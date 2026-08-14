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Non-PPR Rankings for Fantasy Football Drafts (2026): Top 300 Overall Players

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Breece Hall - Fantasy Football Rankings, NFL Injury News, DFS Lineup Picks

RotoBaller's updated top 300 standard-league rankings for non-PPR drafts. These 2026 updated rankings include all positions (RB, WR, TE, QB, D/ST, Kicker)

In This Article hide
Non-PPR Fantasy Football Rankings
Recent Fantasy Football Player News
Who Should I Draft Fantasy Football Tool
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Draft
More Fantasy Football Analysis

As the 2026 NFL regular season approaches, it's time for a fresh look at our top 300 standard fantasy football rankings for non-PPR drafts. Running backs are the stars of the show in non-PPR setups, but as always, you'll need a well-balanced roster to chase a title.

Our standard 2026 fantasy football rankings are put together by Nick Mariano, a top-accuracy industry ranker and the lead forecaster here at RotoBaller. In the rankings below, you will see where key players like Kenneth Walker III, Chase Brown, Travis Etienne Jr., Breece Hall, Colston Loveland, Christian Watson, DJ Moore, Rome Odunze, and more stand among all others.

In addition to these non-PPR rankings, our 2026 fantasy football rankings dashboard also provides our team's Dynasty League rankings and Rookie Rankings. Bookmark those pages, along with our new NFL injury tool, and use them to prepare for all of your 2026 fantasy football drafts.

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Non-PPR (Standard) rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Best Ball rankings | Underdog rankings | Dynasty rankings | IDP rankings | Injuries

 

Non-PPR Fantasy Football Rankings

Tier Rank Player Name Pos
1 1 Jahmyr Gibbs RB
1 2 Bijan Robinson RB
1 3 Ja'Marr Chase WR
1 4 Puka Nacua WR
1 5 Christian McCaffrey RB
2 6 Jonathan Taylor RB
2 7 Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR
2 8 Amon-Ra St. Brown WR
2 9 James Cook III RB
2 10 CeeDee Lamb WR
2 11 Saquon Barkley RB
2 12 Derrick Henry RB
2 13 Justin Jefferson WR
2 14 Kenneth Walker III RB
2 15 Ashton Jeanty RB
2 16 Chase Brown RB
3 17 Omarion Hampton RB
3 18 De'Von Achane RB
3 19 Drake London WR
3 20 Brock Bowers TE
3 21 George Pickens WR
3 22 A.J. Brown WR
3 23 Kyren Williams RB
3 24 Javonte Williams RB
4 25 Nico Collins WR
4 26 Jeremiyah Love RB
4 27 Josh Allen QB
4 28 Malik Nabers WR
4 29 Josh Jacobs RB
4 30 Chris Olave WR
4 31 Trey McBride TE
4 32 Travis Etienne Jr. RB
4 33 Breece Hall RB
4 34 DeVonta Smith WR
4 35 D'Andre Swift RB
4 36 Zay Flowers WR
5 37 Tee Higgins WR
5 38 Rashee Rice WR
5 39 Garrett Wilson WR
5 40 Ladd McConkey WR
5 41 Emeka Egbuka WR
5 42 Davante Adams WR
5 43 Colston Loveland TE
5 44 Luther Burden III WR
5 45 David Montgomery RB
5 46 Cam Skattebo RB
5 47 Jaylen Waddle WR
5 48 Jameson Williams WR
5 49 Lamar Jackson QB
5 50 Tetairoa McMillan WR
5 51 Mike Evans WR
5 52 Jayden Daniels QB
5 53 Bucky Irving RB
6 54 Terry McLaurin WR
6 55 DJ Moore WR
6 56 Jadarian Price RB
6 57 Quinshon Judkins RB
6 58 Bhayshul Tuten RB
6 59 Christian Watson WR
6 60 Jordyn Tyson WR
6 61 Drake Maye QB
6 62 Rhamondre Stevenson RB
6 63 Parker Washington WR
7 64 Joe Burrow QB
7 65 Tony Pollard RB
7 66 Jalen Hurts QB
7 67 TreVeyon Henderson RB
7 68 Rico Dowdle RB
7 69 Carnell Tate WR
7 70 Tyler Warren TE
7 71 Tucker Kraft TE
7 72 Marvin Harrison Jr. WR
7 73 Rome Odunze WR
7 74 Justin Herbert QB
7 75 Caleb Williams QB
7 76 Brian Thomas Jr. WR
7 77 Jaylen Warren RB
7 78 Blake Corum RB
7 79 DK Metcalf WR
7 80 Trevor Lawrence QB
7 81 J.K. Dobbins RB
7 82 Dak Prescott QB
7 83 Chuba Hubbard RB
7 84 Jordan Addison WR
7 85 Sam LaPorta TE
7 86 Alec Pierce WR
8 87 Brock Purdy QB
8 88 RJ Harvey RB
8 89 Jaxson Dart QB
8 90 Jayden Reed WR
8 91 Patrick Mahomes II QB
8 92 Courtland Sutton WR
8 93 Kyle Monangai RB
8 94 Xavier Worthy WR
8 95 Matthew Stafford QB
8 96 Josh Downs WR
8 97 Michael Wilson WR
8 98 Bo Nix QB
8 99 Michael Pittman Jr. WR
8 100 Kyle Pitts Sr. TE
8 101 Jared Goff QB
8 102 Quentin Johnston WR
9 103 Baker Mayfield QB
9 104 Kyler Murray QB
9 105 Jordan Love QB
9 106 George Kittle TE
9 107 Chris Godwin Jr. WR
9 108 Stefon Diggs WR
9 109 Kenneth Gainwell RB
9 110 Jordan Mason RB
9 111 Harold Fannin Jr. TE
9 112 Mark Andrews TE
9 113 Jacory Croskey-Merritt RB
9 114 Jonathon Brooks RB
9 115 Jakobi Meyers WR
9 116 Chris Rodriguez Jr. RB
9 117 Matthew Golden WR
9 118 Tyler Shough QB
9 119 Makai Lemon WR
9 120 Wan'Dale Robinson WR
9 121 Travis Kelce TE
10 122 Malik Willis QB
10 123 Aaron Jones Sr. RB
10 124 Dalton Kincaid TE
10 125 Jalen Coker WR
10 126 Rachaad White RB
10 127 KC Concepcion WR
10 128 Isaiah Likely TE
10 129 Dallas Goedert TE
10 130 Jake Ferguson TE
10 131 Keaton Mitchell RB
10 132 Sam Darnold QB
10 133 Khalil Shakir WR
10 134 Romeo Doubs WR
10 135 C.J. Stroud QB
10 136 Isiah Pacheco RB
10 137 Jayden Higgins WR
10 138 Tyrone Tracy Jr. RB
10 139 Tank Bigsby RB
10 140 Deebo Samuel Sr. WR
10 141 Daniel Jones QB
10 142 Rashid Shaheed WR
11 143 Jalen McMillan WR
11 144 Hunter Henry TE
11 145 Tyler Allgeier RB
11 146 Chig Okonkwo TE
11 147 Omar Cooper Jr. WR
11 148 De'Zhaun Stribling WR
11 149 Brandon Aubrey K
11 150 Jauan Jennings WR
11 151 Brenton Strange TE
11 152 Woody Marks RB
11 153 Denzel Boston WR
11 154 Brian Robinson Jr. RB
11 155 Juwan Johnson TE
11 156 Houston Texans DST
11 157 Ryan Flournoy WR
11 158 Cam Ward QB
11 159 Bryce Young QB
11 160 Jalen Nailor WR
11 161 Seattle Seahawks DST
11 162 Oronde Gadsden II TE
11 163 Los Angeles Rams DST
11 164 Ka'imi Fairbairn K
11 165 T.J. Hockenson TE
11 166 Tyjae Spears RB
11 167 Terrance Ferguson TE
11 168 Jaydon Blue RB
12 169 Calvin Ridley WR
12 170 Cam Little K
12 171 Denver Broncos DST
12 172 Tre Tucker WR
12 173 Jonah Coleman RB
12 174 Aaron Rodgers QB
12 175 Isaac TeSlaa WR
12 176 Jerry Jeudy WR
12 177 Jason Myers K
12 178 Cameron Dicker K
12 179 Sean Tucker RB
12 180 Pat Freiermuth TE
12 181 Dalton Schultz TE
12 182 MarShawn Lloyd RB
12 183 Ray Davis RB
12 184 Alvin Kamara RB
12 185 Tre Harris WR
12 186 Dylan Sampson RB
12 187 Adonai Mitchell WR
12 188 Kenyon Sadiq TE
12 189 Travis Hunter WR
12 190 Germie Bernard WR
12 191 Rashod Bateman WR
12 192 Greg Dulcich TE
12 193 Jacoby Brissett QB
12 194 Gunnar Helm TE
12 195 Minnesota Vikings DST
12 196 Cade Otton TE
12 197 Samaje Perine RB
12 198 Pat Bryant WR
12 199 Jordan James RB
12 200 Fernando Mendoza QB
13 201 Zach Charbonnet RB
13 202 Jacksonville Jaguars DST
13 203 Tank Dell WR
13 204 Cooper Kupp WR
13 205 Pittsburgh Steelers DST
13 206 Kayshon Boutte WR
13 207 Los Angeles Chargers DST
13 208 Emmett Johnson RB
13 209 Baltimore Ravens DST
13 210 AJ Barner TE
13 211 Seth McGowan RB
13 212 Tua Tagovailoa QB
13 213 Zachariah Branch WR
13 214 Justice Hill RB
13 215 Braelon Allen RB
13 216 Colby Parkinson TE
13 217 Jaylin Noel WR
13 218 Mike Gesicki TE
13 219 Emanuel Wilson RB
13 220 Malik Washington WR
13 221 Keenan Allen WR
13 222 Mack Hollins WR
13 223 Darnell Mooney WR
13 224 Kaytron Allen RB
13 225 Troy Franklin WR
13 226 Mike Washington Jr. RB
13 227 Dontayvion Wicks WR
14 228 Devaughn Vele WR
14 229 Kendrick Bourne WR
14 230 Jalen Tolbert WR
14 231 Demond Claiborne RB
14 232 Geno Smith QB
14 233 Kaelon Black RB
14 234 Ty Johnson RB
14 235 Nicholas Singleton RB
14 236 Malachi Fields WR
14 237 Chimere Dike WR
14 238 Andrei Iosivas WR
14 239 Ted Hurst WR
14 240 Jack Bech WR
14 241 Eddy Pineiro K
14 242 Michael Mayer TE
14 243 Kalif Raymond WR
14 244 Jahan Dotson WR
14 245 Antonio Williams WR
14 246 David Njoku TE
14 247 Chris Brooks RB
14 248 Deshaun Watson QB
14 249 Christian Kirk WR
14 250 Tyler Loop K
14 251 Evan Engram TE
14 252 Kimani Vidal RB
14 253 Philadelphia Eagles DST
14 254 Dawson Knox TE
14 255 Darius Slayton WR
14 256 Darnell Washington TE
14 257 Tory Horton WR
14 258 Marvin Mims Jr. WR
15 259 Joshua Palmer WR
15 260 Chris Boswell K
15 261 Marquise Brown WR
15 262 Will Reichard K
15 263 Caleb Douglas WR
15 264 KaVontae Turpin WR
15 265 Jake Bates K
15 266 Elic Ayomanor WR
15 267 Tyquan Thornton WR
15 268 Chicago Bears DST
15 269 Najee Harris RB
15 270 Treylon Burks WR
15 271 DJ Giddens RB
15 272 Keon Coleman WR
15 273 Ja'Kobi Lane WR
15 274 Xavier Legette WR
15 275 Tez Johnson WR
15 276 New England Patriots DST
15 277 James Conner RB
15 278 Cole Kmet TE
15 279 Noah Gray TE
15 280 George Holani RB
15 281 Isaiah Davis RB
15 282 Jaylen Wright RB
15 283 Kirk Cousins QB
15 284 Dallas Cowboys DST
15 285 Shedeur Sanders QB
15 286 Skyler Bell WR
15 287 Kansas City Chiefs DST
15 288 Trevor Etienne RB
15 289 Harrison Butker K
15 290 New York Giants DST
15 291 Chris Bell WR
15 292 Buffalo Bills DST
15 293 Harrison Mevis K
15 294 Ollie Gordon II RB
15 295 Theo Johnson TE
15 296 Chase McLaughlin K
15 297 San Francisco 49ers DST
15 298 Elijah Sarratt WR
15 299 Tyreek Hill WR
15 300 Brandon Aiyuk WR

 

Recent Fantasy Football Player News

Saquon Barkley, Philadelphia Eagles

Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley had his left foot/ankle checked by a trainer during Thursday's practice, according to Brooks Kubena. Barkley was sitting on the ground while being examined before getting back to his feet without his cleat on. There was no immediate diagnosis, and nothing in the initial report suggested how much time, if any, he might miss. Barkley is coming off a 2025 season in which he rushed 280 times for 1,140 yards and seven touchdowns over 16 games, while adding 37 catches for 273 yards and two more scores.

The 29-year-old remains the clear lead back in Philadelphia. If this turns into something that costs Barkley practice time, Will Shipley is listed second on the Eagles' first unofficial depth chart, with Tank Bigsby third. For now, there simply isn't enough information to treat Thursday's trainer visit as anything more than something to monitor.

Puka Nacua, Los Angeles Rams

ESPN's Sarah Barshop did not spot Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (groin) at training camp practice on Thursday. It doesn't come as much of a surprise after Nacua was pulled from Tuesday's practice as a precaution with a minor groin injury. ESPN's Adam Schefter said on Wednesday that the Rams could keep Nacua out for "a few days," and he almost certainly won't be available to suit up in the preseason opener on Saturday against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Barring a setback with his groin, Nacua should be all systems go for a Week 1 showdown in Australia against the division-rival San Francisco 49ers in early September. The 25-year-old former fifth-rounder in 2023 from BYU has quickly become one of the best receivers in the NFL through three seasons, making two Pro Bowls and accumulating 4,191 receiving yards, 313 catches, and 19 touchdowns in 44 regular-season games for the Rams. Nacua is the team's undisputed top target for quarterback Matthew Stafford, and he's ranked as RotoBaller's No. 2 fantasy WR as he enters his fourth year in the league.

Caleb Williams, Chicago Bears

Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson said that the team will sit "a number" of their starters in their preseason opener on Saturday against the Cleveland Browns, which includes quarterback Caleb Williams, who will not play, according to Courtney Cronin of ESPN. Johnson could very well rest Williams for the entire preseason as he heads into his third year as the team's starter in 2026. With the 24-year-old sitting this weekend, QBs Tyson BagentCase Keenum, and Miller Moss should all see playing time against the Browns.

In his second NFL season in 2025, Williams, the former first overall pick out of USC, took a step forward with 3,942 passing yards, 27 touchdowns, and only seven interceptions in 17 starts after he took a league-high 68 sacks as a rookie. He also added 383 rushing yards and three rushing TDs to finish as a top-10 fantasy signal-caller.

Even though Williams lost receiver DJ Moore to an offseason trade, the third-year QB has plenty of weapons to work with, and he has the overall athleticism to take another step forward in Johnson's system with potential to become a high-end QB1 sooner rather than later. RotoBaller has Williams ranked as the QB8 for 2026.

Zay Flowers, Baltimore Ravens

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers (quadriceps) returned to team drills at training camp practice on Thursday, according to Jonas Shaffer of The Baltimore Banner. The Ravens held Flowers out of team drills earlier this week due to a minor left-quad contusion, but he's back in team drills now. Even though he appears to be back to full health, the Ravens are expected to hold their top wideout out of the preseason opener this Saturday against the Philadelphia Eagles.

The 25-year-old former 22nd overall pick from Boston College had a career-high 1,211 receiving yards and five touchdowns in 17 starts in 2025 for his second straight 1,000-yard campaign in his third year in the NFL. Flowers is without question Baltimore's WR1, and he could have an even higher target share in new offensive coordinator Declan Doyle's scheme in 2026. Especially in PPR leagues, Flowers has a high fantasy floor as a low-end WR1/high-end WR2 target in upcoming drafts.

 

Who Should I Draft Fantasy Football Tool

Read more about the free Who Should I Draft tool here.

Who Should I Draft?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to draft...

 
Player 1
 
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Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Draft? button to see who the recommended draft picks are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.

Improvements For Who Should I Draft? You may have noticed our Who Should I Draft? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your 2026 fantasy football drafts. You'll see NFL player tiles with bye weeks, stats, and projections, ADPs, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their preseason fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research and updates them constantly throughout the preseason. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Draft

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Draft tool for 2026 drafts for Kenneth Walker III, Chase Brown, Travis Etienne Jr., Breece Hall, Colston Loveland, Christian Watson, DJ Moore, Rome Odunze:

Kenneth Walker III
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Chase Brown
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Justin Jefferson
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Derrick Henry
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Saquon Barkley
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Omarion Hampton
Kenneth Walker III
vs
James Cook III
Kenneth Walker III
vs
De'Von Achane
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Drake London
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Kenneth Walker III
vs
George Pickens
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Kenneth Walker III
vs
A.J. Brown
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Puka Nacua
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Kyren Williams
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Javonte Williams
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Bijan Robinson
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Brock Bowers
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Nico Collins
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Malik Nabers
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Josh Jacobs
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Chris Olave
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Trey McBride
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Josh Allen
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Breece Hall
Kenneth Walker III
vs
D'Andre Swift
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Devonta Smith
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Zay Flowers
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Rashee Rice
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Tee Higgins
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Garrett Wilson
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Ladd McConkey
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Davante Adams
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Colston Loveland
Kenneth Walker III
vs
David Montgomery
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Cam Skattebo
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Luther Burden III
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Jameson Williams
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Lamar Jackson
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Mike Evans
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Bucky Irving
Kenneth Walker III
vs
DJ Moore
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Jadarian Price
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Christian Watson
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Jayden Daniels
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Parker Washington
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Drake Maye
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Joe Burrow
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Jalen Hurts
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Tony Pollard
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Tyler Warren
Kenneth Walker III
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Rico Dowdle
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Jaylen Warren
Kenneth Walker III
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Blake Corum
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Kenneth Walker III
vs
RJ Harvey
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Kyle Monangai
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Jordan Mason
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Rachaad White
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Isiah Pacheco
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Tank Bigsby
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Woody Marks
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Tyjae Spears
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Jaydon Blue
Kenneth Walker III
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Jonah Coleman
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Sean Tucker
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Ray Davis
Chase Brown
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Chase Brown
vs
Justin Jefferson
Chase Brown
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Chase Brown
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Chase Brown
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Chase Brown
vs
Omarion Hampton
Chase Brown
vs
Derrick Henry
Chase Brown
vs
De'Von Achane
Chase Brown
vs
Saquon Barkley
Chase Brown
vs
Drake London
Chase Brown
vs
James Cook III
Chase Brown
vs
George Pickens
Chase Brown
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Chase Brown
vs
A.J. Brown
Chase Brown
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Chase Brown
vs
Kyren Williams
Chase Brown
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Chase Brown
vs
Javonte Williams
Chase Brown
vs
Puka Nacua
Chase Brown
vs
Brock Bowers
Chase Brown
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Chase Brown
vs
Nico Collins
Chase Brown
vs
Bijan Robinson
Chase Brown
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Chase Brown
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Chase Brown
vs
Malik Nabers
Chase Brown
vs
Josh Jacobs
Chase Brown
vs
Chris Olave
Chase Brown
vs
Trey McBride
Chase Brown
vs
Josh Allen
Chase Brown
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Chase Brown
vs
Breece Hall
Chase Brown
vs
D'Andre Swift
Chase Brown
vs
Devonta Smith
Chase Brown
vs
Zay Flowers
Chase Brown
vs
Rashee Rice
Chase Brown
vs
Tee Higgins
Chase Brown
vs
Garrett Wilson
Chase Brown
vs
Ladd McConkey
Chase Brown
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Chase Brown
vs
Davante Adams
Chase Brown
vs
Colston Loveland
Chase Brown
vs
David Montgomery
Chase Brown
vs
Cam Skattebo
Chase Brown
vs
Luther Burden III
Chase Brown
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Chase Brown
vs
Jameson Williams
Chase Brown
vs
Lamar Jackson
Chase Brown
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Chase Brown
vs
Mike Evans
Chase Brown
vs
Bucky Irving
Chase Brown
vs
DJ Moore
Chase Brown
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Chase Brown
vs
Jadarian Price
Chase Brown
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Chase Brown
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Chase Brown
vs
Christian Watson
Chase Brown
vs
Jayden Daniels
Chase Brown
vs
Parker Washington
Chase Brown
vs
Drake Maye
Chase Brown
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Chase Brown
vs
Joe Burrow
Chase Brown
vs
Jalen Hurts
Chase Brown
vs
Tony Pollard
Chase Brown
vs
Tyler Warren
Chase Brown
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Chase Brown
vs
Rico Dowdle
Chase Brown
vs
Jaylen Warren
Chase Brown
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Chase Brown
vs
Blake Corum
Chase Brown
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Chase Brown
vs
RJ Harvey
Chase Brown
vs
Kyle Monangai
Chase Brown
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Chase Brown
vs
Jordan Mason
Chase Brown
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Chase Brown
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Chase Brown
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Chase Brown
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Chase Brown
vs
Rachaad White
Chase Brown
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Chase Brown
vs
Isiah Pacheco
Chase Brown
vs
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Chase Brown
vs
Tank Bigsby
Chase Brown
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Chase Brown
vs
Woody Marks
Chase Brown
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Chase Brown
vs
Tyjae Spears
Chase Brown
vs
Jaydon Blue
Chase Brown
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Chase Brown
vs
Jonah Coleman
Chase Brown
vs
Sean Tucker
Chase Brown
vs
Ray Davis
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Josh Allen
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Breece Hall
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Trey McBride
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
D'Andre Swift
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Chris Olave
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Devonta Smith
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Josh Jacobs
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Zay Flowers
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Malik Nabers
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Rashee Rice
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Tee Higgins
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Nico Collins
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Garrett Wilson
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Brock Bowers
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Ladd McConkey
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Javonte Williams
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Kyren Williams
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Davante Adams
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
A.J. Brown
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Colston Loveland
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
George Pickens
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
David Montgomery
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Drake London
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Cam Skattebo
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
De'Von Achane
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Luther Burden III
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Omarion Hampton
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Jameson Williams
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Justin Jefferson
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Lamar Jackson
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Chase Brown
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Mike Evans
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Bucky Irving
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
DJ Moore
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Derrick Henry
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Saquon Barkley
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Jadarian Price
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
James Cook III
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Christian Watson
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Jayden Daniels
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Puka Nacua
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Parker Washington
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Drake Maye
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Bijan Robinson
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Joe Burrow
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Jalen Hurts
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Tony Pollard
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Tyler Warren
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Rico Dowdle
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Jaylen Warren
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Blake Corum
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
RJ Harvey
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Kyle Monangai
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Jordan Mason
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Rachaad White
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Isiah Pacheco
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Tank Bigsby
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Woody Marks
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Tyjae Spears
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Jaydon Blue
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Jonah Coleman
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Sean Tucker
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Ray Davis
Breece Hall
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Breece Hall
vs
D'Andre Swift
Breece Hall
vs
Josh Allen
Breece Hall
vs
Devonta Smith
Breece Hall
vs
Trey McBride
Breece Hall
vs
Zay Flowers
Breece Hall
vs
Chris Olave
Breece Hall
vs
Rashee Rice
Breece Hall
vs
Josh Jacobs
Breece Hall
vs
Tee Higgins
Breece Hall
vs
Malik Nabers
Breece Hall
vs
Garrett Wilson
Breece Hall
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Breece Hall
vs
Ladd McConkey
Breece Hall
vs
Nico Collins
Breece Hall
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Breece Hall
vs
Brock Bowers
Breece Hall
vs
Davante Adams
Breece Hall
vs
Javonte Williams
Breece Hall
vs
Colston Loveland
Breece Hall
vs
Kyren Williams
Breece Hall
vs
David Montgomery
Breece Hall
vs
A.J. Brown
Breece Hall
vs
Cam Skattebo
Breece Hall
vs
George Pickens
Breece Hall
vs
Luther Burden III
Breece Hall
vs
Drake London
Breece Hall
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Breece Hall
vs
De'Von Achane
Breece Hall
vs
Jameson Williams
Breece Hall
vs
Omarion Hampton
Breece Hall
vs
Lamar Jackson
Breece Hall
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Breece Hall
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Breece Hall
vs
Justin Jefferson
Breece Hall
vs
Mike Evans
Breece Hall
vs
Chase Brown
Breece Hall
vs
Bucky Irving
Breece Hall
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Breece Hall
vs
DJ Moore
Breece Hall
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Breece Hall
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Breece Hall
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Breece Hall
vs
Jadarian Price
Breece Hall
vs
Derrick Henry
Breece Hall
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Breece Hall
vs
Saquon Barkley
Breece Hall
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Breece Hall
vs
James Cook III
Breece Hall
vs
Christian Watson
Breece Hall
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Breece Hall
vs
Jayden Daniels
Breece Hall
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Breece Hall
vs
Parker Washington
Breece Hall
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Breece Hall
vs
Drake Maye
Breece Hall
vs
Puka Nacua
Breece Hall
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Breece Hall
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Breece Hall
vs
Joe Burrow
Breece Hall
vs
Bijan Robinson
Breece Hall
vs
Jalen Hurts
Breece Hall
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Breece Hall
vs
Tony Pollard
Breece Hall
vs
Tyler Warren
Breece Hall
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Breece Hall
vs
Rico Dowdle
Breece Hall
vs
Jaylen Warren
Breece Hall
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Breece Hall
vs
Blake Corum
Breece Hall
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Breece Hall
vs
RJ Harvey
Breece Hall
vs
Kyle Monangai
Breece Hall
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Breece Hall
vs
Jordan Mason
Breece Hall
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Breece Hall
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Breece Hall
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Breece Hall
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Breece Hall
vs
Rachaad White
Breece Hall
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Breece Hall
vs
Isiah Pacheco
Breece Hall
vs
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Breece Hall
vs
Tank Bigsby
Breece Hall
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Breece Hall
vs
Woody Marks
Breece Hall
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Breece Hall
vs
Tyjae Spears
Breece Hall
vs
Jaydon Blue
Breece Hall
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Breece Hall
vs
Jonah Coleman
Breece Hall
vs
Sean Tucker
Breece Hall
vs
Ray Davis
Colston Loveland
vs
Davante Adams
Colston Loveland
vs
David Montgomery
Colston Loveland
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Colston Loveland
vs
Cam Skattebo
Colston Loveland
vs
Ladd McConkey
Colston Loveland
vs
Luther Burden III
Colston Loveland
vs
Garrett Wilson
Colston Loveland
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Colston Loveland
vs
Tee Higgins
Colston Loveland
vs
Jameson Williams
Colston Loveland
vs
Rashee Rice
Colston Loveland
vs
Lamar Jackson
Colston Loveland
vs
Zay Flowers
Colston Loveland
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Colston Loveland
vs
Devonta Smith
Colston Loveland
vs
Mike Evans
Colston Loveland
vs
D'Andre Swift
Colston Loveland
vs
Bucky Irving
Colston Loveland
vs
Breece Hall
Colston Loveland
vs
DJ Moore
Colston Loveland
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Colston Loveland
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Colston Loveland
vs
Josh Allen
Colston Loveland
vs
Jadarian Price
Colston Loveland
vs
Trey McBride
Colston Loveland
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Colston Loveland
vs
Chris Olave
Colston Loveland
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Colston Loveland
vs
Josh Jacobs
Colston Loveland
vs
Christian Watson
Colston Loveland
vs
Malik Nabers
Colston Loveland
vs
Jayden Daniels
Colston Loveland
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Colston Loveland
vs
Parker Washington
Colston Loveland
vs
Nico Collins
Colston Loveland
vs
Drake Maye
Colston Loveland
vs
Brock Bowers
Colston Loveland
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Colston Loveland
vs
Javonte Williams
Colston Loveland
vs
Joe Burrow
Colston Loveland
vs
Kyren Williams
Colston Loveland
vs
Jalen Hurts
Colston Loveland
vs
A.J. Brown
Colston Loveland
vs
Tony Pollard
Colston Loveland
vs
George Pickens
Colston Loveland
vs
Tyler Warren
Colston Loveland
vs
Drake London
Colston Loveland
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Colston Loveland
vs
De'Von Achane
Colston Loveland
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Colston Loveland
vs
Omarion Hampton
Colston Loveland
vs
Rico Dowdle
Colston Loveland
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Colston Loveland
vs
Carnell Tate
Colston Loveland
vs
Justin Jefferson
Colston Loveland
vs
Tucker Kraft
Colston Loveland
vs
Chase Brown
Colston Loveland
vs
Rome Odunze
Colston Loveland
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Colston Loveland
vs
Justin Herbert
Colston Loveland
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Colston Loveland
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Colston Loveland
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Colston Loveland
vs
Caleb Williams
Colston Loveland
vs
Derrick Henry
Colston Loveland
vs
Sam Laporta
Colston Loveland
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Colston Loveland
vs
George Kittle
Colston Loveland
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Colston Loveland
vs
Mark Andrews
Colston Loveland
vs
Travis Kelce
Colston Loveland
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Colston Loveland
vs
Isaiah Likely
Colston Loveland
vs
Dallas Goedert
Colston Loveland
vs
Jake Ferguson
Colston Loveland
vs
Hunter Henry
Colston Loveland
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Colston Loveland
vs
Brenton Strange
Colston Loveland
vs
Juwan Johnson
Colston Loveland
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
Colston Loveland
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Colston Loveland
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Colston Loveland
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Colston Loveland
vs
Dalton Schultz
Colston Loveland
vs
Greg Dulcich
Colston Loveland
vs
Gunnar Helm
Colston Loveland
vs
Cade Otton
Colston Loveland
vs
Colby Parkinson
Colston Loveland
vs
Mike Gesicki
Colston Loveland
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Colston Loveland
vs
AJ Barner
Colston Loveland
vs
Michael Mayer
Colston Loveland
vs
David Njoku
Christian Watson
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Christian Watson
vs
Jayden Daniels
Christian Watson
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Christian Watson
vs
Parker Washington
Christian Watson
vs
Jadarian Price
Christian Watson
vs
Drake Maye
Christian Watson
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Christian Watson
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Christian Watson
vs
DJ Moore
Christian Watson
vs
Joe Burrow
Christian Watson
vs
Bucky Irving
Christian Watson
vs
Jalen Hurts
Christian Watson
vs
Mike Evans
Christian Watson
vs
Tony Pollard
Christian Watson
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Christian Watson
vs
Tyler Warren
Christian Watson
vs
Lamar Jackson
Christian Watson
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Christian Watson
vs
Jameson Williams
Christian Watson
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Christian Watson
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Christian Watson
vs
Rico Dowdle
Christian Watson
vs
Luther Burden III
Christian Watson
vs
Carnell Tate
Christian Watson
vs
Cam Skattebo
Christian Watson
vs
Tucker Kraft
Christian Watson
vs
David Montgomery
Christian Watson
vs
Rome Odunze
Christian Watson
vs
Colston Loveland
Christian Watson
vs
Justin Herbert
Christian Watson
vs
Davante Adams
Christian Watson
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Christian Watson
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Christian Watson
vs
Caleb Williams
Christian Watson
vs
Ladd McConkey
Christian Watson
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Christian Watson
vs
Garrett Wilson
Christian Watson
vs
Jaylen Warren
Christian Watson
vs
Tee Higgins
Christian Watson
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Christian Watson
vs
Rashee Rice
Christian Watson
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Christian Watson
vs
Zay Flowers
Christian Watson
vs
Blake Corum
Christian Watson
vs
Devonta Smith
Christian Watson
vs
Dak Prescott
Christian Watson
vs
D'Andre Swift
Christian Watson
vs
Jordan Addison
Christian Watson
vs
Breece Hall
Christian Watson
vs
Sam Laporta
Christian Watson
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Christian Watson
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Christian Watson
vs
Josh Allen
Christian Watson
vs
DK Metcalf
Christian Watson
vs
Trey McBride
Christian Watson
vs
Brock Purdy
Christian Watson
vs
Chris Olave
Christian Watson
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Christian Watson
vs
Josh Jacobs
Christian Watson
vs
Jayden Reed
Christian Watson
vs
Malik Nabers
Christian Watson
vs
Jaxson Dart
Christian Watson
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Christian Watson
vs
Josh Downs
Christian Watson
vs
Nico Collins
Christian Watson
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Christian Watson
vs
Puka Nacua
Christian Watson
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Christian Watson
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Christian Watson
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Christian Watson
vs
Justin Jefferson
Christian Watson
vs
Drake London
Christian Watson
vs
George Pickens
Christian Watson
vs
A.J. Brown
Christian Watson
vs
Courtland Sutton
Christian Watson
vs
Xavier Worthy
Christian Watson
vs
Michael Wilson
Christian Watson
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Christian Watson
vs
Quentin Johnston
Christian Watson
vs
Alec Pierce
Christian Watson
vs
Stefon Diggs
Christian Watson
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Christian Watson
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Christian Watson
vs
Matthew Golden
Christian Watson
vs
Makai Lemon
Christian Watson
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Christian Watson
vs
Jalen Coker
Christian Watson
vs
KC Concepcion
Christian Watson
vs
Khalil Shakir
Christian Watson
vs
Romeo Doubs
Christian Watson
vs
Jayden Higgins
Christian Watson
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Christian Watson
vs
Rashid Shaheed
DJ Moore
vs
Bucky Irving
DJ Moore
vs
Terry Mclaurin
DJ Moore
vs
Mike Evans
DJ Moore
vs
Jadarian Price
DJ Moore
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
DJ Moore
vs
Quinshon Judkins
DJ Moore
vs
Lamar Jackson
DJ Moore
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
DJ Moore
vs
Jameson Williams
DJ Moore
vs
Christian Watson
DJ Moore
vs
Jaylen Waddle
DJ Moore
vs
Jayden Daniels
DJ Moore
vs
Luther Burden III
DJ Moore
vs
Parker Washington
DJ Moore
vs
Cam Skattebo
DJ Moore
vs
Drake Maye
DJ Moore
vs
David Montgomery
DJ Moore
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
DJ Moore
vs
Colston Loveland
DJ Moore
vs
Joe Burrow
DJ Moore
vs
Davante Adams
DJ Moore
vs
Jalen Hurts
DJ Moore
vs
Emeka Egbuka
DJ Moore
vs
Tony Pollard
DJ Moore
vs
Ladd McConkey
DJ Moore
vs
Tyler Warren
DJ Moore
vs
Garrett Wilson
DJ Moore
vs
Jordyn Tyson
DJ Moore
vs
Tee Higgins
DJ Moore
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
DJ Moore
vs
Rashee Rice
DJ Moore
vs
Rico Dowdle
DJ Moore
vs
Zay Flowers
DJ Moore
vs
Carnell Tate
DJ Moore
vs
Devonta Smith
DJ Moore
vs
Tucker Kraft
DJ Moore
vs
D'Andre Swift
DJ Moore
vs
Rome Odunze
DJ Moore
vs
Breece Hall
DJ Moore
vs
Justin Herbert
DJ Moore
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
DJ Moore
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
DJ Moore
vs
Josh Allen
DJ Moore
vs
Caleb Williams
DJ Moore
vs
Trey McBride
DJ Moore
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
DJ Moore
vs
Chris Olave
DJ Moore
vs
Jaylen Warren
DJ Moore
vs
Josh Jacobs
DJ Moore
vs
J.K. Dobbins
DJ Moore
vs
Malik Nabers
DJ Moore
vs
Trevor Lawrence
DJ Moore
vs
Jeremiyah Love
DJ Moore
vs
Blake Corum
DJ Moore
vs
Nico Collins
DJ Moore
vs
Dak Prescott
DJ Moore
vs
Brock Bowers
DJ Moore
vs
Jordan Addison
DJ Moore
vs
Javonte Williams
DJ Moore
vs
Sam Laporta
DJ Moore
vs
Kyren Williams
DJ Moore
vs
Jonathon Brooks
DJ Moore
vs
A.J. Brown
DJ Moore
vs
DK Metcalf
DJ Moore
vs
George Pickens
DJ Moore
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
DJ Moore
vs
Puka Nacua
DJ Moore
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
DJ Moore
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
DJ Moore
vs
CeeDee Lamb
DJ Moore
vs
Justin Jefferson
DJ Moore
vs
Drake London
DJ Moore
vs
Jayden Reed
DJ Moore
vs
Josh Downs
DJ Moore
vs
Courtland Sutton
DJ Moore
vs
Xavier Worthy
DJ Moore
vs
Michael Wilson
DJ Moore
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
DJ Moore
vs
Quentin Johnston
DJ Moore
vs
Alec Pierce
DJ Moore
vs
Stefon Diggs
DJ Moore
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
DJ Moore
vs
Jakobi Meyers
DJ Moore
vs
Matthew Golden
DJ Moore
vs
Makai Lemon
DJ Moore
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
DJ Moore
vs
Jalen Coker
DJ Moore
vs
KC Concepcion
DJ Moore
vs
Khalil Shakir
DJ Moore
vs
Romeo Doubs
DJ Moore
vs
Jayden Higgins
DJ Moore
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
DJ Moore
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Rome Odunze
vs
Tucker Kraft
Rome Odunze
vs
Justin Herbert
Rome Odunze
vs
Carnell Tate
Rome Odunze
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Rome Odunze
vs
Rico Dowdle
Rome Odunze
vs
Caleb Williams
Rome Odunze
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Rome Odunze
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Rome Odunze
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Rome Odunze
vs
Jaylen Warren
Rome Odunze
vs
Tyler Warren
Rome Odunze
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Rome Odunze
vs
Tony Pollard
Rome Odunze
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Rome Odunze
vs
Jalen Hurts
Rome Odunze
vs
Blake Corum
Rome Odunze
vs
Joe Burrow
Rome Odunze
vs
Dak Prescott
Rome Odunze
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Rome Odunze
vs
Jordan Addison
Rome Odunze
vs
Drake Maye
Rome Odunze
vs
Sam Laporta
Rome Odunze
vs
Parker Washington
Rome Odunze
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Rome Odunze
vs
Jayden Daniels
Rome Odunze
vs
DK Metcalf
Rome Odunze
vs
Christian Watson
Rome Odunze
vs
Brock Purdy
Rome Odunze
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Rome Odunze
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Rome Odunze
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Rome Odunze
vs
Jayden Reed
Rome Odunze
vs
Jadarian Price
Rome Odunze
vs
Jaxson Dart
Rome Odunze
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Rome Odunze
vs
Josh Downs
Rome Odunze
vs
DJ Moore
Rome Odunze
vs
RJ Harvey
Rome Odunze
vs
Bucky Irving
Rome Odunze
vs
Kyle Monangai
Rome Odunze
vs
Mike Evans
Rome Odunze
vs
Courtland Sutton
Rome Odunze
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Rome Odunze
vs
Matthew Stafford
Rome Odunze
vs
Lamar Jackson
Rome Odunze
vs
Xavier Worthy
Rome Odunze
vs
Jameson Williams
Rome Odunze
vs
Michael Wilson
Rome Odunze
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Rome Odunze
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Rome Odunze
vs
Luther Burden III
Rome Odunze
vs
Bo Nix
Rome Odunze
vs
Cam Skattebo
Rome Odunze
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Rome Odunze
vs
David Montgomery
Rome Odunze
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Rome Odunze
vs
Colston Loveland
Rome Odunze
vs
Jared Goff
Rome Odunze
vs
Davante Adams
Rome Odunze
vs
Quentin Johnston
Rome Odunze
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Rome Odunze
vs
Alec Pierce
Rome Odunze
vs
Ladd McConkey
Rome Odunze
vs
Stefon Diggs
Rome Odunze
vs
Garrett Wilson
Rome Odunze
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Rome Odunze
vs
Puka Nacua
Rome Odunze
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Rome Odunze
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Rome Odunze
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Rome Odunze
vs
Justin Jefferson
Rome Odunze
vs
Drake London
Rome Odunze
vs
George Pickens
Rome Odunze
vs
A.J. Brown
Rome Odunze
vs
Nico Collins
Rome Odunze
vs
Malik Nabers
Rome Odunze
vs
Chris Olave
Rome Odunze
vs
Devonta Smith
Rome Odunze
vs
Zay Flowers
Rome Odunze
vs
Rashee Rice
Rome Odunze
vs
Tee Higgins
Rome Odunze
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Rome Odunze
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Rome Odunze
vs
Matthew Golden
Rome Odunze
vs
Makai Lemon
Rome Odunze
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Rome Odunze
vs
Jalen Coker
Rome Odunze
vs
KC Concepcion
Rome Odunze
vs
Khalil Shakir
Rome Odunze
vs
Romeo Doubs
Rome Odunze
vs
Jayden Higgins
Rome Odunze
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Rome Odunze
vs
Rashid Shaheed

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Jalen Brunson

Stays Hungry After Knicks Title
Tyrese Haliburton

Says He's Season-Ready
Los Angeles Clippers

Bradley Beal Agrees to Return to Clippers
Brice Turang

Sitting Out on Thursday Due to Knee Pain
Micah Parsons

Hopes to Return in Week 6 Against Dallas
Tucker Kraft

Tracking to be Ready for Week 1
CFB

AK Dear Injured During Alabama's Fall Scrimmage
CFB

EJ Crowell Misses Thursday's Scrimmage with Injury
Malik Nabers

"Everything Points" to Malik Nabers Being Ready for Start of the Season
Teoscar Hernández

Teoscar Hernandez Could Losing Playing Time Amid Offensive Struggles
Puka Nacua

Expected Back at Practice Next Week
Byron Buxton

Twins Reinstate Byron Buxton From Injured List
CFB

Kevin Jennings "Ahead of Schedule" in his Return from Injury
CFB

Desmond Reid Not Expected to Return to College Football
CFB

Jayden Daniels' Camp Wants LSU to Return Copy of Heisman Trophy
Patrick Mahomes

Will Not Play in Preseason Opener
Hunter Greene

Undergoes Tommy John Surgery, Expected to Miss All of 2027
Puka Nacua

Reportedly Runs into Glass Door at a Party
Chuba Hubbard

Considered Week-to-Week With Hamstring Injury
CFB

Eugene Hilton Jr. Slated for Starting Role at Wisconsin
CFB

Cincinnati Inducting Jason Kelce into School's Hall of Fame
CFB

Jeff Monken Agrees to Five-Year Contract Extension with Army
New Orleans Pelicans

Hyunjung Lee Works Out for Pelicans
Ethan Thompson

Nears EuroLeague Switch
Jalen Pickett

Officially Signs Two-Way Deal with Clippers
MarJon Beauchamp

Signs with Bayern Munich
Los Angeles Lakers

Chris Paul Emerges as Lakers Front-Office Name to Watch
Jayden Daniels

Sends Cease-and-Desist Letter to LSU
Peyton Watson

Draws Three Sign-and-Trade Suitors
CFB

Zahir Mathis to Miss Entire 2026 Season
CFB

Jayden Daniels Feels "Disrespected" by LSU
Alex Bregman

has Monster Game on Wednesday in Win Over Nats
Fernando Mendoza

Has "Real Chance" to Win Starting Job
Jaren Jackson Jr.

Excited for First Jazz Offseason
Phoenix Suns

Haywood Highsmith Waived by Suns
Oklahoma City Thunder

Russell Westbrook Retires After 18 NBA Seasons
Los Angeles Lakers

Lakers Set for $12.5 Billion Sale to Josh Kushner, Bob Iger
Darren Waller

Reaches Agreement With Panthers on One-Year Deal
CFB

Jordon Davison Avoids Serious Injury
Riley Greene

Tigers Place Riley Greene on Injured List With Hamstring Strain
Puka Nacua

Could be Out a "Few Days" With Groin Injury
Malik Nabers

Could Join Team Drills as Early as Next Week
CFB

Ahmad Hardy Seen Jogging On Practice Field on Wednesday
CFB

Jordon Davison Suffers Significant Injury, Will Miss Regular-Season Time
Byron Buxton

Could Return to Twins Soon
Emeka Egbuka

Dealing With Minor Toe Injury
Rashee Rice

Not Expected to Face Additional Suspension
Jackson Chourio

Dealing With Sore Thumb, In Wednesday's Lineup
CFB

Keelon Russell, Austin Mack "Still Even" in Alabama QB Competition
CFB

Mark Bowman Projected to Start for USC as True Freshman
CFB

Ethan Davis Missing Fifth Consecutive Tennessee Practice
Willson Contreras

Playing Through Sore Hamstring
Jose Altuve

to Get More Imaging on his Foot on Wednesday
Riley Greene

Dealing With Hamstring Injury
Brice Turang

Suffers Sprained Thumb on Tuesday
Nick Kurtz

Unlikely to Return This Season
Aaron Rai

Hoping his Putter Cooperates at TPC Southwind
Hideki Matsuyama

Brings Elite Form to FedEx St. Jude Championship
CFB

Notre Dame's Matty Augustine, Chaz Smith to Undergo Surgery
Justin Rose

a Boom-or-Bust Option at TPC Southwind
Tom Kim

Offers Strong Value at TPC Southwind
Si Woo Kim

Brings Elite Ball-Striking to TPC Southwind
Ryan Gerard

Hoping to Rebound at TPC Southwind
Patrick Cantlay

Building Toward Another Strong Playoff Run
Akshay Bhatia

Looking to Bounce Back at TPC Southwind
Tristan da Silva

Earns Germany Qualifier Spot
Isaiah Hartenstein

Joins Germany's Qualifier Roster
Dennis Schröder

Dennis Schroder Leads Germany Into FIBA Qualifiers
Collin Morikawa

Makes Excellent Case For Trusting Him at TPC Southwind
Miles McBride

Stays Trade-Eligible for Knicks
Brandin Podziemski

Stays in Golden State's Plans
Justin Thomas

Begins Push for Tour Championship This Week in Memphis
Jordan Spieth

Looking to Move Into top 50 on FedEx Cup in Memphis
Trey Yesavage

Week-to-Week After Having Knee Surgery
Paul Skenes

Lifted Early From Contest After Notable Velocity Drop
Stephen Curry

Expected to Finish His Career in Golden State
NBA

Cam Thomas Draws Little Free-Agent Interest
Luther Burden III

Hopeful to Play in Week 1
Puka Nacua

is Dealing with Groin Soreness
CFB

Josh Hoover Growing Into Curt Cignetti's System
CFB

Hollywood Smothers the Most Consistent Texas RB in Camp
CFB

Ohio State Running Back Ja'Kobi Jackson Sheds Black Stripe
CFB

Deuce Alexander, Johntay Cook II Look Like Top Targets for Ole Miss
Scottie Scheffler

Headlining First Playoff Event in Memphis
Jackson Koivun

Sneaks His Way Into FedEx Cup Playoffs
Russell Henley

Looks to Continue Incredible Consistency in Memphis
Zac Veen

Rockies Outfield Prospect Zac Veen Returning to the Majors
Tommy Fleetwood

a Tremendous Course Horse at FedEx St. Jude Championship
Jadarian Price

Back in Pads on Tuesday
James Wood

Nationals Don't Expect James Wood to Return Later This Week
Michael Brennan

Win Gets Him Into This Week in Memphis
Nick Bosa

Week-to-Week With Knee Tendinitis
Myles Garrett

Sidelined by Knee Swelling
Los Angeles Angels

Angels Fire Mike Maddux, Other Pitching Coaches
Kyle Stowers

Marlins Place Kyle Stowers on Injured List With Hamstring Strain
Min Woo Lee

Returns to Action at FedEx St. Jude Championship
Max Homa

Attempts to Stay in the Playoffs at Memphis
PGA

Jordan Smith Has Nothing to Lose at FedEx St. Jude Championship
Michael Kim

Needs to Rebound from Wyndham Championship
Ben Griffin

Losing Form Heading into the Playoffs
Geraldo Perdomo

Exits Early on Monday With Knee Soreness
Ty Gibbs

Triumphs at Iowa for his Second Career Cup Series Win
Christopher Bell

Finishes Second for the Seventh Time This Season at Iowa
Ryan Blaney

Leads the Most Laps and Finishes Third at Iowa
Josh Berry

Quietly Earns his First Top-Five Finish of the Year at Iowa
Denny Hamlin

Finishes Fifth After Battling Brake Issues at Iowa
Quillan Salkilld

Extends His Win Streak
Mateusz Gamrot

Suffers First-Round Submission Loss
Billy Quarantillo

Loses Third Fight In A Row
Diego Ferreira

Gets Back In The Win Column
Yadier del Valle

Scores First-Round TKO Win
Darren Elkins

Retires After First-Round TKO Loss
Tyler Reddick

Might be A Solid Contrarian Option for DFS Tournaments at Iowa
Ty Gibbs

Could be an Underrated DFS Winner for Iowa Lineups
NASCAR

Should Fantasy Managers Roster Bubba Wallace at Iowa?
Carson Hocevar

Qualifies Inside the Top 20 at Iowa
Austin Dillon

Carries High DFS Risk for Iowa Lineups
Ryan Blaney

Trending Towards Another Dominating Win at Iowa
Christopher Bell

Qualifies 22nd at Iowa
Chase Elliott

Wrecks in Practice at Iowa
Brad Keselowski

Wrecks in Qualifying After Posting Fast Lap
Austin Cindric

Needs a Mistake-Free Race at Iowa to Keep Chase Hopes Alive
Ross Chastain

Has Strong Start to Weekend at Iowa
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