. With Jones and Mason entering the season healthy, and Mason coming off a career year, Claiborne is a dynasty stash instead of a weekly contributor in redraft leagues. However, his skill set could make him a sleeper if either back in front of him on the depth chart has to miss extended time. Fantasy managers should keep Claiborne in mind as a waiver wire target if the injury bug bites the Vikings' backfield.