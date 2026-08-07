Top 25 College Football Coaches Poll Reaction (2026)

Mike's reaction to the first college football poll of the 2026 season. What teams does the Coaches Poll have too high or too low heading into the 2026 college football season?
The first major poll of the 2026 college football season has dropped. That means we are getting closer! We are under three weeks away from Week 0. That's not a bad thing!
The USA Today Coaches Poll ballot is sent randomly to a selection of FBS coaches. The coaches then rank the teams from 1 to 25, with 25 points issued for a No. 1 ranking and one point for 25th. Let's take a look at what the coaches think about the 2026 college football outlook. The point totals for each team are in parentheses. My post-spring rankings are provided for contrast.
First, we'll start with the other teams receiving votes. Louisville 153, Florida 147, TCU 63, Illinois 62, South Carolina 50, Arizona 50, Virginia 40, Vanderbilt 37, Auburn 29, Georgia Tech 26, Boise State 24, Oklahoma State 22, UNLV 17, North Carolina State 13, Florida State 13, Virginia Tech 12, Nebraska 12, Memphis 9, Arizona State 8, James Madison 6, Duke 6, Pittsburgh 4, New Mexico 4, Western Michigan 3, Navy 3, San Diego State 2, Kansas State 1, Jacksonville State 1, Hawaii 1, California 1.
25. Missouri (158)
Post-Spring Ranking: NR
Mississippi transfer Austin Simmons will lead the team this year. Remember him? He started the season in Oxford and threw as many touchdowns as interceptions in the first two games. He got hurt, and Trinidad Chambliss led the Rebels on a great run.
KEPT DRIVING THOSE LEGS 😤💪@MizzouFootball x 📺 @SECNetwork pic.twitter.com/dj769EEdVI
— Southeastern Conference (@SEC) November 29, 2025
Star RB Ahmad Hardy is still there. He might be the best back in the SEC and one of the top three in the country. Caleb Goodie (Cincinnati) and Cayden Lee (Mississippi) are there to help the WR room with Donovan Olugbode.
The Missouri defense will be at least as good as last year. LB Josiah Trotter is gone, but Nick Rodriguez and Santana Banner return.
I see why the coaches have Missouri ranked. Hardy can, and may have to, carry this team. If Simmons struggles again, Matt Zollers is still behind him for Missouri. Zollers was serviceable when Beau Pribula went down last year.
24. Houston (194)
Post-Spring Ranking: 22
I'm a big fan of Houston. We both may be sleeping on the Cougars a bit this year. Conner Weigman was good in his first year as a starter in 2025.
Can’t wait to watch the Houston offense this season.
Conner Weigman 2,705 passing yards & 25 TDs last season
Amare Thomas 966 receiving yards, 12 TD’s, 14.4 YPC
Trent Bray 823 receiving yards, 2TD’s, 12.1 YPC
Makhi Hughes at RB (remember 2023-24?) pic.twitter.com/ILfUjGlqu9
— Garrett Armbrust (@4thandsaturday) July 22, 2026
Former Tulane standout Makhi Hughes takes over the backfield from Dean Connors. Amare Thomas was one of the best receivers in the Big 12 last year. Houston added Oregon State's Trent Walker to give Weigman another reliable target.
Tanner Koziol was a target hog last year, but is off to the NFL. UTSA's Patrick Overmyer should be at least as good as Koziol in this offense.
Houston put a lot of effort into rebuilding the defense, and I love the pieces it added on offense. The coaches see the same thing that I do. Houston could be a problem in the Big 12 this year.
23. Clemson (235)
Post-Spring Ranking: 25
Christopher Vizzina has looked good when he has played in the last two seasons. Dabo Swinney managed to keep him around. He's familiar with the system.
Christopher Vizzina hits Naeem Burroughs over the middle of the field: pic.twitter.com/uUOL64RwD6
— Grayson Mann (@gray_mann21) March 28, 2026
If you look at last year's first-year starters at quarterback who were successful, those who were in the system for at least one year flourished. Bryant Wesco Jr. and T.J. Moore welcome super-freshman Naeem Burroughs to the WR room. If Gideon Davidson can run the ball, Clemson is a good bet to win the ACC.
In true Dabo fashion, only four of the 22 starters weren't on the team last year. One is a true freshman (Burroughs). All three of the others are in the secondary (Corey Myrick from Southern Mississippi, Elliot Washington II from Penn State, and Jerome Carter III from Old Dominion).
22. Iowa (291)
Post-Spring Ranking: NR
I'm not quite as high on Iowa as the coaches are. Some of it is the schedule. However, I see where the coaches are coming from. Star RB Kamari Moulton returns, as does receiver Reece Vander Zee.
TE DJ Vonnahme led the Hawkeyes in receiving last year. QB Jeremy Hecklinski threw only two passes last year, but he completed both. That's quite an achievement for an Iowa QB.
This ranking is justified. The Hawkeyes always play tough defense, run the ball, and win eight games. Then they beat some SEC team in a bowl game. Is that worth the No. 22 ranking? Why not? I'm fine with it.
21. Utah (313)
Post-Spring Ranking: 13
I'm higher on Utah, and part of the reason is that much of the credit for Utah's success went to coach Kyle Whittingham and not the players.
New Utah coach Morgan Scalley kept QB Devon Dampier, RB Wayshawn Parker, and WR Larry Simmons from last year. Not only that, but he brought in WR Kyri Shoels from San Jose State and Utah State's Braden Pegan. This offense will be at least as good as last year.
Scalley even retained hyped backup QB Byrd Ficklin, who will likely see a lot of packages for him in this offense. Nine of the 11 defensive starters played for Utah last year. Whittingham took almost nothing with him to Michigan. Other coaches who moved took as much as possible.
20. SMU (378)
Post-Spring Ranking: 21
Kevin Jennings Cut Ups https://t.co/Mxiz51B2Y4 pic.twitter.com/57MZdUpPmk
— jeremiah🐦⬛ (@NewEraMiah) May 18, 2026
Kevin Jennings, the hometown golden boy, is entering Year 3 as the SMU starter. Cal's Kendrick Raphael was brought in to replace T.J. Harden in the backfield, with Derrick McFall still serving as the backup.
East Carolina's Yannick Smith joins the WR room that still has Yamir Knight. The SMU offense reloaded and should be about as good as last year.
The Ponies recruited more than half of their starting defense from the portal, including the entire defensive line. The defense wasn't a bad unit last year. If they are as improved as it looks like they are, this team should be playing Miami in Charlotte in early December.
19. Washington (406)
Post-Spring Ranking: NR
I didn't have Washington ranked. It has everything to do with chemistry and nothing to do with talent. Demond Williams Jr. returned to the Huskies after a brief dip in the portal pool that was nearly a disaster for everyone involved.
Washington lost both Adam Mohammed (Cal) and Jonah Coleman (NFL) from the backfield. Oregon transfer Jayden Limar and Troy transfer Trey Cooley will occupy the backfield this year.
Dezmen Roebuck and Rashid Williams return as receivers, with Kennesaw transfer Christian Moss taking the place of the departed Raiden Vines-Bright. Only three of the 22 starters came from the portal, with two true freshmen expected to start (T Kodi Greene and DT Derek Colman-Brusa).
This team isn't significantly better than the team that finished 9-4 last year. Add to that the possible disconnect between Williams and his teammates after the portal debacle, and it's not hard to see Washington finishing unranked again.
18. Tennessee (428)
Post-Spring Ranking: NR
Tennessee is No. 18 in the Coaches Poll for the second straight year. I have it unranked, which may be an oversight. Redshirt freshman George MacIntyre is expected to start at QB, but his leash will be short with the highly touted Faizon Brandon breathing down his neck.
RB DeSean Bishop returns, along with WRs Mike Matthews and Braylon Staley. Those two combined for 1,650 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns in 2025.
The offense will likely be fine. We've seen enough from Josh Heupel as a coach to know that he can get the most out of this offense. As with 2025, the defense is a bit of a question mark. LB Arion Carter will anchor a defense that features six transfers as starters.
17. Penn State (463)
Post-Spring Ranking: 15
Matt Campbell did more with less at Toledo and Iowa State. What will he do when he gets more? Campbell brought the entire Iowa State offense with him to Happy Valley.
New Penn State QB Rocco Becht / 6'1" 210 #WeAre pic.twitter.com/9Cnbj4onkO
— Dylan Dawson (@PSU_Dylan) January 5, 2026
QB Rocco Becht won 25 games at Iowa State. 1,000-yard rusher Carson Hansen, WR Chase Sowell, WR Brett Eskildsen, and TE Ben Brahmer all started for Iowa State last year. The only thing missing is Abu Sama III, who left for Wisconsin.
In all, 24 former Cyclones landed with Campbell in his new spot. This is basically the Iowa State offense with a Penn State defense. Add that to the gift of a schedule, and Penn State is too low here. This is likely a CFP team.
16. Michigan (719)
Post-Spring Ranking: 19
There is a massive gap in votes between the 17th and 16th slots. Michigan returns QB Bryce Underwood and RB Jordan Marshall to the offense. Utah transfer JJ Buchanan and Texas transfer Jaime Ffrench bolster the WR group. The defense, once again, will be solid.
The coaches (and me) aren't buying the whole Kyle Whittingham will turn this team into an instant contender narrative. The schedule is tough.
The program needed a cleansing, which it got with the (allegedly) pure Whittingham. It's a needed move, but Michigan isn't back into the upper echelon of the Big Ten (18) yet.
15. BYU (781)
Post-Spring Ranking: 8
BYU only has four starters who were not with the team last year. The 2025 team finished 11th in the final AP Poll. Oregon's Kyler Kasper was brought in to replace Parker Kingston, but the rest of the offense remains intact, and RB Sione Moa is finally healthy again.
We have every reason to believe that the last two years weren't a fluke. BYU feels too low here. Kalani Sitake can coach, and this team is full of his players and influence.
14. USC (838)
Post-Spring Ranking: 18
QB Jayden Maiava, RBs King Miller and Waymond Jordan, and all five starters on the offensive line return. I see why the coaches have USC ranked higher than I do.
One thing that is being ignored is the complete disaster that this defense was last year. It improved after the firing of Alex Grinch, but not enough for me to believe it is suddenly a contender in the Big Ten (18).
The top three of this conference are firmly entrenched. If anyone encroaches on them this year, it will be Penn State with that schedule, not the Trojans.
13. LSU (951)
Post-Spring Ranking: 17
The hype began as soon as Lane Kiffin bolted Oxford for Red Stick in the middle of Mississippi's playoff chase. It hasn't settled down. I tried not to get caught up in the hype, but LSU did a lot with the $40 million it gave Kiffin to improve the roster.
Arizona State transfer Sam Leavitt, who led the Sun Devils to the CFP in 2024, will command the team. Kiffin brought Winston Watkins Jr. with him from Oxford and spent for Hawaii's Jackson Harris and Kansas State's Jayce Brown.
Wisconsin's Dilin Jones joins a suddenly crowded backfield with holdovers Harlem Berry and Caden Durham. On paper, this offense is as good as any in the SEC. The defense looks at least as good as last year. Will the team all come together, or will this turn into 2024 Florida State?
12. Texas Tech (1,034)
Post-Spring Ranking: 9
The Brendan Sorsby saga has soured all of the national media on Tech. It did for the coaches a little as well. However, the coaches realize that Will Hammond isn't much of a step down (if any) from Sorsby.
With Brendan Sorsby’s departure, Will Hammond is now the likely starting QB for Texas Tech this fall 🌵
Hammond was a 4🌟 recruit in the class of 2024 and is heading into his junior season.
He accounted for 1,499 total yards and 16 total TDs the past two years backing up Behren… pic.twitter.com/eMcn0g6kao
— CFB Kings (@CFBKings) June 16, 2026
Hammond has been cleared to start Week 1. RBs Cameron Dickey and J'Koby Williams were a terrific pairing last year. Both return, along with WRs Coy Eakin and Micah Hudson. Pitt's Kenny Johnson will fit right into the WR room.
Joey McGuire has built a solid defense in Lubbock that only got better through the portal. Tech revamped the entire DL with Trey White (San Diego State), Bryce Butler (Washington), Mateen Ibirogba (Wake Forest), and Adam Trick (Miami-Ohio).
Those four combined for 19.5 sacks last season. 12 honestly feels a little low if Hammond isn't feeling any adverse effects from his ACL tear.
11. Alabama (1,050)
Post-Spring Ranking: 16
Alabama depth charts still list Austin Mack as the starter, but I still think Keelon Russell will start or at least steal snaps. The WR room of Ryan Coleman-Williams and Lotzeir Brooks may be the best 1-2 punch in college.
However, Alabama did nothing to address the issues running the ball. Daniel Hill and Kevin Riley are solid, but neither looks like a star. Maybe AK Dear is? He was a top-5 back in the 2025 class.
The defense is mostly intact. The questions at QB and the lack of an impact RB in the portal had me ranking Alabama lower.
The coaches don't agree. On paper, this roster is loaded if either QB is successful. In reality, this team won't be much (if any) better than last year without a strong running game and Coleman-Williams returning to his 2024 form.
Alabama WR Ryan Coleman-Williams is being slept on among the national media. Yes, he had a contensious 2025 season, but I still believe.
Few receivers in the league have the short-area quickness and burst that RCW does. He doesn't get the ball here, but it shows his potential. pic.twitter.com/RF8m6O0t3J
— Drew Collings (@DrewMCollings) August 2, 2026
10. Mississippi (1,096)
Post-Spring Ranking: 10
What Pete Golding managed to hold onto in Oxford isn't talked about enough. QB Trinidad Chambliss, RB Kewan Lacy, and WR Deuce Alexander all stayed despite Lane Kiffin leaving. So did underrated TE Luke Hasz.
Ole Miss brought in the dynamic duo of Johntay Cook II and Darrell Gill Jr. from Syracuse. Don't laugh. Both had strong numbers before Steve Angeli got hurt last year. I'm high on the offense.
Seven new starters will join the defense, anchored by Will Echoles. There's nothing to suggest that this team won't be as good as the 2025 version. Golding coached this team to a win in the CFP and nearly took down the Miami team that went on to play for the title.
9. Oklahoma (1,104)
Post-Spring Ranking: 7
I was on an island last year thinking Oklahoma would return to prominence. It did, but not for the reasons I listed. Jaydn Ott was a non-factor, and John Mateer was hurt for the last two months of the season.
John Mateer rebuilt his throwing motion this offseason after the thumb injury affected his mechanics.
This is what it looks like now.
More from the OU QB: https://t.co/rhyimQRLCb https://t.co/zCe8IhPlRh pic.twitter.com/ZshIASppJk
— Wilson Alexander (@walexander) June 29, 2026
The defense carried the team and is poised to do the same this year. The only major losses from 2025 are LB Robert Spears-Jennings and DL Kendal Daniels. All 11 defensive starters played significant snaps last year.
Overall, the Oklahoma defense might be the best in the country. It's a good feeling to have the defense back. What about the offense? Mateer has looked great in the offseason and in spring drills. The RB room of Xavier Robinson and Tory Blaylock is back.
Oklahoma added Trell Harris from Virginia and Parker Livingstone from Texas to star receiver Isaiah Sategna III. This team made the CFP last year and looks even better this year.
8. Texas A&M (1,174)
Post-Spring Ranking: 12
The Aggies coasted through the regular season last year, not facing a ranked team in the conference until Texas on the final weekend. That won't be the case this year.
However, the coaches are still high on this team. With QB Marcel Reed and RB Rueben Owens II returning, you can't blame them. Miami's Isaiah Horton joins the already loaded WR room of Mario Craver and Ashton Bethel-Roman. This offense has endless potential.
The defense could be the problem. It was exposed by Notre Dame and Arkansas last year. The defense didn't improve much through the portal. Perhaps the staff was happy with the defensive performance against Texas (27 points) and Miami (10 points) to close the season.
Whatever the case, the Aggies have road games against LSU, Alabama, Oklahoma, Missouri, and South Carolina this year before playing at home against Texas on Black Friday. Good luck finishing eighth!
7. Miami (FL) (1,409)
Post-Spring Ranking: 5
Much like the coaches, I'm buying into Miami again. Darian Mensah was stolen from Duke to replace Carson Beck, and he is likely a better fit. Mensah also brought his favorite receiver (Cooper Barkate) to Coral Gables.
RBs Mark Fletcher Jr. and CharMar Brown return to the backfield. WR Malachi Toney was a star as a freshman last year. Now, he has Barkate and South Carolina transfer Vandrevius Jacobs with him.
Mensah was second in FBS in passing yards (3,973) last year and has a lot more weapons around him. This Miami team is better than the 2025 version. The coaches aren't ranking it as such.
6. Indiana (1,522)
Post-Spring Ranking: 6
This is a sign that Indiana has arrived. Or maybe just a sign that Curt Cignetti is well-respected by his peers. This team lost a lot from last year. It's not just Heisman winner Fernando Mendoza (and his little brother).
RBs Kaelon Black and Roman Hemby are gone. So are receivers Omar Cooper Jr. and Elijah Sarratt. The offense rebuilt around playoff hero Charlie Becker. TCU transfer Josh Hoover (and his 13 interceptions) takes over the offense.
Boston College transfer Turbo Richard will pair with incumbent Khobie Martin in the backfield. Michigan State's Nick Marsh and Tulane's Shazz Preston will join the WR room.
Most of the Indiana defense played on this team last year, but the losses of Devan Boykin, D'Angelo Ponds, and Aiden Fisher are significant. Indiana did get Stephen Daley back for one more year and added Kansas State disruptor Chiddi Obiazor. The Hoosiers reloaded and still look like a force to be reckoned with in 2026.
5. Notre Dame (1,524)
Post-Spring Ranking: 11
The Irish are fifth in the Coaches Poll heading into the season for the second consecutive year. This team didn't have a good win after losing to both good teams and was ultimately snubbed from the CFP.
I view the losses of Jeremiyah Love and Jadarian Price as a bigger deal than the coaches do. CJ Carr is the Heisman favorite already in Year 2 as the starter. Ohio State's Mylan Graham and Quincy Porter join Jaden Greathouse in what could be an underrated WR room.
TOUCHDOWN IRISH ☘️
Aneyas Williams takes it 3️⃣0️⃣ yards to the house ON HIS BIRTHDAY 💚#GoIrish☘️ pic.twitter.com/wPxCXyOlnO
— Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) November 22, 2025
Notre Dame's success likely hinges on whether Aneyas Williams can retain his effectiveness with a full workload. He was great last year behind Love and Price. The defense got even stronger with Colorado's DJ McKinney joining the secondary.
I see the upside with Notre Dame, but I also don't see it finishing with less than two losses. There's the disconnect between the coaches and me.
4. Texas (1,544)
Post-Spring Ranking: 2
The coaches finally ranked Georgia ahead of Texas in the preseason, and I get it. Texas can't beat Georgia.
The Longhorns got the prize of the portal in Auburn WR Cam Coleman. Add him to Emmett Mosley V and Ryan Wingo, and you have a formidable trio of receivers for golden boy Arch Manning to throw to.
North Carolina State's Hollywood Smothers and Arizona State's Raleek Brown are an improvement over the departed Quintrevion Wisner and CJ Baxter in the backfield. The Texas offense is once again loaded. Can the defense hold up? If so, Texas is a title contender.
Having to play both Oklahoma and Georgia (not to mention Ohio State) is a bear. Texas could lose those three games and still make the CFP. Strangely enough, I'm ok with that.
3. Georgia (1,591)
Post-Spring Ranking: 4
Gunner Stockton was plenty good enough in 2025. RBs Nate Frazier and Chauncey Bowens return, as does WR London Humphreys.
Gunner Stockton became the first QB to go 12 for 12 in a quarter against a top 5 opponent since Aaron Rodger’s did it at cal.
Gunner did this in the regular season vs Ole Miss in the 4th quarter. #GoDawgs pic.twitter.com/ofmLUpmIlx
— Top Tier Georgia (@TopTierUGA) May 12, 2026
There isn't a hole in this Georgia team, even if it doesn't have the star power of Ohio State, Texas, or Oregon. That doesn't mean it is a worse team, either.
2. Oregon (1,637)
Post-Spring Ranking: 3
Everyone is crowning Oregon as a great team, but at some point it has to earn it. The talent is there.
QB Dante Moore was excellent in his first year as a starter. UAB transfer Iverson Hooks joins an already loaded WR room of Dakorien Moore and Jeremiah McClellan. RBs Jordon Davison and Dierre Hill Jr. return as well.
The offense is once again impressive and has the best bench in college with WR Evan Stewart and Nebraska QB transfer Dylan Raiola on the bench. The defense was really good last year and may be even better this year. Is this the year Oregon proves the hype is real?
1. Ohio State (1,741)
Post-Spring Ranking: 1
Ohio State got 38 first-place votes, which was 24 more than the next closest (Indiana). Who can argue? Julian Sayin was better than many thought. RB Bo Jackson took the starting job and never looked back.
WR Jeremiah Smith is the best receiver in college. He's flanked by senior Brandon Inniss and incoming freshman Chris Henry Jr., who some believe is as good as Smith. Ohio State looks like the most complete team heading into 2026 and is ranked accordingly.
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