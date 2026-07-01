July 1, 2026

Eric Cross' updated top 200 dynasty fantasy baseball rankings, updated for June 2026. His top MLB players to target in dynasty leagues for 2026 and beyond.

Another month has flown by, and what a month it's been. The month of June has had several notable breakouts, which have shaken up rankings a bit.

We have also seen a handful of "older" players continue to struggle and fall down rankings. We have a few new additions to the top 10 and a few new top-25 players as well.

Below, you'll find my top 200 Dynasty Rankings for June 2026, with notes on notable risers or fallers in my June update. Check out my Patreon for my full top-500 Dynasty Rankings, plus plenty of additional content.

the regular price with discount code, for a limited time. Exclusive access to our Team Sync platform , DFS cheat sheets, Lineup Optimizers, betting/prop picks, and exclusive content from Nick Mariano and Eric Cross! GAIN ACCESS NOW

What Factors Into My Fantasy Baseball Dynasty Rankings

Many elements go into dynasty rankings, but I primarily weigh the following:

Current/Recent Performance

Expected future short-term performance (Next 2-3 years)

Expected future long-term performance

Profile/metrics analysis

Durability

Team Context (it matters a little bit)

Top 200 Fantasy Baseball Dynasty Rankings

Updated: June 2026. For the full Top 500, along with additional rankings, analysis, and more, check out Eric's Toolshed Fantasy Patreon.

Dynasty Fantasy Baseball Rankings Notes

Pete Crow-Armstrong, Chicago Cubs

Entering the 2026 season, Pete Crow-Armstrong was one of the more polarizing top-50 players around. The overall numbers last season were great, but a disappointing second half of the season put a damper on the overall numbers and caused many to wonder how legitimate his performance was. It also didn't help when Crow-Armstrong opened this season by slashing .224/.314/.362 through his first 58 games.

Pete Crow-Armstrong launches his 10th home run of June! pic.twitter.com/pkxQcA3eEl — MLB (@MLB) June 23, 2026

But starting with a four-hit game on May 29, everything turned around. In his last 27 games, Crow-Armstrong has slashed a ridiculous .400/.481/.791 with 21 runs scored, 19 extra-base hits, 11 home runs, 21 RBI, and eight steals. He's even walked 16 times during this span, equating to a 12.4% walk rate. That's a mark that PCA hasn't even sniffed in the Majors until this point.

Everything is trending in a positive direction for Crow-Armstrong right now. Not only has he improved his walk rate from 4.5% to 10.3% and his hard-hit rate from 41.6% to 50.7%, but he's also trimmed his chase rate from 41.7% to 36.9%.

Hitting the ball harder and showing more patience have been huge for Crow-Armstrong this season and have unlocked another level for him offensively. These improvements give me optimism that this rankings jump won't be a temporary one.

Braxton Ashcraft, Pittsburgh Pirates

While his last outing on Monday yielded five earned runs in six innings, I've been really impressed with how Braxton Ashcraft has looked this season. Even with the last outing not being great, Ashcraft still has an impressive 3.33 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 5.5% walk rate, and a 27.6% strikeout rate across 17 starts this season. He's one of just 10 pitchers (min 50 IP) to have a walk rate below 6%, a strikeout rate above 25%, and a WHIP under 1.10 this season.

When you pop the hood, you'll find more areas to be excited about. Ashcraft ranks in the top 4% of pitchers with his 37.4% whiff rate and has also generated an above-average groundball rate (46%) while only allowing opposing hitters to barrel up the ball at a 5.9% clip.

There's a lot to like here with Ashcraft, and including him in my top 100 this month felt appropriate. At this point, he's squarely in the Top-25 starting pitcher discussion for both redraft and dynasty leagues.

Dillon Dingler, Detroit Tigers

There was a lot of talk coming into the season about how the catcher position was loaded and more talented than it had been in quite some time. But even with all the talent and depth at this position, Dillon Dingler has managed to skyrocket up the rankings, now ranking #100 overall and #5 at the catcher position. When you look at his stats and metrics, it's easy to see why.

Dillon Dingler clubs his 7th home run of June 💪 pic.twitter.com/SVKDI62GWD — MLB (@MLB) June 21, 2026

In 324 plate appearances this season, Dingler has slashed .262/.326/.528 with 19 home runs, 59 RBI, and 44 runs scored. Among catchers, Dingler ranks second (tied) in home runs, fifth in runs scored, first in RBI, second in SLG, second in ISO, and is tied with Ivan Herrera for first in wRC+ at 133. And once you add in his defensive prowess, Dingler ranks first in fWAR by a mile.

I'm a believer in this breakout. Dingler's .294 xBA and .548 xSLG rank in the Top 6% of all Major League hitters this season, and he's well above-average in AVG EV (90.5 mph), hard-hit rate (48.9%), and barrel rate (12.6%). Add in an 88.3% zone contact rate and 78% contact rate, and you have an offensive profile that screams this breakout is legit.

Bryce Miller, Seattle Mariners

After a rough 2025 season depleted most of the hype that Bryce Miller built in 2024, he's roared back with a vengeance this season. In his eight outings since making his season debut on May 13, Bryce Miller has dominated to the tune of a 1.97 ERA, 0.72 WHIP, 3.1% walk rate, and a 33.1% strikeout rate in 45.2 innings.

Among the 73 qualified pitchers since May 13, Miller ranks seventh in ERA, third in WHIP, seventh in BAA, third (lowest) in walk rate, third in strikeout rate, second in K-BB rate, and third (tied) in xFIP.

Bryce Miller, K'ing the Side in the 2nd. 5 Consecutive Strikeouts. pic.twitter.com/wouGRhqKJg — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) June 25, 2026

As you can probably tell from my ranking of him, I'm buying what Miller is selling right now. Not only are the surface stats sexy, but the underlying metrics are as well. Miller ranks in the top 6% of pitchers in xERA, xBA, AVG EV allowed, chase rate, strikeout rate, walk rate, and hard-hit rate allowed.

Out of his seven offerings, five of them have a whiff rate above 30%. Miller is also throwing nearly two full ticks harder than he was in 2025 and is up 1.3 mph from his breakout 2024 season.

Austin Riley, Atlanta Braves

It looks weird to have Austin Riley ranked outside of the top 150, but at this point, it's warranted. This one feared slugger simply hasn't been the same hitter over the last three seasons, and has sunk to new lows this season. After having two underwhelming (but not bad) seasons in 2024 and 2025, Riley has dropped to a disappointing .209/.289/.338 slash line this season with only eight home runs in 332 plate appearances.

While Riley still boasts above-average quality of contact metrics in general, his 9.9% barrel rate, 90.9 mph AVG EV, and 44.3% hard-hit rate are all down considerably from where they were for the last several seasons. Riley is also chasing and whiffing more frequently, currently sitting with a 32.7% chase rate and 32.5% whiff rate. I'm not closing the book on Riley as a solid corner infielder for fantasy, but he doesn't warrant a top-100 ranking anymore.

If you enjoyed these rankings and want to see the full Top 500, along with additional rankings, analysis, and more, check out Eric's Toolshed Fantasy Patreon.

LIKE ROTOBALLER? See RotoBaller at the top of Google CLICK HERE, ENTER ROTOBALLER.COM, THEN CHECK THE BOX More Fantasy Baseball Advice MLB Bullpen Depth Charts: Closers and Saves Mid-Week Waiver Wire Rankings: Top Pickups Buy-Low Candidates: Unlucky Star Players Top 101 Pitchers: Rest-Of-Season Rankings

Download Our Free News & Alerts Mobile App