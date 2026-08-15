👉 TAP TO SAVE 50% WITH CODE SUMMER
X
Lost password?

Don't have an account?
Gain Access Now

X

Receive free daily analysis

NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
CFB
MLB
MMA
PGA
ESPORTS
BETTING

Already have an account? Log In

X

Forgot Password

College Fantasy Football Draft Avoids: Mike's Overvalued Bust Candidates (2026)

See RotoBaller at the top of Google by
Link copied to clipboard!
Arch Manning - College Football Rankings, NCAA CFB DFS Lineup Picks, NFL Draft - icon rotoballer

Mike's college fantasy football draft avoids and overvalued players at QB, RB, WR, TE, D/ST, and Team Offense. His bust candidates for Yahoo drafts, including Arch Manning.

In This Article hide
Arch Manning, QB, Texas
Cam Coleman, WR, Texas
Charlie Becker, WR, Indiana
Ahmad Hardy, RB, Missouri
Dante Moore, QB, Oregon
Jayden Maiava, QB, USC
Joshua Dye, RB, Mississippi
Wisconsin Offense
Andrew Olesh, TE, Oregon
Evan Stewart, WR, Oregon
More College Football Analysis

One good thing about NIL is that it brought back college football games on gaming systems where you can actually use your favorite player and not have to know his number. It has also opened the door for fantasy football leagues, much like the NFL. The NFL has been wildly successful and has added to the popularity of the game.  College football has a few more barriers in place, not the least of which is the fact that CBS, ESPN, and Fox all have contracts with conferences. ESPN could still run CFB fantasy leagues, but others may have an issue. Yahoo has no such problems, and they have improved the user interface over what it used to be. I haven't played on Yahoo in a decade, but college football lured me back.

College football is unique. So is college fantasy football. The standard scoring numbers are the same (six points for touchdowns, four points for a passing touchdown, one point per yard, one point per 25 passing yards), but there are a few wrinkles. The largest being that team offenses are included, not just team defenses. Some offenses have the potential to score a lot of points. Turnovers do count against the offense, so teams that rack up the points and take care of the ball come at a premium.

All ADP positions and projections are based on Yahoo drafts and Yahoo scoring. Yahoo only includes 68 teams (Power 4 plus Notre Dame), whereas other sites allow players from all 138 teams. Don't fret. The SEC still has Cupcake Saturday, and some Big Ten schedules are absurdly easy, even within the conference. There are plenty of places to look for high-scoring players (and teams). Here, we are going to help identify players who are being overpaid in drafts.

 

Arch Manning, QB, Texas

ADP: 16.2 (QB1)

I'm not attacking Arch. I think he's going to have a very good year. The issue is with where he is being drafted. His ADP is 18.6 spots higher than Trinidad Chambliss and 46.7 slots higher than the predicted second-highest QB scorer (Conner Weigman).

Add to that the fact that Weigman is only projected to score 10.35 fewer points over the entire season, and you have the makings of a bust. Unlike the NFL, college football doesn't have anywhere close to a balanced schedule.

You'll want to have Arch on your bench for games against the tough defenses of Ohio State and Oklahoma. You may have a better matchup for your backup when Texas plays Mississippi, Florida, and LSU.

All told, you may only use Manning for six or seven games. That is not worth a mid-second-round pick. Not when players such as Aneyas Williams, Cam Coleman, Amare Thomas, and Wyatt Young are still on the board. Much like NFL leagues, you can wait on quarterbacks...especially when there are 68 available.

 

Cam Coleman, WR, Texas

ADP: 20.0 (WR3)

Talent-wise, Coleman is definitely in the top three receivers in college. Production may be a different story. 10 receivers are predicted to outscore Coleman this season. It's not a question of talent; it's a question of talent around him.

Ryan Wingo and Emmett Mosley V were both successful receivers last year and have played a year (or more) with Arch. Both Hollywood Smothers and Raleek Brown started for Power 4 schools last year. Both are in the same backfield this season.

Texas has a lot of mouths to feed. I would be nervous about the number of balls going Coleman's way. The talent at WR for Texas should help once he gets the ball, but there are four stars who need the ball. Something has to give. It could be Coleman's production.

 

Charlie Becker, WR, Indiana

ADP: 34.5 (WR9)

The hero of the 2025 College Football Playoff faces much the same problem that Coleman does, with one major difference. He's not even the alpha on his own team! That would be Nick Marsh, who is currently the fifth receiver off the board in Yahoo drafts.

Can Indiana's offense sustain two receivers? This offense ran a lot last year. The RB room isn't as deep this year. Incoming QB Josh Hoover threw for nearly 4,000 yards (3,949) in 2024 at TCU. Maybe Indiana passes more than last year.

One hindrance could be Hoover's turnovers. He has thrown 24 interceptions over the last two seasons. His 13 interceptions in 2025 tied for the FBS lead. That's not a category that you want to lead the league in.

I know that fantasy players don't care how many interceptions Hoover throws if they have Becker on their team and not Hoover. However, Hoover's devil-may-care nonchalance about interceptions is a direct contrast to Curt Cignetti's coaching style.

There is also a distinct possibility that Cignetti and Becker's insane catch radius can help curb the turnovers, and I'm completely wrong here.

 

Ahmad Hardy, RB, Missouri

ADP: 37.3 (RB22)

Hardy is easily one of the best backs in college football, and might be the best back in the SEC. The problem is that no one knows when he will finally step on the field in 2026. Hardy was shot in the leg back in May after a concert in Laurel, Mississippi.

The bullet struck a bone in his leg. Hardy has been medically cleared, but has yet to practice with the team. He started rehabilitation back in July, and the original timeline for re-evaluation was in mid-September. At the very least, Hardy will miss games against Arkansas-Pine Bluff, Kansas, and Troy.

With the nine-game SEC schedule starting this season, that means that Hardy will miss all of the easier games. He could also miss games against Mississippi State and Florida.

There are rumblings that Hardy will not play at all this season. I don't think that is true, but if Jamal Roberts performs well in Hardy's stead, we could see a timeshare at RB for the Tigers anyway. That's a lot of draft capital on a what-if situation.

Horses such as Iowa's Kamari Moulton and North Carolina State's Duke Scott can both be had in this area of the draft, as well as both Oregon running backs.

 

Dante Moore, QB, Oregon

ADP: 73.9 (QB7)

From a talent standpoint, I wouldn't argue if you claimed that Moore was a top-5 quarterback. What I'm looking at here is that Moore's projection is by far the lowest among the top 10 drafted quarterbacks in fantasy drafts.

Sam Leavitt (QB6) is the next lowest and is projected for more than 25 points more than Moore. I get it. Moore threw 10 interceptions last season and doesn't run the ball because he doesn't need to.

Even if we're only talking quarterbacks, dual-threats Demond Williams Jr. from Washington and Mississippi State's Kamario Taylor are still on the board. So are John Mateer and Bryce Underwood. QBs who also can (and do) run the ball are going to be more valuable than pure passers.

 

Jayden Maiava, QB, USC

ADP: 101.1 (QB10)

I understand that not much draft capital is wagered at this spot in the draft. I just question why many lean toward Maiava when Julian Sayin, Mateer, and preseason Heisman favorite CJ Carr are still on the board.

Maiava isn't accurate like Sayin, doesn't run like Mateer, and isn't efficient like Carr. There are a good 10 quarterbacks behind Maiava that I would love to have as my starter, and many of them can be had up to 25 picks later.

At that spot in the draft, Lotzeir Brooks of Alabama, not to mention a gaggle of other alpha receivers, are still available. You could also nab another starting RB if you went WR-heavy early. Penn State's Carson Hansen and Evan Dickens from Boston College are still out there at pick 101.

 

Joshua Dye, RB, Mississippi

ADP: 119.1 (RB46)

I get that Dye is turning heads during camp. It's a good story, but look at what a horse Kewan Lacy was last year. Lacy carried the ball 306 times. That doesn't leave much for leftovers.

Ole Miss likely won't ride Lacy as hard this year. The rest of the team aside from Lacy only carried the ball 270 times last year. Chambliss carried it 133 times. Is Ole Miss really going to go away from Chambliss and Lacy carrying the team?

Don't count on it, and certainly don't draft on it. I'm all for taking a flyer on Dye. He ran for 1,831 yards and 28 touchdowns at Southern Utah last year. The main question is how many touchdowns will he poach this year?

Featured backs like Demon June of North Carolina and Sedrick Alexander of Vanderbilt are still on the board at this time. I'd rather take a flier on one of them, or a nice sleeper candidate like Cam Edwards at Michigan State.

 

Wisconsin Offense

ADP: 125.9 (OFF10)

Again, this isn't about draft capital. It's about what is still on the board at the same position. Oklahoma State, Utah, LSU, Indiana, and Washington are still on the board, just to name a few.

Wisconsin's patience (even if it was only financially driven) may pay off with Luke Fickell. This was a different team in November last year. The Badgers added QB Colton Joseph from Old Dominion and RB Abu Sama III from Iowa State.

Those are two players that I really like. However, the way that offense scoring is set up in college fantasy rewards teams that don't turn the ball over. Joseph threw 10 interceptions last year.

Wisconsin will excel at running the ball, but rushing yards aren't worth more than passing yards for team offense. Wins and losses count as well. Wisconsin avoids Oregon, Ohio State, Indiana, and Michigan. There is upside there.

Is it enough to take them over the teams listed above? Probably not. You're also not going to start them in Week 1 against Notre Dame. Even at their peak, Wisconsin was not a team that racked up 500+ yards of offense on the regular.

 

Andrew Olesh, TE, Oregon

ADP: 127.4 (TE15)

I get it. Most college teams don't use the tight end as a receiving weapon. Oregon does. The problem is that Olesh isn't even the starting tight end for the Ducks. Jamari Johnson is, and he's outstanding (TE2).

Kendre Harrison, a true freshman, is a special athlete and will compete for backup status along with Markus Dixon. Not only is Olesh blocked by maybe the best TE in the country, but he is also being pushed by two others with big billing.

I like Olesh, but not in this spot. He is being drafted ahead of Boston College's Kaelan Chudzinski and Washington's Decker DeGraaf, just to name a couple. There are several established TE options being taken below Olesh. I'm content with one of those.

 

Evan Stewart, WR, Oregon

ADP: 128.6 (WR46)

This Oregon offense is loaded. Jordon Davison and Dierre Hill Jr. are both projected to get a lot of chances. Jeremiah McClellan and Dakorien Moore were very good last year. Stewart missed the entire 2025 season because of injury. Where does he fit on this team?


Stewart is projected to outscore McClellan, but I don't buy it. McClellan has some of the best hands in college. Moore became a star last year. Jamari Johnson is the next Oregon tight end who will play in the NFL.

Stewart is being drafted in the same area as McClellan, Ohio State's Brandon Inniss, and Clemson's T.J. Moore. He is also being drafted higher than alpha receivers such as Wake Forest's Carlos Hernandez or Nebraska's Nyziah Hunter.

Any of those options feels better than Stewart at that spot in the draft. Stewart's torn patellar tendon looks healed, but he's going to have to fight for targets with a lot of players who played well together in 2025.

LIKE ROTOBALLER?

See RotoBaller at the top of Google

CLICK HERE, ENTER ROTOBALLER.COM, THEN CHECK THE BOX

More College Football Analysis

10 CFB Draft Busts
10 CFB Fantasy Draft Sleepers
RotoBaller ESPN CFB 2026 Pick Em Challenge
Top 25 CFB Teams Coaches Poll: 2026 Preseason
Every CFB Team's Greatest Quarterback
Big Ten Coach Rankings for 2026
Worst CFB Coaching Hires Since 2010
Top 250 College Fantasy Football Rankings

REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Jonathon Brooks

Runs with Starting Lineup on Saturday
Ryan Blaney

Has Ryan Blaney Finally Figured Out Richmond?
Joey Logano

Should Have Another Good Points Day at Richmond
Kyle Busch

Denny Hamlin Looking to Tie Kyle Busch with Six Richmond Wins
Christopher Bell

Can Christopher Bell Finally Get a Win at Richmond?
Ty Gibbs

Qualifies Fourth at Richmond
Kyle Larson

Will Start 30th at Richmond
Chase Briscoe

Has Never Finished in the Top 10 at Richmond
William Byron

Leads Hendrick Motorsports in Qualifying at Richmond
Tyler Reddick

Is Tyler Reddick a Must-Play in DFS at Richmond?
Chase Elliott

Can Chase Elliott Get Back Into the Top 10 at Richmond?
Hunter Goodman

Scratched With Shoulder Inflammation
DJ Moore

D.J. Moore Leaves Preseason Opener With Lower-Leg Concern
Aaron Judge

Resumes Throwing, Could Return in a Month
Jeremiyah Love

Cardinals Non-Committal on Jeremiyah Love Playing in Week 1
Juan Soto

Vows to Return This Year
NASCAR

Bubba Wallace Has Upside at Richmond
Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Placed on the Concussion Injured List
Austin Dillon

Can Austin Dillon Win Three in a Row at Richmond?
Josh Berry

Looks Strong for Richmond as He Races for His Career
Jeremiyah Love

Out at Least a Week With Sore Ankle
Devon Witherspoon

Agrees to Record-Setting Extension with Seahawks
CFB

Tennessee Safety Edrees Farooq To Miss 2026 Season
Max Strus

Emerges as Cavaliers Trade Piece
NBA

Olivier Sarr Signs Two-Year Deal with Real Madrid
NBA

Max Shulga Heads to Real Madrid
Kyrie Irving

Recovery Shapes Mavericks' Outlook
Max Christie

Eyes Bigger Role with Dallas
Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Exits Early After Collision, In Concussion Protocol
Chicago Bulls

Jordan Brink Joins Bulls' Development Staff
Braden Smith

Nears Two-Way Deal with Pacers
Tre Mann

Heads to Cavaliers
Dennis Schröder

Dennis Schroder Lands in Charlotte
Ketel Marte

Pulled With Knee Soreness on Friday
Shohei Ohtani

Throws Bullpen Session on Friday
Emeka Egbuka

has Sprained Toe, Bucs Optimistic he'll be Ready for Week 1
Geno Smith

Won't Play in Preseason Opener Due to Foot Soreness
CJ Abrams

to Make the Transition to Second Base
Tua Tagovailoa

has "Inside Track" on Starting QB Job
CFB

Winston Watkins Jr. Logs Limited Practice
CFB

Isaac Brown Fully Participating in Friday's Practice
CFB

Quinn Clark Breaking Out at Nebraska Practice
CFB

Virginia Running Back Room Rounding Out
CFB

Tony Elliott Not Against Two-Quarterback System
CFB

Duke's Quarterback Competition Continues
Joshua Báez

Cardinals Promote Top Outfield Prospect Joshua Baez to Major Leagues
CFB

Penn State Running Back James Peoples Standing Out at Practice
CFB

Edrees Farooq Suffers Leg Injury, Taken to Hospital
Ian Machado Garry

Can Become The New Welterweight Champion
CFB

AK Dear Suffers Ankle Injury, Set to Miss Time
Islam Makhachev

Set For His First Welterweight Title Defense
Mackenzie Dern

Set To Defend Her Title
Gillian Robertson

Set For UFC 330 Co-Main Event
Josh Jacobs

Could Return to Practice Late Next Week
Kauê Fernandes

Kaue Fernandes Looks To Extend His Win Streak
Jalin Turner

Returns At UFC 330
Jordyn Tyson

Hamstring Injury Could Linger Into Regular Season
CFB

Jordan Lyle Arrested on Reckless Driving, Aggravated Fleeing Charges
Emilio Pagán

Emilio Pagan Dealing With Hand Soreness
NHL

Boris Katchouk Signs With KHL Team
Jack Roslovic

Excited for New Chapter in Toronto
Yuki Kawamura

Joins Japan's Qualifier Squad
WAS

Ilya Protas Expected to Have Full-Time NHL Role in 2026-27
Rui Hachimura

Leads Japan's Qualifier Roster
Klay Thompson

Eyes Role on Title Contender
Dylan Larkin

Could Start Season With Red Wings
Anthony Edwards

Returns to Off-Guard Role
Zach Werenski

Hints at Long-Term Future With Blue Jackets
Sacramento Kings

Victor Oladipo Confirms Kings Interest
Jacob deGrom

Pulled Early on Thursday With Triceps Fatigue
Kirk Cousins

Klint Kubiak Says Raiders' Starting QB Job is Kirk Cousins' to Lose
Jeremiyah Love

Suffers Ankle Injury, Could Have Returned
NBA

Seth Trimble Commits to Louisville
Jalen Brunson

Stays Hungry After Knicks Title
Tyrese Haliburton

Says He's Season-Ready
Bradley Beal

Agrees to Return to Clippers
Brice Turang

Sitting Out on Thursday Due to Knee Pain
Micah Parsons

Hopes to Return in Week 6 Against Dallas
Tucker Kraft

Tracking to be Ready for Week 1
CFB

AK Dear Injured During Alabama's Fall Scrimmage
CFB

EJ Crowell Misses Thursday's Scrimmage with Injury
Malik Nabers

"Everything Points" to Malik Nabers Being Ready for Start of the Season
Teoscar Hernández

Teoscar Hernandez Could Losing Playing Time Amid Offensive Struggles
Puka Nacua

Expected Back at Practice Next Week
Byron Buxton

Twins Reinstate Byron Buxton From Injured List
CFB

Kevin Jennings "Ahead of Schedule" in his Return from Injury
CFB

Desmond Reid Not Expected to Return to College Football
CFB

Jayden Daniels' Camp Wants LSU to Return Copy of Heisman Trophy
Patrick Mahomes

Will Not Play in Preseason Opener
Hunter Greene

Undergoes Tommy John Surgery, Expected to Miss All of 2027
Puka Nacua

Reportedly Runs into Glass Door at a Party
Chuba Hubbard

Considered Week-to-Week With Hamstring Injury
CFB

Eugene Hilton Jr. Slated for Starting Role at Wisconsin
CFB

Cincinnati Inducting Jason Kelce into School's Hall of Fame
CFB

Jeff Monken Agrees to Five-Year Contract Extension with Army
New Orleans Pelicans

Hyunjung Lee Works Out for Pelicans
Indiana Pacers

Ethan Thompson Nears EuroLeague Switch
Jalen Pickett

Officially Signs Two-Way Deal with Clippers
Jayden Daniels

Sends Cease-and-Desist Letter to LSU
CFB

Zahir Mathis to Miss Entire 2026 Season
CFB

Jayden Daniels Feels "Disrespected" by LSU
Alex Bregman

has Monster Game on Wednesday in Win Over Nats
Fernando Mendoza

Has "Real Chance" to Win Starting Job
Riley Greene

Tigers Place Riley Greene on Injured List With Hamstring Strain
Byron Buxton

Could Return to Twins Soon
Jackson Chourio

Dealing With Sore Thumb, In Wednesday's Lineup
Willson Contreras

Playing Through Sore Hamstring
Jose Altuve

to Get More Imaging on his Foot on Wednesday
Aaron Rai

Hoping his Putter Cooperates at TPC Southwind
Hideki Matsuyama

Brings Elite Form to FedEx St. Jude Championship
Justin Rose

a Boom-or-Bust Option at TPC Southwind
Tom Kim

Offers Strong Value at TPC Southwind
Si Woo Kim

Brings Elite Ball-Striking to TPC Southwind
Ryan Gerard

Hoping to Rebound at TPC Southwind
Patrick Cantlay

Building Toward Another Strong Playoff Run
Akshay Bhatia

Looking to Bounce Back at TPC Southwind
Collin Morikawa

Makes Excellent Case For Trusting Him at TPC Southwind
Justin Thomas

Begins Push for Tour Championship This Week in Memphis
Jordan Spieth

Looking to Move Into top 50 on FedEx Cup in Memphis
Scottie Scheffler

Headlining First Playoff Event in Memphis
Jackson Koivun

Sneaks His Way Into FedEx Cup Playoffs
Russell Henley

Looks to Continue Incredible Consistency in Memphis
Tommy Fleetwood

a Tremendous Course Horse at FedEx St. Jude Championship
Michael Brennan

Win Gets Him Into This Week in Memphis
Min Woo Lee

Returns to Action at FedEx St. Jude Championship
Max Homa

Attempts to Stay in the Playoffs at Memphis
PGA

Jordan Smith Has Nothing to Lose at FedEx St. Jude Championship
Michael Kim

Needs to Rebound from Wyndham Championship
Ben Griffin

Losing Form Heading into the Playoffs
Ty Gibbs

Triumphs at Iowa for his Second Career Cup Series Win
Christopher Bell

Finishes Second for the Seventh Time This Season at Iowa
Ryan Blaney

Leads the Most Laps and Finishes Third at Iowa
Josh Berry

Quietly Earns his First Top-Five Finish of the Year at Iowa
Denny Hamlin

Finishes Fifth After Battling Brake Issues at Iowa
Quillan Salkilld

Extends His Win Streak
Mateusz Gamrot

Suffers First-Round Submission Loss
Billy Quarantillo

Loses Third Fight In A Row
Diego Ferreira

Gets Back In The Win Column
Yadier del Valle

Scores First-Round TKO Win
Darren Elkins

Retires After First-Round TKO Loss
Power your platform with our news
View All News
RANKINGS
C
1B
2B
3B
SS
OF
SP
RP
View All Players

RANKINGS

QB
RB
WR
TE
K
DEF
View All Players

MORE RECENT ARTICLES

MLB Home Run Props to Bet Today (8/15/26)
Weekend Waiver Wire Rankings: Top Pickups
FAAB Bidding: Waiver Wire Pickups for Week 21
Top Pitching Prospects To Stash