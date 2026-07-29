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2026 College Fantasy Football Draft Rankings: Top 250 Players

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Jeremiah Smith - College Football Rankings, NCAA CFB DFS Lineup Picks, NFL Draft

RotoBaller's updated top 250 college fantasy football draft rankings. These CFB rankings are for Yahoo leagues and include RB, WR, TE, QB, D/ST, and Team Offenses.

It's almost time for college football, and whether you're new to CFB fantasy football or are a season veteran, we're here to help you crush your upcoming drafts with our updated top 250 college fantasy football rankings for 2026! Unlike the NFL, depth charts across the country are in flux due to incoming and outgoing transfers. A lot will change week-to-week, and unexpected players will come out of nowhere to enter the fantasy radar. But nailing your draft picks is still key, and that's where we come in!

In the rankings below, see where top studs and potential under-the-radar sleepers such as Jeremiah Smith, Kewan Lacy, Cam Cook, Raleek Brown, Drew Mestemaker, Mario Craver, Turbo Richard, and more stand among the top 250 Power 4 conference players.

RotoBaller's top college football analysts Jackson Sparks, Mike Marteny, Brant Henson, Dan Fornek, and Bruno Mulé put together these overall rankings together. These rankings will continue to be updated as news rolls in from camp all the way up to the start of the regular season.

 

College Fantasy Football Draft Rankings

Rank Player Name Team Position
1 Jeremiah Smith Ohio State WR
2 Malachi Toney Miami WR
3 Kewan Lacy Ole Miss RB
4 Caleb Hawkins Oklahoma State RB
5 LJ Martin BYU RB
6 Antwan Raymond Rutgers RB
7 Cam Cook West Virginia RB
8 Nate Sheppard Duke RB
9 Jadan Baugh Florida RB
10 DeSean Bishop Tennessee RB
11 Isaac Brown Louisville RB
12 Darius Taylor Minnesota RB
13 Jordan Marshall Michigan RB
14 Bo Jackson Ohio State RB
15 Mark Fletcher Jr. Miami RB
16 Amare Thomas Houston WR
17 Ja'Kyrian Turner Pittsburgh RB
18 Nick Marsh Indiana WR
19 Justice Haynes Georgia Tech RB
20 Ahmad Hardy Missouri RB
21 Tanook Hines USC WR
22 Wayshawn Parker Utah RB
23 Aneyas Williams Notre Dame RB
24 Joe Jackson Kansas State RB
25 Wayne Knight UCLA RB
26 Makhi Hughes Houston RB
27 Cameron Dickey Texas Tech RB
28 Isaiah Sategna Oklahoma WR
29 Arch Manning Texas QB
30 Cam Coleman Texas WR
31 KJ Duff Rutgers WR
32 Wyatt Young Oklahoma State WR
33 Raleek Brown Texas RB
34 Kendrick Raphael SMU RB
35 Jordon Davison Oregon RB
36 Evan Dickens Boston College RB
37 Bryant Wesco Jr. Clemson WR
38 Nate Frazier Georgia RB
39 Trey'Dez Green LSU TE
40 Cooper Barkate Miami WR
41 Jamari Johnson Oregon TE
42 Devon Dampier Utah QB
43 Trinidad Chambliss Ole Miss QB
44 Charlie Becker Indiana WR
45 Dierre Hill Jr. Oregon RB
46 Terrance Carter Texas Tech TE
47 Mario Craver Texas A&M WR
48 Waymond Jordan USC RB
49 DeJuan Williams Maryland RB
50 Ryan Coleman-Williams Alabama WR
51 Kamari Moulton Iowa RB
52 Ian Strong California WR
53 Jeremy Payne TCU RB
54 Tre Richardson Louisville WR
55 Kamario Taylor Mississippi State QB
56 Omarion Miller Arizona State WR
57 Fluff Bothwell Mississippi State RB
58 Duce Robinson Florida State WR
59 Benjamin Brahmer Penn State TE
60 Sedrick Alexander Vanderbilt RB
61 Caleb Komolafe Northwestern RB
62 Hollywood Smothers Texas RB
63 Ryan Wingo Texas WR
64 Jordan Dwyer TCU WR
65 Braylon Staley Tennessee WR
66 Drew Mestemaker Oklahoma State QB
67 Danny Scudero Colorado WR
68 Lotzier Brooks Alabama WR
69 Rueben Owens II Texas A&M RB
70 Jayden Scott NC State RB
71 Jamal Roberts Missouri RB
72 Adam Mohammed California RB
73 Cam Edwards Michigan State RB
74 DJ Vonnahme Iowa TE
75 Griffin Wilde Northwestern WR
76 TJ Moore Clemson WR
77 Chase Hendricks California WR
78 Deuce Alexander Ole Miss WR
79 Dylan Wade UCF TE
80 Carson Hansen Penn State RB
81 Jayce Brown LSU WR
82 L.J. Phillips Jr. Iowa RB
83 Reed Harris Arizona State WR
84 Dallas Wilson Florida WR
85 King Miller USC RB
86 Yamir Knight SMU WR
87 Jekail Middlebrook Virginia RB
88 Dakorien Moore Oregon WR
89 Jeremiah Cobb Auburn RB
90 Kenny Johnson Texas Tech WR
91 Anthony Evans Mississippi State WR
92 Demond Williams Washington QB
93 J'Koby Williams Texas Tech RB
94 Conner Weigman Houston QB
95 Turbo Richard Indiana RB
96 Dezmen Roebuck Washington WR
97 Winston Watkins LSU WR
98 Marcellous Hawkins Virginia Tech RB
99 Andrew Marsh Michigan WR
100 Miami Miami Offense
101 Jordan Shipp North Carolina WR
102 Quintrevion Wisner Florida State RB
103 Evan Stewart Oregon WR
104 Sam Leavitt LSU QB
105 Micah Ford Stanford RB
106 Notre Dame Notre Dame D/ST
107 Jojo Phillips BYU WR
108 Texas Tech Texas Tech Offense
109 Ca'Lil Valentine Illinois RB
110 Junior Sherrill Vanderbilt WR
111 Jordan Faison Notre Dame WR
112 Dante Moore Oregon QB
113 Braden Pegan Utah WR
114 Ty Clark III Wake Forest RB
115 Justin Bowick Oklahoma State WR
116 Marquis Johnson Mississippi State WR
117 Mike Matthews Tennessee WR
118 Jackson Harris LSU WR
119 Demon June North Carolina RB
120 Jayden Maiava USC QB
121 Chris Henry Jr. Ohio State WR
122 Darian Mensah Miami QB
123 Texas Texas Offense
124 Dorian Fleming Maryland TE
125 Gideon Davidson Clemson RB
126 Byrum Brown Auburn QB
127 John Mateer Oklahoma QB
128 Harlem Berry LSU RB
129 Patrick Overmyer Houston TE
130 Oregon Oregon D/ST
131 Ohio State Ohio State Offense
132 Dawson Pendergrass Baylor RB
133 Duke Watson UCF RB
134 Josh Hoover Indiana QB
135 Khobie Martin Indiana RB
136 Willie Rodriguez Kentucky TE
137 Daniel Hill Alabama RB
138 Darrell Gill Ole Miss WR
139 Peyton Lewis Virginia RB
140 Kevin Jennings SMU QB
141 DeAndre Moore Jr. Colorado WR
142 Terrell Anderson USC WR
143 Emmett Mosley Texas WR
144 Cayden Lee Missouri WR
145 Johntay Cook Ole Miss WR
146 LaNorris Sellers South Carolina QB
147 Coy Eakin Texas Tech WR
148 Keelon Russell Alabama QB
149 Tre Spivey Arizona State WR
150 Jaron Tibbs Kansas State WR
151 Marcel Reed Texas A&M QB
152 Garrett Oakley Kansas State TE
153 Avery Johnson Kansas State QB
154 Yannick Smith SMU WR
155 Nyziah Hunter Nebraska WR
156 Kedrick Reescano Arizona RB
157 Trent Walker Houston WR
158 Jalen Cooper SMU WR
159 Louis Brown Baylor WR
160 TK Keys Tennessee WR
161 Gunner Stockton Georgia QB
162 Carlos Hernandez Wake Forest WR
163 Isaiah Horton Texas A&M WR
164 Chris Johnson Jr. Clemson RB
165 Kyler Kasper BYU WR
166 Luke Reynolds Virginia Tech TE
167 Randy Pittman SMU TE
168 CJ Carr Notre Dame QB
169 Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele California QB
170 Caden Durham LSU RB
171 Ole Miss Ole Miss Offense
172 Oregon Oregon Offense
173 Mason Heintschel Pittsburgh QB
174 Jeremiah Hasley Duke TE
175 CJ Bailey NC State QB
176 Ed Small TCU WR
177 Mylan Graham Notre Dame WR
178 Chris Durr Maryland WR
179 Mason Mini California TE
180 Trell Harris Oklahoma WR
181 Kyson Brown Arizona State RB
182 Julian Sayin Ohio State QB
183 Texas Tech Texas Tech D/ST
184 Keshaun Singleton Auburn WR
185 Fame Ijeboi Purdue RB
186 Jeremiah McClellan Oregon WR
187 Trent Mosley USC WR
188 Bear Bachmeier BYU QB
189 Eric Singleton Florida WR
190 Que'Sean Brown Virginia Tech WR
191 Notre Dame Notre Dame Offense
192 Jared Richardson Duke WR
193 Sutton Smith Arkansas RB
194 Vernell Brown Florida WR
195 JJ Buchanan Michigan WR
196 Decker DeGraaf Washington TE
197 Isiah Canion Georgia WR
198 Jordan Clay Washington WR
199 Miami Miami D/ST
200 Nico Iamaleava UCLA QB
201 Jacory Barney Nebraska WR
202 Cederian Morgan Alabama WR
203 DJ Miller Kentucky WR
204 Kenny Darby Kentucky WR
205 Quincy Porter Notre Dame WR
206 Jojo Trader NC State WR
207 Cataurus Hicks Pittsburgh WR
208 Ohio State Ohio State D/ST
209 JV Gibson Cincinnati WR
210 Joshua Moore Miami WR
211 TreyShun Hurry Louisville WR
212 Alonza Barnett UCF QB
213 Hunter Andrews Utah TE
214 Nic Anderson Kentucky WR
215 Nyck Harbor South Carolina WR
216 CJ Baxter Kentucky RB
217 Malcolm Simmons Texas Tech WR
218 Ashton Bethel-Roman Texas A&M WR
219 Abu Sama III Wisconsin RB
220 Jeremiah Koger Auburn WR
221 Lawson Luckie Georgia TE
222 Tory Blaylock Oklahoma RB
223 Bryce Underwood Michigan QB
224 Javon Tracy Minnesota WR
225 Chris Barnes Oklahoma State WR
226 Oklahoma Oklahoma D/ST
227 Micahi Danzy Florida State WR
228 Nik McMillan Kansas State WR
229 Xavier Robinson Oklahoma RB
230 Michael Masunas Texas TE
231 Brandon Inniss Ohio State WR
232 Ethan Davis Tennessee TE
233 Oklahoma State Oklahoma State Offense
234 Rocky Beers Oklahoma TE
235 Brody Foley Louisville TE
236 Lincoln Kienholz Louisville QB
237 Dylan Edwards Kansas RB
238 Malik Washington Maryland QB
239 Will Hammond Texas Tech QB
240 Elija Lofton Miami TE
241 Anthony Colandrea Nebraska QB
242 Michael Hawkins West Virginia QB
243 Arizona Arizona Offense
244 Walker Lyons BYU TE
245 Brett Norfleet Missouri TE
246 Faizon Brandon Tennessee QB
247 Carson Gulker Michigan State TE
248 DJ Lagway Baylor QB
249 Caleb Odom Ole Miss TE
250 Noah Fifita Arizona QB

 

2026 College Fantasy Football Outlooks

Nyck Harbor, WR, South Carolina

South Carolina wide receiver Nyck Harbor was named a third-team All-SEC selection in the conference's media poll heading into his senior season. The 6'5", 240-pound track star posted career highs in receptions (30), receiving yards (618), and receiving touchdowns (six) in 2025.

He was the only South Carolina wideout to reach 600 yards. With Kendal Briles taking over the play-calling duties in 2026, Harbor could reach his ceiling and play his way into an early slot in the 2027 NFL Draft. Harbor has elite physical traits and is set to catch passes from LaNorris Sellers for a third straight season, making him a top breakout candidate in the SEC this season.

Sam Leavitt, QB, LSU

LSU head coach Lane Kiffin compared new starting quarterback Sam Leavitt to a former quarterback of his, New York's Jaxson Dart. Kiffin stated, "I kind of feel like there's some Jaxson in there. "He's probably actually faster. But that's the most similar that I've seen with him throwing with everything, just kind of working with him and watching him and trying to figure out like, 'OK, what are we going to look like and how are we going to design it?'

Leavitt broke out in 2024 for Arizona State, throwing for 2,885 yards, 24 touchdowns, and six interceptions, leading them to the Big 12 title and a near win over Texas in the College Football Playoff. He regressed in 2025, but also dealt with an injury-riddled campaign.

Star linebacker Whit Weeks stated, "I've seen a lot of great quarterbacks in my time. My freshman year, Jayden [Daniels] was our quarterback, and Sam's up there with all of them. I mean that, dude, and I haven't even seen him really take off yet. I've just seen him be throwing the football, and that dude can spin it. He's putting the ball in the tightest windows." Leavitt and LSU kick off their season against Clemson on September 5th.

Will Hammond, QB, Texas Tech

After the departure of Brendan Sorsby following the gambling saga, Texas Tech has officially moved on to redshirt sophomore quarterback Will Hammond, naming him the starting quarterback on Friday morning. Hammond has played a bit over the past two seasons and has thrown for 1,151 yards, nine touchdowns, and five interceptions.

He was at his best in last season's road win over Utah, coming in in relief of an injured Behren Morton to complete 13-of-16 passes for 169 yards and two touchdowns. Hammond tore his ACL last October, but is ahead of schedule in his recovery and looks to be on pace to go in Week 1's matchup with Abilene Christian. Hammond was a four-star recruit in the 2024 class and has made four career starts.

Kemario Taylor, QB, Mississippi State

Mississippi State quarterback Kamario Taylor was a standout at the Manning Passing Academy this summer, and after SEC Media Days, the buzz surrounding him continued, thanks to comments from head coach Jeff Lebby. "This guy is special, special," Lebby told ESPN. "I don't think he has a ceiling. The physical traits, incredible. Who the kid is, his consistency and the way he works, the way he prepares, the way he retains. Pretty elite."

The rising sophomore played behind Blake Shapen for much of the 2025 campaign but flashed when called upon. Overall, he tallied 629 passing yards, 458 rushing yards, and 13 total touchdowns to just one interception in 11 games (two starts).

He exploded for 173 rushing yards and two rushing scores in the team's regular-season finale against Ole Miss before putting up over 300 yards of offense against Wake Forest in the Duke's Mayo Bowl. Mississippi State has had its best success with a special dual-threat quarterback in place, and Taylor has the tools to be the next man up for the program in 2026.

Antwan Raymond, RB, Rutgers

Rutgers running back Antwan Raymond isn't necessarily a household name in college football, but he should be after rushing 244 times for 1,241 yards and 13 touchdowns as a sophomore in 2025. He also added 18 receptions for 225 yards and two touchdowns.

Raymond returns to the Scarlet Knights in 2026 with eyes on leading the nation in rushing after finishing seventh among Power 4 backs a year ago. Rutgers has an offensive line full of upperclassmen, and as the team breaks in a new starting quarterback, Raymond should be fed early and often in his junior season. The 2025 second-team All-Big Ten selection is one of the top ball carriers to know in 2026.

Bryant Wesco Jr., WR, Clemson

Clemson wide receiver Bryant Wesco Jr. played in just six games last season before suffering season-ending neck and spinal injuries. However, he produced at a high level in limited action, tallying 31 receptions for 537 yards and six touchdowns. As a true freshman the year prior, he caught 41 passes for 708 yards and five touchdowns.

Now fully medically cleared this preseason, Wesco could reemerge as one of the nation's top and most productive receivers. Redshirt junior Christopher Vizzina and true freshman Tait Reynolds are battling for the starting quarterback job following the departure of Cade Klubnik, but whoever is named QB1 should pepper Wesco with targets early and often in the 2026 campaign. The Tigers open the season against LSU before a tune-up game against Georgia Southern in Week 2.

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