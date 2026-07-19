Brant's top 100 college fantasy football wide receiver draft rankings for 2026. These CFB fantasy WR rankings include the top 100 players among Power 4 receivers.
Yahoo just launched its all-new college fantasy football leagues, and at RotoBaller, we'll be providing CFB fantasy coverage to help you crush your preseason drafts, which kick off on August 3! Following up on our quarterback rankings, we've got our 2026 college fantasy football wide receiver rankings. Yahoo default scoring is half-PPR, with the remainder of the scoring settings being very similar to standard NFL fantasy football (1 point per 10 receiving yards, 6 points for a touchdown).
In the rankings below, check out where big-name players and underrated pass catchers such as Jeremiah Smith, Malachi Toney, Cam Coleman, Bryant Wesco Jr., and more stand among the other top 100 WRs in our preseason rankings.
Keep in mind that we are very early in the process here. As more news from injuries to breakout stars rumbles through the pipeline as we head into the fall, RotoBaller's Brant Henson will update rankings accordingly.
College Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Draft Rankings
|Rank
|Player Name
|Team
|Position
|1
|Jeremiah Smith
|Ohio State
|WR
|2
|Malachi Toney
|Miami
|WR
|3
|Amare Thomas
|Houston
|WR
|4
|Nick Marsh
|Indiana
|WR
|5
|Tanook Hines
|USC
|WR
|6
|Isaiah Sategna III
|Oklahoma
|WR
|7
|Cam Coleman
|Texas
|WR
|8
|KJ Duff
|Rutgers
|WR
|9
|Wyatt Young
|Oklahoma State
|WR
|10
|Bryant Wesco Jr.
|Clemson
|WR
|11
|Cooper Barkate
|Miami
|WR
|12
|Charlie Becker
|Indiana
|WR
|13
|Mario Craver
|Texas A&M
|WR
|14
|Ryan Coleman-Williams
|Alabama
|WR
|15
|Ian Strong
|California
|WR
|16
|Omarion Miller
|Arizona State
|WR
|17
|Tre Richardson
|Louisville
|WR
|18
|Duce Robinson
|Florida State
|WR
|19
|Ryan Wingo
|Texas
|WR
|20
|Jordan Dwyer
|TCU
|WR
|21
|Braylon Staley
|Tennessee
|WR
|22
|Danny Scudero
|Colorado
|WR
|23
|Lotzier Brooks
|Alabama
|WR
|24
|Griffin Wilde
|Northwestern
|WR
|25
|TJ Moore
|Clemson
|WR
|26
|Chase Hendricks
|California
|WR
|27
|Deuce Alexander
|Ole Miss
|WR
|28
|Jayce Brown
|LSU
|WR
|29
|Reed Harris
|Arizona State
|WR
|30
|Dallas Wilson
|Florida
|WR
|31
|Yamir Knight
|SMU
|WR
|32
|Dakorien Moore
|Oregon
|WR
|33
|Kenny Johnson
|Texas Tech
|WR
|34
|Anthony Evans
|Mississippi State
|WR
|35
|Dezmen Roebuck
|Washington
|WR
|36
|Winston Watkins
|LSU
|WR
|37
|Andrew Marsh
|Michigan
|WR
|38
|Jordan Shipp
|North Carolina
|WR
|39
|Evan Stewart
|Oregon
|WR
|40
|Jojo Phillips
|BYU
|WR
|41
|Junior Sherrill
|Vanderbilt
|WR
|42
|Jordan Faison
|Notre Dame
|WR
|43
|Braden Pegan
|Utah
|WR
|44
|Justin Bowick
|Oklahoma State
|WR
|45
|Marquis Johnson
|Mississippi State
|WR
|46
|Mike Matthews
|Tennessee
|WR
|47
|Jackson Harris
|LSU
|WR
|48
|Chris Henry Jr.
|Ohio State
|WR
|49
|Darrell Gill
|Ole Miss
|WR
|50
|DeAndre Moore Jr.
|Colorado
|WR
|51
|Terrell Anderson
|USC
|WR
|52
|Emmett Mosley V
|Texas
|WR
|53
|Cayden Lee
|Missouri
|WR
|54
|Johntay Cook
|Ole Miss
|WR
|55
|Coy Eakin
|Texas Tech
|WR
|56
|Tre Spivey
|Arizona
|WR
|57
|Jaron Tibbs
|Kansas State
|WR
|58
|Yannick Smith
|SMU
|WR
|59
|Nyziah Hunter
|Nebraska
|WR
|60
|Trent Walker
|Houston
|WR
|61
|Jalen Cooper
|SMU
|WR
|62
|Louis Brown
|Baylor
|WR
|63
|TK Keys
|Tennessee
|WR
|64
|Carlos Hernandez
|Wake Forest
|WR
|65
|Isaiah Horton
|Texas A&M
|WR
|66
|Kyler Kasper
|BYU
|WR
|67
|Ed Small
|TCU
|WR
|68
|Mylan Graham
|Notre Dame
|WR
|69
|Chris Durr
|Maryland
|WR
|70
|Trell Harris
|Oklahoma
|WR
|71
|Keshaun Singleton
|Auburn
|WR
|72
|Jeremiah McClellan
|Oregon
|WR
|73
|Trent Mosley
|USC
|WR
|74
|Eric Singleton
|Florida
|WR
|75
|Que'Sean Brown
|Virginia Tech
|WR
|76
|Jared Richardson
|Duke
|WR
|77
|Vernell Brown
|Florida
|WR
|78
|JJ Buchanan
|Michigan
|WR
|79
|Isiah Canion
|Georgia
|WR
|80
|Jordan Clay
|Washington
|WR
|81
|Jacory Barney
|Nebraska
|WR
|82
|Cederian Morgan
|Alabama
|WR
|83
|DJ Miller
|Kentucky
|WR
|84
|Kenny Darby
|Kentucky
|WR
|85
|Quincy Porter
|Notre Dame
|WR
|86
|Jojo Trader
|NC State
|WR
|87
|Cataurus Hicks
|Pittsburgh
|WR
|88
|JV Gibson
|Cincinnati
|WR
|89
|Joshua Moore
|Miami
|WR
|90
|TreyShun Hurry
|Louisville
|WR
|91
|Nic Anderson
|Kentucky
|WR
|92
|Nyck Harbor
|South Carolina
|WR
|93
|Malcolm Simmons
|Texas Tech
|WR
|94
|Ashton Bethel-Roman
|Texas A&M
|WR
|95
|Jeremiah Koger
|Auburn
|WR
|96
|Javon Tracy
|Minnesota
|WR
|97
|Chris Barnes
|Oklahoma State
|WR
|98
|Micahi Danzy
|Florida State
|WR
|99
|Nik McMillan
|Kansas
|WR
|100
|Brandon Inniss
|Ohio State
|WR
2026 College Fantasy Football Wide Receiver News
Duce Robinson, Florida State Seminoles
Florida State receiver Duce Robinson could have been one of the top prospects in the 2026 NFL Draft, but instead opted to return to the Seminoles for his senior season. The 6-foot-6 receiver broke out last season, catching 56 passes for 1,081 yards and six touchdowns after transferring in from USC.
Rather than going to the NFL, Robinson returned to Tallahassee with the goal of turning the program back around. Robinson stated that, "College football is better when Florida State is at their best. That's just a proven fact. Florida State, Tallahassee, has changed my life. I just want to see Tallahassee be great again." The Seminoles enter the season with head coach Mike Norvell on a scorching hot seat, and with unproven veteran quarterback Ashton Daniels set to start under center.
DeAndre Moore Jr., Colorado Buffaloes
Colorado wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr. joined Deion Sanders' program this offseason after three years at Texas and is expected to be one of Julian Lewis' top options in this year's passing game. Last year, Moore ranked second among Longhorns' pass-catchers in receptions (38) and receiving yards (532).
Although he'll have to compete with San Jose State transfer Danny Sceduro, who tallied 1,297 receiving yards last year, there is potential for a breakout campaign in 2026. Moore was the No. 8 wide receiver in this year's transfer portal (On3) and will take on a feature role for the Buffaloes right away.
Cederian Morgan, Alabama
Talented Alabama true freshman Cederian Morgan, who was the No. 5 wide receiver prospect in the 2026 recruiting cycle, has a real chance to make an immediate impact, according to Brad Crawford of CBS Sports. The Tide head into 2026 without its leading and third-leading receivers from last year, Germie Bernard (NFL) and Isaiah Horton (transferred). Ryan Coleman-Williams, Lotzeir Brooks, and NC State transfer Noah Rogers figure to open the season as the three starters out wide, but Morgan will have the opportunity to earn a role this fall.
"One of the nation's most polished pass catchers in the 2026 class, Morgan arrives with the size, ball skills and route-running ability to contribute immediately," Crawford wrote. "He doesn't need a full season to develop physically, and his ability to win contested catches should make him an attractive option in the Crimson Tide's passing game. Fall camp development is key to Morgan cracking the two-deep." The Alabama native is one of the top true freshmen to watch in the SEC this year and has significant upside in the future.
Amare Thomas, Houston
Houston wide receiver Amare Thomas broke out during his first season with the program in 2025, snagging 67 passes for 966 yards and 12 touchdowns. He arrived at Houston after two seasons at UAB, and for his career, he's tallied 182 receptions for 2,073 yards and 23 touchdowns.
He's one of the top playmakers in the Big 12 and was named a preseason All-Conference performer by Big 12 media this week. With Oregon State wideout transfer Trent Young on the other side of the field, Thomas should continue to produce heading into his senior campaign. Quarterback Conner Weigman could also be due for the best season of his career after his first full campaign as a starter. All signs point toward a big-time year of production for Thomas.
Wyatt Young, Oklahoma State
Oklahoma State wide receiver Wyatt Young was named a preseason All-Big 12 selection this week heading into his first campaign with the Cowboys. Young had a monster sophomore season at North Texas last season, collecting 70 receptions for 1,264 yards and 11 total touchdowns.
Young followed his head coach, Eric Morris, and quarterback, Drew Mestemaker, to Oklahoma State this offseason, so he already knows the offense and has had big-time success with his signal-caller. OSU's offense could immediately be one of the best units in the conference, and Young posting another 1,000-yard season is well within the range of outcomes.
Isaiah Sategna III, Oklahoma
Oklahoma wide receiver Isaiah Sategna III enjoyed the most productive season of his career in 2025, setting career highs in receptions (67), receiving yards (965), receiving touchdowns (eight), and yards per reception (14.4). He never surpassed 37 receptions, 500 yards, or two touchdowns in three years at Arkansas.
He broke out despite Oklahoma ranking 12th in the SEC in passing yards per game (235.8). With another full offseason to work with veteran quarterback John Mateer and the departure of wide receiver Deion Burks and tight end Jaren Kanak, Sategna is a threat to put up big-time numbers in his fifth collegiate campaign. His ceiling in 2026 could depend on how Mateer progresses as a passer after dealing with an injury to his throwing hand in 2025, which required mid-season surgery.
Omarion Miller, Arizona State
Arizona State wide receiver Omarion Miller, who transferred from Colorado this offseason, was named to the preseason All-Big-12 team on Monday. Miller has big shoes to fill in Tempe following the departure of first-round NFL Draft pick Jordyn Tyson, but he has all the makings of a true No. 1 wideout in Kenny Dillingham and Marcus Arroyo's offense.
Despite Colorado's struggles last season, Miller enjoyed a breakout campaign, catching 45 passes for 808 yards and eight touchdowns. Building chemistry with Kentucky transfer quarterback Cutter Boley will be key, but the Sun Devils' passing offense could run through Miller from Day 1. A big season out of the 6'2", 210-pound Louisiana native could put him in first-round contention in the 2027 NFL Draft.