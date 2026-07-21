👉 TAP TO SAVE 50% WITH CODE SUMMER
X
Lost password?

Don't have an account?
Gain Access Now

X

Receive free daily analysis

NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
CFB
MLB
MMA
PGA
ESPORTS
BETTING

Already have an account? Log In

X

Forgot Password

College Fantasy Football Team Defense Rankings: Top 25 D/STs

See RotoBaller at the top of Google by
Link copied to clipboard!
Kirby Smart - NCAA CFB Head Coach, Georgia Bulldogs

Jackson's top 25 college fantasy football defense (D/ST) draft rankings for 2026. These CFB fantasy DEF rankings include the top 25 defenses for Yahoo leagues.

College fantasy football has been around, but it's quickly gaining popularity thanks to the launch of Yahoo leagues! Like NFL fantasy football, team defenses don't get a lot of shine. D/ST are often overlooked, but they can make the difference between winning weekly matchups and championships. They're also arguably the most difficult piece of a fantasy football team to figure out, so we're here to help with our 2026 college fantasy football defense (D/ST) rankings.

In the rankings below, check out where potential top national defenses such as Notre Dame, Oregon, Georgia, Oklahoma, Indiana, and more stand among the other top 25 D/STs for preseason drafts.

These rankings are put together by lead college football analyst Jackson Sparks and will be updated as fall camp developments and injury news roll in. Below the rankings, you will see Yahoo's default scoring settings for team defenses/special teams.

 

College Fantasy Football Quarterback Draft Rankings

Ranking Team Name Position
1 Notre Dame D/ST
2 Oregon D/ST
3 Texas Tech D/ST
4 Miami D/ST
5 Ohio State D/ST
6 Oklahoma D/ST
7 Georgia D/ST
8 Indiana D/ST
9 BYU D/ST
10 Iowa D/ST
11 Ole Miss D/ST
12 SMU D/ST
13 Texas D/ST
14 Texas A&M D/ST
15 Penn State D/ST
16 Clemson D/ST
17 Michigan D/ST
18 Alabama D/ST
19 Washington D/ST
20 Pitt D/ST
21 Arizona D/ST
22 Virginia D/ST
23 Houston D/ST
24 Wisconsin D/ST
25 Tennessee D/ST

 

College Fantasy Football Default Scoring Settings: Defense/Special Teams

Stat Points
Sack 1
Interception 1
Fumble Recovery 2
Defensive TD 6
Safety 2
Block Kick 2
Kickoff/Punt Return TD 6
0 Points Allowed 10
1-6 Points Allowed 7
7-13 Points Allowed 4
14-20 Points Allowed 1
28-34 Points Allowed -1
35+ Points Allowed -4

 

2026 College Fantasy Football Defense News

Ty Benefield, S, LSU

Boise State transfer safety Ty Benefield was one of the top defensive backs available in this offseason's transfer portal, and he was the first defensive player to commit to Lane Kiffin's Tigers. The 6'2" California native has had a standout career in three seasons with the Broncos, tallying 235 tackles (162 solo), 18 tackles for loss, five interceptions, 12 pass deflections, three fumble recoveries, and one forced fumble in 41 career games. He notably led Boise State in tackles (nine) in its College Football Playoff Game against Penn State in 2025.

Kiffin said Benefield has an "ultra-elite skill set and mindset," so expectations are reasonably high for his first season in the SEC. Benefield is set to play for one of the country's best defensive coordinators in Blake Baker, and a strong season could propel him into an early-round NFL Draft grade in 2027.

Austin Romaine, LB, Texas Tech

Former Kansas State linebacker Austin Romaine enters his senior season with Texas Tech after transferring to Lubbock this offseason, and although he's an established Big 12 linebacker, he has big shoes to fill. Last season, the Red Raiders' linebacker Jacob Rodriguez stuffed the stat sheet with 128 total tackles, six pass deflections, seven forced fumbles, four interceptions, and a sack.

He won the Bronko Nagurski Trophy, Butkus Award, Lombardi Award, and Chuck Bednarik Award, and finished fifth in the 2025 Heisman Trophy voting. Romaine is a two-time second-team All-Big 12 linebacker and has tallied 184 tackles, four pass deflections, one interception, and 3.5 sacks in his career. He'll be playing with the most surrounding talent of his career, setting him up for a productive season in the middle of the fierce Tech defense in 2026.

Taylor Wein, DL, Oklahoma

As part of one of the best and most talented defenses in 2025, Oklahoma defensive lineman Taylor Wein posted a strong sophomore season. The Tennessee native tallied 39 tackles (22 solo), seven sacks, 15 tackles for loss, one forced fumble, one pass deflection, and one interception.

He was named a second-team All-SEC performer, but with R Mason Thomas off to the NFL, he could be in line to take another step forward in Brent Venables' defense. Wein led the team in sacks, tackles for loss, and pressures, and another year of seasoning could propel him into being one of the nation's premier players on the defensive line. Expect Oklahoma's stop unit to remain one of the best in the conference despite some of its losses via the 2026 NFL Draft.

Rasheem Biles, LB, Texas

Former Pitt linebacker Rasheem Biles transferred to Texas this offseason, and while he wasn't the biggest name to join the Longhorns in the portal, he could sneakily be the most important addition in 2026. The rising senior was a machine last season for the Panthers, tallying 101 tackles (62 solo), 17 tackles for loss, and 4.5 sacks.

He was also credited with two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, four pass deflections, two interceptions, and two defensive touchdowns. The Longhorns lost Anthony Hill Jr. to the 2026 NFL Draft, but there might not be much of a drop-off with Biles playing in the middle of Will Muschamp's defense next season.

Jordan Rogers, DB, Texas Tech

Transfer safety Jordan Rogers, who was named a D2 All-American in 2025 at Pitt State, has opted to transfer to Texas Tech.

Rogers spent five seasons at Pitt State and tallied 162 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, 15 interceptions, 5.5 sacks, and five forced fumbles over the course of his career. He had five interceptions and four forced fumbles in a career year in 2025, and joins a Texas Tech defense that was among the nation's best last season

Dylan Steward, Edge, South Carolina

Many were surprised when South Carolina edge rusher Dylan Stewart decided to stay with the program after a 4-8 campaign, but the 2024 freshman All-American and 2025 All-SEC performer is back for at least one more season. Stewart is widely regarded as one of the best defensive players in the country after collecting 56 tackles (36 solo), 22.5 tackles for loss, 11 sacks, three pass deflections, six forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries through his first 24 career games.

The standout turns 21 years old during his true junior season and could play his way into being a top-five pick in the 2027 NFL Draft if he lives up to his potential. With games against Alabama, Tennessee, Oklahoma, Texas A&M, Georgia, and Clemson on the schedule, Stewart will have no shortage of attention on him heading into a big year for the Washington, D.C., native.

Hayden Lowe, Edge, Miami

Miami defensive end Hayden Lowe was a five-star recruit in the Class of 2025, and according to ESPN's Andrea Adelson, he was making an early impact in practice ahead of his freshman season before suffering an injury that cost him the entire 2025 season. Now, with Rueben Bain Jr. and Akheem Mesidor off campus and on to the NFL, Lowe figures to be part of the group tasked with helping replace their production.

Bain and Mesidor combined for 117 tackles, 33 tackles for loss, 22 sacks, and five forced fumbles last season, so there is plenty of production up for grabs in 2026. Lowe has the opportunity to be a full-time player for the Canes, and head coach Mario Cristobal said his expectations for the California native are "through the roof."

Will Muschamp, DC, Texas

Despite having a strong defense for most of the last few seasons, Texas replaced defensive coordinator Pete Kwiatkowski with Will Muschamp this offseason. Muschamp is known for being a fiery coach on the field, and that has already been the case during his second stint in Austin. "This is a violent sport, a physical sport, and you can't coach people with gloves on, if that makes sense," defensive tackle Hero Kanu said. "I really love that about Coach Muschamp. He's professional about it.

He doesn't cross a line or anything like that, but he's intense and coaches you that way every single day." Muschamp knows he's viewed as an intense coach who pushes his players, and he's not trying to change that. "I think players want to be coached hard," Muschamp said. "The good ones do. If they don't, then they probably don't need to come to Texas. That would be my advice for them."

The 54-year-old spent the last five years on Georgia's defensive staff following stints as South Carolina's head coach, Auburn's defensive coordinator, Florida's head coach, and Texas' defensive coordinator. He is viewed as one of the top defensive minds in college football, and the program is hoping his SEC experience yields great results in 2026.

LIKE ROTOBALLER?

See RotoBaller at the top of Google

CLICK HERE, ENTER ROTOBALLER.COM, THEN CHECK THE BOX

More College Football Analysis

Top 25 CFB Rivalry Trophies
Big 12 Coach Rankings for 2026
College Fantasy Football WR Draft Rankings
College Fantasy Football QB Draft Rankings
SEC Starting Running Back Rankings (2026)
Top 15 Active Head Coaches: Career Wins
SEC Coach Rankings for 2026
QB Mount Rushmore: All SEC Programs

REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Colson Montgomery

Exits Early on Monday With Shin Injury
Bobby Witt Jr.

Pulled Early With Back Tightness on Monday
Trey Murphy III

Trade Market Hangs on a Big Domino
Tyler Smith

Mavericks Cut Two-Way Forward Tyler Smith
Taelon Peter

Pacers Waive Two-Way Guard Taelon Peter
NBA

Jonathan Kuminga's Lakers Pursuit Stalls as Market Stays Cold
Los Angeles Lakers

Matisse Thybulle Signs a One-Year Deal With the Lakers
José Soriano

Angels Exected to Make Jose Soriano, Reid Detmers Available at Trade Deadline
Nick Kurtz

Could be Available This Weekend
Tucker Kraft

Could Open Training Camp on the PUP List
Bucky Irving

Says he'll be Ready for Training Camp
Edwin Díaz

Edwin Diaz Could Return to Dodgers Bullpen This Weekend
Max Meyer

Marlins Place Max Meyer on Injured List With Neck Strain
Adley Rutschman

Heading to Injured List With Wrist Inflammation
NFL

NFL Owners Expect New Deal for Roger Goodell Soon
DJ Moore

a Risky Pick at Current Redraft ADP Despite Improved Situation in Buffalo
Byron Buxton

Coming Off the Injured List on Monday
Jahmyr Gibbs

Has a Clear Case as the Overall RB1 in Redraft Leagues
CFB

Ahmad Hardy Medically Cleared From May Gunshot Wound
Kamaru Usman

Dricus Du Plessis Dominates Kamaru Usman
Joey Logano

Dominates at North Wilkesboro for First 2026 Victory
Denny Hamlin

Places Second and Extends his Championship Lead at North Wilkesboro
Chase Briscoe

Finishes Third After Starting 30th at North Wilkesboro
Ty Gibbs

Recovers From Speeding Penalty to Finish Fourth at North Wilkesboro
Shane Van Gisbergen

Matches his Best Oval Result at North Wilkesboro
Kamaru Usman

Gets Dominated At UFC Oklahoma
Christian Leroy Duncan

Shines At UFC Oklahoma
Jared Cannonier

Drops Decision At UFC Oklahoma
Chase Hooper

Gets Back In The Win Column
NFL

Le'Veon Bell Arrested in Canton
Rome Odunze

Will Soon Get the Opportunity to Test His Structurally Altered Foot
Mitch Ramirez

Still Winless In The UFC
CFB

Beau Pribula Named Starting Quarterback for Virginia
Jordan Walsh

Celtics Salary Becomes Fully Guaranteed for 2026-27
Cameron Boozer

Stuffs the Stat Sheet in Summer League Championship Loss
Cedric Coward

Drills Five Threes in Summer League Title Loss
Yaxel Lendeborg

Takes Home Summer League Championship MVP
CFB

Warde Manuel to Step Down as Michigan's Athletic Director
Cleveland Cavaliers

Jonathan Kuminga Emerging as a Cavaliers Sign-and-Trade Target
P.J. Washington

Emerges in Lakers-Mavericks Trade Framework
NBA

DeMar DeRozan Lingers on the Market as Teams Wait on LeBron
Hunter Goodman

Crushes Three Homers, Up to 30 on the Season
Tucker Kraft

Won't Divulge the Plans for Early Participation in Training Camp
Cam Skattebo

"Perfectly Fine" After Awkward Landing on Surgically Repaired Ankle
Corbin Carroll

Day-to-Day With Hyperextended Elbow
Hugo González

Celtics Happy With Hugo Gonzalez's Offseason Development
Dion Brown

Posts Triple-Double in Summer League Win
Ryan Nembhard

Moves to Atlanta
Zaccharie Risacher

Shipped to Dallas
Luguentz Dort

Hawks Acquire Luguentz Dort in Three-Team Deal
NASCAR

Bubba Wallace a Great DFS Option for All Formats at North Wilkesboro
Austin Cindric

Could Austin Cindric be A Sneaky DFS Option for North Wilkesboro?
Ryan Blaney

Awarded Pole at North Wilkesboro After Washout
Christopher Bell

the Favorite to Win at North Wilkesboro
Joey Logano

Needs a Strong Run at North Wilkesboro
Ty Gibbs

an Interesting Option at North Wilkesboro
Ross Chastain

Should be Avoided at North Wilkesboro
Shohei Ohtani

Not Expected Back on the Mound for "Some Time"
Bobby Witt Jr.

Out on Sunday With Back Tightness
Ashton Jeanty

An Improved Offensive Environment Could Make Ashton Jeanty a League-Winner
Jacob deGrom

Cleared to Start on Monday Against White Sox
Shohei Ohtani

Won't Make his Start on Wednesday
Cameron Carr

Goes Cold in Lakers' Semifinal Loss
Jayden Reed

a Potential Draft Steal if He Can Find an Expanded Role
Yaxel Lendeborg

Does It All in Warriors' Win Over the Lakers
Kyrie Irving

Mavericks Rebuff Trade Interest in Kyrie Irving
Jalen Duren

Pistons Eyeing a Max Extension for Jalen Duren
NHL

Matej Blumel Returns to Czechia
NHL

Jaret Anderson-Dolan Heads to Sweden
Connor Bedard

Signs Five-Year, $75 Million Extension With Blackhawks
Otto Lopez

Suffers Finger Injury on Saturday
MLB

Dodgers-Yankees Game Postponed on Saturday
Kyle Bradish

Orioles Agree With Kyle Bradish on Five-Year Extension
Julio Rodríguez

Julio Rodriguez Reinstated and Starting on Saturday
Brice Turang

Scratched With Sore Foot on Saturday
Jacob Misiorowski

Returning Tuesday Against Mets
Brandon Woodruff

to Undergo Season-Ending Shoulder Surgery
Romeo Doubs

an Undervalued High-Floor Receiver in 2026 Drafts
Jaydon Blue

to Battle for an Important Insurance Role
Tyjae Spears

Entering a Make-or-Break Season for Fantasy
Jeremiyah Love

History Suggests Jeremiyah Love Could Be a Top Fantasy Finisher as a Rookie
Jamie Drysdale

Signs Four-Year, $26 Million Contract With Flyers
Kirby Dach

Canadiens Bring Back Kirby Dach on One-Year Deal
Connor McMichael

Blues Sign Connor McMichael to Six-Year, $40 Million Deal
Rashod Bateman

Still Considered a Starter in Baltimore
Pat Freiermuth

Could Have a Bigger Role for Steelers in 2026
Brian Thomas Jr.

is Capable of Outperforming His Current Redraft ADP
CFB

Could Keelon Russell Be Sleeper Heisman Contender?
CFB

Duce Robinson Eyeing Florida State Turnaround
CFB

Jayden Maiava Due for Career Year?
CFB

Texas Tech Inks Deal with Galaxy on Stadium Naming Rights
CFB

North Carolina Quarterback Competition a "50-50 Battle"
CFB

Christopher Vizzina, Tait Reynolds Competing for QB1 Job at Clemson
CFB

Five-Star Receiver Monshun Sales Commits To Indiana
Makai Lemon

"Feeling Great", "100 Percent" Ready for Camp
Isaiah Likely

Showing Strong Connection With New Quarterback
Drake Maye

Building Chemistry With New Wideout Quickly
Dricus Du Plessis

A Favorite At UFC Oklahoma
Kamaru Usman

Returns At UFC Oklahoma
Christian Leroy Duncan

Looks To Extend His Win Streak
Jared Cannonier

In Dire Need Of Victory
Mitch Ramirez

Looks For His First UFC Win
Chase Hooper

Looks To Get Back In The Win Column
CFB

Michael Hawkins Jr. a Potential Quarterback Sleeper with Change of Scenery
CFB

Cole Ballard Projected to Win Kansas QB1 Job
CFB

Is Dave Aranda on the Hottest Seat in the Country?
CFB

DeAndre Moore Jr. Due for Breakout with Colorado?
CFB

Austin Romaine Stepping in for Jacob Rodriguez at Texas Tech
CFB

Kaelan Chudzinski Out for 2026 Season with Achilles Injury
NYR

Rangers Sign Alberts Smits to Entry-Level Contract
DET

Steve Yzerman Steps Down as GM of Red Wings
Nicholas Robertson

Inks Two-Year Contract With Penguins
Cole Perfetti

Agrees to Five-Year Contract With Jets
NJ

Anthony Mantha Joins Devils on Two-Year Deal
Trevor Zegras

Signs Four-Year Extension With Flyers
CFB

Breakouts from Cam Ward, Carson Beck Led Darian Mensah to Miami
CFB

Former Penn State Running Back Tikey Hayes Joining Nebraska Program
CFB

AJ Surace Trending Toward Being Rutgers Starting Quarterback
CFB

KJ Jackson Favored to Win Arkansas QB1 Job?
CFB

Blaze Berlowitz to be Vanderbilt's Week 1 Starting Quarterback?
Robert MacIntyre

Building Momentum Heading Into The Open
Chris Gotterup

Looks to Keep Breakout Season Rolling
Justin Thomas

Searching for Breakthrough at The Open
Adam Scott

a Risky Value Play at The Open
Collin Morikawa

Elite Ball-Striking Could Shine at The Open
Brooks Koepka

Hoping to Regain Form at The Open
Tyrrell Hatton

Carrying Momentum Into The Open
Tommy Fleetwood

Brings Elite Form to The Open
Patrick Cantlay

Offers High-End Value at The Open
Power your platform with our news
View All News
RANKINGS
C
1B
2B
3B
SS
OF
SP
RP
View All Players

RANKINGS

QB
RB
WR
TE
K
DEF
View All Players

MORE RECENT ARTICLES

MLB DFS Lineup Picks: Tuesday, 7/21
Are You For Real? Surprising Pitcher Starts
MLB Bullpen Depth Charts: Closers and Saves
2nd Half Breakouts: Kipp's "My Guys"