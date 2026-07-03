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3 Impact Fantasy Baseball Prospects To Stash - Charlie Condon, Seaver King, Luis Lara

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Seaver King - Fantasy Baseball Rankings, MLB Prospect Sleepers, Stashes, Waiver Wire

Three top fantasy baseball prospects - Charlie Condon, Seaver King, Luis Lara - that can make big impacts. These MLB prospects are waiver wire pickups or stashes.

In the first half, managers have seen firsthand the importance of stashing prospects as players like Gage Jump, Henry Bolte, and Sam Antonacci have provided high-end upside since earning the call.

Below, we will spotlight three of the hottest-hitting prospects at the Triple-A level and determine if managers should stash them ahead of Week 15.

Should fantasy managers stash these high-end prospects? Let's dive in!

Featured Promo: Save 50% the regular price with discount code SUMMER, for a limited time. Exclusive access to our Team Sync platform, DFS cheat sheets, Lineup Optimizers, betting/prop picks, and exclusive content from Nick Mariano and Eric Cross! GAIN ACCESS NOW

 

Charlie Condon, OF, Colorado Rockies

Current Level: AAA
Availability: 5% rostered
2026 AAA Stats: 72 G, .293/.418/.612, 152B, 20 HR, 5 SB

There aren't many hotter hitters in the minor leagues than Charlie Condon right now. Over his last 19 games, Condon has blasted 19 extra-base hits and 12 home runs with a .411/.506/1.068 slash line.

For the season, Condon is now up to 41 extra-base hits and 20 home runs in 72 Triple-A games with a .293/.418/.612 slash line. Condon has been hitting the ball hard all season, but especially in June, when he has a 91.5 mph AVG EV, 51.7% hard-hit rate, and a 13.3% barrel rate, while making contact at a 76.7% clip. At this point, it wouldn't surprise me if Condon mashed his way into the Colorado lineup within the next few weeks.

-Written by Eric Cross

 

Seaver King, SS, Washington Nationals

Current Level: AAA
Availability: 5% rostered
2026 AAA Stats: 32 G, .277/.340/.446, 5 2B, 5 HR, 4 SB

Speaking of fantasy-friendly profiles, Seaver King certainly fits into that bucket. King dominated in Double-A over 35 games, earning a promotion in late May to Triple-A. Overall, King has racked up 15 doubles, four triples, 10 home runs, and nine steals in 313 plate appearances with a .310/.390/.528 slash line. He's also walking at a 9.9% clip while striking out in just 19.7% of his plate appearances.

Outside of a higher 39.2% chase rate, King's metrics have looked impressive during his time in Triple-A. He's currently running an 87% zone contact rate and 76.4% overall contact rate with a 47% hard-hit rate, 10.2% barrel rate, and a 103.6 mph 90th percentile EV.

King could wind up as a 15-20 homer bat who exceeds 20 steals annually while hitting for a decent average as well. Given his ability to play multiple infield positions, I'd expect him to be up with Washington within the next month or so if he keeps hitting well.

- Written by Eric Cross

 

Luis Lara, OF, Milwaukee Brewers

Current Level: AAA
Availability: 5% rostered
2026 AAA Stats: 75 G, .326/.435/.460, 10 2B, 7 HR, 22 SB

Luis Lara made headlines a couple of weeks ago with his $31 million, 7-year contract extension with the Brewers. That clearly shows Milwaukee believes in him, and it further opened the door to a possible imminent promotion. They followed a similar path with fellow prospect Cooper Pratt, who signed an extension in April and finally made his debut over the past couple of weeks.

The extension was certainly deserved for Lara, who holds a .326/.435/.460 across 75 Triple-A contests.  He's been especially good as of late, including a five-hit effort on June 23rd and another three-hit game on June 26th.

He doesn't hit the ball extremely hard but manages to put it in play often, with an excellent 13.7% strikeout rate and 15.4% whiff rate. He's also great at drawing walks, with a 15.2% walk rate that is higher than his strikeout rate. That's extremely impressive to do, especially for a 21-year-old at the highest level of the minor leagues.

The Brewers currently have Garrett Mitchell manning center field with Sal Frelick in a platoon in right field, and it's not too crazy to think that Lara would give them a better chance at winning if he replaced either of them in the outfield. Frelick, especially, who has an abysmal .628 OPS on the season, may be running out of time to deserve regular at-bats in that lineup.

While the lack of power wouldn't make the youngster a must-add in shallow three-outfielder points leagues, his speed and plate discipline would make him an asset in Roto or five-outfielder leagues. While it wouldn't come with a completely game-changing upside that's worth stashing way ahead of time, be ready to add him as soon as a promotion seems imminent.

- Written by Jeremy Heist

 

2026 Prospect Fantasy Baseball Redraft Stash Rankings

Who are the top fantasy baseball prospects to know? Check out our latest 2026 prospect fantasy baseball rankings which are updated regularly by Eric Cross:

Promoted Last Week: Sean Keys (TOR), Joshua Kuroda-Grauer (ATH)

Honorable Mentions (Hitters): Jonathon Long (CHC), Max Anderson (DET), Zach Ehrhard (LAD), Kemp Alderman (MIA), Ryan Clifford (NYM), Lazaro Montes (SEA), Michael Arroyo (SEA), Yohandy Morales (WAS), Abimelec Ortiz (WAS), Harry Ford (WAS), Ryan Ward (LAD)

Honorable Mentions (Pitchers): George Klassen (LAA), Jack Wenninger (NYM), Hunter Barco (PIT), Brody Hopkins (TBR), Jonah Tong (NYM)

Rank Player Position Team ETA
1 Joshua Baez OF Cardinals July
2 Kade Anderson SP Mariners August
3 Charlie Condon 1B Rockies July
4 Kaelen Culpepper SS Twins July
5 Max Clark OF Tigers August
6 Ryan Waldschmidt OF Diamondbacks July
7 Zac Veen OF Rockies July
8 Karson Milbrandt SP Marlins August
9 Seaver King SS/2B Nationals July
10 Hector Rodriguez OF Reds August
11 Walker Jenkins OF Twins August
12 Luke Adams 1B/3B Brewers August
13 James Tibbs III OF Dodgers August
14 Luis Lara OF Brewers August
15 Jhostynxon Garcia OF Pirates July
16 Hagen Smith SP White Sox August
17 Jett Williams SS/OF Brewers July
18 Owen Murphy SP Braves August
19 Ralphy Velazquez 1B Guardians August
20 Elmer Rodriguez SP Yankees August
21 River Ryan SP Dodgers September
22 George Lombard Jr. SS Yankees August
23 Jaxon Wiggins SP Cubs August
24 Quinn Mathews SP Cardinals August
25 Jacob Melton OF Rays August

 

Who Should I Pickup Fantasy Baseball Tool

Trying to decide who to pick up off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool:

Who Should I Pickup?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to pickup...

 
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2026 Player Decisions. Looking to pick up someone else instead? Today's focus is on specific players like Charlie Condon, Seaver King, Luis Lara, Henry Bolte, A.J. Ewing, Bryce Eldridge, Rico Garcia, Alex Lange, Royce Lewis, Paul Sewald, Alex Lange. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy baseball waiver wire pickups.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four MLB players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy baseball rankings, projections, and more.

Improvements For Who Should I Pickup? You may have noticed, our Who Should I Pickup? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see MLB player tiles with stats, projections, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy baseball waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup

Looking to pick up someone else instead? Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for players like Charlie Condon, Seaver King, Luis Lara, Henry Bolte, A.J. Ewing, Bryce Eldridge, Rico Garcia, Alex Lange, Royce Lewis, Paul Sewald, Alex Lange:

Charlie Condon
vs
Cooper Pratt
Charlie Condon
vs
Max Clark
Charlie Condon
vs
Denzer Guzman
Charlie Condon
vs
Javier Assad
Charlie Condon
vs
Cooper Ingle
Charlie Condon
vs
Walker Jenkins
Charlie Condon
vs
Joshua Kuroda-Grauer
Charlie Condon
vs
Kaelen Culpepper
Charlie Condon
vs
Anthony Seigler
Charlie Condon
vs
George Lombard Jr.
Charlie Condon
vs
Elvis Alvarado
Charlie Condon
vs
Max Muncy
Charlie Condon
vs
Khalil Watson
Charlie Condon
vs
Sean Keys
Charlie Condon
vs
Tristan Peters
Charlie Condon
vs
Hogan Harris
Charlie Condon
vs
Kyle Finnegan
Charlie Condon
vs
Sean Manaea
Charlie Condon
vs
Noah Schultz
Charlie Condon
vs
Francisco Alvarez
Charlie Condon
vs
Andrew Kittredge
Charlie Condon
vs
Jacob Webb
Charlie Condon
vs
Kade Anderson
Charlie Condon
vs
Ryan Jeffers
Charlie Condon
vs
Mason Barnett
Charlie Condon
vs
Clayton Beeter
Charlie Condon
vs
Kirby Yates
Charlie Condon
vs
Nasim Nunez
Charlie Condon
vs
Andre Pallante
Charlie Condon
vs
Kyle Teel
Charlie Condon
vs
Luis Robert Jr.
Charlie Condon
vs
Garrett Whitlock
Charlie Condon
vs
Jake Bennett
Charlie Condon
vs
Shane Drohan
Charlie Condon
vs
Ezequiel Tovar
Charlie Condon
vs
Ian Seymour
Charlie Condon
vs
Javier Sanoja
Charlie Condon
vs
Mauricio Dubon
Charlie Condon
vs
Paul Goldschmidt
Charlie Condon
vs
Daulton Varsho
Charlie Condon
vs
Jasson Dominguez
Charlie Condon
vs
Sean Burke
Charlie Condon
vs
Walbert Urena
Charlie Condon
vs
Carson Benge
Charlie Condon
vs
Sam Antonacci
Charlie Condon
vs
Ryan O'Hearn
Charlie Condon
vs
Mickey Moniak
Charlie Condon
vs
Kerry Carpenter
Charlie Condon
vs
Jake Burger
Charlie Condon
vs
T.J. Rumfield
Charlie Condon
vs
Esmerlyn Valdez
Charlie Condon
vs
Jake McCarthy
Charlie Condon
vs
Tommy Edman
Charlie Condon
vs
Jung Hoo Lee
Charlie Condon
vs
Braden Montgomery
Charlie Condon
vs
Chase DeLauter
Charlie Condon
vs
Cole Carrigg
Charlie Condon
vs
Heliot Ramos
Charlie Condon
vs
Joshua Baez
Charlie Condon
vs
Josh Bell
Charlie Condon
vs
Dylan Crews
Charlie Condon
vs
Willi Castro
Henry Bolte
vs
Jake Burger
Henry Bolte
vs
T.J. Rumfield
Henry Bolte
vs
Kerry Carpenter
Henry Bolte
vs
Esmerlyn Valdez
Henry Bolte
vs
Caleb Kilian
Henry Bolte
vs
Jake McCarthy
Henry Bolte
vs
Travis Bazzana
Henry Bolte
vs
Troy Melton
Henry Bolte
vs
Royce Lewis
Henry Bolte
vs
Paul Sewald
Henry Bolte
vs
Emilio Pagan
Henry Bolte
vs
Yoendrys Gomez
Henry Bolte
vs
A.J. Ewing
Henry Bolte
vs
Alex Lange
Henry Bolte
vs
Samuel Basallo
Henry Bolte
vs
Tommy Edman
Henry Bolte
vs
Trevor Rogers
Henry Bolte
vs
Jung Hoo Lee
Henry Bolte
vs
Griffin Jax
Henry Bolte
vs
Braden Montgomery
Henry Bolte
vs
Tanner Scott
Henry Bolte
vs
Mason Montgomery
Henry Bolte
vs
Payton Tolle
Henry Bolte
vs
Chase DeLauter
Henry Bolte
vs
Gage Jump
Henry Bolte
vs
Cole Carrigg
Henry Bolte
vs
Caleb Durbin
Henry Bolte
vs
Joey Cantillo
Henry Bolte
vs
Mickey Moniak
Henry Bolte
vs
Brandon Sproat
Henry Bolte
vs
Ryan O'Hearn
Henry Bolte
vs
Bryce Eldridge
Henry Bolte
vs
Nick Lodolo
Henry Bolte
vs
Taj Bradley
Henry Bolte
vs
Logan Henderson
Henry Bolte
vs
Shane Bieber
Henry Bolte
vs
Sam Antonacci
Henry Bolte
vs
Grant Taylor
Henry Bolte
vs
Carson Benge
Henry Bolte
vs
Cade Cavalli
Henry Bolte
vs
Carter Jensen
Henry Bolte
vs
Heliot Ramos
Henry Bolte
vs
Jacob Latz
Henry Bolte
vs
Joshua Baez
Henry Bolte
vs
Dylan Crews
Henry Bolte
vs
Willi Castro
Henry Bolte
vs
Jasson Dominguez
Henry Bolte
vs
Daulton Varsho
Henry Bolte
vs
Mauricio Dubon
Henry Bolte
vs
Javier Sanoja
Henry Bolte
vs
Luis Robert Jr.
Henry Bolte
vs
Tristan Peters
Henry Bolte
vs
Khalil Watson
Henry Bolte
vs
Max Clark
Henry Bolte
vs
Walker Jenkins
A.J. Ewing
vs
Samuel Basallo
A.J. Ewing
vs
Emilio Pagan
A.J. Ewing
vs
Trevor Rogers
A.J. Ewing
vs
Royce Lewis
A.J. Ewing
vs
Griffin Jax
A.J. Ewing
vs
Travis Bazzana
A.J. Ewing
vs
Tanner Scott
A.J. Ewing
vs
Caleb Kilian
A.J. Ewing
vs
Payton Tolle
A.J. Ewing
vs
Kerry Carpenter
A.J. Ewing
vs
Gage Jump
A.J. Ewing
vs
Jake Burger
A.J. Ewing
vs
Caleb Durbin
A.J. Ewing
vs
Henry Bolte
A.J. Ewing
vs
Mickey Moniak
A.J. Ewing
vs
T.J. Rumfield
A.J. Ewing
vs
Ryan O'Hearn
A.J. Ewing
vs
Esmerlyn Valdez
A.J. Ewing
vs
Nick Lodolo
A.J. Ewing
vs
Jake McCarthy
A.J. Ewing
vs
Logan Henderson
A.J. Ewing
vs
Troy Melton
A.J. Ewing
vs
Sam Antonacci
A.J. Ewing
vs
Paul Sewald
A.J. Ewing
vs
Carson Benge
A.J. Ewing
vs
Yoendrys Gomez
A.J. Ewing
vs
Carter Jensen
A.J. Ewing
vs
Alex Lange
A.J. Ewing
vs
Jacob Latz
A.J. Ewing
vs
Tommy Edman
A.J. Ewing
vs
Jung Hoo Lee
A.J. Ewing
vs
Braden Montgomery
A.J. Ewing
vs
Mason Montgomery
A.J. Ewing
vs
Chase DeLauter
A.J. Ewing
vs
Cole Carrigg
A.J. Ewing
vs
Joey Cantillo
A.J. Ewing
vs
Brandon Sproat
A.J. Ewing
vs
Bryce Eldridge
A.J. Ewing
vs
Taj Bradley
A.J. Ewing
vs
Shane Bieber
A.J. Ewing
vs
Grant Taylor
A.J. Ewing
vs
Cade Cavalli
A.J. Ewing
vs
Heliot Ramos
A.J. Ewing
vs
Chase Meidroth
A.J. Ewing
vs
Joshua Baez
A.J. Ewing
vs
Nick Gonzales
A.J. Ewing
vs
Dylan Crews
A.J. Ewing
vs
Willi Castro
A.J. Ewing
vs
Curtis Mead
A.J. Ewing
vs
Jasson Dominguez
A.J. Ewing
vs
Daulton Varsho
A.J. Ewing
vs
Mauricio Dubon
A.J. Ewing
vs
Javier Sanoja
A.J. Ewing
vs
Luis Robert Jr.
A.J. Ewing
vs
Nasim Nunez
A.J. Ewing
vs
Tristan Peters
A.J. Ewing
vs
Khalil Watson
A.J. Ewing
vs
Max Muncy
A.J. Ewing
vs
Anthony Seigler
A.J. Ewing
vs
Max Clark
A.J. Ewing
vs
Walker Jenkins
A.J. Ewing
vs
George Lombard Jr.
Bryce Eldridge
vs
Brandon Sproat
Bryce Eldridge
vs
Taj Bradley
Bryce Eldridge
vs
Joey Cantillo
Bryce Eldridge
vs
Shane Bieber
Bryce Eldridge
vs
Cole Carrigg
Bryce Eldridge
vs
Grant Taylor
Bryce Eldridge
vs
Chase DeLauter
Bryce Eldridge
vs
Cade Cavalli
Bryce Eldridge
vs
Mason Montgomery
Bryce Eldridge
vs
Heliot Ramos
Bryce Eldridge
vs
Braden Montgomery
Bryce Eldridge
vs
Chase Meidroth
Bryce Eldridge
vs
Jung Hoo Lee
Bryce Eldridge
vs
Alejandro Kirk
Bryce Eldridge
vs
Tommy Edman
Bryce Eldridge
vs
Ryan Weathers
Bryce Eldridge
vs
Alex Lange
Bryce Eldridge
vs
Joshua Baez
Bryce Eldridge
vs
Yoendrys Gomez
Bryce Eldridge
vs
Christian Scott
Bryce Eldridge
vs
Paul Sewald
Bryce Eldridge
vs
Josh Bell
Bryce Eldridge
vs
Troy Melton
Bryce Eldridge
vs
Aaron Ashby
Bryce Eldridge
vs
Jake McCarthy
Bryce Eldridge
vs
Nick Gonzales
Bryce Eldridge
vs
Esmerlyn Valdez
Bryce Eldridge
vs
Tatsuya Imai
Bryce Eldridge
vs
T.J. Rumfield
Bryce Eldridge
vs
Dylan Crews
Bryce Eldridge
vs
Henry Bolte
Bryce Eldridge
vs
Willi Castro
Bryce Eldridge
vs
Jake Burger
Bryce Eldridge
vs
Curtis Mead
Bryce Eldridge
vs
Kerry Carpenter
Bryce Eldridge
vs
Walbert Urena
Bryce Eldridge
vs
Caleb Kilian
Bryce Eldridge
vs
Sean Burke
Bryce Eldridge
vs
Travis Bazzana
Bryce Eldridge
vs
Jasson Dominguez
Bryce Eldridge
vs
Royce Lewis
Bryce Eldridge
vs
Daulton Varsho
Bryce Eldridge
vs
Emilio Pagan
Bryce Eldridge
vs
Ryan O'Hearn
Bryce Eldridge
vs
Paul Goldschmidt
Bryce Eldridge
vs
Sean Keys
Alex Lange
vs
Yoendrys Gomez
Alex Lange
vs
Tommy Edman
Alex Lange
vs
Paul Sewald
Alex Lange
vs
Jung Hoo Lee
Alex Lange
vs
Troy Melton
Alex Lange
vs
Braden Montgomery
Alex Lange
vs
Jake McCarthy
Alex Lange
vs
Mason Montgomery
Alex Lange
vs
Esmerlyn Valdez
Alex Lange
vs
Chase DeLauter
Alex Lange
vs
T.J. Rumfield
Alex Lange
vs
Cole Carrigg
Alex Lange
vs
Henry Bolte
Alex Lange
vs
Joey Cantillo
Alex Lange
vs
Jake Burger
Alex Lange
vs
Brandon Sproat
Alex Lange
vs
Kerry Carpenter
Alex Lange
vs
Bryce Eldridge
Alex Lange
vs
Caleb Kilian
Alex Lange
vs
Taj Bradley
Alex Lange
vs
Travis Bazzana
Alex Lange
vs
Shane Bieber
Alex Lange
vs
Royce Lewis
Alex Lange
vs
Grant Taylor
Alex Lange
vs
Emilio Pagan
Alex Lange
vs
Cade Cavalli
Alex Lange
vs
A.J. Ewing
Alex Lange
vs
Heliot Ramos
Alex Lange
vs
Samuel Basallo
Alex Lange
vs
Chase Meidroth
Alex Lange
vs
Trevor Rogers
Alex Lange
vs
Alejandro Kirk
Alex Lange
vs
Griffin Jax
Alex Lange
vs
Ryan Weathers
Alex Lange
vs
Tanner Scott
Alex Lange
vs
Joshua Baez
Alex Lange
vs
Payton Tolle
Alex Lange
vs
Christian Scott
Alex Lange
vs
Gage Jump
Alex Lange
vs
Josh Bell
Alex Lange
vs
Caleb Durbin
Alex Lange
vs
Aaron Ashby
Alex Lange
vs
Mickey Moniak
Alex Lange
vs
Jacob Latz
Alex Lange
vs
Sean Burke
Alex Lange
vs
Ian Seymour
Alex Lange
vs
Shane Drohan
Alex Lange
vs
Garrett Whitlock
Alex Lange
vs
Kirby Yates
Alex Lange
vs
Clayton Beeter
Alex Lange
vs
Mason Barnett
Alex Lange
vs
Jacob Webb
Alex Lange
vs
Andrew Kittredge
Alex Lange
vs
Sean Manaea
Alex Lange
vs
Kyle Finnegan
Alex Lange
vs
Hogan Harris
Alex Lange
vs
Elvis Alvarado
Alex Lange
vs
Javier Assad
Royce Lewis
vs
Emilio Pagan
Royce Lewis
vs
Travis Bazzana
Royce Lewis
vs
A.J. Ewing
Royce Lewis
vs
Caleb Kilian
Royce Lewis
vs
Samuel Basallo
Royce Lewis
vs
Kerry Carpenter
Royce Lewis
vs
Trevor Rogers
Royce Lewis
vs
Jake Burger
Royce Lewis
vs
Griffin Jax
Royce Lewis
vs
Henry Bolte
Royce Lewis
vs
Tanner Scott
Royce Lewis
vs
T.J. Rumfield
Royce Lewis
vs
Payton Tolle
Royce Lewis
vs
Esmerlyn Valdez
Royce Lewis
vs
Gage Jump
Royce Lewis
vs
Jake McCarthy
Royce Lewis
vs
Caleb Durbin
Royce Lewis
vs
Troy Melton
Royce Lewis
vs
Mickey Moniak
Royce Lewis
vs
Paul Sewald
Royce Lewis
vs
Ryan O'Hearn
Royce Lewis
vs
Yoendrys Gomez
Royce Lewis
vs
Nick Lodolo
Royce Lewis
vs
Alex Lange
Royce Lewis
vs
Logan Henderson
Royce Lewis
vs
Tommy Edman
Royce Lewis
vs
Sam Antonacci
Royce Lewis
vs
Jung Hoo Lee
Royce Lewis
vs
Carson Benge
Royce Lewis
vs
Braden Montgomery
Royce Lewis
vs
Carter Jensen
Royce Lewis
vs
Mason Montgomery
Royce Lewis
vs
Jacob Latz
Royce Lewis
vs
Chase DeLauter
Royce Lewis
vs
Cole Carrigg
Royce Lewis
vs
Joey Cantillo
Royce Lewis
vs
Brandon Sproat
Royce Lewis
vs
Bryce Eldridge
Royce Lewis
vs
Taj Bradley
Royce Lewis
vs
Shane Bieber
Royce Lewis
vs
Grant Taylor
Royce Lewis
vs
Cade Cavalli
Royce Lewis
vs
Heliot Ramos
Royce Lewis
vs
Chase Meidroth
Royce Lewis
vs
Josh Bell
Royce Lewis
vs
Nick Gonzales
Royce Lewis
vs
Willi Castro
Royce Lewis
vs
Curtis Mead
Royce Lewis
vs
Paul Goldschmidt
Royce Lewis
vs
Mauricio Dubon
Royce Lewis
vs
Javier Sanoja
Royce Lewis
vs
Sean Keys
Royce Lewis
vs
Max Muncy
Royce Lewis
vs
Anthony Seigler
Royce Lewis
vs
Denzer Guzman
Royce Lewis
vs
George Lombard Jr.
Paul Sewald
vs
Troy Melton
Paul Sewald
vs
Yoendrys Gomez
Paul Sewald
vs
Jake McCarthy
Paul Sewald
vs
Alex Lange
Paul Sewald
vs
Esmerlyn Valdez
Paul Sewald
vs
Tommy Edman
Paul Sewald
vs
T.J. Rumfield
Paul Sewald
vs
Jung Hoo Lee
Paul Sewald
vs
Henry Bolte
Paul Sewald
vs
Braden Montgomery
Paul Sewald
vs
Jake Burger
Paul Sewald
vs
Mason Montgomery
Paul Sewald
vs
Kerry Carpenter
Paul Sewald
vs
Chase DeLauter
Paul Sewald
vs
Caleb Kilian
Paul Sewald
vs
Cole Carrigg
Paul Sewald
vs
Travis Bazzana
Paul Sewald
vs
Joey Cantillo
Paul Sewald
vs
Royce Lewis
Paul Sewald
vs
Brandon Sproat
Paul Sewald
vs
Emilio Pagan
Paul Sewald
vs
Bryce Eldridge
Paul Sewald
vs
A.J. Ewing
Paul Sewald
vs
Taj Bradley
Paul Sewald
vs
Samuel Basallo
Paul Sewald
vs
Shane Bieber
Paul Sewald
vs
Trevor Rogers
Paul Sewald
vs
Grant Taylor
Paul Sewald
vs
Griffin Jax
Paul Sewald
vs
Cade Cavalli
Paul Sewald
vs
Tanner Scott
Paul Sewald
vs
Heliot Ramos
Paul Sewald
vs
Payton Tolle
Paul Sewald
vs
Chase Meidroth
Paul Sewald
vs
Gage Jump
Paul Sewald
vs
Alejandro Kirk
Paul Sewald
vs
Caleb Durbin
Paul Sewald
vs
Ryan Weathers
Paul Sewald
vs
Mickey Moniak
Paul Sewald
vs
Joshua Baez
Paul Sewald
vs
Ryan O'Hearn
Paul Sewald
vs
Christian Scott
Paul Sewald
vs
Nick Lodolo
Paul Sewald
vs
Jacob Latz
Paul Sewald
vs
Aaron Ashby
Paul Sewald
vs
Sean Burke
Paul Sewald
vs
Ian Seymour
Paul Sewald
vs
Shane Drohan
Paul Sewald
vs
Garrett Whitlock
Paul Sewald
vs
Kirby Yates
Paul Sewald
vs
Clayton Beeter
Paul Sewald
vs
Mason Barnett
Paul Sewald
vs
Jacob Webb
Paul Sewald
vs
Andrew Kittredge
Paul Sewald
vs
Sean Manaea
Paul Sewald
vs
Kyle Finnegan
Paul Sewald
vs
Hogan Harris
Paul Sewald
vs
Elvis Alvarado
Paul Sewald
vs
Javier Assad
Alex Lange
vs
Yoendrys Gomez
Alex Lange
vs
Tommy Edman
Alex Lange
vs
Paul Sewald
Alex Lange
vs
Jung Hoo Lee
Alex Lange
vs
Troy Melton
Alex Lange
vs
Braden Montgomery
Alex Lange
vs
Jake McCarthy
Alex Lange
vs
Mason Montgomery
Alex Lange
vs
Esmerlyn Valdez
Alex Lange
vs
Chase DeLauter
Alex Lange
vs
T.J. Rumfield
Alex Lange
vs
Cole Carrigg
Alex Lange
vs
Henry Bolte
Alex Lange
vs
Joey Cantillo
Alex Lange
vs
Jake Burger
Alex Lange
vs
Brandon Sproat
Alex Lange
vs
Kerry Carpenter
Alex Lange
vs
Bryce Eldridge
Alex Lange
vs
Caleb Kilian
Alex Lange
vs
Taj Bradley
Alex Lange
vs
Travis Bazzana
Alex Lange
vs
Shane Bieber
Alex Lange
vs
Royce Lewis
Alex Lange
vs
Grant Taylor
Alex Lange
vs
Emilio Pagan
Alex Lange
vs
Cade Cavalli
Alex Lange
vs
A.J. Ewing
Alex Lange
vs
Heliot Ramos
Alex Lange
vs
Samuel Basallo
Alex Lange
vs
Chase Meidroth
Alex Lange
vs
Trevor Rogers
Alex Lange
vs
Alejandro Kirk
Alex Lange
vs
Griffin Jax
Alex Lange
vs
Ryan Weathers
Alex Lange
vs
Tanner Scott
Alex Lange
vs
Joshua Baez
Alex Lange
vs
Payton Tolle
Alex Lange
vs
Christian Scott
Alex Lange
vs
Gage Jump
Alex Lange
vs
Josh Bell
Alex Lange
vs
Caleb Durbin
Alex Lange
vs
Aaron Ashby
Alex Lange
vs
Mickey Moniak
Alex Lange
vs
Jacob Latz
Alex Lange
vs
Sean Burke
Alex Lange
vs
Ian Seymour
Alex Lange
vs
Shane Drohan
Alex Lange
vs
Garrett Whitlock
Alex Lange
vs
Kirby Yates
Alex Lange
vs
Clayton Beeter
Alex Lange
vs
Mason Barnett
Alex Lange
vs
Jacob Webb
Alex Lange
vs
Andrew Kittredge
Alex Lange
vs
Sean Manaea
Alex Lange
vs
Kyle Finnegan
Alex Lange
vs
Hogan Harris
Alex Lange
vs
Elvis Alvarado
Alex Lange
vs
Javier Assad

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MLB DFS Lineup Picks: Friday, 7/3
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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

NBA

Josh Okogie Signs Two-Year Deal With the Jazz
Minnesota Timberwolves

Trey Lyles Lands One-Year Deal With Timberwolves
New York Knicks

Andre Drummond Signs One-Year, $3.9 Million Deal With Knicks
Julio Rodríguez

Julio Rodriguez Heading to Concussion Injured List
Ryan Helsley

Orioles Place Ryan Helsley on Injured List With Elbow Discomfort
Philadelphia 76ers

Caleb Love Lands Two-Way Contract With 76ers
Jordan Miller

Inks Three-Year Deal with Clippers
Rayan Rupert

Signs Two-Way Deal With 76ers
Dorian Finney-Smith

Moved to Charlotte
Jaden Hardy

Heading to the Lakers
Deandre Ayton

Dealt to Washington
Alec Pierce

One of the Highest Upside Picks in the Middle Rounds of 2026 Drafts
Stefon Diggs

Is Stefon Diggs Worth a Flier at the End of 2026 Drafts?
Tetairoa McMillan

One of the Safest WR2 Options for 2026
Carlos Rodón

Carlos Rodon is Placed on 15-Day Injured List
Chig Okonkwo

a Late-Round Tight End Sleeper?
Terry McLaurin

Can Terry McLaurin Return to WR1 Territory in 2026?
Jahan Dotson

to be Atlanta's WR2 in 2026?
MIN

Maxim Shabanov Looks for Fresh Start With Wild
NJ

David Rittich Joins Devils on One-Year Contract
Jakub Dobes

Earns Three-Year Extension From Canadiens
Jacob Middleton

Heads to Calgary
Mark Andrews

Primed for a 2026 Bounce-Back?
Blake Coleman

Wild Acquire Blake Coleman
Tyrone Tracy Jr.

Projected for a Backup Role Again in 2026
Connor Bedard

Injures Left Shoulder in Practice
Detroit Pistons

Javonte Green Returns to Pistons on One-Year, $3.95 Million Deal
Chimere Dike

Is Chimere Dike Primarily a Special Teams Player in 2026?
Oklahoma City Thunder

Payton Sandfort Waived by Thunder After Two-Way Stint
WAS

Alex Ovechkin Signs Up for 22nd Season
Neemias Queta

Signs Four-Year Extension to Stay in Boston
Jameson Williams

a Strong Bet to Outperform ADP
Chase Brown

a Locked-in RB1 for 2026
NBA

Rui Hachimura Draws Pitches From Timberwolves and Warriors
Ugonna Onyenso

Signs Two-Way Deal With Pistons
Enrique Freeman

Timberwolves Bring Back Enrique Freeman on a Two-Way Deal
Yves Missi

Knicks Fail to Pry Yves Missi From Pelicans
Dallas Mavericks

Mavericks Preparing a Significant Offer for Tarik Biberovic
Alex Karaban

Leaves Kings Practice After Rolling Ankle
Los Angeles Lakers

Lakers Explore Jonathan Kuminga as Free-Agent Wing Target
Julio Rodríguez

Julio Rodriguez Removed Early on Thursday After Being Hit in the Head
Tari Eason

Re-Signs With Rockets on Five-Year Deal
Toronto Raptors

Kyle Lowry to Retire as a Raptor on One-Day Contract
Willson Contreras

Suspended Seven Games
Cole Ragans

Undergoes UCL Repair, Likely Out Until Midseason in 2027
Treylon Burks

Ready to Start Fulfilling First-Round Potential?
Adonai Mitchell

to Remain a Big Part of Jets Offense in 2026?
Ricky Pearsall

Set Up for Breakout Season if he Stays Healthy
Cam Ward

Ready to Bloom in Year 2 in New Offense?
Kyler Murray

Set to Rebuild his Reputation in 2026 in Minnesota?
Josh Allen

Still Atop the QB Rankings in 2026
Hunter Henry

Still Undervalued Coming Off a Career Year
NFL

Can a Healthy John Mateer Lead Oklahoma to Title Contention?
CFB

Sam Leavitt a True Heisman Contender at LSU?
George Holani

Unlikely to Factor into 2026 Drafts
Jadarian Price

Is Jadarian Price at Risk of Being Overdrafted in 2026?
CFB

Charlie Becker Looking to Continue Hot Streak in 2026
CFB

Jamari Johnson Due for Big Season as Oregon's TE1
Zach Werenski

Sticking With Blue Jackets
COL

Jaden Schwartz Signs Three-Year Deal With Avalanche
LA

Corey Perry Returns to L.A.
TB

Lightning Sign Ilya Mikheyev to Four-Year Contract
WPG

Stuart Skinner Moves to Winnipeg on Two-Year Deal
TB

John Carlson Agrees to Two-Year Deal With Lightning
NYR

Oliver Bjorkstrand Joins Rangers on One-Year Pact
Christian Walker

Departs Early With Back Stiffness
Dan Vladar

Inks Five-Year Extension With Flyers
Eetu Luostarinen

Signs Eight-Year, $40 Million Extension With Panthers
Mookie Betts

Dealing With Wrist Soreness
TOR

Nicholas Paul Shipped to Toronto
DET

Viktor Arvidsson Moves to Detroit
NYI

Islanders Pick Up Matias Maccelli on One-Year Contract
EDM

Oilers Snap Up Frederik Andersen
VEG

Rasmus Andersson Stays in Vegas on Seven-Year Deal
Will Smith

Not Expected to Return Before All-Star Break
Brent Rooker

to Have Season-Ending Knee Surgery
Matt Chapman

Heads to Injured List With Abdominal Strain
Dansby Swanson

Goes Nuclear on Wednesday as Cubs Sweep Padres
Ryan Helsley

Dealing With Elbow Discomfort
Corey Seager

Returning to Injured List With Back Injury
Michael Brennan

Brings Elite Driving to John Deere Classic
CFB

Aneyas Williams has Big Shoes to Fill at Notre Dame
PGA

Sungjae Im Remains a Volatile Play at TPC Deere Run
Davis Riley

Needs Turnaround at TPC Deere Run
Mackenzie Hughes

Relying on Short Game at TPC Deere Run
CFB

Mike Norvell Faces Toughest ACC Schedule in Critical Season
Max Greyserman

Remains Boom-or-Bust at John Deere Classic
CFB

Arch Manning Named Preseason Walter Camp All-American
Tony Finau

Looking for Consistency at John Deere Classic
CFB

Jayden Limar Tasked with Replacing Jonah Coleman
Jacob Bridgeman

Looks to Get Back on Track at John Deere Classic
Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Offers Sneaky Value at TPC Deere Run
Jordan Spieth

Lacking in Too Many Areas to be Trusted at John Deere Classic
Tom Kim

is Hard to Ignore This Week at John Deere Classic
Ben Griffin

Near Must-Play Territory at John Deere Classic
Eric Cole

is a Tantalizing Option at TPC Deere Run
Jackson Suber

Has Chance to Compete at John Deere Classic
PGA

J.T. Poston Finding Form For John Deere Classic
Keith Mitchell

Continues Playing Well Heading to John Deere Classic
Jackson Koivun

Has Been Outstanding on the PGA Tour University
Chris Gotterup

is One of the Favorites to Win John Deere Classic
Rickie Fowler

Needs A Strong Performance at John Deere Classic
Luke Clanton

Playing Steady as He Gears Up For John Deere Classic
Keegan Bradley

Finding Some Form Heading to John Deere Classic
Corey Seager

Exits Early on Tuesday With Back Discomfort
Shohei Ohtani

Next Start Pushed Back to Friday
Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Scratched on Tuesday With Back Tightness
Hunter Greene

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Brian Campbell

Set to Defend at John Deere Classic
Ronald Acuña Jr.

Ronald Acuna Jr. a "Long Shot" to Return Before All-Star Break
CFB

Deuce Alexander the Next Breakout Ole Miss Wide Receiver?
CFB

DJ Miller Primed for WR1 Duties for Kentucky?
CFB

Kevin Jennings Lists Yamir Knight as Breakout Pick in 2026
CFB

Nebraska Running Back Mekhi Nelson Arrested on Battery Charge
CFB

Ohio State Lands Commitment From Marcus Fakatou
Byron Buxton

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Jeremy Peña

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Shane Van Gisbergen

Holds on for his Second Cup Series Sonoma Win
Chase Briscoe

Falls Short of Victory at Sonoma
Ty Gibbs

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Denny Hamlin

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Tyler Reddick

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Manuel Torres

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Rafael Fiziev

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Michel Pereira

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Shara Magomedov

Gets Comeback Victory
Nazim Sadykhov

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Matheus Camilo

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Charles Johnson

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Asu Almabayev

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Kyle Larson

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Michael McDowell

is Likely to Have Another Great Race at Sonoma
Chase Briscoe

Should DFS Managers Roster Chase Briscoe at Sonoma?
Chris Buescher

is Set for a Strong DFS Performance at Sonoma
Ryan Blaney

May be an Underrated DFS Pick at Sonoma
William Byron

Should DFS Managers Roster William Byron at Sonoma?
NASCAR

A.J. Allmendinger Could Have Another Strong Run at Sonoma
Ross Chastain

Is Ross Chastain Worth Rostering for Sonoma DFS Lineups?
Shane Van Gisbergen

Can Shane van Gisbergen Dominate at Sonoma Again?
Ty Gibbs

Speeds to First Road-Course Pole at Sonoma
Chase Elliott

Not His Normal Self This Weekend
Christopher Bell

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Carson Hocevar

Can Carson Hocevar Finally Back Up Qualifying Speed?
NASCAR

Bubba Wallace Crashes in Qualifying at Sonoma
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