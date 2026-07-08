RotoBaller's updated dynasty fantasy football quarterback (QB) rankings with tiers and rookies. These 2026 post-NFL Draft offseason dynasty league rankings for the top 40 QBs for dynasty and rookie drafts.
After months on the shelf, we're inching closer to putting our dynasty fantasy football teams back out on the field, and having at least one week-winning upside quarterback is key for chasing a championship. Check out these updated dynasty fantasy football quarterback rankings to identify undervalued and overvalued QBs. In the rankings below, you will see where key dynasty signal callers such as Lamar Jackson, Jalen Hurts, Bo Nix, Fernando Mendoza, Cam Ward, and Kyler Murray stand among all others in the top 40.
The fantasy football dynasty QB rankings are consensus staff rankings by Matt Donnelly, Jorden Hill, and Chris Gregory. Bookmark the leading fantasy football rankings portal and check back regularly for updates.
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Updated Dynasty Quarterback Rankings
Be sure also to check out our 2026 fantasy football rankings dashboard. In case you missed it, you can also see our early 2026 NFL rookie rankings for fantasy football.
|Tier
|Rank
|Player Name
|Pos
|1
|1
|Josh Allen
|QB
|1
|2
|Drake Maye
|QB
|2
|3
|Jayden Daniels
|QB
|2
|4
|Lamar Jackson
|QB
|2
|5
|Caleb Williams
|QB
|3
|6
|Joe Burrow
|QB
|3
|7
|Jalen Hurts
|QB
|3
|8
|Patrick Mahomes II
|QB
|3
|9
|Justin Herbert
|QB
|4
|10
|Jaxson Dart
|QB
|4
|11
|Trevor Lawrence
|QB
|4
|12
|Bo Nix
|QB
|4
|13
|Dak Prescott
|QB
|4
|14
|Brock Purdy
|QB
|5
|15
|Jordan Love
|QB
|5
|16
|Cam Ward
|QB
|5
|17
|Fernando Mendoza
|QB
|5
|18
|Kyler Murray
|QB
|5
|19
|Tyler Shough
|QB
|5
|20
|Baker Mayfield
|QB
|6
|21
|C.J. Stroud
|QB
|6
|22
|Jared Goff
|QB
|6
|23
|Matthew Stafford
|QB
|6
|24
|Sam Darnold
|QB
|6
|25
|Malik Willis
|QB
|6
|26
|Ty Simpson
|QB
|7
|27
|Daniel Jones
|QB
|7
|28
|Bryce Young
|QB
|7
|29
|Michael Penix Jr.
|QB
|7
|30
|Deshaun Watson
|QB
|7
|31
|Jacoby Brissett
|QB
|8
|32
|J.J. McCarthy
|QB
|8
|33
|Tua Tagovailoa
|QB
|8
|34
|Drew Allar
|QB
|8
|35
|Anthony Richardson Sr.
|QB
|8
|36
|Taylen Green
|QB
|8
|37
|Carson Beck
|QB
|8
|38
|Shedeur Sanders
|QB
|8
|39
|Geno Smith
|QB
|8
|40
|Justin Fields
|QB
Dynasty Fantasy Football Quarterback Outlooks
Baker Mayfield, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and quarterback Baker Mayfield, who is heading into the final year of his contract in 2026, are "not close" to reaching a contract extension, according to Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network. "It's about finding that middle ground," Mayfield said. There is a lot of work to be done here, and Garafolo adds that the Bucs are in no rush to work something out with the 31-year-old signal-caller. The pressure to get something done before the start of the 2026 season could start to pick up at the start of training camp at the end of this month, but right now, nothing is close to being worked out.
In the end, the two sides are expected to find that middle ground and get Mayfield locked up. Mayfield was a Pro Bowler in each of his first two seasons in Tampa, throwing for over 4,000 yards both years, but he took a step back in 2025, throwing for 3,693 yards, 26 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions in 17 starts.
Injuries are a concern, as well as the fact that he lost his No. 1 target in receiver Mike Evans in free agency in the offseason. The hope is that new offensive coordinator Zac Robinson can get Mayfield going in the right direction again, but he'll be a low-end QB2 with a lower floor heading into 2026 fantasy drafts.
Ty Simpson, Los Angeles Rams
The Los Angeles Rams surprised many when they selected quarterback Ty Simpson with the 13th overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. Simpson was a productive player for the University of Alabama in 2025, completing 64.5% of his pass attempts for 3,567 yards, 28 touchdowns, and five interceptions across 15 games.
Still, Los Angeles has the reigning NFL MVP ahead of Simpson on their quarterback depth chart in Matthew Stafford. As long as Stafford stays healthy, Simpson is at least one year and possibly longer from taking over under center for the Rams. However, Stafford is entering his age-38 season and has a history of back issues. Simpson is also in an ideal developmental spot in Los Angeles under Rams head coach Sean McVay. For dynasty managers engaged in a rebuild, targeting Simpson is a logical move.
Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs
Beginning with one of the most dominant fantasy seasons ever in his first year as a starter, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes went on a five-year run that saw him finish as the QB4 or better four different times with bookending QB1 finishes. Since then, some of his most dangerous weapons have either moved on or slowed with age, and major philosophical changes in Kansas City have led to a statistical decline and the three worst fantasy seasons of his career.
After leading one of the league's most aggressive offenses in his early seasons, Mahomes has seen his air yards drop from 8.6 yards per attempt to only 6.9 over his past three seasons. The more conservative approach has not necessarily led to more efficiency, as his touchdown-to-interception ratio also dropped by nearly half over that span. A saving grace for fantasy has been an increased scramble rate, which saw Mahomes rush for career highs of 422 yards and five touchdowns in 2025 despite playing in only 14 games before his season was ended by a torn ACL and LCL in his left knee.
How much of his mobility returns when he gets back on the field could be the most crucial element in determining his fantasy value in 2026, as his pass catchers remain largely unchanged from previous seasons. Expected to return to 11-on-11 work as early as training camp, Mahomes' movement will be watched closely, but for now he is RotoBaller's QB13 for 2026.
Daniel Jones, Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones (Achilles) is currently working his way back from the torn Achilles that ended his 2025 campaign in Week 14. While Jones has not yet been fully cleared, he still appears to be tracking towards being ready to go for Week 1 of the 2026 season. Jones was having arguably his best NFL season before the injury in 2025, completing 68% of his pass attempts for 3,101 yards, 19 touchdowns, and eight interceptions across 13 games.
The 29-year-old also rushed for 164 yards and five scores on 45 attempts. Jones may be less aggressive as a rusher in his first year back from injury, which could limit his fantasy upside for 2026. Still, the veteran quarterback appears to have found a home in Indianapolis and was the QB12 in per-game fantasy scoring before getting hurt last season. For rebuilding dynasty managers, buying low on Jones ahead of 2026 could pay dividends.
Anthony Richardson, Indianapolis Colts
The fourth overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson Sr. once sat as high as QB5 in consensus dynasty rankings, looking like an unstoppable fantasy force through the first two and a half games of his career. A significant shoulder injury ended his rookie season after only 84 pass attempts, a sample size small enough to keep his significant flaws hidden behind his unmatched rushing upside. Since then, Richardson has completed less than half of his 266 attempts, repeatedly proven incapable of holding the starting job, and fallen to the bottom of the Colts' depth chart.
With Daniel Jones recovering from the Achilles tear that ended his 2025 season and limited to 7-on-7 work during last month's minicamp practices, Richardson split starter reps with 2025 sixth-round pick Riley Leonard, with neither able to separate in any meaningful way.
Jones is expected to ramp up participation when the team reconvenes for training camp, potentially amounting to another missed opportunity for Richardson. Because of his rare physical abilities, Richardson remains capable of racking up fantasy points anytime he gets onto the field, but with his career trending in the wrong direction, that solace makes him little more than a frustrating dynasty hold.
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Check out all of RotoBaller's fantasy football rankings. Staff rankings are updated regularly for all positions and include standard formats, PPR scoring, tiered rankings and dynasty leagues.