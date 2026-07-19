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2026 College Fantasy Football Wide Receiver (WR) Rankings

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Malachi Toney - College Football Rankings, CFB DFS Picks

Brant's top 100 college fantasy football wide receiver draft rankings for 2026. These CFB fantasy WR rankings include the top 100 players among Power 4 receivers.

Yahoo just launched its all-new college fantasy football leagues, and at RotoBaller, we'll be providing CFB fantasy coverage to help you crush your preseason drafts, which kick off on August 3! Following up on our quarterback rankings, we've got our 2026 college fantasy football wide receiver rankings. Yahoo default scoring is half-PPR, with the remainder of the scoring settings being very similar to standard NFL fantasy football (1 point per 10 receiving yards, 6 points for a touchdown).

In the rankings below, check out where big-name players and underrated pass catchers such as Jeremiah Smith, Malachi Toney, Cam Coleman, Bryant Wesco Jr., and more stand among the other top 100 WRs in our preseason rankings.

Keep in mind that we are very early in the process here. As more news from injuries to breakout stars rumbles through the pipeline as we head into the fall, RotoBaller's Brant Henson will update rankings accordingly.

 

College Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Draft Rankings

Rank Player Name Team Position
1 Jeremiah Smith Ohio State WR
2 Malachi Toney Miami WR
3 Amare Thomas Houston WR
4 Nick Marsh Indiana WR
5 Tanook Hines USC WR
6 Isaiah Sategna III Oklahoma WR
7 Cam Coleman Texas WR
8 KJ Duff Rutgers WR
9 Wyatt Young Oklahoma State WR
10 Bryant Wesco Jr. Clemson WR
11 Cooper Barkate Miami WR
12 Charlie Becker Indiana WR
13 Mario Craver Texas A&M WR
14 Ryan Coleman-Williams Alabama WR
15 Ian Strong California WR
16 Omarion Miller Arizona State WR
17 Tre Richardson Louisville WR
18 Duce Robinson Florida State WR
19 Ryan Wingo Texas WR
20 Jordan Dwyer TCU WR
21 Braylon Staley Tennessee WR
22 Danny Scudero Colorado WR
23 Lotzier Brooks Alabama WR
24 Griffin Wilde Northwestern WR
25 TJ Moore Clemson WR
26 Chase Hendricks California WR
27 Deuce Alexander Ole Miss WR
28 Jayce Brown LSU WR
29 Reed Harris Arizona State WR
30 Dallas Wilson Florida WR
31 Yamir Knight SMU WR
32 Dakorien Moore Oregon WR
33 Kenny Johnson Texas Tech WR
34 Anthony Evans Mississippi State WR
35 Dezmen Roebuck Washington WR
36 Winston Watkins LSU WR
37 Andrew Marsh Michigan WR
38 Jordan Shipp North Carolina WR
39 Evan Stewart Oregon WR
40 Jojo Phillips BYU WR
41 Junior Sherrill Vanderbilt WR
42 Jordan Faison Notre Dame WR
43 Braden Pegan Utah WR
44 Justin Bowick Oklahoma State WR
45 Marquis Johnson Mississippi State WR
46 Mike Matthews Tennessee WR
47 Jackson Harris LSU WR
48 Chris Henry Jr. Ohio State WR
49 Darrell Gill Ole Miss WR
50 DeAndre Moore Jr. Colorado WR
51 Terrell Anderson USC WR
52 Emmett Mosley V Texas WR
53 Cayden Lee Missouri WR
54 Johntay Cook Ole Miss WR
55 Coy Eakin Texas Tech WR
56 Tre Spivey Arizona WR
57 Jaron Tibbs Kansas State WR
58 Yannick Smith SMU WR
59 Nyziah Hunter Nebraska WR
60 Trent Walker Houston WR
61 Jalen Cooper SMU WR
62 Louis Brown Baylor WR
63 TK Keys Tennessee WR
64 Carlos Hernandez Wake Forest WR
65 Isaiah Horton Texas A&M WR
66 Kyler Kasper BYU WR
67 Ed Small TCU WR
68 Mylan Graham Notre Dame WR
69 Chris Durr Maryland WR
70 Trell Harris Oklahoma WR
71 Keshaun Singleton Auburn WR
72 Jeremiah McClellan Oregon WR
73 Trent Mosley USC WR
74 Eric Singleton Florida WR
75 Que'Sean Brown Virginia Tech WR
76 Jared Richardson Duke WR
77 Vernell Brown Florida WR
78 JJ Buchanan Michigan WR
79 Isiah Canion Georgia WR
80 Jordan Clay Washington WR
81 Jacory Barney Nebraska WR
82 Cederian Morgan Alabama WR
83 DJ Miller Kentucky WR
84 Kenny Darby Kentucky WR
85 Quincy Porter Notre Dame WR
86 Jojo Trader NC State WR
87 Cataurus Hicks Pittsburgh WR
88 JV Gibson Cincinnati WR
89 Joshua Moore Miami WR
90 TreyShun Hurry Louisville WR
91 Nic Anderson Kentucky WR
92 Nyck Harbor South Carolina WR
93 Malcolm Simmons Texas Tech WR
94 Ashton Bethel-Roman Texas A&M WR
95 Jeremiah Koger Auburn WR
96 Javon Tracy Minnesota WR
97 Chris Barnes Oklahoma State WR
98 Micahi Danzy Florida State WR
99 Nik McMillan Kansas WR
100 Brandon Inniss Ohio State WR

 

2026 College Fantasy Football Wide Receiver News

Duce Robinson, Florida State Seminoles

Florida State receiver Duce Robinson could have been one of the top prospects in the 2026 NFL Draft, but instead opted to return to the Seminoles for his senior season. The 6-foot-6 receiver broke out last season, catching 56 passes for 1,081 yards and six touchdowns after transferring in from USC.

Rather than going to the NFL, Robinson returned to Tallahassee with the goal of turning the program back around. Robinson stated that, "College football is better when Florida State is at their best. That's just a proven fact. Florida State, Tallahassee, has changed my life. I just want to see Tallahassee be great again." The Seminoles enter the season with head coach Mike Norvell on a scorching hot seat, and with unproven veteran quarterback Ashton Daniels set to start under center.

DeAndre Moore Jr., Colorado Buffaloes

Colorado wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr. joined Deion Sanders' program this offseason after three years at Texas and is expected to be one of Julian Lewis' top options in this year's passing game. Last year, Moore ranked second among Longhorns' pass-catchers in receptions (38) and receiving yards (532).

Although he'll have to compete with San Jose State transfer Danny Sceduro, who tallied 1,297 receiving yards last year, there is potential for a breakout campaign in 2026. Moore was the No. 8 wide receiver in this year's transfer portal (On3) and will take on a feature role for the Buffaloes right away.

Cederian Morgan, Alabama

Talented Alabama true freshman Cederian Morgan, who was the No. 5 wide receiver prospect in the 2026 recruiting cycle, has a real chance to make an immediate impact, according to Brad Crawford of CBS Sports. The Tide head into 2026 without its leading and third-leading receivers from last year, Germie Bernard (NFL) and Isaiah Horton (transferred). Ryan Coleman-Williams, Lotzeir Brooks, and NC State transfer Noah Rogers figure to open the season as the three starters out wide, but Morgan will have the opportunity to earn a role this fall.

"One of the nation's most polished pass catchers in the 2026 class, Morgan arrives with the size, ball skills and route-running ability to contribute immediately," Crawford wrote. "He doesn't need a full season to develop physically, and his ability to win contested catches should make him an attractive option in the Crimson Tide's passing game. Fall camp development is key to Morgan cracking the two-deep." The Alabama native is one of the top true freshmen to watch in the SEC this year and has significant upside in the future.

Amare Thomas, Houston

Houston wide receiver Amare Thomas broke out during his first season with the program in 2025, snagging 67 passes for 966 yards and 12 touchdowns. He arrived at Houston after two seasons at UAB, and for his career, he's tallied 182 receptions for 2,073 yards and 23 touchdowns.

He's one of the top playmakers in the Big 12 and was named a preseason All-Conference performer by Big 12 media this week. With Oregon State wideout transfer Trent Young on the other side of the field, Thomas should continue to produce heading into his senior campaign. Quarterback Conner Weigman could also be due for the best season of his career after his first full campaign as a starter. All signs point toward a big-time year of production for Thomas.

Wyatt Young, Oklahoma State

Oklahoma State wide receiver Wyatt Young was named a preseason All-Big 12 selection this week heading into his first campaign with the Cowboys. Young had a monster sophomore season at North Texas last season, collecting 70 receptions for 1,264 yards and 11 total touchdowns.

Young followed his head coach, Eric Morris, and quarterback, Drew Mestemaker, to Oklahoma State this offseason, so he already knows the offense and has had big-time success with his signal-caller. OSU's offense could immediately be one of the best units in the conference, and Young posting another 1,000-yard season is well within the range of outcomes.

Isaiah Sategna III, Oklahoma

Oklahoma wide receiver Isaiah Sategna III enjoyed the most productive season of his career in 2025, setting career highs in receptions (67), receiving yards (965), receiving touchdowns (eight), and yards per reception (14.4). He never surpassed 37 receptions, 500 yards, or two touchdowns in three years at Arkansas.

He broke out despite Oklahoma ranking 12th in the SEC in passing yards per game (235.8). With another full offseason to work with veteran quarterback John Mateer and the departure of wide receiver Deion Burks and tight end Jaren Kanak, Sategna is a threat to put up big-time numbers in his fifth collegiate campaign. His ceiling in 2026 could depend on how Mateer progresses as a passer after dealing with an injury to his throwing hand in 2025, which required mid-season surgery.

Omarion Miller, Arizona State

Arizona State wide receiver Omarion Miller, who transferred from Colorado this offseason, was named to the preseason All-Big-12 team on Monday. Miller has big shoes to fill in Tempe following the departure of first-round NFL Draft pick Jordyn Tyson, but he has all the makings of a true No. 1 wideout in Kenny Dillingham and Marcus Arroyo's offense.

Despite Colorado's struggles last season, Miller enjoyed a breakout campaign, catching 45 passes for 808 yards and eight touchdowns. Building chemistry with Kentucky transfer quarterback Cutter Boley will be key, but the Sun Devils' passing offense could run through Miller from Day 1. A big season out of the 6'2", 210-pound Louisiana native could put him in first-round contention in the 2027 NFL Draft.

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