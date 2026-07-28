Bruno's top 75 college fantasy football running back draft rankings for 2026. These CFB fantasy RB rankings include the top 75 players among Power 4 RBs.
Yahoo college fantasy football drafts are set to begin on August 3, and at RotoBaller, we have you covered with our preseason draft coverage and in-season rankings articles for CFB. Today, let's walk through our top 75 college fantasy football running back draft rankings for 2026.
In the rankings below, check out where big-name players and underrated pass catchers such as Kewan Lacy, Isaac Brown, Cam Cook, Ahmad Hardy, Darius Taylor, Justice Haynes, and more stand among the other top 75 RBs in our preseason rankings.
As camp developments and injury news roll in, we'll update these running back rankings ahead of the start of the 2026 regular season.
College Fantasy Football Running Back Draft Rankings
|Rank
|Player Name
|Team
|Position
|1
|Kewan Lacy
|Ole Miss
|RB
|2
|Caleb Hawkins
|Oklahoma State
|RB
|3
|LJ Martin
|BYU
|RB
|4
|Antwan Raymond
|Rutgers
|RB
|5
|Cam Cook
|West Virginia
|RB
|6
|Nate Sheppard
|Duke
|RB
|7
|Jadan Baugh
|Florida
|RB
|8
|DeSean Bishop
|Tennessee
|RB
|9
|Isaac Brown
|Louisville
|RB
|10
|Darius Taylor
|Minnesota
|RB
|11
|Jordan Marshall
|Michigan
|RB
|12
|Bo Jackson
|Ohio State
|RB
|13
|Mark Fletcher Jr.
|Miami
|RB
|14
|Ja'Kyrian Turner
|Pittsburgh
|RB
|15
|Justice Haynes
|Georgia Tech
|RB
|16
|Ahmad Hardy
|Missouri
|RB
|17
|Wayshawn Parker
|Utah
|RB
|18
|Aneyas Williams
|Notre Dame
|RB
|19
|Joe Jackson
|Kansas State
|RB
|20
|Wayne Knight
|UCLA
|RB
|21
|Makhi Hughes
|Houston
|RB
|22
|Cameron Dickey
|Texas Tech
|RB
|23
|Raleek Brown
|Texas
|RB
|24
|Kendrick Raphael
|SMU
|RB
|25
|Jordon Davison
|Oregon
|RB
|26
|Evan Dickens
|Boston College
|RB
|27
|Nate Frazier
|Georgia
|RB
|28
|Dierre Hill Jr.
|Oregon
|RB
|29
|Waymond Jordan
|USC
|RB
|30
|DeJuan Williams
|Maryland
|RB
|31
|Kamari Moulton
|Iowa
|RB
|32
|Jeremy Payne
|TCU
|RB
|33
|Fluff Bothwell
|Mississippi State
|RB
|34
|Sedrick Alexander
|Vanderbilt
|RB
|35
|Caleb Komolafe
|Northwestern
|RB
|36
|Hollywood Smothers
|Texas
|RB
|37
|Rueben Owens II
|Texas A&M
|RB
|38
|Jayden Scott
|NC State
|RB
|39
|Jamal Roberts
|Missouri
|RB
|40
|Adam Mohammed
|California
|RB
|41
|Cam Edwards
|Michigan State
|RB
|42
|Carson Hansen
|Penn State
|RB
|43
|L.J. Phillips Jr.
|Iowa
|RB
|44
|King Miller
|USC
|RB
|45
|Jekail Middlebrook
|Virginia
|RB
|46
|Jeremiah Cobb
|Auburn
|RB
|47
|J'Koby Williams
|Texas Tech
|RB
|48
|Turbo Richard
|Indiana
|RB
|49
|Marcellous Hawkins
|Virginia Tech
|RB
|50
|Quintrevion Wisner
|Florida State
|RB
|51
|Micah Ford
|Stanford
|RB
|52
|Ca'Lil Valentine
|Illinois
|RB
|53
|Ty Clark III
|Wake Forest
|RB
|54
|Demon June
|North Carolina
|RB
|55
|Gideon Davidson
|Clemson
|RB
|56
|Harlem Berry
|LSU
|RB
|57
|Dawson Pendergrass
|Baylor
|RB
|58
|Duke Watson
|UCF
|RB
|59
|Khobie Martin
|Indiana
|RB
|60
|Daniel Hill
|Alabama
|RB
|61
|Peyton Lewis
|Virginia
|RB
|62
|Kedrick Reescano
|Arizona
|RB
|63
|Chris Johnson Jr.
|Clemson
|RB
|64
|Caden Durham
|LSU
|RB
|65
|Kyson Brown
|Arizona State
|RB
|66
|Fame Ijeboi
|Purdue
|RB
|67
|Sutton Smith
|Arkansas
|RB
|68
|CJ Baxter
|Kentucky
|RB
|69
|Abu Sama III
|Wisconsin
|RB
|70
|Tory Blaylock
|Oklahoma
|RB
|71
|Xavier Robinson
|Oklahoma
|RB
|72
|Dylan Edwards
|Kansas
|RB
|73
|Keyjuan Brown
|Louisville
|RB
|74
|Ousmane Kromah
|Florida State
|RB
|75
|Jayden Limar
|Washington
|RB
2026 College Fantasy Football Running Back Outlooks
Kewan Lacy, Ole Miss Rebels
Ole Miss running back Kewan Lacy was one of the biggest breakout stars of the 2025 campaign, accumulating 1,567 rushing yards, 177 receiving yards, and 24 touchdowns. Though Lane Kiffin and Charlie Weis Jr. have moved on to LSU, the Rebels hired former Ole Miss co-offensive coordinator John David Baker to run their offense this season.
And more importantly, star quarterback Trinidad Chambliss is back in Oxford. Baker has familirary with what Kiffin and Weis were dialing up over the last few seasons, and the threat of Chambliss as a passer and runner should keep defenses honest, setting Lacy up for another productive season. Lacy was a first-team All-American in his first year as a starter, and a big season in 2026 should put him in the RB1 conversation in the 2027 NFL Draft.
Ahmad Hardy, Missouri Tigers
Missouri running back Ahmad Hardy (leg) has been medically cleared from the gunshot wound he suffered in May, according to head coach Eli Drinkwitz. Needless to say, this is fantastic news for all involved. Drinkwitz said the team does not yet know what the return-to-play progression will be, but "it could take anywhere from 5-to-8 weeks."
Hardy is one of the best running backs in the country entering 2026 after rushing 256 times for 1,649 yards and 16 touchdowns in his first season in the SEC last year. While it sounds like he could still miss early-season action or be limited, he should be on track to play at some point in his junior campaign.
Antwan Raymond, Rutgers Scarlet Knights
Rutgers running back Antwan Raymond isn't necessarily a household name in college football, but he should be after rushing 244 times for 1,241 yards and 13 touchdowns as a sophomore in 2025. He also added 18 receptions for 225 yards and two touchdowns.
Raymond returns to the Scarlet Knights in 2026 with eyes on leading the nation in rushing after finishing seventh among Power 4 backs a year ago. Rutgers has an offensive line full of upperclassmen, and as the team breaks in a new starting quarterback, Raymond should be fed early and often in his junior season. The 2025 second-team All-Big Ten selection is one of the top ball carriers to know in 2026.
DeSean Bishop, Tennessee Volunteers
Tennessee running back DeSean Bishop replaced SEC Offensive Player of the Year Dylan Sampson nicely in 2025, totaling 1,211 yards and 16 touchdowns on 197 touches. The Knoxville native is slated to be Tennessee's featured back once again, and he could be leaned on heavily as the Vols break in either of their freshman quarterbacks, Faizon Brandon or George MacIntyre.
Head coach Josh Heupel is known for his explosive passing attack, but Tennessee ranked first in the SEC in rushing yards per game in 2023 and 2024. Heupel builds his offense to fit his players, and Tennessee leads the conference in returning offensive line snaps. Don't be surprised if the 2026 offense looks like the 2024 offense, which saw Sampson rush for 1,491 yards. Bishop is a prime candidate to be among the league's leaders in rushing yards.
Jadan Baugh, Florida Gators
Florida running back Jadan Baugh is penciled in as one of college football's elite playmakers for the upcoming 2026 season. Despite being stuck in a stagnant offense a season ago, Baugh piled up 1,170 rushing yards, eight rushing touchdowns, 210 receiving yards, and two receiving touchdowns. Standing 6-foot-1, 231 pounds, the all-around running back's blend of size, athleticism, and power makes him one of the nation's most punishing rushers.
In year one under Jon Sumrall, the offense is primed to lean on the rising junior to carry the load. With either Aaron Philo or Tramell Jones Jr. set to start at quarterback, the lack of SEC experience at the quarterback position may naturally make the offense lean more on the ground game. Baugh has limitless talent and could soar up 2027 NFL Draft boards with a strong season.
Cam Cook, West Virginia Mountaineers
West Virginia running back Cam Cook led all FBS players in rushing yards last season with Jacksonville State. The rising senior accumulated 295 rushes for 1,659 rushing yards and 16 touchdowns. He added 30 receptions for 286 yards in 13 games. He won the Conference USA Player of the Year Award.
The Texas native spent his first two collegiate seasons at TCU, totaling 135 rushing attempts for 518 yards and nine touchdowns. He averaged just 3.8 yards per carry. Stepping back into the Big 12, it's fair to question whether or not Cook can replicate his 2025 success in the Conference USA. However, we've seen college players take massive offseason leaps heading into their junior and senior campaigns, and the Mountaineers are counting on him to carry the load offensively in 2026.
Justice Haynes, Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
Georgia Tech running back Justice Haynes comes to Atlanta after two seasons at Alabama and one year at Michigan. The veteran flashed big-time upside with the Wolverines, rushing 121 times for 857 yards and 10 touchdowns. He averaged 7.1 yards per carry, but he was limited to just seven games.
Had he been fully healthy, he could have pushed to rush for north of 1400 yards. Georgia Tech is breaking in transfer starting quarterback Alberto Mendoza, so don't be surprised if Haynes is heavily leaned on throughout the 2026 campaign. Head coach Brent Key is a former offensive line coach who loves to pound the football. A big season out of Haynes could propel him to be one of the top running back prospects in the 2027 NFL Draft.