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2026 SEC Running Back Rankings - All 16 Projected Starters

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Kewan Lacy - College Football Rankings, CFB DFS Picks

Jackson's SEC running back rankings for the 2026 college football season. Ranking all 16 projected RB starters in the Southeastern Conference, including Ahmad Hardy, Kewan Lacy, and more.

The SEC is always loaded with running back talent, and there's a real argument to be made that it has the top two RBs in the country heading into 2026. However, there are breakout stars at the position every year, and many of them could come from players not on this list. At this time last season, there weren't high expectations for Ahmad Hardy, Kewan Lacy, DeSean Bishop, or Mike Washington Jr., yet they all finished in the top five in rushing yards among SEC backs.

Most programs have split backfields in the modern era of college football, but in this article, we'll rank the 16 projected starters around the Southeastern Conference.

Below, find out where lesser-known names such as Fluff Bothwell, Rueben Owens II, and Sutton Smith stand among all 16 starting SEC RBs.

 

16. Matt Fuller, South Carolina

2025 Stats: 72 attempts, 260 rushing yards, two rushing touchdowns, six receptions, 32 receiving yards

South Carolina's offense experienced serious growing pains under offensive coordinator Mike Shula following the departure of Dowell Loggains, and despite having a freak athlete at quarterback, it ranked 14th in the SEC in rushing yards per game (111.1). With Rahsul Faison gone, Fuller is South Carolina's leading returning rusher among running backs with 260 yards.

The rising redshirt sophomore averaged just 3.6 yards per carry last season, but the Gamecocks' overall offensive struggles didn't give him much of a chance to produce efficiently. We'll see if Kendal Briles, as offensive coordinator, can open things up, giving Fuller a chance to flash his ability. Texas transfer Christian Clark will factor into this backfield, too.

 

15. Tory Blaylock, Oklahoma

2025 Stats: 120 attempts, 480 rushing yards, four rushing touchdowns, 13 receptions, 77 receiving yards

After decades of strong rushing production at Oklahoma, the Sooners have lost their identity since joining the league in 2024. Blaylock's 480 rushing yards led the team last year, which is unacceptable at a program with such a storied history of great tailbacks.

Oklahoma needs a spark from its rushing attack in 2026. Blaylock and Oklahoma's experienced offensive line, along with a healthy John Mateer to provide a real threat through the air, are tasked with making that happen. Xavier Robinson is also back in the fold, along with Colorado State transfer Lloyd Avant. For now, it's tough to justify any OU running back being ranked higher on this list.

 

14. CJ Baxter, Kentucky

2025 Stats (Texas): 54 attempts, 196 rushing yards, 12 receptions, 41 receiving yards, one receiving touchdown

Baxter was once viewed as the next star running back at Texas, but after a strong showing as a freshman in 2023, he missed the entire 2024 season with an injury and held a limited role in 2025. However, the former five-star's talent is evident, and perhaps another year removed from ACL and PCL tears will do wonders for the second chapter of his career at Kentucky.

He figures to be the primary back in Will Stein's first offense at Kentucky, and it wouldn't surprise me to see him much higher on this list at year's end.

 

13. Daniel Hill, Alabama

2025 Stats: 75 attempts, 284 rushing yards, six rushing touchdowns, 28 receptions, 203 receiving yards, one receiving touchdown

Let's start by saying true freshman running back Ezavier Crowell is a legitimate threat to lead the Crimson Tide backfield in 2026, but for now we'll lean toward Hill, who has two years of experience under Kalen DeBoer in Tuscaloosa.


Alabama is another program that shockingly hasn't been capable of running the ball at will in recent years, and the 244-pound bulldozer is tasked with helping turn that around. Hill has fantastic pass-catching skills for a player of his size, but we need to see more consistency and efficiency in his junior campaign. Alabama not having a running back inside the top 10 is bizarre.

 

12. Sutton Smith, Arkansas

2025 Stats (Memphis): 102 attempts, 669 rushing yards, seven rushing touchdowns, 20 receptions, 109 receiving yards

Smith is competing with Braylen Russell for primary back duties for Arkansas, but the Memphis transfer already has familiarity as the lead back in Ryan Silverfield's offense. Last year's Memphis team featured a ton of quarterback runs, but Smith led the team in rushing yards (669) and yards per carry (6.6).


He's an explosive back with four years of collegiate experience under his belt and should make an immediate impact in the SEC.

 

11. Caden Durham, LSU

2025 Stats: 111 attempts, 505 rushing yards, three rushing touchdowns, 16 receptions, 91 receiving yards

There will likely be a 1A-1B backfield in Baton Rouge between Durham and Harlem Berry, but for these rankings, we'll give Durham the nod. He flashed as a freshman, rushing 140 times for 753 yards and six touchdowns, but the LSU offense tanked mightily in Brian Kelly's final season.

With Lane Kiffin and Charlie Weis Jr. running the show in 2026, one or both of the LSU running backs could be set up for monster campaigns. Durham is talented and capable of a huge season. His placement in the No. 11 slot has a lot more to do with the depth of the league than a reflection on his ability.

 

10. Fluff Bothwell, Mississippi State

2025 Stats: 142 attempts, 677 rushing yards, six rushing touchdowns, 14 receptions, 105 receiving yards

Bothwell heads into his second season in Jeff Lebby's offense after a strong 2025 campaign. This time, he'll be in the backfield with dual-threat quarterback Kamario Taylor, which could open up wide running lanes for him in 2026. The 230-pounder runs angry and works to get the most out of every touch he receives.


Bothwell faded a bit down the stretch last season, but he should be called upon early and often as the Bulldogs break in a first-year starter at quarterback. Don't sleep on Fluff this year!

 

9. Rueben Owens II, Texas A&M

2025 Stats: 119 attempts, 639 rushing yards, five rushing touchdowns, 13 receptions, 130 receiving yards

After sharing a backfield with Le'Veon Moss and Amari Daniels over the last few seasons, Owens could be in for a big breakout year in College Station, and it wouldn't be a surprise to see him higher on this list at season's end. Owens flashed as a freshman in 2023 before missing the 2024 campaign. And he led the team in rushing last year with Moss frequently sidelined.

The Aggies return dangerous running quarterback Marcel Reed, and his weapons in the passing game should open up the ground attack for Owens.

 

8. Sedrick Alexander, Vanderbilt

2025 Stats: 105 attempts, 567 rushing yards, 11 rushing touchdowns, 19 receptions, 200 receiving yards, four receiving touchdowns

Alexander has been overshadowed by Diego Pavia, and for good reason. But with Pavia gone and true freshman quarterback Jared Curtis set to take over, Alexander should see a heavy workload in his final season with the Dores.

Although he saw fewer overall carries in 2025 compared to 2024, his yards per carry jumped from 3.6 to 5.4, and he has hauled in at least 18 receptions through the first three seasons of his career.


He's a true do-it-all back, and as shown by his run against Alabama, he can score from anywhere.

 

7. Jeremiah Cobb, Auburn

2025 Stats: 175 attempts, 969 rushing yards, five rushing touchdowns, 11 receptions, 83 receiving yards

Despite playing in Auburn's offense, which struggled for most of last season, Cobb had a productive season and averaged 5.5 yards per carry. Many expect new head coach Alex Golesh to immediately build a high-level offensive attack on The Plains, and if that happens, Cobb could be in for an explosive year.

Playing alongside quarterback Byrum Brown, who rushed for over 1,000 yards last season at USF, will open up run lanes for the talented senior.

 

6. Nate Frazier, Georgia

2025 Stats: 173 attempts, 947 rushing yards, six rushing touchdowns, 16 receptions, 116 receiving yards, one receiving touchdown

Georgia has seemingly lacked a truly elite game-changer at running back after years of high-level play from Todd Gurley, Nick Chubb, D'Andre Swift, Sony Michel, and more. But Frazier has shown flashes of excellence through his first two seasons in Athens, and he could blossom into a dominant ball-carrier in Year 3.


Georgia ranks second in the conference in returning offensive line snaps (61%), so the sky is the limit for the California native in 2026.

 

5. Raleek Brown, Texas

2025 Stats (Arizona State): 186 attempts, 1,141 rushing yards, four rushing touchdowns, 34 receptions, 239 receiving yards, two receiving touchdowns

Texas projects to have the best one-two punch in the SEC with Brown and Hollywood Smothers, and either can be considered the "starter" at this point in the offseason. Brown had a great season with Arizona State after being tasked with replacing Cam Skattebo, and he's set to play in what should be one of the best offenses in college football this season.

He has a do-it-all skill set and is entering his fifth collegiate season.

 

4. DeSean Bishop, Tennessee

2025 Stats: 182 attempts, 1,076 rushing yards, 16 rushing touchdowns, 15 receptions, 135 receiving yards

Tennessee has enjoyed a strong ground game every year since Josh Heupel came to Knoxville, and DeSean Bishop did not disappoint in his first season taking over for Dylan Sampson.


The Knoxville native should see even more work next season after the departure of Star Thomas and Peyton Lewis. He could be a contender to lead the SEC in rushing yards as the Vols break in a freshman quarterback.

 

3. Jadan Baugh, Florida

2025 Stats: 220 attempts, 1,170 rushing yards, eight rushing touchdowns, 33 receptions, 210 receiving yards, two receiving touchdowns

Jadan Baugh's numbers are strong without context. But with context, they're incredible. As a sophomore, he miraculously averaged 5.3 yards per carry, despite playing in one of the worst offenses in the SEC.

Had quarterback DJ Lagway taken a step forward, Baugh might have enjoyed wide-open running lanes. Instead, defenses knew he was the most dangerous player on the Gators offense, and he still had success. If offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner can turn it around in 2026, look for Baugh to have a nuclear year.

 

2. Kewan Lacy, Ole Miss

2025 Stats: 306 attempts, 1,567 rushing yards, 24 rushing touchdowns, 29 receptions, 177 receiving yards

Lacy appeared in just six games as a freshman at Missouri, so there weren't sky-high expectations for his first season in Oxford. Boy, did he deliver, though. He was the engine of Lane Kiffin's offense paired with quarterback Trinidad Chambliss, scoring a whopping 24 total touchdowns.

It's a big win for Ole Miss to keep Lacy, rather than Kiffin stealing him away to LSU. Lacy should contend to lead the country in rushing next season.

 

1. Ahmad Hardy, Missouri

2025 Stats: 256 attempts, 1,649 rushing yards, 16 rushing touchdowns, six receptions, 22 receiving yards

Unfortunately, Hardy's status is unclear after suffering a gunshot wound this offseason, but at full health, he's the best running back in the nation. He takes the No. 1 spot in the SEC.

Hardy rushed for 1,351 yards and 13 touchdowns as a true freshman at Louisiana-Monroe, and I don't think anyone thought he'd surpass those numbers in his first season in the SEC. But he did, despite Missouri having a nonexistent passing attack for much of the season.


Hardy reached at least 100 rushing yards in eight of his 13 games, including a 25-carry, 300-yard, three-touchdown game against Mississippi State. He's a truly elite player. Hopefully, he can return in some capacity this year. Backup Jamal Roberts, who tallied 753 rushing yards on 6.1 yards per carry, is no slouch, either.

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