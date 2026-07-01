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Top 200 Fantasy Baseball Dynasty Rankings - Eric Cross' June 2026 Update

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Juan Soto - Fantasy Baseball Rankings, MLB Injury News, DFS Lineup Picks

Eric Cross' updated top 200 dynasty fantasy baseball rankings, updated for June 2026. His top MLB players to target in dynasty leagues for 2026 and beyond.

In This Article hide
What Factors Into My Fantasy Baseball Dynasty Rankings
Top 200 Fantasy Baseball Dynasty Rankings
Dynasty Fantasy Baseball Rankings Notes
More Fantasy Baseball Advice

Another month has flown by, and what a month it's been. The month of June has had several notable breakouts, which have shaken up rankings a bit.

We have also seen a handful of "older" players continue to struggle and fall down rankings. We have a few new additions to the top 10 and a few new top-25 players as well.

Below, you'll find my top 200 Dynasty Rankings for June 2026, with notes on notable risers or fallers in my June update. Check out my Patreon for my full top-500 Dynasty Rankings, plus plenty of additional content.

Featured Promo: Save 50% the regular price with discount code SUMMER, for a limited time. Exclusive access to our Team Sync platform, DFS cheat sheets, Lineup Optimizers, betting/prop picks, and exclusive content from Nick Mariano and Eric Cross! GAIN ACCESS NOW

 

What Factors Into My Fantasy Baseball Dynasty Rankings

Many elements go into dynasty rankings, but I primarily weigh the following:

  • Current/Recent Performance
  • Expected future short-term performance (Next 2-3 years)
  • Expected future long-term performance
  • Profile/metrics analysis
  • Durability
  • Team Context (it matters a little bit)

 

Top 200 Fantasy Baseball Dynasty Rankings

Updated: June 2026. For the full Top 500, along with additional rankings, analysis, and more, check out Eric's Toolshed Fantasy Patreon.

Rank Player Pos. Team Age Previous
1 Bobby Witt Jr. SS KCR 26.06 1
2 Shohei Ohtani UT/SP LAD 32.01 2
3 Juan Soto OF NYM 27.70 3
4 Corbin Carroll OF ARI 25.87 4
5 Elly De La Cruz SS CIN 24.48 5
6 James Wood OF WAS 23.80 14
7 Nick Kurtz 1B ATH 23.32 12
8 Junior Caminero 3B TBR 23.00 13
9 Konnor Griffin SS PIT 20.19 11
10 Jackson Chourio OF MIL 22.32 21
11 Paul Skenes SP PIT 24.10 6
12 Yordan Alvarez OF HOU 29.02 15
13 Julio Rodriguez OF SEA 25.52 7
14 Jacob Misiorowski SP MIL 24.25 19
15 Tarik Skubal SP DET 29.62 8
16 Ronald Acuna Jr. OF ATL 28.55 10
17 Fernando Tatis Jr. 2B/OF SDP 27.51 17
18 Kevin McGonigle 3B/SS DET 21.88 16
19 Aaron Judge OF NYY 34.20 9
20 Ben Rice 1B NYY 27.37 18
21 Pete Crow-Armstrong OF CHC 24.28 61
22 CJ Abrams SS WAS 25.75 24
23 Chase Burns SP CIN 23.47 28
24 Jordan Walker OF STL 24.12 25
25 Cam Schlittler SP NYY 25.41 35
26 Brice Turang 2B MIL 26.62 29
27 Cristopher Sanchez SP PHI 29.56 20
28 Yoshinobu Yamamoto SP LAD 27.88 32
29 Sal Stewart 1B/3B CIN 22.58 38
30 Garrett Crochet SP BOS 27.04 31
31 JJ Wetherholt 2B STL 23.82 34
32 Roman Anthony OF BOS 22.14 30
33 Miguel Vargas 1B/3B CHW 26.63 47
34 Kyle Tucker OF LAD 29.47 27
35 Gunnar Henderson SS BAL 25.02 23
36 Jose Ramirez 3B CLE 33.80 22
37 Vladimir Guerrero Jr. 1B TOR 27.31 26
38 Drake Baldwin C ATL 25.27 37
39 Jazz Chisholm Jr. 2B/3B NYY 28.42 39
40 Bryan Woo SP SEA 26.43 41
41 Kyle Schwarber UT PHI 33.34 42
42 Francisco Lindor SS NYM 32.64 36
43 Nolan McLean SP NYM 24.95 43
44 Jesus Made SS MIL 19.16 44
45 Logan Gilbert SP SEA 29.17 48
46 Matt Olson 1B ATL 32.27 55
47 Ketel Marte 2B ARI 32.73 33
48 Hunter Brown SP HOU 27.85 45
49 Pete Alonso 1B BAL 31.58 40
50 Shea Langeliers C ATH 28.63 46
51 Joe Ryan SP MIN 30.08 56
52 Oneil Cruz OF PIT 27.75 57
53 Travis Bazzana 2B CLE 23.85 70
54 Bryce Eldridge 1B SFG 21.70 111
55 Samuel Basallo C BAL 21.89 59
56 Andy Pages OF LAD 25.57 68
57 Hunter Greene SP CIN 26.92 60
58 Wyatt Langford OF TEX 24.64 51
59 Riley Greene OF DET 25.77 54
60 Bryce Harper 1B PHI 33.72 62
61 Dylan Cease SP TOR 30.52 76
62 Eury Perez SP MIA 23.22 67
63 Mason Miller RP SDP 27.87 71
64 Josue De Paula OF LAD 21.11 75
65 Cole Ragans SP KCR 28.56 50
66 Michael Harris II OF ATL 25.33 77
67 Kade Anderson SP SEA 21.99 89
68 Leo De Vries SS ATH 19.73 53
69 Randy Arozarena OF SEA 31.35 64
70 Max Fried SP NYY 32.47 58
71 Maikel Garcia 3B KCR 26.34 52
72 Cody Bellinger OF NYY 30.98 65
73 Zach Neto SS LAA 25.42 49
74 Max Clark OF DET 21.53 83
75 Logan Webb SP SFG 29.63 84
76 Munetaka Murakami 1B CHW #N/A 88
77 Byron Buxton OF MIN 32.55 96
78 Spencer Schwellenbach SP ATL 26.10 78
79 Jesus Luzardo SP PHI 28.76 79
80 George Kirby SP SEA 28.42 72
81 Jeremy Pena SS HOU 28.79 100
82 Tyler Soderstrom OF ATH 24.61 102
83 Rafael Devers 1B SFG 29.70 85
84 Kyle Bradish SP BAL 29.81 95
85 Josh Naylor 1B SEA 29.04 73
86 Payton Tolle SP BOS 23.67 101
87 Jac Caglianone OF KCR 23.40 135
88 Otto Lopez SS MIA 27.76 114
89 Chase DeLauter OF CLE 24.74 81
90 Braxton Ashcraft SP PIT 26.75 229
91 Brent Rooker OF ATH 31.68 66
92 Hunter Goodman C COL 26.74 128
93 Freddy Peralta SP NYM 30.09 74
94 Jackson Merrill OF SDP 23.21 92
95 Alec Burleson 1B/OF STL 27.61 134
96 Gavin Williams SP CLE 26.95 87
97 Sam Antonacci OF/2B CHW 23.41 164
98 Trey Yesavage SP TOR 22.94 69
99 Eli Willits SS WAS 18.57 305
100 Dillon Dingler C DET 27.80 350
101 Mike Sirota OF LAD 23.05 108
102 Jonathan Aranda 1B TBR 28.12 116
103 Corey Seager SS TEX 32.19 98
104 William Contreras C MIL 28.53 91
105 Ozzie Albies 2B ATL 29.49 120
106 Tyler Glasnow SP LAD 32.87 109
107 Michael Busch 1B CHC 28.65 94
108 Seiya Suzuki OF CHC 31.88 104
109 Framber Valdez SP DET 32.63 110
110 Cal Raleigh C SEA 29.61 63
111 Colson Montgomery 3B/SS CHW 24.35 142
112 Bryce Miller SP SEA 27.87 239
113 Seth Hernandez SP PIT 20.02 115
114 Ceddanne Rafaela OF BOS 25.79 132
115 Jackson Holliday 2B BAL 22.58 103
116 Ivan Herrera C STL 26.09 106
117 Walker Jenkins OF MIN 21.37 117
118 Manny Machado 3B SDP 34.00 86
119 Carson Benge OF NYM 23.45 163
120 Edward Florentino OF PIT 19.64 82
121 Bo Bichette 3B/SS NYM 28.34 144
122 Kyle Stowers OF MIA 28.51 118
123 Parker Messick SP CLE 25.69 137
124 Colt Emerson SS/3B SEA 20.96 126
125 Kyle Harrison SP MIL 24.90 147
126 Zyhir Hope OF LAD 21.45 121
127 Ryan Waldschmidt OF ARI 23.74 130
128 Mookie Betts SS LAD 33.75 90
129 Bubba Chandler SP PIT 23.81 146
130 Rainiel Rodriguez C STL 19.50 139
131 Vinnie Pasquantino 1B KCR 28.74 122
132 Trea Turner SS PHI 33.02 80
133 Yandy Diaz 1B TBR 34.92 143
134 Connelly Early SP BOS 24.25 131
135 Kazuma Okamoto 3B TOR 29.00 185
136 Ranger Suarez SP BOS 30.86 154
137 Willy Adames SS SFG 30.84 112
138 Drew Rasmussen SP TBR 30.95 182
139 Jhoan Duran RP PHI 28.49 145
140 Geraldo Perdomo SS ARI 26.70 97
141 Michael King SP SDP 31.12 107
142 Sandy Alcantara SP MIA 30.83 149
143 Wilyer Abreu OF BOS 27.03 127
144 Joshua Baez OF STL 23.02 230
145 Franklin Arias SS BOS 20.62 196
146 Pablo Lopez SP MIN 30.33 125
147 Brandon Nimmo OF TEX 33.28 133
148 Blake Snell SP LAD 33.59 152
149 Christian Yelich OF MIL 34.59 138
150 Josh Hader RP HOU 32.25 159
151 Austin Riley 3B ATL 29.26 99
152 Thomas White SP MIA 21.76 119
153 Henry Bolte OF ATH 22.92 243
154 Jared Jones SP PIT 24.89 172
155 Carter Jensen C KCR 23.01 166
156 Ryan Pepiot SP TBR 28.87 160
157 Jo Adell OF LAA 27.24 161
158 Brandon Lowe 2B PIT 32.00 169
159 Bryce Elder SP ATL 27.13 165
160 Adley Rutschman C BAL 28.41 141
161 Roki Sasaki SP LAD 24.67 189
162 Shota Imanaga SP CHC 32.85 167
163 Nico Hoerner 2B CHC 29.15 105
164 Casey Schmitt 1B/3B/OF SFG 27.35 175
165 Shane McClanahan SP TBR 29.19 181
166 Will Smith C LAD 31.28 136
167 A.J. Ewing OF NYM 21.90 170
168 Caleb Bonemer 3B/SS CHW 20.75 186
169 Spencer Strider SP ATL 27.69 93
170 Ian Happ OF CHC 31.90 173
171 Kaelen Culpepper SS MIN 23.52 198
172 Jake Bauers 1B/OF MIL 30.75 276
173 Sebastian Walcott SS TEX 20.31 150
174 Aidan Miller SS PHI 22.07 123
175 MacKenzie Gore SP TEX 27.36 178
176 Jake McCarthy OF COL 28.93 255
177 Ryan Sloan SP SEA 20.43 214
178 Jacob Wilson SS ATH 35.94 148
179 Bryan Reynolds OF PIT 31.44 208
180 Ben Brown SP CHC 26.82 365
181 Luis Pena SS MIL 19.64 174
182 Carlos Rodon SP NYY 33.57 183
183 Daylen Lile OF WAS 23.59 180
184 TJ Rumfield 1B COL 26.12 306
185 Cade Horton SP CHC 24.87 184
186 Xavier Edwards 2B/SS MIA 26.91 155
187 Freddie Freeman 1B LAD 36.82 187
188 Tatsuya Imai SP HOU 28.14 188
189 Luis Garcia Jr. 1B WAS 26.14 231
190 Tanner Bibee SP CLE 27.34 199
191 Taylor Ward OF BAL 32.56 156
192 Luis Robert Jr. OF NYM 28.92 191
193 Nick Pivetta SP SDP 33.39 171
194 Max Meyer SP MIA 27.32 285
195 Eric Hartman OF ATL 20.05 267
196 Gage Jump SP ATH 23.23 337
197 Andrew Fischer 1B/3B MIL 22.11 245
198 Braden Montgomery OF CHW 23.19 269
199 Theo Gillen OF TBR 20.81 298
200 Anthony Eyanson SP BOS 21.73 326

 

Dynasty Fantasy Baseball Rankings Notes

Pete Crow-Armstrong, Chicago Cubs

Entering the 2026 season, Pete Crow-Armstrong was one of the more polarizing top-50 players around. The overall numbers last season were great, but a disappointing second half of the season put a damper on the overall numbers and caused many to wonder how legitimate his performance was. It also didn't help when Crow-Armstrong opened this season by slashing .224/.314/.362 through his first 58 games.

But starting with a four-hit game on May 29, everything turned around. In his last 27 games, Crow-Armstrong has slashed a ridiculous .400/.481/.791 with 21 runs scored, 19 extra-base hits, 11 home runs, 21 RBI, and eight steals. He's even walked 16 times during this span, equating to a 12.4% walk rate. That's a mark that PCA hasn't even sniffed in the Majors until this point.

Everything is trending in a positive direction for Crow-Armstrong right now. Not only has he improved his walk rate from 4.5% to 10.3% and his hard-hit rate from 41.6% to 50.7%, but he's also trimmed his chase rate from 41.7% to 36.9%.

Hitting the ball harder and showing more patience have been huge for Crow-Armstrong this season and have unlocked another level for him offensively. These improvements give me optimism that this rankings jump won't be a temporary one.

Braxton Ashcraft, Pittsburgh Pirates

While his last outing on Monday yielded five earned runs in six innings, I've been really impressed with how Braxton Ashcraft has looked this season. Even with the last outing not being great, Ashcraft still has an impressive 3.33 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 5.5% walk rate, and a 27.6% strikeout rate across 17 starts this season. He's one of just 10 pitchers (min 50 IP) to have a walk rate below 6%, a strikeout rate above 25%, and a WHIP under 1.10 this season.

When you pop the hood, you'll find more areas to be excited about. Ashcraft ranks in the top 4% of pitchers with his 37.4% whiff rate and has also generated an above-average groundball rate (46%) while only allowing opposing hitters to barrel up the ball at a 5.9% clip.

There's a lot to like here with Ashcraft, and including him in my top 100 this month felt appropriate. At this point, he's squarely in the Top-25 starting pitcher discussion for both redraft and dynasty leagues.

Dillon Dingler, Detroit Tigers

There was a lot of talk coming into the season about how the catcher position was loaded and more talented than it had been in quite some time. But even with all the talent and depth at this position, Dillon Dingler has managed to skyrocket up the rankings, now ranking #100 overall and #5 at the catcher position. When you look at his stats and metrics, it's easy to see why.

In 324 plate appearances this season, Dingler has slashed .262/.326/.528 with 19 home runs, 59  RBI, and 44 runs scored. Among catchers, Dingler ranks second (tied) in home runs, fifth in runs scored, first in RBI, second in SLG, second in ISO, and is tied with Ivan Herrera for first in wRC+ at 133. And once you add in his defensive prowess, Dingler ranks first in fWAR by a mile.

I'm a believer in this breakout. Dingler's .294 xBA and .548 xSLG rank in the Top 6% of all Major League hitters this season, and he's well above-average in AVG EV (90.5 mph), hard-hit rate (48.9%), and barrel rate (12.6%). Add in an 88.3% zone contact rate and 78% contact rate, and you have an offensive profile that screams this breakout is legit.

Bryce Miller, Seattle Mariners

After a rough 2025 season depleted most of the hype that Bryce Miller built in 2024, he's roared back with a vengeance this season. In his eight outings since making his season debut on May 13, Bryce Miller has dominated to the tune of a 1.97 ERA, 0.72 WHIP, 3.1% walk rate, and a 33.1% strikeout rate in 45.2 innings.

Among the 73 qualified pitchers since May 13, Miller ranks seventh in ERA, third in WHIP, seventh in BAA, third (lowest) in walk rate, third in strikeout rate, second in K-BB rate, and third (tied) in xFIP.

As you can probably tell from my ranking of him, I'm buying what Miller is selling right now. Not only are the surface stats sexy, but the underlying metrics are as well. Miller ranks in the top 6% of pitchers in xERA, xBA, AVG EV allowed, chase rate, strikeout rate, walk rate, and hard-hit rate allowed.

Out of his seven offerings, five of them have a whiff rate above 30%. Miller is also throwing nearly two full ticks harder than he was in 2025 and is up 1.3 mph from his breakout 2024 season.

Austin Riley, Atlanta Braves

It looks weird to have Austin Riley ranked outside of the top 150, but at this point, it's warranted. This one feared slugger simply hasn't been the same hitter over the last three seasons, and has sunk to new lows this season. After having two underwhelming (but not bad) seasons in 2024 and 2025, Riley has dropped to a disappointing .209/.289/.338 slash line this season with only eight home runs in 332 plate appearances.

While Riley still boasts above-average quality of contact metrics in general, his 9.9% barrel rate, 90.9 mph AVG EV, and 44.3% hard-hit rate are all down considerably from where they were for the last several seasons. Riley is also chasing and whiffing more frequently, currently sitting with a 32.7% chase rate and 32.5% whiff rate. I'm not closing the book on Riley as a solid corner infielder for fantasy, but he doesn't warrant a top-100 ranking anymore.

If you enjoyed these rankings and want to see the full Top 500, along with additional rankings, analysis, and more, check out Eric's Toolshed Fantasy Patreon.

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