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Will Josh Jacobs Play in Week 1 or in 2026? Fantasy Football Outlook and Suspension Update

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Josh Jacobs - Fantasy Football Rankings, NFL DFS Picks

Will Josh Jacobs play in Week 1, or play at all in 2026 for the Packers? Andy's latest Josh Jacobs fantasy football outlook and update for Week 1.

In This Article hide
Will Josh Jacobs Play In 2026?
Will Josh Jacobs Play In Week 1?
Josh Jacobs Fantasy Football Outlook
Who Should I Draft Tool
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Draft
More Fantasy Football Analysis

Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs has been at the center of much of the fantasy football discussion over the past several weeks.

Not only is the veteran running back battling a groin injury, but he is also dealing with a looming suspension.

Will Jacobs play in Week 1? Will he miss extended time this season? Let's dive in!

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Will Josh Jacobs Play In 2026?

While it appeared Jacobs would not face a major suspension, recent developments have opened the door to a lengthy absence. Earlier on Sunday, the running back was placed on the Commissioner's Exempt List, which will prevent him from practicing or playing with the Packers for the foreseeable future.

While the league did not provide a clear timetable, this transaction will prevent him from playing for the time being.

Earlier in the week, Jacobs was officially charged with two misdemeanors stemming from his May arrest and is not scheduled to appear in court until November 17. As a result, there is a possibility the 28-year-old is kept on the Commissioner's Exempt List until his court date, which could potentially sideline him for the remainder of the season or at least the majority of the 2026 season.

 

Will Josh Jacobs Play In Week 1?

While a full-season suspension is not official, it appears all but certain Jacobs will not suit up in Week 1. Given that the running back was placed on the Commissioner's Exempt List earlier on Sunday, Jacobs will face an uphill battle to be cleared to suit up in Week 1. Even though he has not been officially ruled out, fantasy managers rostering Jacobs should prepare to not have him in their starting lineup.

Fantasy managers should continue to monitor the latest updates, but this recent news suggests that the running back will be sidelined, which paves the way for MarShawn Lloyd to begin the season as Green Bay's primary running back when they begin their 2026 campaign against the Minnesota Vikings.

 

Josh Jacobs Fantasy Football Outlook

Jacobs entered the draft season as a low-end RB1, as he was positioned to operate as Green Bay's bell cow for another season. In 2025, Jacobs appeared in 15 games for the Packers and rushed for 13 touchdowns while totaling 929 yards. In 2024, Jacobs was even more productive in his debut season with the franchise, scoring 15 touchdowns with 1,329 yards.

However, with a potentially lengthy suspension looming, managers should aim to avoid Jacobs in all drafts. While his ADP will likely plummet over the next few days, there is an outcome in which he misses the entire season, which makes him a high-risk pick no matter the cost.

As a result, Lloyd has seen his fantasy value soar. Lloyd has battled injuries throughout his young NFL career, but he has reported to training camp healthy and been projected as the clear RB2 behind Jacobs. He has appeared in just one NFL game (over two seasons) and totaled a mere 15 yards on six carries. However, with USC, Lloyd flashed high-end upside, posting an elite 7.1 YPC in his final season.

Additionally, the Packers acquired Kaleb Johnson from the Steelers, further suggesting they are expecting Jacobs to be unavailable for a period of time. Johnson spent most of his rookie season on special teams but should emerge as the "new" backup option to Lloyd.

Managers should view Lloyd as the primary target in this backup while Johnson has put himself on the radar in deeper 14+ team leagues. Jacobs is best avoided in all drafts for the time being, given the risk that he is kept on the sidelines for the entire season.

Even though Lloyd holds an ADP of 126.9 on Yahoo, managers should feel comfortable drafting him much earlier given his path to a three-down role. In Week 1, Lloyd could carry high-end RB2 upside.

 

Who Should I Draft Tool

Not sure whether to draft Josh Jacobs? Use the Who Should I Draft tool:

Who Should I Draft?

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Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Draft? button to see who the recommended draft picks are based on fantasy football rankings, projections and more.

Improvements For Who Should I Draft? You may have noticed, our Who Should I Draft? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your 2026 fantasy football drafts. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats and projections, ADPs, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their preseason fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research, and update it constantly throughout the preseason. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players that are ranked.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do, is to select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Draft Searches. Curious to see some tough draft decisions for 2026? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Draft? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Draft

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Draft tool for 2026 drafts for Josh Jacobs, MarShawn Lloyd, Jordan Love, Kaleb Johnson, Christian Watson, Jayden Reed, Matthew Golden, Tucker Kraft compared to others:

Josh Jacobs
vs
Garrett Wilson
Josh Jacobs
vs
Josh Allen
Josh Jacobs
vs
Rashee Rice
Josh Jacobs
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Josh Jacobs
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Josh Jacobs
vs
Bijan Robinson
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Terrance Ferguson
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Houston Texans
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Dalton Schultz
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Jalen Nailor
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Bijan Robinson
Jordan Love
vs
Kyle Monangai
Jordan Love
vs
Romeo Doubs
Jordan Love
vs
Kyler Murray
Jordan Love
vs
Rachaad White
Jordan Love
vs
Josh Allen
Jordan Love
vs
Lamar Jackson
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Jordan Whittington
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Ty Johnson
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Darius Cooper
Kaleb Johnson
vs
LeQuint Allen Jr.
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Bijan Robinson
Christian Watson
vs
Jadarian Price
Christian Watson
vs
Jalen Hurts
Christian Watson
vs
Cam Skattebo
Christian Watson
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Christian Watson
vs
Puka Nacua
Christian Watson
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Jayden Reed
vs
Justin Herbert
Jayden Reed
vs
Caleb Williams
Jayden Reed
vs
Tucker Kraft
Jayden Reed
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Jayden Reed
vs
Puka Nacua
Jayden Reed
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Matthew Golden
vs
Baker Mayfield
Matthew Golden
vs
KC Concepcion
Matthew Golden
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Matthew Golden
vs
George Kittle
Matthew Golden
vs
Puka Nacua
Matthew Golden
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Tucker Kraft
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Tucker Kraft
vs
Justin Herbert
Tucker Kraft
vs
Rico Dowdle
Tucker Kraft
vs
Jayden Reed
Tucker Kraft
vs
Brock Bowers
Tucker Kraft
vs
Trey McBride

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