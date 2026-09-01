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Is Parker Washington or Brian Thomas Jr. the WR1 for the Jaguars? Which Jaguars Wide Receiver Should You Draft in 2026?

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Brian Thomas Jr - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

Is Parker Washington or Brian Thomas Jr. the WR1 for the Jaguars? Should you draft Washington or Thomas Jr. in 2026 fantasy football drafts? Aidin's expert draft analysis and advice.

In This Article hide
Parker Washington Fantasy Football Outlook
Brian Thomas Jr. Fantasy Football Outlook
Who Should You Draft in Fantasy Football?
Who Should I Draft Fantasy Football Tool
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Draft
More Fantasy Football Analysis

After years of misery and suffering, the Jacksonville Jaguars are finally looking dangerous.

Liam Coen is an offensive genius, Trevor Lawrence had an outstanding 2025 season and is finally looking like the generational player we all knew he'd become, and they are blessed with two standout WRs. Brian Thomas Jr. dominated the 2024 season as a rookie, while Parker Washington had a terrific 2025 season once Thomas Jr. slowed down due to injuries. Now, both players are vying for the WR1 spot.

This begs the question: Which Jaguars WR should you draft in 2026 fantasy football? Without further ado, let's look at the 2026 fantasy outlooks for both Parker Washington and Brian Thomas Jr. and decide which player is worth targeting.

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Parker Washington Fantasy Football Outlook

Parker Washington had only averaged 22.1 yards per game over the first 33 games of his career, and it seemed he would never outperform his sixth-round pick expectations. However, everything changed after the Jaguars' bye week last season.

From Week 9 to the end of the 2025 regular season, Washington put up 640 yards and scored four touchdowns, finishing as the PPR WR11 during that span. He also caught seven of 12 targets for 107 yards and a touchdown in the Jaguars' playoff loss to the Bills, his playoff debut.

Last season, Washington had a knack for coming up big when he was needed the most. 41.8% of his 2025 receiving yards came in third-down situations, while an impressive 47.2% of his yards came when the team needed 10+ yards to move the sticks.

Washington has gone from strength to strength this offseason, and has reportedly established himself as Trevor Lawrence's favorite target, per ESPN's Michael DiRocco.

DiRocco also reported that Washington "always seems to be open" and "has thrived in one-on-ones against the Jaguars' top corners."

 

Brian Thomas Jr. Fantasy Football Outlook

The world of football moves rapidly. In 2024, Brian Thomas Jr. went off for 1,282 yards and 10 touchdowns. Only three other rookie WRs have ever replicated those numbers in the Super Bowl era: Randy Moss, Odell Beckham Jr., and Ja'Marr Chase.

However, after the 2025 season, Thomas was constantly involved in trade rumors, which stemmed from his injury-riddled sophomore campaign and supposed "poor fit" in Liam Coen's system.

However, Coen called Thomas early in the offseason to assure the wideout he was not on the trade block, per Jeff Howe of The Athletic.

Howe also reported that the team turned down two "significant" trade offers for BTJ, proving that he's still a valuable member of the organization. Thomas Jr. has healed from his injuries and looked very impressive during training camp.

"I mean, honestly, he's having a great camp so far, and it just built off the spring," teammate Jakobi Meyers told USA Today's Paul Bretl. BTJ remains the team's main option on vertical routes, and his big-play potential is massive.

 

Who Should You Draft in Fantasy Football? 

There's pretty much nothing to split these two. Washington is going in the middle of the sixth round in PPR leagues, while Thomas Jr. is being drafted in the middle of the seventh round.

Liam Coen's offense is very situation-dependent, and both players can alternate WR1 duties week-to-week depending on the matchup. It might be a good idea to draft both in consecutive rounds, and if you can take Trevor Lawrence a few rounds later, you can have one of the best stacks in fantasy football.

Both players are great value picks this year; Washington has the higher weekly floor while Thomas Jr. has the higher ceiling.

 

Who Should I Draft Fantasy Football Tool

Read more about the free Who Should I Draft tool here.

Who Should I Draft?

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2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players - Dak Prescott, Ashton Jeanty, MarShawn Lloyd, Saquon Barkley, Matthew Stafford, Chase Brown, Jacory Croskey-Merritt, Wan'Dale Robinson, Zay Flowers, Dallas Goedert, Tyler Warren, Parker Washington, Brian Thomas Jr.. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy football drafts.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Draft? button to see who the recommended draft picks are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.

Improvements For Who Should I Draft? You may have noticed our Who Should I Draft? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your 2026 fantasy football drafts. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats and projections, ADPs, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their preseason fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research and updates them constantly throughout the preseason. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is to select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Draft Searches. Curious to see some tough draft decisions for 2026? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Draft? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Draft

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Draft tool for 2026 drafts for Dak Prescott, Ashton Jeanty, MarShawn Lloyd, Saquon Barkley, Matthew Stafford, Chase Brown, Jacory Croskey-Merritt, Wan'Dale Robinson, Trevor Lawrence, Jakobi Meyers, Zay Flowers, Dallas Goedert, Tyler Warren, Parker Washington:

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KC Concepcion
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vs
Rashid Shaheed
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Bo Nix
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Tyjae Spears
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Tyler Shough
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Jordan Love
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Baker Mayfield
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Isaiah Likely
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Jared Goff
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Jake Ferguson
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Xavier Worthy
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Jalen McMillan
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Jaxson Dart
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Tank Bigsby
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Matthew Golden
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Sam Darnold
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Stefon Diggs
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Puka Nacua
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Justin Jefferson
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Drake London
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
George Pickens
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Nico Collins
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Chris Olave
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
A.J. Brown
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Malik Nabers
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Devonta Smith
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Ladd McConkey
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Tee Higgins
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Rashee Rice
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Garrett Wilson
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Davante Adams
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Caleb Williams
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Tucker Kraft
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Justin Herbert
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Jayden Reed
Trevor Lawrence
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Dak Prescott
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Trevor Lawrence
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Rico Dowdle
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Sam Laporta
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Drake Maye
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Jaylen Warren
Trevor Lawrence
vs
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Trevor Lawrence
vs
Joe Burrow
Trevor Lawrence
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Trevor Lawrence
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Trevor Lawrence
vs
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Trevor Lawrence
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Trevor Lawrence
vs
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Trevor Lawrence
vs
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Trevor Lawrence
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Trevor Lawrence
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Trevor Lawrence
vs
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Trevor Lawrence
vs
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Trevor Lawrence
vs
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Trevor Lawrence
vs
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Trevor Lawrence
vs
Josh Downs
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Brock Purdy
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Jalen Hurts
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Courtland Sutton
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Christian Watson
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Carnell Tate
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Jadarian Price
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Cam Skattebo
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Jordan Mason
Trevor Lawrence
vs
David Montgomery
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Matthew Stafford
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Mike Evans
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Michael Wilson
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Lamar Jackson
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Josh Allen
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Jaxson Dart
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Jared Goff
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Baker Mayfield
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Jordan Love
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Bo Nix
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Kyler Murray
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Malik Willis
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Daniel Jones
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Tyler Shough
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Sam Darnold
Trevor Lawrence
vs
C.J. Stroud
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Cam Ward
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Bryce Young
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Aaron Rodgers
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Jacoby Brissett
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Fernando Mendoza
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Geno Smith
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Travis Kelce
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Josh Jacobs
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Jalen Coker
Jakobi Meyers
vs
De'Zhaun Stribling
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Malik Willis
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Rachaad White
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Dallas Goedert
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Kyle Monangai
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Mark Andrews
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Khalil Shakir
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Romeo Doubs
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Juwan Johnson
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Kyler Murray
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Daniel Jones
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Makai Lemon
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Tyjae Spears
Jakobi Meyers
vs
George Kittle
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Tyler Shough
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Alec Pierce
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Jakobi Meyers
vs
KC Concepcion
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Bo Nix
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Isaiah Likely
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Jordan Love
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Jake Ferguson
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Baker Mayfield
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Jalen McMillan
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Tank Bigsby
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Jared Goff
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Sam Darnold
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Brandon Aubrey
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Xavier Worthy
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Woody Marks
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Jaxson Dart
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Puka Nacua
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Jakobi Meyers
vs
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Jakobi Meyers
vs
Justin Jefferson
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Drake London
Jakobi Meyers
vs
George Pickens
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Nico Collins
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Chris Olave
Jakobi Meyers
vs
A.J. Brown
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Malik Nabers
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Devonta Smith
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Ladd McConkey
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Tee Higgins
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Rashee Rice
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Garrett Wilson
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Davante Adams
Jakobi Meyers
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Jaylen Waddle
Zay Flowers
vs
Javonte Williams
Zay Flowers
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Zay Flowers
vs
Trey McBride
Zay Flowers
vs
Devonta Smith
Zay Flowers
vs
Kyren Williams
Zay Flowers
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Zay Flowers
vs
Malik Nabers
Zay Flowers
vs
Ladd McConkey
Zay Flowers
vs
A.J. Brown
Zay Flowers
vs
Breece Hall
Zay Flowers
vs
Chris Olave
Zay Flowers
vs
Tee Higgins
Zay Flowers
vs
Nico Collins
Zay Flowers
vs
D'Andre Swift
Zay Flowers
vs
Brock Bowers
Zay Flowers
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Zay Flowers
vs
George Pickens
Zay Flowers
vs
Rashee Rice
Zay Flowers
vs
Omarion Hampton
Zay Flowers
vs
Garrett Wilson
Zay Flowers
vs
Chase Brown
Zay Flowers
vs
Josh Allen
Zay Flowers
vs
Derrick Henry
Zay Flowers
vs
Davante Adams
Zay Flowers
vs
Drake London
Zay Flowers
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Zay Flowers
vs
De'Von Achane
Zay Flowers
vs
Colston Loveland
Zay Flowers
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Zay Flowers
vs
Luther Burden III
Zay Flowers
vs
Saquon Barkley
Zay Flowers
vs
Jameson Williams
Zay Flowers
vs
Justin Jefferson
Zay Flowers
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Zay Flowers
vs
James Cook III
Zay Flowers
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Zay Flowers
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Zay Flowers
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Zay Flowers
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Zay Flowers
vs
Bucky Irving
Zay Flowers
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Zay Flowers
vs
DJ Moore
Zay Flowers
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Zay Flowers
vs
Puka Nacua
Zay Flowers
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Zay Flowers
vs
Parker Washington
Zay Flowers
vs
Mike Evans
Zay Flowers
vs
Christian Watson
Zay Flowers
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Zay Flowers
vs
Rome Odunze
Zay Flowers
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Zay Flowers
vs
Jayden Reed
Zay Flowers
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Zay Flowers
vs
DK Metcalf
Zay Flowers
vs
Jordan Addison
Zay Flowers
vs
Quentin Johnston
Zay Flowers
vs
Josh Downs
Zay Flowers
vs
Courtland Sutton
Zay Flowers
vs
Carnell Tate
Zay Flowers
vs
Michael Wilson
Zay Flowers
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Zay Flowers
vs
Stefon Diggs
Dallas Goedert
vs
Malik Willis
Dallas Goedert
vs
Mark Andrews
Dallas Goedert
vs
Jalen Coker
Dallas Goedert
vs
Khalil Shakir
Dallas Goedert
vs
Josh Jacobs
Dallas Goedert
vs
Juwan Johnson
Dallas Goedert
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Dallas Goedert
vs
Daniel Jones
Dallas Goedert
vs
Travis Kelce
Dallas Goedert
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Dallas Goedert
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Dallas Goedert
vs
Tyjae Spears
Dallas Goedert
vs
De'Zhaun Stribling
Dallas Goedert
vs
Tyler Shough
Dallas Goedert
vs
Rachaad White
Dallas Goedert
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Dallas Goedert
vs
Kyle Monangai
Dallas Goedert
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Dallas Goedert
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Dallas Goedert
vs
Isaiah Likely
Dallas Goedert
vs
Romeo Doubs
Dallas Goedert
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Dallas Goedert
vs
Kyler Murray
Dallas Goedert
vs
Jake Ferguson
Dallas Goedert
vs
Makai Lemon
Dallas Goedert
vs
Jalen McMillan
Dallas Goedert
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Dallas Goedert
vs
Tank Bigsby
Dallas Goedert
vs
George Kittle
Dallas Goedert
vs
Sam Darnold
Dallas Goedert
vs
Alec Pierce
Dallas Goedert
vs
Brandon Aubrey
Dallas Goedert
vs
KC Concepcion
Dallas Goedert
vs
Woody Marks
Dallas Goedert
vs
Bo Nix
Dallas Goedert
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Dallas Goedert
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Dallas Goedert
vs
Brenton Strange
Dallas Goedert
vs
Jordan Love
Dallas Goedert
vs
Denzel Boston
Dallas Goedert
vs
Baker Mayfield
Dallas Goedert
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Dallas Goedert
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Dallas Goedert
vs
Brock Bowers
Dallas Goedert
vs
Trey McBride
Dallas Goedert
vs
Colston Loveland
Dallas Goedert
vs
Tucker Kraft
Dallas Goedert
vs
Sam Laporta
Dallas Goedert
vs
Hunter Henry
Dallas Goedert
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Dallas Goedert
vs
Dalton Schultz
Dallas Goedert
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Dallas Goedert
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Dallas Goedert
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Dallas Goedert
vs
Cade Otton
Dallas Goedert
vs
AJ Barner
Dallas Goedert
vs
Greg Dulcich
Dallas Goedert
vs
Charlie Kolar
Dallas Goedert
vs
Colby Parkinson
Dallas Goedert
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Dallas Goedert
vs
Mike Gesicki
Dallas Goedert
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
Tyler Warren
vs
Jayden Daniels
Tyler Warren
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Tyler Warren
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Tyler Warren
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Tyler Warren
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Tyler Warren
vs
Rome Odunze
Tyler Warren
vs
Jalen Hurts
Tyler Warren
vs
Joe Burrow
Tyler Warren
vs
Christian Watson
Tyler Warren
vs
Jaylen Warren
Tyler Warren
vs
Jadarian Price
Tyler Warren
vs
Drake Maye
Tyler Warren
vs
Cam Skattebo
Tyler Warren
vs
Rico Dowdle
Tyler Warren
vs
David Montgomery
Tyler Warren
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Tyler Warren
vs
Mike Evans
Tyler Warren
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Tyler Warren
vs
Lamar Jackson
Tyler Warren
vs
Justin Herbert
Tyler Warren
vs
Parker Washington
Tyler Warren
vs
Caleb Williams
Tyler Warren
vs
DJ Moore
Tyler Warren
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Tyler Warren
vs
Bucky Irving
Tyler Warren
vs
Tucker Kraft
Tyler Warren
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Tyler Warren
vs
Jayden Reed
Tyler Warren
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Tyler Warren
vs
Dak Prescott
Tyler Warren
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Tyler Warren
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Tyler Warren
vs
Jameson Williams
Tyler Warren
vs
Sam Laporta
Tyler Warren
vs
Luther Burden III
Tyler Warren
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Tyler Warren
vs
Colston Loveland
Tyler Warren
vs
Tony Pollard
Tyler Warren
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Tyler Warren
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Tyler Warren
vs
Davante Adams
Tyler Warren
vs
DK Metcalf
Tyler Warren
vs
Josh Allen
Tyler Warren
vs
Brock Bowers
Tyler Warren
vs
Trey McBride
Tyler Warren
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Tyler Warren
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Tyler Warren
vs
George Kittle
Tyler Warren
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Tyler Warren
vs
Travis Kelce
Tyler Warren
vs
Mark Andrews
Tyler Warren
vs
Juwan Johnson
Tyler Warren
vs
Isaiah Likely
Tyler Warren
vs
Jake Ferguson
Tyler Warren
vs
Brenton Strange
Tyler Warren
vs
Hunter Henry
Tyler Warren
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Tyler Warren
vs
Dalton Schultz
Tyler Warren
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Tyler Warren
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Tyler Warren
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Tyler Warren
vs
Cade Otton

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