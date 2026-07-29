RotoBaller's updated top 250 college fantasy football draft rankings. These CFB rankings are for Yahoo leagues and include RB, WR, TE, QB, D/ST, and Team Offenses.
It's almost time for college football, and whether you're new to CFB fantasy football or are a season veteran, we're here to help you crush your upcoming drafts with our updated top 250 college fantasy football rankings for 2026! Unlike the NFL, depth charts across the country are in flux due to incoming and outgoing transfers. A lot will change week-to-week, and unexpected players will come out of nowhere to enter the fantasy radar. But nailing your draft picks is still key, and that's where we come in!
In the rankings below, see where top studs and potential under-the-radar sleepers such as Jeremiah Smith, Kewan Lacy, Cam Cook, Raleek Brown, Drew Mestemaker, Mario Craver, Turbo Richard, and more stand among the top 250 Power 4 conference players.
RotoBaller's top college football analysts Jackson Sparks, Mike Marteny, Brant Henson, Dan Fornek, and Bruno Mulé put together these overall rankings together. These rankings will continue to be updated as news rolls in from camp all the way up to the start of the regular season.
College Fantasy Football Draft Rankings
|Rank
|Player Name
|Team
|Position
|1
|Jeremiah Smith
|Ohio State
|WR
|2
|Malachi Toney
|Miami
|WR
|3
|Kewan Lacy
|Ole Miss
|RB
|4
|Caleb Hawkins
|Oklahoma State
|RB
|5
|LJ Martin
|BYU
|RB
|6
|Antwan Raymond
|Rutgers
|RB
|7
|Cam Cook
|West Virginia
|RB
|8
|Nate Sheppard
|Duke
|RB
|9
|Jadan Baugh
|Florida
|RB
|10
|DeSean Bishop
|Tennessee
|RB
|11
|Isaac Brown
|Louisville
|RB
|12
|Darius Taylor
|Minnesota
|RB
|13
|Jordan Marshall
|Michigan
|RB
|14
|Bo Jackson
|Ohio State
|RB
|15
|Mark Fletcher Jr.
|Miami
|RB
|16
|Amare Thomas
|Houston
|WR
|17
|Ja'Kyrian Turner
|Pittsburgh
|RB
|18
|Nick Marsh
|Indiana
|WR
|19
|Justice Haynes
|Georgia Tech
|RB
|20
|Ahmad Hardy
|Missouri
|RB
|21
|Tanook Hines
|USC
|WR
|22
|Wayshawn Parker
|Utah
|RB
|23
|Aneyas Williams
|Notre Dame
|RB
|24
|Joe Jackson
|Kansas State
|RB
|25
|Wayne Knight
|UCLA
|RB
|26
|Makhi Hughes
|Houston
|RB
|27
|Cameron Dickey
|Texas Tech
|RB
|28
|Isaiah Sategna
|Oklahoma
|WR
|29
|Arch Manning
|Texas
|QB
|30
|Cam Coleman
|Texas
|WR
|31
|KJ Duff
|Rutgers
|WR
|32
|Wyatt Young
|Oklahoma State
|WR
|33
|Raleek Brown
|Texas
|RB
|34
|Kendrick Raphael
|SMU
|RB
|35
|Jordon Davison
|Oregon
|RB
|36
|Evan Dickens
|Boston College
|RB
|37
|Bryant Wesco Jr.
|Clemson
|WR
|38
|Nate Frazier
|Georgia
|RB
|39
|Trey'Dez Green
|LSU
|TE
|40
|Cooper Barkate
|Miami
|WR
|41
|Jamari Johnson
|Oregon
|TE
|42
|Devon Dampier
|Utah
|QB
|43
|Trinidad Chambliss
|Ole Miss
|QB
|44
|Charlie Becker
|Indiana
|WR
|45
|Dierre Hill Jr.
|Oregon
|RB
|46
|Terrance Carter
|Texas Tech
|TE
|47
|Mario Craver
|Texas A&M
|WR
|48
|Waymond Jordan
|USC
|RB
|49
|DeJuan Williams
|Maryland
|RB
|50
|Ryan Coleman-Williams
|Alabama
|WR
|51
|Kamari Moulton
|Iowa
|RB
|52
|Ian Strong
|California
|WR
|53
|Jeremy Payne
|TCU
|RB
|54
|Tre Richardson
|Louisville
|WR
|55
|Kamario Taylor
|Mississippi State
|QB
|56
|Omarion Miller
|Arizona State
|WR
|57
|Fluff Bothwell
|Mississippi State
|RB
|58
|Duce Robinson
|Florida State
|WR
|59
|Benjamin Brahmer
|Penn State
|TE
|60
|Sedrick Alexander
|Vanderbilt
|RB
|61
|Caleb Komolafe
|Northwestern
|RB
|62
|Hollywood Smothers
|Texas
|RB
|63
|Ryan Wingo
|Texas
|WR
|64
|Jordan Dwyer
|TCU
|WR
|65
|Braylon Staley
|Tennessee
|WR
|66
|Drew Mestemaker
|Oklahoma State
|QB
|67
|Danny Scudero
|Colorado
|WR
|68
|Lotzier Brooks
|Alabama
|WR
|69
|Rueben Owens II
|Texas A&M
|RB
|70
|Jayden Scott
|NC State
|RB
|71
|Jamal Roberts
|Missouri
|RB
|72
|Adam Mohammed
|California
|RB
|73
|Cam Edwards
|Michigan State
|RB
|74
|DJ Vonnahme
|Iowa
|TE
|75
|Griffin Wilde
|Northwestern
|WR
|76
|TJ Moore
|Clemson
|WR
|77
|Chase Hendricks
|California
|WR
|78
|Deuce Alexander
|Ole Miss
|WR
|79
|Dylan Wade
|UCF
|TE
|80
|Carson Hansen
|Penn State
|RB
|81
|Jayce Brown
|LSU
|WR
|82
|L.J. Phillips Jr.
|Iowa
|RB
|83
|Reed Harris
|Arizona State
|WR
|84
|Dallas Wilson
|Florida
|WR
|85
|King Miller
|USC
|RB
|86
|Yamir Knight
|SMU
|WR
|87
|Jekail Middlebrook
|Virginia
|RB
|88
|Dakorien Moore
|Oregon
|WR
|89
|Jeremiah Cobb
|Auburn
|RB
|90
|Kenny Johnson
|Texas Tech
|WR
|91
|Anthony Evans
|Mississippi State
|WR
|92
|Demond Williams
|Washington
|QB
|93
|J'Koby Williams
|Texas Tech
|RB
|94
|Conner Weigman
|Houston
|QB
|95
|Turbo Richard
|Indiana
|RB
|96
|Dezmen Roebuck
|Washington
|WR
|97
|Winston Watkins
|LSU
|WR
|98
|Marcellous Hawkins
|Virginia Tech
|RB
|99
|Andrew Marsh
|Michigan
|WR
|100
|Miami
|Miami
|Offense
|101
|Jordan Shipp
|North Carolina
|WR
|102
|Quintrevion Wisner
|Florida State
|RB
|103
|Evan Stewart
|Oregon
|WR
|104
|Sam Leavitt
|LSU
|QB
|105
|Micah Ford
|Stanford
|RB
|106
|Notre Dame
|Notre Dame
|D/ST
|107
|Jojo Phillips
|BYU
|WR
|108
|Texas Tech
|Texas Tech
|Offense
|109
|Ca'Lil Valentine
|Illinois
|RB
|110
|Junior Sherrill
|Vanderbilt
|WR
|111
|Jordan Faison
|Notre Dame
|WR
|112
|Dante Moore
|Oregon
|QB
|113
|Braden Pegan
|Utah
|WR
|114
|Ty Clark III
|Wake Forest
|RB
|115
|Justin Bowick
|Oklahoma State
|WR
|116
|Marquis Johnson
|Mississippi State
|WR
|117
|Mike Matthews
|Tennessee
|WR
|118
|Jackson Harris
|LSU
|WR
|119
|Demon June
|North Carolina
|RB
|120
|Jayden Maiava
|USC
|QB
|121
|Chris Henry Jr.
|Ohio State
|WR
|122
|Darian Mensah
|Miami
|QB
|123
|Texas
|Texas
|Offense
|124
|Dorian Fleming
|Maryland
|TE
|125
|Gideon Davidson
|Clemson
|RB
|126
|Byrum Brown
|Auburn
|QB
|127
|John Mateer
|Oklahoma
|QB
|128
|Harlem Berry
|LSU
|RB
|129
|Patrick Overmyer
|Houston
|TE
|130
|Oregon
|Oregon
|D/ST
|131
|Ohio State
|Ohio State
|Offense
|132
|Dawson Pendergrass
|Baylor
|RB
|133
|Duke Watson
|UCF
|RB
|134
|Josh Hoover
|Indiana
|QB
|135
|Khobie Martin
|Indiana
|RB
|136
|Willie Rodriguez
|Kentucky
|TE
|137
|Daniel Hill
|Alabama
|RB
|138
|Darrell Gill
|Ole Miss
|WR
|139
|Peyton Lewis
|Virginia
|RB
|140
|Kevin Jennings
|SMU
|QB
|141
|DeAndre Moore Jr.
|Colorado
|WR
|142
|Terrell Anderson
|USC
|WR
|143
|Emmett Mosley
|Texas
|WR
|144
|Cayden Lee
|Missouri
|WR
|145
|Johntay Cook
|Ole Miss
|WR
|146
|LaNorris Sellers
|South Carolina
|QB
|147
|Coy Eakin
|Texas Tech
|WR
|148
|Keelon Russell
|Alabama
|QB
|149
|Tre Spivey
|Arizona State
|WR
|150
|Jaron Tibbs
|Kansas State
|WR
|151
|Marcel Reed
|Texas A&M
|QB
|152
|Garrett Oakley
|Kansas State
|TE
|153
|Avery Johnson
|Kansas State
|QB
|154
|Yannick Smith
|SMU
|WR
|155
|Nyziah Hunter
|Nebraska
|WR
|156
|Kedrick Reescano
|Arizona
|RB
|157
|Trent Walker
|Houston
|WR
|158
|Jalen Cooper
|SMU
|WR
|159
|Louis Brown
|Baylor
|WR
|160
|TK Keys
|Tennessee
|WR
|161
|Gunner Stockton
|Georgia
|QB
|162
|Carlos Hernandez
|Wake Forest
|WR
|163
|Isaiah Horton
|Texas A&M
|WR
|164
|Chris Johnson Jr.
|Clemson
|RB
|165
|Kyler Kasper
|BYU
|WR
|166
|Luke Reynolds
|Virginia Tech
|TE
|167
|Randy Pittman
|SMU
|TE
|168
|CJ Carr
|Notre Dame
|QB
|169
|Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele
|California
|QB
|170
|Caden Durham
|LSU
|RB
|171
|Ole Miss
|Ole Miss
|Offense
|172
|Oregon
|Oregon
|Offense
|173
|Mason Heintschel
|Pittsburgh
|QB
|174
|Jeremiah Hasley
|Duke
|TE
|175
|CJ Bailey
|NC State
|QB
|176
|Ed Small
|TCU
|WR
|177
|Mylan Graham
|Notre Dame
|WR
|178
|Chris Durr
|Maryland
|WR
|179
|Mason Mini
|California
|TE
|180
|Trell Harris
|Oklahoma
|WR
|181
|Kyson Brown
|Arizona State
|RB
|182
|Julian Sayin
|Ohio State
|QB
|183
|Texas Tech
|Texas Tech
|D/ST
|184
|Keshaun Singleton
|Auburn
|WR
|185
|Fame Ijeboi
|Purdue
|RB
|186
|Jeremiah McClellan
|Oregon
|WR
|187
|Trent Mosley
|USC
|WR
|188
|Bear Bachmeier
|BYU
|QB
|189
|Eric Singleton
|Florida
|WR
|190
|Que'Sean Brown
|Virginia Tech
|WR
|191
|Notre Dame
|Notre Dame
|Offense
|192
|Jared Richardson
|Duke
|WR
|193
|Sutton Smith
|Arkansas
|RB
|194
|Vernell Brown
|Florida
|WR
|195
|JJ Buchanan
|Michigan
|WR
|196
|Decker DeGraaf
|Washington
|TE
|197
|Isiah Canion
|Georgia
|WR
|198
|Jordan Clay
|Washington
|WR
|199
|Miami
|Miami
|D/ST
|200
|Nico Iamaleava
|UCLA
|QB
|201
|Jacory Barney
|Nebraska
|WR
|202
|Cederian Morgan
|Alabama
|WR
|203
|DJ Miller
|Kentucky
|WR
|204
|Kenny Darby
|Kentucky
|WR
|205
|Quincy Porter
|Notre Dame
|WR
|206
|Jojo Trader
|NC State
|WR
|207
|Cataurus Hicks
|Pittsburgh
|WR
|208
|Ohio State
|Ohio State
|D/ST
|209
|JV Gibson
|Cincinnati
|WR
|210
|Joshua Moore
|Miami
|WR
|211
|TreyShun Hurry
|Louisville
|WR
|212
|Alonza Barnett
|UCF
|QB
|213
|Hunter Andrews
|Utah
|TE
|214
|Nic Anderson
|Kentucky
|WR
|215
|Nyck Harbor
|South Carolina
|WR
|216
|CJ Baxter
|Kentucky
|RB
|217
|Malcolm Simmons
|Texas Tech
|WR
|218
|Ashton Bethel-Roman
|Texas A&M
|WR
|219
|Abu Sama III
|Wisconsin
|RB
|220
|Jeremiah Koger
|Auburn
|WR
|221
|Lawson Luckie
|Georgia
|TE
|222
|Tory Blaylock
|Oklahoma
|RB
|223
|Bryce Underwood
|Michigan
|QB
|224
|Javon Tracy
|Minnesota
|WR
|225
|Chris Barnes
|Oklahoma State
|WR
|226
|Oklahoma
|Oklahoma
|D/ST
|227
|Micahi Danzy
|Florida State
|WR
|228
|Nik McMillan
|Kansas State
|WR
|229
|Xavier Robinson
|Oklahoma
|RB
|230
|Michael Masunas
|Texas
|TE
|231
|Brandon Inniss
|Ohio State
|WR
|232
|Ethan Davis
|Tennessee
|TE
|233
|Oklahoma State
|Oklahoma State
|Offense
|234
|Rocky Beers
|Oklahoma
|TE
|235
|Brody Foley
|Louisville
|TE
|236
|Lincoln Kienholz
|Louisville
|QB
|237
|Dylan Edwards
|Kansas
|RB
|238
|Malik Washington
|Maryland
|QB
|239
|Will Hammond
|Texas Tech
|QB
|240
|Elija Lofton
|Miami
|TE
|241
|Anthony Colandrea
|Nebraska
|QB
|242
|Michael Hawkins
|West Virginia
|QB
|243
|Arizona
|Arizona
|Offense
|244
|Walker Lyons
|BYU
|TE
|245
|Brett Norfleet
|Missouri
|TE
|246
|Faizon Brandon
|Tennessee
|QB
|247
|Carson Gulker
|Michigan State
|TE
|248
|DJ Lagway
|Baylor
|QB
|249
|Caleb Odom
|Ole Miss
|TE
|250
|Noah Fifita
|Arizona
|QB
2026 College Fantasy Football Outlooks
Nyck Harbor, WR, South Carolina
South Carolina wide receiver Nyck Harbor was named a third-team All-SEC selection in the conference's media poll heading into his senior season. The 6'5", 240-pound track star posted career highs in receptions (30), receiving yards (618), and receiving touchdowns (six) in 2025.
He was the only South Carolina wideout to reach 600 yards. With Kendal Briles taking over the play-calling duties in 2026, Harbor could reach his ceiling and play his way into an early slot in the 2027 NFL Draft. Harbor has elite physical traits and is set to catch passes from LaNorris Sellers for a third straight season, making him a top breakout candidate in the SEC this season.
Sam Leavitt, QB, LSU
LSU head coach Lane Kiffin compared new starting quarterback Sam Leavitt to a former quarterback of his, New York's Jaxson Dart. Kiffin stated, "I kind of feel like there's some Jaxson in there. "He's probably actually faster. But that's the most similar that I've seen with him throwing with everything, just kind of working with him and watching him and trying to figure out like, 'OK, what are we going to look like and how are we going to design it?'
Leavitt broke out in 2024 for Arizona State, throwing for 2,885 yards, 24 touchdowns, and six interceptions, leading them to the Big 12 title and a near win over Texas in the College Football Playoff. He regressed in 2025, but also dealt with an injury-riddled campaign.
Star linebacker Whit Weeks stated, "I've seen a lot of great quarterbacks in my time. My freshman year, Jayden [Daniels] was our quarterback, and Sam's up there with all of them. I mean that, dude, and I haven't even seen him really take off yet. I've just seen him be throwing the football, and that dude can spin it. He's putting the ball in the tightest windows." Leavitt and LSU kick off their season against Clemson on September 5th.
Will Hammond, QB, Texas Tech
After the departure of Brendan Sorsby following the gambling saga, Texas Tech has officially moved on to redshirt sophomore quarterback Will Hammond, naming him the starting quarterback on Friday morning. Hammond has played a bit over the past two seasons and has thrown for 1,151 yards, nine touchdowns, and five interceptions.
He was at his best in last season's road win over Utah, coming in in relief of an injured Behren Morton to complete 13-of-16 passes for 169 yards and two touchdowns. Hammond tore his ACL last October, but is ahead of schedule in his recovery and looks to be on pace to go in Week 1's matchup with Abilene Christian. Hammond was a four-star recruit in the 2024 class and has made four career starts.
Kemario Taylor, QB, Mississippi State
Mississippi State quarterback Kamario Taylor was a standout at the Manning Passing Academy this summer, and after SEC Media Days, the buzz surrounding him continued, thanks to comments from head coach Jeff Lebby. "This guy is special, special," Lebby told ESPN. "I don't think he has a ceiling. The physical traits, incredible. Who the kid is, his consistency and the way he works, the way he prepares, the way he retains. Pretty elite."
The rising sophomore played behind Blake Shapen for much of the 2025 campaign but flashed when called upon. Overall, he tallied 629 passing yards, 458 rushing yards, and 13 total touchdowns to just one interception in 11 games (two starts).
He exploded for 173 rushing yards and two rushing scores in the team's regular-season finale against Ole Miss before putting up over 300 yards of offense against Wake Forest in the Duke's Mayo Bowl. Mississippi State has had its best success with a special dual-threat quarterback in place, and Taylor has the tools to be the next man up for the program in 2026.
Antwan Raymond, RB, Rutgers
Rutgers running back Antwan Raymond isn't necessarily a household name in college football, but he should be after rushing 244 times for 1,241 yards and 13 touchdowns as a sophomore in 2025. He also added 18 receptions for 225 yards and two touchdowns.
Raymond returns to the Scarlet Knights in 2026 with eyes on leading the nation in rushing after finishing seventh among Power 4 backs a year ago. Rutgers has an offensive line full of upperclassmen, and as the team breaks in a new starting quarterback, Raymond should be fed early and often in his junior season. The 2025 second-team All-Big Ten selection is one of the top ball carriers to know in 2026.
Bryant Wesco Jr., WR, Clemson
Clemson wide receiver Bryant Wesco Jr. played in just six games last season before suffering season-ending neck and spinal injuries. However, he produced at a high level in limited action, tallying 31 receptions for 537 yards and six touchdowns. As a true freshman the year prior, he caught 41 passes for 708 yards and five touchdowns.
Now fully medically cleared this preseason, Wesco could reemerge as one of the nation's top and most productive receivers. Redshirt junior Christopher Vizzina and true freshman Tait Reynolds are battling for the starting quarterback job following the departure of Cade Klubnik, but whoever is named QB1 should pepper Wesco with targets early and often in the 2026 campaign. The Tigers open the season against LSU before a tune-up game against Georgia Southern in Week 2.