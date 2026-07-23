Mike's top 25 college fantasy football team offense (OFF) draft rankings for 2026. These CFB fantasy offense rankings include the top 25 offenses for Yahoo leagues.
College fantasy football has been around, but it's quickly gaining popularity thanks to the launch of Yahoo leagues! They don't include all 138 FBS teams, but we do get 68 teams to choose from between the Power 4 Conferences and Notre Dame. This is a new wrinkle to veterans of NFL fantasy football, so we're here to help with our 2026 college fantasy football offense rankings.
With this new wrinkle comes some new scoring. Whereas individual players get six points for touchdowns and quarterbacks get four, the offense gets three. They also get a point for each field goal and 1.5 points for 300 yards, with .25 points for every 50 yards thereafter. The catch is that turnovers will lose you two points. This system rewards teams who take care of the ball and rack up the yards. They also get an extra point for a win.
Just like with defenses, we have to pay attention to matchups throughout the season. It's going to be good to keep an SEC team on standby for cupcake week in November, when the standings are really getting close. It will also be handy to have a team that doesn't play a good team until conference play. There are many of those to choose from. My rankings will take all of this into account, especially the schedule during the parts of the season when you can really pick up points. Team offenses have a chance to score upwards of 20 points on a good week. We need to find those spots to win a league. Come along for the ride!
College Fantasy Football Team Offense Rankings
|Ranking
|Team Name
|Position
|1
|Miami
|Offense
|2
|Texas Tech
|Offense
|3
|Texas
|Offense
|4
|Ohio State
|Offense
|5
|Mississippi
|Offense
|6
|Oregon
|Offense
|7
|Notre Dame
|Offense
|8
|Oklahoma State
|Offense
|9
|Arizona
|Offense
|10
|Georgia
|Offense
|11
|Texas A&M
|Offense
|12
|USC
|Offense
|13
|Indiana
|Offense
|14
|Utah
|Offense
|15
|California
|Offense
|16
|BYU
|Offense
|17
|Oklahoma
|Offense
|18
|SMU
|Offense
|19
|Auburn
|Offense
|20
|Penn State
|Offense
|21
|LSU
|Offense
|22
|Florida State
|Offense
|23
|Alabama
|Offense
|24
|Houston
|Offense
|25
|West Virginia
|Offense
College Fantasy Football Default Scoring Settings: Offense
|Stat
|Points
|Touchdown
|3
|300 Yards Of Offense
|1.5
|Every 50 yards after
|0.25
|Turnovers
|-2
|Field Goals
|1
|Wins
|1
|Losses
|-1
2026 College Fantasy Football Offense Outlooks
Miami
Miami gets top billing. The offense will once again be potent with Duke imports QB Darian Mensah and WR Cooper Barkate. Former South Carolina receiver Vandrevius Jacobs joins incumbent Malachi Toney to form a top-5 WR corps.
Miami's rushing attack of Mark Fletcher Jr. and CharMar Brown is still there. Not only that, but Miami will be a prohibitive favorite in every game this season, with the possible exception of the Notre Dame game in early November. That's at least 10 more points on the season just in wins. Those will add up.
Tech Texas
Texas Tech didn't need Brendan Sorsby. Will Hammond was more highly rated coming out of high school. The Red Raiders only wanted Sorsby for insurance in case Hammond isn't fully recovered from his October ACL tear.
The team says that Hammond will be available at the start of the season if he is cleared, which seems likely. Tech will be favored in every game and return the dynamic RB duo of Cameron Dickey and J'Koby Williams. Adding Pitt's Kenny Johnson to Coy Eakin and Micah Hudson is just gravy.
Texas
The Texas offense is ridiculous. North Carolina State transfer Hollywood Smothers and Arizona State transfer Releek Brown replace Quintrevion Wisner. Auburn WR Cam Coleman was the prize of the portal. Arch Manning was impressive down the stretch last year.
If that's not enough, Texas closes the season with Mississippi State, Missouri, LSU, Arkansas, and A&M. While other teams have backloaded schedules, Texas has five winnable games down the stretch where big numbers are possible.
Ohio State
Ohio State's schedule is noticeably tougher this year (at Texas, at Iowa, at Indiana, at USC, vs. Oregon), but that may not be a bad thing. Ohio State could have had better numbers last year. 11 of the 12 regular-season games were decided by more than two touchdowns.
This year, Ohio State should be involved in more close games. They also return all of last year's skill players except Carnell Tate and CJ Donaldson. Freshmen Chris Henry Jr. and Brock Boyd should fill the WR void easily.
Ole Miss
Trinidad Chambliss and Kewan Lacy will both be Heisman contenders. The receivers will be hard to replace from last year's CFP team, but Johntay Cook II and Darrell Gill Jr. had good numbers when Steve Angeli was healthy at Syracuse.
The Ole Miss offense will be fine. Just make sure you have a backup plan for games at Texas, at Oklahoma, and vs. Georgia in late October/early November.
Oregon
Oregon has a luxury that few teams have. They have a backup QB with starting experience. With Dante Moore around, he likely won't see the field, but this kind of insurance makes sure that Oregon remains a force.
Adding UAB transfer Iverson Hooks to Dakorien Moore and Jeremiah McClellan is huge for the Ducks. Jordon Davison and Dierre Hill Jr. are capable and explosive backs. Oregon is fortunate to catch Oklahoma State early. Just make sure you have a backup plan for the game at Ohio State on November 7.
Notre Dame
There is a sizable drop after the top six. Notre Dame has to find a way to replace Jeremiyah Love. CJ Carr was successful last year in part because of the load Love carried. Aneyas Williams was really good last year, but is he Love? If not, the Irish may be too high. Hey, at least the schedule is easy except for games against BYU and Miami (FL).
Oklahoma State
You probably think I'm crazy on Oklahoma State, but hear me out. I'm a college football addict. This addiction leads me to watch hundreds of games every season. I watched 10 games from North Texas last year. Drew Mestemaker, Caleb Hawkins, and Wyatt Young are as good as any WR/RB/WR combo in the country.
They still have their coach and imported WR Chris Barnes from Washington State and former Ball State standout Justin Bowick. Yeah, the defense is going to let the offense down, but the yards should more than make up for the deduction for losses. Not that there will be many. The Pokes could win 10 games this year.
Arizona
We know that continuity is king in college football. Noah Fifita has started since his freshman season in Tucson. Among 3,000+-yard passers last year, only Joe Fagnano, Ty Simpson, and Trinidad Chambliss threw fewer interceptions.
Taking care of the ball matters. Arizona returns RB Kedrick Reescano and speedster Tre Spivey. Aside from tough road games in Provo and Lubbock, Arizona's schedule is favorable. This is a sneaky-good offense.
Georgia
The Georgia offense isn't flashy, but it doesn't need to be. Gunner Stockton threw just five interceptions last season. RBs Nate Frazier and Chauncey Bowens return to do what Georgia does best. Play defense and run the ball. This team isn't losing many games either. They are what the offense slot was invented for.
Texas A&M
I love the A&M offense, but I don't love the schedule. The addition of Miami's Isaiah Horton helps an already stacked WR room of Mario Craver and Ashton Bethel-Roman.
This team will put up monster numbers behind Marcel Reed against inferior opponents, but you're going to want to bench the Aggies against Oklahoma and Texas, which are the semifinals and finals of Yahoo leagues.
USC
Jayden Maiava was fifth in FBS in passing yards last season (3,711), and that's with Trinidad Chambliss and Carson Beck playing more games than he did. The USC offense is completely intact from last year and added WR Terrell Anderson from NC State.
What you may like most about USC's offense is that they have an easy first month and close the season with Maryland and UCLA. That could be a lot of points in your semifinal and final matchups!
Indiana
Indiana's schedule is laughable (again) with just a visit from Ohio State standing in the way of another perfect season. Indiana doesn't play Oregon, Iowa, or a revamped Penn State team and gets USC at home.
The only reason Indiana is this low is that Josh Hoover has issues throwing to the wrong team. Only DJ Lagway and Caden Veltkamp threw more interceptions last year. You're going to lose some points on turnovers, which is weird because Indiana was one of the best at taking care of the ball in 2025.
Utah
Byrd Ficklin reportedly turned down big money from Michigan to stay in Utah and back up Devon Dampier. I'm convinced that the offense slot in college fantasy was created for this reason.
Dampier lost snaps to Ficklin last year, and will probably lose more this year. Utah offense owners won't care. We get the yards no matter what! The Utes added Go6 stars Braden Pegan from Utah State and Kyri Shoels from San Jose State to help out the WR corps, which was a sore spot last year.
California
Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele only threw nine interceptions as a freshman and still had nearly 3,500 yards in a Cal offense that lacked star power. That has changed. Washington's Adam Mohammed, who was better than Jonah Coleman at times last year, comes in to help out a lackluster run game.
The Bears added WRs Ian Strong from Rutgers, Chase Hendricks from Ohio, and Cooper Perry from Oregon. This offense will be MUCH better than last year, and the only tough game on the schedule is in Dallas. Cal dodges Miami and gets Clemson at home.
BYU
Bear Bachmeier eclipsed 3,000 passing yards and only threw seven interceptions as a true freshman. BYU dodges Texas Tech, Kansas State, and Oklahoma State this year. Just don't play them against Notre Dame on October 17, and this is a solid squad.
Oklahoma
John Mateer's broken thumb was bothering him for most of the season last year. He just never admitted it. All you have to do is watch spring practice to know that was the case. The Sooners added Trell Harris from Virginia and Parker Livingstone from Texas to leading receiver Isaiah Sategna III. This offense should finally cash in on the promise from early last year.
SMU
I love Kevin Jennings and his story, but he needs to cut down on the interceptions. The Yahoo scoring doesn't care about rush yards for quarterbacks, but those interceptions sure add up.
Still, this is a favorable schedule for SMU. They added RB Kendrick Raphael from Cal and WR Yannick Smith from East Carolina to an already explosive team. You'll want to bench SMU against the Irish, but they don't play Clemson or Miami this year.
Auburn
To paraphrase John Belushi in Animal House, "Alex Golesh took the whole offense! He took the whole bleeping offense!" Auburn's offense is basically 2025 South Florida with Jeremiah Cobb at RB. Sign me up! This is an underrated unit. South Florida was fifth in FBS in points per game last year.
Penn State
Speaking of coaches packing up the offense and taking it with them, Matt Campbell did that with Iowa State, only he took the RB as well. Penn State doesn't play a team that had a winning record last year until October 3 and doesn't play Oregon, Indiana, or Ohio State. You can play them every week except against Michigan on October 17.
LSU
Lane Kiffin brought Winston Watkins Jr. with him from Oxford and imported QB Sam Leavitt from Arizona State. Hawaii's Jackson Harris and Kansas State's Jayce Brown round out the imports. The backfield of Caden Durham and Harlem Berry is still intact.
LSU will lose a few games, especially with Clemson, Ole Miss, and Texas A&M within the first month. The yards gained by this offense should more than make up for it.
Florida State
Yeah, I'm doing it again. The difference is that I actually believe in Ashton Daniels a little bit. I didn't in Tommy Castellanos or D.J. Uiagalelei. Mike Norvell's offense averaged 33 points per game last year (22nd in FBS) without good QB play.
All that Daniels has to do is be average. Quintrevion Wisner from Texas is a really good back. The WR room of Duce Robinson, Macahi Danzy, and Jayvan Boggs is highly underrated. I like FSU as a sleeper offense pick.
Houston
Houston returns QB Conner Weigman and all-world WR Amare Thomas. They added Trent Walker from Oregon State beside Thomas and picked up former Tulane star Makhi Hughes. Hughes basically rested last year at Oregon. If he's anywhere close to what he was at Tulane in 2024, this is easily a top-25 offense.
Alabama
Alabama has the best WR room in the country with Ohio State's Noah Rogers joining Ryan Williams and Lotzeir Brooks. What's holding me back is an unproven QB (Austin Mack or Keelon Russell) and an unproven back (Daniel Hill).
Alabama routinely thrived in this situation under Nick Saban, but college football has changed a lot since St. Nick's days in Tuscaloosa. Alabama shouldn't go undrafted. A savvy owner will stash them on the bench in case they exceed expectations, but don't overpay.
West Virginia
Most of the offenses in this range are interchangeable, so I'm going with a unit that may surprise many. The parallels between Michael Hawkins Jr. and Pat White are many. Hawkins could thrive under Rich Rodriguez.
Many forget that Jacksonville State's Cam Cook led FBS in rushing last season. He's there with Hawkins and Rich Rod. This sounds eerily similar to White and Steve Slaton in Rich Rod's first stint in Morgantown.