3 Impact Fantasy Baseball Prospects To Stash - Charlie Condon, Seaver King, Luis Lara

July 3, 2026

Three top fantasy baseball prospects - Charlie Condon, Seaver King, Luis Lara - that can make big impacts. These MLB prospects are waiver wire pickups or stashes.

In the first half, managers have seen firsthand the importance of stashing prospects as players like Gage Jump, Henry Bolte, and Sam Antonacci have provided high-end upside since earning the call.

Below, we will spotlight three of the hottest-hitting prospects at the Triple-A level and determine if managers should stash them ahead of Week 15.

Should fantasy managers stash these high-end prospects? Let's dive in!

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Charlie Condon, OF, Colorado Rockies

Current Level: AAA

Availability: 5% rostered

2026 AAA Stats: 72 G, .293/.418/.612, 152B, 20 HR, 5 SB

There aren't many hotter hitters in the minor leagues than Charlie Condon right now. Over his last 19 games, Condon has blasted 19 extra-base hits and 12 home runs with a .411/.506/1.068 slash line.

Charlie Condon showed off his patented power with his second two-homer game in 16 days for the @ABQTopes. It's been a hot month for the @Rockies' No. 2 prospect (MLB No. 70), who leads Triple-A with 30 RBIs in June: https://t.co/PhC75oBlQr pic.twitter.com/13yOCzBG2m — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) June 29, 2026

For the season, Condon is now up to 41 extra-base hits and 20 home runs in 72 Triple-A games with a .293/.418/.612 slash line. Condon has been hitting the ball hard all season, but especially in June, when he has a 91.5 mph AVG EV, 51.7% hard-hit rate, and a 13.3% barrel rate, while making contact at a 76.7% clip. At this point, it wouldn't surprise me if Condon mashed his way into the Colorado lineup within the next few weeks.

-Written by Eric Cross

Seaver King, SS, Washington Nationals

Current Level: AAA

Availability: 5% rostered

2026 AAA Stats: 32 G, .277/.340/.446, 5 2B, 5 HR, 4 SB

Speaking of fantasy-friendly profiles, Seaver King certainly fits into that bucket. King dominated in Double-A over 35 games, earning a promotion in late May to Triple-A. Overall, King has racked up 15 doubles, four triples, 10 home runs, and nine steals in 313 plate appearances with a .310/.390/.528 slash line. He's also walking at a 9.9% clip while striking out in just 19.7% of his plate appearances.

Outside of a higher 39.2% chase rate, King's metrics have looked impressive during his time in Triple-A. He's currently running an 87% zone contact rate and 76.4% overall contact rate with a 47% hard-hit rate, 10.2% barrel rate, and a 103.6 mph 90th percentile EV.

King could wind up as a 15-20 homer bat who exceeds 20 steals annually while hitting for a decent average as well. Given his ability to play multiple infield positions, I'd expect him to be up with Washington within the next month or so if he keeps hitting well.

- Written by Eric Cross



Luis Lara, OF, Milwaukee Brewers

Current Level: AAA

Availability: 5% rostered

2026 AAA Stats: 75 G, .326/.435/.460, 10 2B, 7 HR, 22 SB

Luis Lara made headlines a couple of weeks ago with his $31 million, 7-year contract extension with the Brewers. That clearly shows Milwaukee believes in him, and it further opened the door to a possible imminent promotion. They followed a similar path with fellow prospect Cooper Pratt, who signed an extension in April and finally made his debut over the past couple of weeks.

The extension was certainly deserved for Lara, who holds a .326/.435/.460 across 75 Triple-A contests. He's been especially good as of late, including a five-hit effort on June 23rd and another three-hit game on June 26th.

Luis Lara has a hit in his each of his last 7 at-bats. pic.twitter.com/AtJMegadaL — Nashville Sounds (@nashvillesounds) June 25, 2026

He doesn't hit the ball extremely hard but manages to put it in play often, with an excellent 13.7% strikeout rate and 15.4% whiff rate. He's also great at drawing walks, with a 15.2% walk rate that is higher than his strikeout rate. That's extremely impressive to do, especially for a 21-year-old at the highest level of the minor leagues.

The Brewers currently have Garrett Mitchell manning center field with Sal Frelick in a platoon in right field, and it's not too crazy to think that Lara would give them a better chance at winning if he replaced either of them in the outfield. Frelick, especially, who has an abysmal .628 OPS on the season, may be running out of time to deserve regular at-bats in that lineup.

While the lack of power wouldn't make the youngster a must-add in shallow three-outfielder points leagues, his speed and plate discipline would make him an asset in Roto or five-outfielder leagues. While it wouldn't come with a completely game-changing upside that's worth stashing way ahead of time, be ready to add him as soon as a promotion seems imminent.

- Written by Jeremy Heist

2026 Prospect Fantasy Baseball Redraft Stash Rankings

Who are the top fantasy baseball prospects to know? Check out our latest 2026 prospect fantasy baseball rankings which are updated regularly by Eric Cross:

Promoted Last Week: Sean Keys (TOR), Joshua Kuroda-Grauer (ATH)

Honorable Mentions (Hitters): Jonathon Long (CHC), Max Anderson (DET), Zach Ehrhard (LAD), Kemp Alderman (MIA), Ryan Clifford (NYM), Lazaro Montes (SEA), Michael Arroyo (SEA), Yohandy Morales (WAS), Abimelec Ortiz (WAS), Harry Ford (WAS), Ryan Ward (LAD)

Honorable Mentions (Pitchers): George Klassen (LAA), Jack Wenninger (NYM), Hunter Barco (PIT), Brody Hopkins (TBR), Jonah Tong (NYM)

Who Should I Pickup Fantasy Baseball Tool

Trying to decide who to pick up off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool:

Who Should I Pickup? Roto Points Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to pickup... Player 1 Player 2 Player 3 Player 4 Who To Pickup? Reset

Choose From The Top Ranked Players Overall C 1B 2B 3B SS OF SP RP 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. Popular Searches Overall C 1B 2B 3B SS OF SP RP vs Griffin Jax Shane Bieber vs Chase Meidroth Nasim Nunez vs Kerry Carpenter Chase DeLauter vs Jacob Latz Kirby Yates vs Sean Manaea Elvis Alvarado vs Tanner Scott Kirby Yates vs Ryan O'Hearn Esmerlyn Valdez vs Joey Cantillo Mason Barnett vs Shane Bieber Andre Pallante vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs Chase Meidroth Nasim Nunez vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs Griffin Jax Shane Bieber vs Joey Cantillo Mason Barnett vs Shane Bieber Andre Pallante vs Gage Jump Shane Bieber vs Shane Bieber Walbert Urena vs Payton Tolle Noah Schultz vs Taj Bradley Walbert Urena vs vs vs Jacob Latz Kirby Yates vs Sean Manaea Elvis Alvarado vs Tanner Scott Kirby Yates vs Mason Montgomery Sean Manaea vs Clayton Beeter Sean Manaea vs vs vs vs

2026 Player Decisions. Looking to pick up someone else instead? Today's focus is on specific players like Charlie Condon, Seaver King, Luis Lara, Henry Bolte, A.J. Ewing, Bryce Eldridge, Rico Garcia, Alex Lange, Royce Lewis, Paul Sewald, Alex Lange. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy baseball waiver wire pickups.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four MLB players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy baseball rankings, projections, and more.

Improvements For Who Should I Pickup? You may have noticed, our Who Should I Pickup? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see MLB player tiles with stats, projections, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy baseball waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup

Looking to pick up someone else instead? Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for players like Charlie Condon, Seaver King, Luis Lara, Henry Bolte, A.J. Ewing, Bryce Eldridge, Rico Garcia, Alex Lange, Royce Lewis, Paul Sewald, Alex Lange:

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