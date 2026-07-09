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3 Impact Fantasy Baseball Prospects To Stash - Charlie Condon, Angel Genao, Kade Anderson

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Kade Anderson - Fantasy Baseball Prospects, Dynasty Rankings, FYPD Rankings

Three top fantasy baseball prospects - Charlie Condon, Angel Genao, Kade Anderson - that can make big impacts. These MLB prospects are waiver wire pickups or stashes.

Targeting high-impact prospects ahead of their promotion is a great way to not only save your FAAB budget for the stretch run, but potentially acquire a high-upside player.

Below, we will look at three prospects who have put themselves on the stash radar, including an underrated name in the Cleveland system worth a closer look.

Should fantasy managers stash these high-end prospects? Let's dive in!

Featured Promo: Save 50% the regular price with discount code SUMMER, for a limited time. Exclusive access to our Team Sync platform, DFS cheat sheets, Lineup Optimizers, betting/prop picks, and exclusive content from Nick Mariano and Eric Cross! GAIN ACCESS NOW

 

Charlie Condon, OF, Colorado Rockies

Current Level: AAA
Availability: 5% rostered
2026 AAA Stats: 76 G, .291/.414/.595, 16 2B, 20 HR, 5 SB

Charlie Condon was most recently featured in this piece two weeks ago, but it’s impossible not to mention him again with how well he’s been playing. In a five-game span from June 25th to July 1st, he launched six home runs with two multi-homer performances.

He’s now slashing an excellent .291/.414/.595 with 20 home runs, 59 RBI, and 73 runs on the season, and wrapped up June with a .337 batting average and 10 home runs in the month. You have to imagine Condon is close to reaching the point where he’s too good for the Rockies to ignore. 

He’s risen through the minors quickly after being the third overall pick of the 2024 draft and has impressed in all aspects of quality of contact. The 23-year-old has posted a 112.6 mph max exit velocity, a 12% barrel rate, and a 47% hard-hit rate this season. It’s not hard to imagine his path to being a must-start fantasy option if he keeps that up in Coors Field. 

While his 23.3% strikeout rate isn’t elite by any means, it’s also not nearing 30% like some other top prospects who are known for their slugging. Additionally, with a 14.2% walk rate, he should get a bit of a boost in points leagues and OBP leagues. 

The biggest roadblock holding Condon back is the great play of his major-league counterparts, TJ Rumfield and Troy Johnston, who have done an excellent job occupying first base and designated hitter. Still, an injury could always open up an immediate spot for him, or the Rockies could get creative to get everyone some at-bats.

After all, while their current lineup has been good for the most part, a lot of that comes down to the benefit of playing in Coors Field. It’s not crazy to think that Condon would be even better than them immediately after being promoted, and at some point, Colorado will have to turn to the youngster as a potential franchise cornerstone to build around. 

They already gave him the chance to win the starting first base job this spring, so they shouldn't be overly hesitant to promote him. Even bad hitters can be worth streaming in fantasy when they have a full week at Coors, so someone with an elite prospect pedigree would bring upside that likely won't be found on the waiver wire anywhere else for the rest of the year.

- Written by Jeremy Heist

 

Kade Anderson, SP, Seattle Mariners

Current Level: AA
Availability: 5% rostered
2026 AA Stats: 72 2/3 IP, 1.36 ERA, 0.69 WHIP, 108 SO, 10 BB

We all want the Jeff Passan tweet about Kade Anderson being promoted to Seattle to send baseball Twitter/X into a frenzy, but I just don't see that happening anytime soon. Sure, an injury or two could always happen, but outside of that, Anderson will likely continue biding his time in the upper minors, dominating hitters at video game levels.

Anderson now has a stellar 1.36 ERA, 0.69 WHIP, 3.8% walk rate, and a 41.4% strikeout rate through 14 starts and 72.2 innings this season. But unfortunately for him, none of Seattle's six starters are in danger of losing their rotation spot any time soon. Four of them have an ERA under 3.30 over the last 30 days, Emerson Hancock just tossed seven shutout innings, and Bryan Woo isn't going to get bumped out.

Anderson will remain high in these rankings as he's the #1 pitching prospect in baseball and loudly knocking on the door to the Majors. But it's nearly impossible to formulate an ETA that I have any level of confidence in.

-Written by Eric Cross

 

Angel Genao, 3B/SS, Cleveland Guardians

Current Level: AAA
Availability: 5% rostered
2026 AAA Stats: 53 G, .289/.365/.463, 13 2B, 6 HR, 4 SB

Angel Genao is a switch-hitting shortstop in the Cleveland Guardians organization, and over the past few weeks, he has hit the cover off the ball.

Overall, his best tool is his hitting ability. The 22-year-old from the Dominican Republic has consistently shown strong bat-to-ball skills, a good eye, and the ability to make hard contact.

If everything clicks, he has the upside to hit over .280 in the majors. In Triple-A this season, he’s put it all together, slashing .279/.378/.450 with nine home runs and six stolen bases across 307 plate appearances.

He also owns a 16.9% strikeout rate and a 13.4% walk rate, showing a balanced offensive profile. For a potential July call-up, the path likely runs through Cleveland’s middle infield situation.

An injury to Brayan Rocchio or Travis Bazzana, or continued struggles from Gabriel Arias, could open the door.

Since returning from a left hamstring strain, Arias has slashed .216/.237/.324 line with one home run, one stolen base, a 44.7% strikeout rate, and a 2.6% walk rate over 38 plate appearances.

The Guardians have shown in the past that they’re willing to promote young players when needed, so a Genao call-up isn’t far-fetched.  The main complication is Arias having no minor league options remaining, which means Cleveland would need to designate him for assignment to make room.

For fantasy, Genao is a stash in AL-only formats and a potential middle-infield option in 15-team leagues once promoted. His value is strongest in batting average formats, with enough speed to contribute around 15 stolen bases over a full season if he gets steady playing time.

- Written by Marty Tallman

 

2026 Prospect Fantasy Baseball Redraft Stash Rankings

Who are the top fantasy baseball prospects to know? Check out our latest 2026 prospect fantasy baseball rankings which are updated regularly by Eric Cross:

Promoted Last Week: Miguel Ullola (HOU)

Promoted This Week: Owen Murphy (ATL)

Honorable Mentions (Hitters): Jonathon Long (CHC), Max Anderson (DET), Zach Ehrhard (LAD), Kemp Alderman (MIA), Ryan Clifford (NYM), Michael Arroyo (SEA), Yohandy Morales (WAS), Abimelec Ortiz (WAS), Harry Ford (WAS), Ryan Ward (LAD)

Honorable Mentions (Pitchers): George Klassen (LAA), Jack Wenninger (NYM), Hunter Barco (PIT), Brody Hopkins (TBR), Jonah Tong (NYM)

Rank Player Position Team ETA
1 Joshua Baez OF Cardinals July
2 Charlie Condon 1B Rockies July
3 Kaelen Culpepper SS Twins July
4 Kade Anderson SP Mariners August
5 Ryan Waldschmidt OF Diamondbacks July
6 Max Clark OF Tigers August
7 Zac Veen OF Rockies July
8 Seaver King SS/2B Nationals July
9 Hector Rodriguez OF Reds August
10 Walker Jenkins OF Twins August
11 Karson Milbrandt SP Marlins August
12 Luke Adams 1B/3B Brewers August
13 James Tibbs III OF Dodgers August
14 Luis Lara OF Brewers NOW
15 Jhostynxon Garcia OF Pirates August
16 Hagen Smith SP White Sox August
17 Jett Williams SS/OF Brewers July
18 Ralphy Velazquez 1B Guardians August
19 Elmer Rodriguez SP Yankees August
20 Quinn Mathews SP Cardinals August
21 River Ryan SP Dodgers September
22 Jacob Melton OF Rays August
23 George Lombard Jr. SS Yankees August
24 Jaxon Wiggins SP Cubs August
25 Lazaro Montes OF Mariners Maybe September

 

 

Who Should I Pickup Fantasy Baseball Tool

Trying to decide who to pick up off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool:

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2026 Player Decisions. Looking to pick up someone else instead? Today's focus is on specific players like Charlie Condon, Angel Genao, Kade Anderson, TJ Rumfield, Payton Tole, Luis Lara, Carter Jensen, Carson Benge, A.J. Ewing, Gage Jump, Troy Melton, Ian Seymour, Sean Burke. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy baseball waiver wire pickups.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four MLB players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy baseball rankings, projections, and more.

Improvements For Who Should I Pickup? You may have noticed, our Who Should I Pickup? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see MLB player tiles with stats, projections, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy baseball waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup

Looking to pick up someone else instead? Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for players like Charlie Condon, Angel Genao, Kade Anderson, TJ Rumfield, Payton Tole, Luis Lara, Carter Jensen, Carson Benge, A.J. Ewing, Gage Jump, Troy Melton, Ian Seymour, Sean Burke:

Charlie Condon
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Charlie Condon
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Charlie Condon
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Charlie Condon
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Charlie Condon
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Charlie Condon
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Charlie Condon
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Charlie Condon
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Charlie Condon
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Charlie Condon
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Charlie Condon
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Charlie Condon
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Charlie Condon
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Charlie Condon
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Charlie Condon
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Charlie Condon
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Charlie Condon
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Charlie Condon
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Charlie Condon
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Charlie Condon
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Charlie Condon
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Kade Anderson
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Kade Anderson
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Kade Anderson
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Kade Anderson
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Kade Anderson
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Kade Anderson
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Kade Anderson
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Kade Anderson
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Kade Anderson
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Kade Anderson
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Kade Anderson
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Kade Anderson
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Kade Anderson
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Kade Anderson
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Kade Anderson
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Kade Anderson
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Kade Anderson
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Kade Anderson
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Kade Anderson
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Kade Anderson
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Kade Anderson
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Kade Anderson
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Kade Anderson
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Kade Anderson
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Kade Anderson
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T.J. Rumfield
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T.J. Rumfield
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T.J. Rumfield
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T.J. Rumfield
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T.J. Rumfield
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T.J. Rumfield
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T.J. Rumfield
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T.J. Rumfield
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T.J. Rumfield
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T.J. Rumfield
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T.J. Rumfield
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T.J. Rumfield
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Luis Lara
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Luis Lara
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Luis Lara
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Jasson Dominguez
Carter Jensen
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Jacob Latz
Carter Jensen
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Carson Benge
Carter Jensen
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Carter Jensen
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Carter Jensen
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Carter Jensen
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Carter Jensen
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Carter Jensen
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Carter Jensen
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Carter Jensen
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Carter Jensen
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Carter Jensen
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Carter Jensen
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Carter Jensen
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Carter Jensen
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Carter Jensen
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A.J. Ewing
Carter Jensen
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Carter Jensen
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Gage Jump
Carter Jensen
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Carter Jensen
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Carter Jensen
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Carter Jensen
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Carter Jensen
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Endy Rodriguez
Carson Benge
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Carter Jensen
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Jose Caballero
Carson Benge
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Carson Benge
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Carson Benge
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Carson Benge
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Carson Benge
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Gage Jump
Carson Benge
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Carson Benge
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Tanner Scott
Carson Benge
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Heliot Ramos
Carson Benge
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Cole Carrigg
Carson Benge
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Carson Benge
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Josh Bell
Carson Benge
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Jake Burger
Carson Benge
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Kerry Carpenter
Carson Benge
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Henry Bolte
Carson Benge
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Jung Hoo Lee
Carson Benge
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Dylan Crews
Carson Benge
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Tommy Edman
Carson Benge
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Braden Montgomery
Carson Benge
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Joshua Baez
Carson Benge
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Mauricio Dubon
Carson Benge
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Kody Clemens
Carson Benge
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Dominic Canzone
Carson Benge
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Luis Robert Jr.
Carson Benge
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Garrett Mitchell
Carson Benge
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Jasson Dominguez
A.J. Ewing
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Samuel Basallo
A.J. Ewing
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Esmerlyn Valdez
A.J. Ewing
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A.J. Ewing
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Gage Jump
A.J. Ewing
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A.J. Ewing
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A.J. Ewing
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A.J. Ewing
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A.J. Ewing
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A.J. Ewing
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T.J. Rumfield
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A.J. Ewing
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A.J. Ewing
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A.J. Ewing
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A.J. Ewing
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A.J. Ewing
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Logan Henderson
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Cole Carrigg
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Jake Bennett
Gage Jump
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Sam Antonacci
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Ian Seymour
Gage Jump
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Luis Lara
Gage Jump
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Joey Cantillo
Gage Jump
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T.J. Rumfield
Gage Jump
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Sean Burke
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Griffin Jax
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Logan Henderson
Gage Jump
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Gage Jump
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Gage Jump
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Carter Jensen
Gage Jump
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Caleb Kilian
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Yoendrys Gomez
Gage Jump
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Grant Taylor
Gage Jump
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Tyler Wells
Gage Jump
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Taj Bradley
Gage Jump
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Gage Jump
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Mason Montgomery
Gage Jump
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Cade Cavalli
Gage Jump
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Christian Scott
Gage Jump
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Walbert Urena
Gage Jump
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Connor Prielipp
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Noah Schultz
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Troy Melton
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Troy Melton
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Troy Melton
vs
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Troy Melton
vs
T.J. Rumfield
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vs
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Troy Melton
vs
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vs
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Troy Melton
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vs
Jake McCarthy
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Yoendrys Gomez
Troy Melton
vs
Ryan O'Hearn
Troy Melton
vs
Alex Lange
Troy Melton
vs
Nick Lodolo
Troy Melton
vs
Henry Bolte
Troy Melton
vs
Jacob Latz
Troy Melton
vs
Logan Henderson
Troy Melton
vs
Grant Taylor
Troy Melton
vs
Tyler Wells
Troy Melton
vs
Taj Bradley
Troy Melton
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Brandon Sproat
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vs
Shane Drohan
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Mason Montgomery
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vs
Aaron Ashby
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vs
Cade Cavalli
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Christian Scott
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Walbert Urena
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Garrett Whitlock
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Connor Prielipp
Sean Burke
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Sean Burke
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Garrett Whitlock

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