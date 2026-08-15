RotoBaller's College Football 2026 Pick'em Pool Challenge - CFB Pick'em Contest on ESPN

RotoBaller's ESPN College Football (CFB) Pick'em pool for the 2026 NCAA college football season. Compete for prizes in this free CFB Pick'em league contest.
We are happy to announce the sixth annual RotoBaller ESPN College Football Pick'em contest! I brought this over here when I joined RotoBaller, and it's a great way to match wits with fellow RotoBaller writers and readers!
ESPN College Pick'em highlights 10 games per week. All you have to do is pick the winner of each game! If only it were that easy, right? You must also assign a confidence point "wager" to your pick from 10 points to 1 point. Each week, I will have an article up on the site with my picks and analysis, so you already know what I'm picking.
Since the confidence points add a little twist, we here at RotoBaller will give out a little prize. This game runs from Week 1 to Championship Week. The top three entries with the most points will win free premium access to RotoBaller's Premium VIP football tools for a full year ($450 value)! Do you think you have what it takes to win one of the prizes? Sign up here!Featured Promo: Get any College Football Premium Pass for 50% off and win more using code SUMMER. Exclusive access to our industry-leading DFS Lineup Optimizer, DFS Cheat Sheets and Premium Discord Chat rooms. Go Premium, Win More!
Join The RotoBaller Pick'em Contest Now - It's All Free!
Head to the ESPN College Pick'em page and create an entry to join the RotoBaller Pick'em group. There is no password, and it is a public league. You can get creative with your entry name by clicking on the gear icon next to your name.
Make your picks on the 10 games every week.
Adjust the points for a win, with 10 being the most confident and 1 being the least.
Only one team is allowed per user. The group will be locked when the games start on September 5.
Stay tuned to RotoBaller for my picks and the group standings throughout the season.
ESPN College Football Pick'em Strategy
Slow and steady can win this race, but it doesn't always work out that way. If you like an underdog, chances are that most are going to pick the favorite. ESPN shows the percentage at which each team has been picked globally. You can go against that and try to gain some points by increasing your confidence in that game.
I generally put the games that I expect to be won handily at the top to get the most points. For instance, I have Cincinnati in my top spot right now. 95% of the public is also picking the Bearcats. The 10-point pick is mostly to keep up, not gain points on the opposition.
However, I have a feeling that Cal is good enough to beat UCLA, yet they are only picked at 48%. Even putting a moderate confidence rating on this (I have them at 5 right now) can generate a nice point boost for you since 52% of entries won't gain any points if Cal wins.
Tournament Rules and Prizes
The top three finishers of the RotoBaller ESPN College Football Pick'em Challenge will win a free RotoBaller Premium Pass for football in 2027 ($450 value), which includes access to our college and NFL football premium tools. Premium tools include help with last-minute lineup and DFS decisions in our Discord chat.
It also includes access to our premium college football and NFL lineup optimizer to help with DFS decisions on both FanDuel and DraftKings. Simply sort by slate, and our optimizer will kick out your selected number of lineups in seconds.
Who will be crowned the champ of the RotoBaller Pick'em Challenge?
Outside of the prize we are offering, ESPN is also offering a share of $86,000 to those who play every game type (spread, confidence, standard) for every week of the season.
Cash prizes are also offered for those who score the highest on the ESPN site for each game type.
Make sure you are following our college football content all season, and good luck, RotoBallers! Can anyone dethrone Cliff316?