RotoBaller's updated top 300 standard-league rankings for non-PPR drafts. These 2026 updated rankings include all positions (RB, WR, TE, QB, D/ST, Kicker)
As the 2026 NFL regular season approaches, it's time for a fresh look at our top 300 standard fantasy football rankings for non-PPR drafts. Running backs are the stars of the show in non-PPR setups, but as always, you'll need a well-balanced roster to chase a title.
Our standard 2026 fantasy football rankings are put together by Nick Mariano, a top-accuracy industry ranker and the lead forecaster here at RotoBaller. In the rankings below, you will see where key players like Kenneth Walker III, Chase Brown, Travis Etienne Jr., Breece Hall, Colston Loveland, Christian Watson, DJ Moore, Rome Odunze, and more stand among all others.
In addition to these non-PPR rankings, our 2026 fantasy football rankings dashboard also provides our team's Dynasty League rankings and Rookie Rankings. Bookmark those pages, along with our new NFL injury tool, and use them to prepare for all of your 2026 fantasy football drafts.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Non-PPR Fantasy Football Rankings
Recent Fantasy Football Player News
Saquon Barkley, Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley had his left foot/ankle checked by a trainer during Thursday's practice, according to Brooks Kubena. Barkley was sitting on the ground while being examined before getting back to his feet without his cleat on. There was no immediate diagnosis, and nothing in the initial report suggested how much time, if any, he might miss. Barkley is coming off a 2025 season in which he rushed 280 times for 1,140 yards and seven touchdowns over 16 games, while adding 37 catches for 273 yards and two more scores.
The 29-year-old remains the clear lead back in Philadelphia. If this turns into something that costs Barkley practice time, Will Shipley is listed second on the Eagles' first unofficial depth chart, with Tank Bigsby third. For now, there simply isn't enough information to treat Thursday's trainer visit as anything more than something to monitor.
Puka Nacua, Los Angeles Rams
ESPN's Sarah Barshop did not spot Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (groin) at training camp practice on Thursday. It doesn't come as much of a surprise after Nacua was pulled from Tuesday's practice as a precaution with a minor groin injury. ESPN's Adam Schefter said on Wednesday that the Rams could keep Nacua out for "a few days," and he almost certainly won't be available to suit up in the preseason opener on Saturday against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Barring a setback with his groin, Nacua should be all systems go for a Week 1 showdown in Australia against the division-rival San Francisco 49ers in early September. The 25-year-old former fifth-rounder in 2023 from BYU has quickly become one of the best receivers in the NFL through three seasons, making two Pro Bowls and accumulating 4,191 receiving yards, 313 catches, and 19 touchdowns in 44 regular-season games for the Rams. Nacua is the team's undisputed top target for quarterback Matthew Stafford, and he's ranked as RotoBaller's No. 2 fantasy WR as he enters his fourth year in the league.
Caleb Williams, Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson said that the team will sit "a number" of their starters in their preseason opener on Saturday against the Cleveland Browns, which includes quarterback Caleb Williams, who will not play, according to Courtney Cronin of ESPN. Johnson could very well rest Williams for the entire preseason as he heads into his third year as the team's starter in 2026. With the 24-year-old sitting this weekend, QBs Tyson Bagent, Case Keenum, and Miller Moss should all see playing time against the Browns.
In his second NFL season in 2025, Williams, the former first overall pick out of USC, took a step forward with 3,942 passing yards, 27 touchdowns, and only seven interceptions in 17 starts after he took a league-high 68 sacks as a rookie. He also added 383 rushing yards and three rushing TDs to finish as a top-10 fantasy signal-caller.
Even though Williams lost receiver DJ Moore to an offseason trade, the third-year QB has plenty of weapons to work with, and he has the overall athleticism to take another step forward in Johnson's system with potential to become a high-end QB1 sooner rather than later. RotoBaller has Williams ranked as the QB8 for 2026.
Zay Flowers, Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers (quadriceps) returned to team drills at training camp practice on Thursday, according to Jonas Shaffer of The Baltimore Banner. The Ravens held Flowers out of team drills earlier this week due to a minor left-quad contusion, but he's back in team drills now. Even though he appears to be back to full health, the Ravens are expected to hold their top wideout out of the preseason opener this Saturday against the Philadelphia Eagles.
The 25-year-old former 22nd overall pick from Boston College had a career-high 1,211 receiving yards and five touchdowns in 17 starts in 2025 for his second straight 1,000-yard campaign in his third year in the NFL. Flowers is without question Baltimore's WR1, and he could have an even higher target share in new offensive coordinator Declan Doyle's scheme in 2026. Especially in PPR leagues, Flowers has a high fantasy floor as a low-end WR1/high-end WR2 target in upcoming drafts.
Who Should I Draft Fantasy Football Tool
Read more about the free Who Should I Draft tool here.
Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to draft...
Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to draft...
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Draft? button to see who the recommended draft picks are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.
Improvements For Who Should I Draft? You may have noticed our Who Should I Draft? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your 2026 fantasy football drafts. You'll see NFL player tiles with bye weeks, stats, and projections, ADPs, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their preseason fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research and updates them constantly throughout the preseason. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Draft
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Draft tool for 2026 drafts for Kenneth Walker III, Chase Brown, Travis Etienne Jr., Breece Hall, Colston Loveland, Christian Watson, DJ Moore, Rome Odunze:
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Check out all of RotoBaller's fantasy football rankings. Staff rankings are updated regularly for all positions and include standard formats, PPR scoring, tiered rankings and dynasty leagues.