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8 Closer Fantasy Baseball Breakout Candidates: Relief Pitcher Targets For Saves (Week 18)

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Bryan Abreu - Fantasy Baseball Rankings, Draft Sleepers, Waiver Wire Pickups

Mike looks at eight potential fantasy baseball breakouts, sleepers for closers and saves for Week 18 of 2026. His top relief pitcher waiver wire and trade targets for saves.

We're in the sprint to the finish line now, and gathering bullpen arms all season is part of your job as a fantasy manager. At this point, you should know where you stand in most leagues and what you might need to add this week before the sprint to the finish line of the season.

With the trade deadline approaching in two weeks, some of the pitchers listed here could find themselves in closing or setup roles with their current teams should those ahead of them be traded. Or, these pitchers could be traded to new teams as well.

There could be lots of turmoil in bullpens over the next seven days. The faces of many bullpens could change; closers now may become setup men, and relative unknowns could be thrust into closer roles, replacing those traded. Keep your finger on the pulse.

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Hogan Harris, Athletics

Harris seems to be the Athletics' closer now after several weeks of committee work. The lefty now has eight saves after earning the last three consecutive chances. Given Elvis Alvarado's ongoing struggles and the preference for Luis Medina in a setup role, Harris is the guy.

On the other hand, could the Athletics look to move him for a profit at the trade deadline? This could be really interesting this week.

Check out his Statcast below. There is quite a bit to like here, including that Harris initiates soft contact (86.2 MPH exit velocity) and a nice 29.5% K%. He does walk too many, but he has a clear opportunity in the role right now, and he should be rostered in most leagues.

 

Bryan Abreu, Houston Astros

Abreu was thrust into the closer role at the beginning of the season as Josh Hader's replacement, but as has been well documented, he floundered. But check out his work since May; the strikeouts are coming back, the walks are decreasing, and so are the home runs.

He is back in a position of trust as the top right-handed setup man for the Astros, who are fighting for their playoff lives. Abreu got a save and a hold this past week and is making valuable contributions for the Astros; maybe he can for your team as well.

 

Steven Cruz, Kansas City Royals

Cruz has been pitching well lately and could find himself in a role change soon depending on what Kansas City decides to do with current closer Alex Lange. As is, Cruz and Lange have split the last four chances, with both converting all four.

Interestingly, Cruz got the opportunity the night after Lange had secured his, and neither seemed to be nights that Lange was off. You could argue this is already a committee, and with Lange possibly moving to a team in search of relief help, Cruz could get all the chances in Kansas City soon.

 

Jonathan Bowlan, Philadelphia Phillies

Last week I wrote about fellow setup guy Orion Kerkering, and this week, I write about Bowlan. The Phillies might land some bullpen help at the trade deadline, but maybe Bowlan keeps his role. Look at his amazing Statcast page below; what else could you want here?

He has a 2.78 ERA, five holds now, and a 30.3% K%. Pair that with a whopping 51.7% groundball percentage, and you have a recipe for an ideal setup man who might actually be able to close as well. Adding almost two ticks to his fastball and one to his slider has helped him tremendously this year.

 

Mason Montgomery, Pittsburgh Pirates

Much has been said of the committee situation in Pittsburgh between Montgomery and Gregory Soto. The Pirates are in a weird spot at 54-52 and in the thick of the playoff race. Are they buyers or sellers?  Maybe both? Hard to say.

This is a timeshare situation, but Montgomery has higher octane and has an eye-popping 36.5% K%. I think there is a world in which the team moves Soto and opens the role for Montgomery. Who knows? Montgomery has a 1.86 ERA, a win, a hold, two saves, and has struck out 19 of 35 batters faced in July.

 

Bradgley Rodriguez, San Diego Padres

If the Padres do the unthinkable and trade Mason Miller for prospects, they may not need to look too far to find their next closer. He has terrific fastball velocity, 94th percentile at 97.9 MPH, but he has an outstanding change-up that he uses most. Look at the small chart below that shows us pitch usage.

We do not see many relief pitchers who use their change-up more than any other pitch; of particular note, look at how often he uses it against left-handed hitters.  In July, he has a 1.86 ERA, a terrific 0.83 WHIP, and a 29% K%. Keep an eye on Rodriguez.

 

Erik Miller, San Francisco Giants

Miller has been one of the only pitchers throwing well in San Francisco and finds himself part of the closer committee here. This bullpen and team have been so bad that there are not many opportunities here for anyone.

However, with Caleb Kilian struggling lately to a 7.11 ERA in July, Miller has been great. In eight July appearances, he has yet to surrender a run and has a sparkling 0.78 WHIP and a 39% K%. It makes sense that he should get some of the opportunities moving forward in a lost season for San Francisco.

Miller grabbed the save on Monday night and could be overtaking Kilian for the top role. Now is the time to act and grab him if he is on your waiver wire.

 

Eddy Yean, Washington Nationals

This might be a speculative pick, but if the Nationals part with Clayton Beeter at the trade deadline, someone will still need to close games in Washington. In a text conversation with a friend earlier today, he thought I made up the name Eddy Yean, suggesting he sounded like a wrestler from the 1980s.

But Yean has looked the part in a small-sample role for the Nationals, showing high velocity on his sinker (97.6 MPH) and a terrific ground-ball rate of 53.8%. Washington is in the playoff mix; what will they do this week at the trade deadline?

Yean could be a high-leverage reliever for a bullpen sorely in need of one. He earned a spot start on Monday night but does not seem stretched out to be a starter.

 

Quick Hits

Baltimore Orioles

What a mess this bullpen is right now. Neither Tyler Wells nor Andrew Kittredge has done anything to separate themselves in the committee. Wells was off on Monday; Kittredge pitched and earned a hold after losing his last two appearances, and journeyman Rico Garcia earned his fifth save. Garcia blew two saves over the weekend. There does not seem to be any clarity here yet.

 

Chicago White Sox 

This team could use some help in the back end, where both Bryan Hudson and Sean Newcomb have recently struggled. Grant Taylor is probably the best bet most nights to get the save chance, but if the Sox are going to stay in the playoff picture, figuring out the bullpen this week is a high priority.

 

Kansas City Royals

As stated above, this looks like a timeshare right now between Alex Lange and Steven Cruz. They have split the last four save opportunities, and each converted their chances. With the trade deadline looming, perhaps Lange becomes a movable piece for the Royals, and Cruz gets the job.

 

Arizona Diamondbacks

Paul Sewald has done an admirable job this season with 24 saves, but his bloated ERA at 4.58 leaves much to be desired from the closer role. A.J. Puk no longer looks like an option with a shoulder issue while he recovers from his elbow surgery. They don't have a ready-made replacement here.

Arizona is 55-52 as of this writing and in the playoff picture. Do they address the bullpen? Do they trade Sewald and think of the future? Touch decisions loom in the desert.

 

We will always try to help you find usable players on your waiver wire or that you might target via trade. If you have questions or want to discuss any of these things, my DMs are always open on Twitter/X @mdrc0508. Happy hunting this week! Always remember to have fun with your fantasy baseball teams.

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More Fantasy Baseball Advice

Fantasy Baseball Closer Breakout Candidates
Hitter Breakouts or Fake Outs? Week 18
Start/Sit Chart: Pitcher Matchups (7/27-8/2)
Start/Sit Chart: Hitter Matchups (7/27-8/2)



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