August 21, 2026

RotoBaller ranks the NFL Mount Rushmore for each of the 32 teams. RotoBaller names the four greatest players from each of the 32 NFL teams in league history.

Creating a Mount Rushmore is the perfect way to summarize a team's history. These four players not only tell the team's story but are also among the most iconic players that have worn the jersey.

Below, we will look to name the four greatest players from each of the 32 NFL teams in league history.

Will you agree with our choices? Let's dive in!

Arizona Cardinals

Larry Fitzgerald - Franchise icon whose arrival changed the trajectory of the organization. Spent his entire illustrious career with the Cardinals. Fitzgerald's 1,432 receptions is the record for the most in NFL history by a player with a single team.

Kurt Warner - Revived the franchise and led Arizona to its first-ever Super Bowl appearance.

Aeneas Williams - A homegrown third-round pick who blossomed into a Hall of Famer. Anchor of the Cardinals defense in the 1990s, Williams played 10 seasons without missing a game.

Pat Tillman - One of the most revered figures in sports history. A seventh-round pick in the 1998 NFL Draft, Tillman would break the franchise record for tackles in 1999 - and again in 2000. Turned down a multi-million dollar contract offer to enlist in the U.S. Army following the 9/11 attacks. Died in combat in 2004.

Atlanta Falcons

Julio Jones - Atlanta's all-time leader in receptions and receiving yards. Blessed with prototypical size and speed, Jones was a sight to behold during his prime with he and Atlanta QB Matt Ryan forming one of the most potent passing duos in recent memory.

Matt Ryan - Franchise leader in virtually every passing category and 2016 NFL MVP. Led the Falcons to a Super Bowl appearance.

Claude Humphrey - Hall of Fame pass rusher and the franchise's first true superstar.

Deion Sanders - Electrifying two-sport icon, Prime's impact on-and-off the field transcended sports.

Baltimore Ravens

Ray Lewis - Emotional leader of two Super Bowl-winning Ravens teams - earning MVP honors in Super Bowl XXXV. Widely considered one of the greatest linebackers in the history of the game.

Ed Reed - Arguably the greatest free-safety to ever play football, Reed's ball-hawking instincts are the stuff of legend.

Jonathan Ogden - The first draft pick in Ravens history, Ogden somehow exceeded the hype. Made 11 Pro Bowls and is a Hall of Famer.

Terrell Suggs - Another defensive icon, Suggs won Defensive Rookie of the Year and NFL Defensive Player of the Year while also helping Baltimore to a Super Bowl title. The NFL's all-time leader in tackles-for-loss.

Buffalo Bills

Andre Reed - A key member of the dominant Bills teams of the 1990s that reached four straight Super Bowls. He's the only Bill in history with over 10,000 receiving yards. Reed is also the franchise's all-time leader in both receptions and TDs by a wide margin.

Jim Kelly - Led Buffalo to four consecutive Super Bowls. A Hall of Famer, Kelly was the face of the franchise during its most dominant era and defined the K-Gun era.

Bruce Smith - A defensive game-wrecker and the NFL's all-time career sack leader. Smith is arguably the greatest Bills player (on any side of the ball) of all time.

Josh Allen - Though a Super Bowl appearance has eluded him to this point, Allen is undoubtedly the face of the modern-era Bills. Physically imposing and tough, he perfectly encapsulates what legions of Buffalo fans want their players to be.

Carolina Panthers

Steve Smith Jr. - Standing just 5'9", Smith played the game with legendary tenacity and toughness which helped him to shatter the Panthers' record books. He's the all-time franchise leader in receptions, receiving yards, and receiving TDs.

Cam Newton - The most transformative player in Carolina history. Newton was the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft and delivered an MVP award, as well as a Super Bowl appearance to the Panthers.

Luke Kuechly - Anchored the Panthers defense for nearly a decade. One of the most instinctive - and intellectual -linebackers in NFL history and a recent Hall of Fame inductee.

Julius Peppers - Carolina's all-time sack leader, Peppers was a physical freak who terrorized opposing quarterbacks.

Chicago Bears

Walter Payton - One of the greatest running backs in history, "Sweetness" led the Bears to a Super Bowl title and remains a Windy City icon. Known for excellence and humanity off the field, as well as his unbelievable talent on it.

Dick Butkus - The defining image of tough, old-school football. A ferocious linebacker, Butkus was the ultimate enforcer for Chicago's "Monsters of the Midway" defense.

Mike Ditka - Before he was an iconic, Super Bowl-winning head coach of the Bears, Ditka was a Rookie of the Year-winning tight end for Chicago, who helped revolutionize the position.

George Halas - Player, owner, coach... "Papa Bear" did it all in Chicago. Halas helped bring the Bears into existence and his presence kept them relevant for the next 60 years.

Cincinnati Bengals

Anthony Munoz - Widely regarded as the greatest offensive tackle in NFL history, Munoz is the most iconic player in Bengals lore.

Ken Anderson - Spent his entire career with the Bengals. Anderson was the NFL's MVP and Comeback Player of the Year in 1981, and led the Bengals to their first-ever Super Bowl appearance.

Boomer Esiason - The blonde lefty earned MVP honors in 1988 and led Cincinnati to a Super Bowl appearance in what was a classic game against the San Francisco 49ers.

Joe Burrow - The modern-era face of the franchise, Burrow immediately changed the trajectory of the Bengals with his arrival, leading one of the league's most exciting offenses and taking Cincy to a Super Bowl appearance.

Cleveland Browns

Jim Brown - Perhaps the greatest football player who ever lived, the legendary running back spent his entire (brief) career with the Browns. Led the league in rushing in eight of his nine seasons, winning three MVPs.

Joe Thomas - An ironman left tackle and model of consistency, Thomas served as the face of the franchise following football's return to Cleveland.

Otto Graham - His dominance remains unmatched in Browns history. Graham helped deliver seven championships in 10 seasons.

Myles Garrett - Cornerstone of the modern era. Garrett continues to rewrite NFL record books, including the single-season sack record.

Dallas Cowboys

Roger Staubach - "Captain America" remains universally respected for his play on the field and military service off it. Leader of the Cowboys' rise during the Tom Landry era.

Troy Aikman - Staubach's spiritual successor, Aikman led the 'Boys to three Super Bowl titles during their domination of the 1990s.

Emmitt Smith - The NFL's all-time leading rusher and centerpiece of Dallas' potent offensive attack that produced three Super Bowl wins.

Michael Irvin - "The Playmaker" had a knack for coming up big in crucial moments and he was a key part of three Super Bowl-winning Cowboys teams alongside Troy Aikman and Emmitt Smith. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2007 and is widely considered one of the greatest receivers of all time.

Denver Broncos

John Elway - The very definition of a franchise quarterback, Elway led Denver to a pair of Super Bowl titles and an era of consistent competitiveness during his playing days, and led the Broncos to success in the front office following his retirement.

Terrell Davis - A Hall of Fame running back who rushed for over 2,000 yards in the 1998 season and was a Super Bowl MVP.

Von Miller - A dominant defensive presence, Miller recorded 110.5 sacks as a Bronco. Super Bowl MVP on a title-winning Denver squad.

Champ Bailey - One of the greatest cornerbacks of all time and a defensive icon in Mile High. Bailey is a Hall of Famer who tilted the field with his mere presence.

Detroit Lions

Barry Sanders - The most electric running back many fans have ever seen. Sanders gave life to a long-downtrodden Lions franchise during his time in Motown.

Calvin Johnson - Dubbed "Megatron" due to his freakish combination of size, strength, and speed, Johnson stands out as not only the greatest wide receiver in Detroit Lions history but one of the greatest NFL wideouts of all time.

Bobby Layne - A foundational franchise quarterback, Layne led the Lions to three NFL Championships in the 1950s.

Dick Lane - Few defenders in NFL history were more feared than "Night Train". Over six seasons with the Lions he set a physical tone and snatched 21 interceptions as the game's top cornerback.

.@BarrySanders knows a thing or two about Thanksgiving Day touchdowns. 📺: #HOUvsDET — Thursday 12:30pm ET on CBS

📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app pic.twitter.com/1Uhw8bGbhz — NFL Legacy (@NFLLegacy) November 25, 2020

Green Bay Packers

Bart Starr - Quarterback and field general of the Vince Lombardi-era Green Bay dynasty. A Hall of Famer who helped the Packers to five championships and was a two-time Super Bowl MVP.

Brett Favre - Ended the franchise's 20-year playoff draught and brought the Packers back to prominence. The definition of a "gunslinger" at the quarterback position, Favre won an unprecedented three straight MVP awards and brought a Super Bowl title to Green Bay.

Aaron Rodgers - Favre's successor had all the pressure in the world on his shoulders, but somehow exceeded all expectations with a Super Bowl victory and four MVP awards during his iconic Green Bay tenure.

Don Hutson - Legitimately revolutionized the wide receiver position. When Hutson retired, he held 18 NFL records - many of which lapped his closest competitor. Was a two-time league MVP, an unprecedented accomplishment for a wide receiver.

Houston Texans

Andre Johnson - The franchise's greatest offensive player of all time. Johnson is the first player in history to start his career with the Texans and be inducted into the HOF.

J.J. Watt - A future Hall of Famer, Watt was a dominant defensive presence and recorded over 100 sacks during his illustrious Texans career. Three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year and the face of the franchise for an entire generation of Houston fans.

DeAndre Hopkins - A seemingly unstoppable receiver in his prime, D-Hop consistently put up elite, All-Pro level numbers despite often being stuck with a revolving door of quarterbacks.

Arian Foster - One of the best undrafted players in NFL history, Foster was a dual-threat nightmare for defenses. Led the NFL in rushing yards and TDs in 2010, and finished his career as the Texans all-time leader in both of those statistical categories.

Indianapolis Colts

Peyton Manning - One of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history, Manning changed the culture of a long-downtrodden Colts franchise. Teamed with Marvin Harrison to form one of the most potent passing duos in history. Led the Colts to a Super Bowl title and won four MVP awards while in Indy.

Marvin Harrison - Alongside Peyton Manning, the potent passing duo helped transform the Colts from perennial losers to consistent Super Bowl contenders. During his 13 years with the organization, Harrison topped 1,000 receiving yards in eight consecutive seasons between 1999 and 2006.

Johnny Unitas - A revolutionary passer who changed the profile of the quarterback position. Unitas brought the then-Baltimore Colts their first NFL Championships, winning back-to-back titles in 1958-59.

Dwight Freeney - While Manning and the Colts offense often got all the publicity, Freeney was inarguably a huge part of the Colts' success during the first decade of the 21st century. A lethal spin move made him a nightmare for opposing offensive lineman and helped Indy to a Super Bowl win.

Jacksonville Jaguars

Jimmy Smith - A franchise legend and cornerstone of the Jacksonville Jaguars' first decade of existence, Jimmy Smith dominates the record books in Duval, and was one of the most underrated receivers of his era.

Tony Boselli - The first draft pick in franchise history, Boselli blossomed into an All-Pro left tackle who anchored the Jags offensive line during his seven years in the league. The only Jacksonville player who has been enshrined in the Hall of Fame.

Fred Taylor - An underappreciated talent out of the backfield, Taylor rushed for over 1,000 yards in seven of his 11 seasons with the Jaguars. The franchise's all-time leading rusher.

Marc Brunell - The franchise's all-time passing leader. Led the ascending Jaguars from expansion joke to a pair of AFC title game appearances.

Kansas City Chiefs

Patrick Mahomes - Already one of the greatest quarterback talents in the history of the game. Multiple Super Bowl titles and established Chiefs as a modern-era dynasty.

Derrick Thomas - The most-feared pass rusher in franchise history. Thomas holds the Chiefs all-time sack record. Named NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year and earned the Walter Payton Man of the Year award.

Len Dawson - Hall of Fame quarterback who delivered the franchise its first Super Bowl win.

Travis Kelce - One of the greatest tight ends in history and a playoff superstar. The most prolific pass-catcher in Chiefs history.

Las Vegas Raiders

Tim Brown - Smashed the great Fred Biletnikoff's franchise records in receptions, receiving yards, and receiving TDs across his 16 seasons with the team while carrying the Raiders through multiple eras.

Ken Stabler - A Hall of Fame quarterback, "The Snake" was the embodiment of Raiders culture in the 1970s. Led the franchise to its first Super Bowl title.

Marcus Allen - Super Bowl MVP and one of the most electrifying runners in football history. Allen is a beloved figure among fans of the Silver & Black.

Howie Long - Defensive anchor of the 1983 Super Bowl-winning Raiders. A dominant and relentless defensive presence.

Los Angeles Chargers

LaDainian Tomlinson - The 2006 NFL MVP, "LT" was one of the greatest dual-threat running backs in the history of the game.

Junior Seau - The emotional anchor of the Chargers defense for 13 seasons, Seau was named to 12 consecutive Pro Bowls. The heart and soul of the franchise during the San Diego era, he led the Chargers to their only Super Bowl appearance in franchise history in 1994.

Dan Fouts - Helped revolutionize the passing game in the "Air Coryell" offense, Fouts became the first QB to throw for over 4,000 yards in multiple seasons. Led the Chargers to back-to-back AFC Championship game appearances.

Philip Rivers - A modern-day warrior, Rivers started 243 consecutive games for the Chargers - the third-most in NFL history. Eclipsed Dan Fouts' franchise records in both passing yards and TDs. Beloved by fans and teammates for his fierce competitiveness.

Los Angeles Rams

Aaron Donald - Arguably the greatest defensive tackle of all time, Donald made the Pro Bowl in all 10 seasons of his career. Helped the Rams to a Super Bowl title and won an unprecedented three NFL Defensive Player of the Year awards.

Kurt Warner - One of football's greatest underdog stories, Warner was at the helm of the legendary "Greatest Show On Turf" offense during the franchise's St. Louis era. Won two MVPs and led the Rams to their first Super Bowl title in franchise history.

Eric Dickerson - One of the most dominant runners in history, Dickerson still holds the NFL's single-season rookie rushing record. Set an NFL single-season rushing record with 2,105 yards in 1984.

Deacon Jones - Inventor of the "sack", Jones was a feared defensive monster. Hall of Famer who anchored the Rams legendary "Fearsome Foursome" defense.

Miami Dolphins

Dan Marino - One of the greatest pure passers in NFL history and a Miami icon. Redefined how the QB position was played. MVP in 1984, Marino spent his entire career with the Dolphins.

Larry Csonka - Rugged Hall of Fame running back. His physical style set the tone for Miami's 1970s dynasty. Was a member of the NFL's only undefeated team.

Bob Griese - A six-time Pro Bowler, Griese was under center for much of Miami's legendary run in the early 1970s. Led the Dolphins to three consecutive Super Bowl appearances and returned from a broken leg to help the team cap off their legendary undefeated season with a Super Bowl victory.

Jason Taylor - Though the Dolphins seem to be known best for their legendary offenses, Taylor's dominant presence on the defensive side of the ball can't go overlooked. He's Miami's all-time leader in sacks by a wide margin and a Pro Football Hall of Famer.

Minnesota Vikings

Randy Moss - Perhaps no wide receiver has ever been as physically impressive as "The Freak". Offensive Rookie of the Year in 1998, he posted seasons with over 1,200 receiving yards in each of his first six years in the NFL while with Minnesota.

Fran Tarkenton - Revolutionary scrambling quarterback and Hall of Famer. Led the Vikings to three of the four Super Bowl appearances in franchise history.

Adrian Peterson - Minnesota's all-time leading rusher and the last non-quarterback to win the NFL MVP award. Possessed a generational combination of physicality and speed.

Alan Page - A constant for the Vikings who never missed a game in his entire career. Anchor of the legendary "Purple People Eaters", Page was the first defensive player in NFL history to win the MVP award. His post-playing career is just as impressive, as he became an associate justice on the Minnesota Supreme Court and was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

New England Patriots

Tom Brady - The "GOAT" is undoubtedly on the Patriots Mount Rushmore, as he's widely considered to be the greatest quarterback in NFL history. Led New England to an unprecedented six Super Bowl titles and was a four-time Super Bowl MVP.

Rob Gronkowski - A huge part of New England's dynasty, "Gronk" was the most dominant tight end of his era. Displayed an elite combination of tenacious blocking and record-setting receiving skills.

John Hannah - Before the modern Patriots dynasty sprung up, Hannah anchored New England's offensive line for over a decade. Widely considered to be one of the greatest guards of all time, he's a 10-time All-Pro and Hall of Fame member.

Adam Vinatieri - The only kicker on our Mount Rushmore list, Vinatieri's direct contributions to New England's legendary dynasty can't go ignored. No kicker has a stronger resume in high-pressure situations. He kicked two game-winning field goals in Super Bowls, as well as game-tying and winning kicks in the famous "Snow Game".

That time @tombrady threw six touchdowns in Miami, 14 years ago today. (Oct. 21, 2007) pic.twitter.com/I3wcDmnbMr — NFL Legacy (@NFLLegacy) October 21, 2021

New Orleans Saints

Drew Brees - Transformed the franchise from one of the league's worst to a perennial contender and Super Bowl champion. Rewrote Saints passing records and became an icon in the city of New Orleans.

Willie Roaf - The greatest offensive lineman in Saints history. A Hall of Famer, Roaf was one of the few Saints to earn national recognition during a down period for the franchise. He earned six first team All-Pro selections while in New Orleans.

Rickey Jackson - Heading up the "Dome Patrol", Jackson stands out as the greatest defensive player in franchise history. A member of the Hall of Fame, Jackson helped turn the long-moribund Saints into a respectable team while being one of the most-feared linebackers of his era.

Alvin Kamara - Loyal, productive, and insanely talented, Kamara is the Saints' all-time leading rusher. A blistering dual-threat running back, Kamara has been a constant dynamo on both competitive and rebuilding Saints squads, and is beloved in the city of New Orleans.

New York Giants

Lawrence Taylor - The most disruptive defensive player in NFL history, "LT" helped the Giants to two Super Bowl titles during his Hall of Fame career. Taylor was the last defensive player to win the NFL MVP award in 1986. Some consider him the greatest overall football player of all time. Despite many off-field issues, he remains beloved by Giants fans.

Eli Manning - Two-time Super Bowl champion and the face of the modern-era G-Men. Manning's longevity and durability during his 16-year career was remarkable.

Frank Gifford - Hall of Fame offensive weapon and a true superstar during football's rise in prominence, Gifford help the Giants reach six NFL Championship title games.

Michael Strahan - The franchise's all-time sacks leader, Strahan was the Defensive Player of the Year in 2001. Anchored the New York defense in Super Bowl-upset win over the previously-undefeated New England Patriots.

New York Jets

Joe Namath - Guaranteed and delivered the biggest upset in football history over the Baltimore Colts in Super Bowl III. It remains the only Super Bowl title in franchise history. "Broadway Joe" also became a cultural icon off the field due to his star-power and charisma.

Don Maynard - Despite playing in a completely different era, Maynard still holds the Jets' franchise records for career receptions, receiving yards, and TDs. He was also on the legendary squad that beat the Indianapolis Colts in Super Bowl III.

Curtis Martin - Quietly one of the most productive running backs in NFL history, Martin was a workhorse and beloved fan favorite. Rushed for over 1,000 yards in seven consecutive seasons.

Darrelle Revis - The greatest cornerback of his era. The term "Revis Island" was coined because opposing quarterbacks refused to throw to his side of the field.

Philadelphia Eagles

Reggie White - "The Minister of Defense" is the greatest defensive player in Eagles history. White dominated games by himself, racking up 124 sacks during his eight years in Philly.

Brian Dawkins - Hard-hitting safety whose hard-nosed play epitomized the city of Philadelphia. Became a revered franchise icon as a result. Heart and soul of the Eagles defense for over a decade.

Chuck Bednarik - A two-way ironman, "Concrete Charlie" played both offense and defense for the Eagles - rarely taking a play off. A member of two NFL Championship teams that came over a decade apart, Bednarik's bruising hits are still legendary in Philly.

Jason Kelce - Before he became a cultural media phenomenon, Kelce was beloved by Eagles fans for his blue-collar work ethic. He redefined the center position with his athleticism, intellect, and leadership. A key member of a Super Bowl-winning Philly squad in 2018.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Terry Bradshaw - The prototype of the "Big Game Quarterback", Bradshaw often played his best in situations with the highest amount of pressure. Led a Steelers dynasty to four Super Bowl titles in six seasons, twice earning Super Bowl MVP honors.

Joe Greene - Chuck Noll's first-ever draft pick, "Mean Joe" was the first brick in the foundation of a Steelers dynasty. A dominant defensive player and centerpiece of the legendary "Steel Curtain", he was a leading force in Pittsburgh's culture change from perennial losers to championship contenders.

Jack Lambert - One of the defining linebackers in NFL history, Lambert patrolled the field with instincts and aggression. Heart and soul of the "Steel Curtain" defense that contributed to four Super Bowl titles.

Ben Roethlisberger - Pittsburgh all-time leader in passing yards and touchdowns by a wide margin, "Big Ben" led the Steelers to a pair of Super Bowl victories in the early-2000s.

San Francisco 49ers

Jerry Rice - Not only the greatest receiver in Niners' history but the all-time GOAT in the NFL according to many fans and experts. Despite playing his last NFL game in 2004, Rice holds not just the San Fran records, but also the NFL records for career receptions, receiving yards, and TDs.

Joe Montana - Always cool under pressure, Montana led the Niners to four Super Bowl titles. He became the first player ever to win three Super Bowl MVPs.

Steve Young - Rarely is a franchise fortunate enough to have two Hall of Fame quarterbacks. The 49ers had them consecutively. Young is the greatest left-handed quarterback in history, and flawlessly picked up where Montana left off, winning two MVPs and a Super Bowl with his elite dual-threat ability.

Ronnie Lott - The 1980s San Francisco dynasty was centered around Bill Walsh's West Coast Offense, but Ronnie Lott was undoubtedly the centerpiece of many underrated Niners defenses. Lott was on four Super Bowl-winning teams, and was the most-feared safety of his era.

Seattle Seahawks

Steve Largent - Rewrote the Seahawk record books during his time in Seattle. Largent caught 100 TD passes, and despite playing in the 1970s and '80s, he is still the all-time Seattle record-holder in both receptions and receiving yards by a wide margin.

Walter Jones - Offensive linemen are often unsung heroes, but Jones' greatness is beyond dispute. Famously allowed just 23 sacks while drawing only nine holding calls across his dominant 13-year career. Jones was a first-ballot Hall of Fame inductee and is widely considered one of the greatest offensive tackles of all time.

Cortez Kennedy - A bright spot throughout some of Seattle's losing years, Kennedy was a dominant presence on the defensive interior. The 1992 NFL Defensive Player of the Year despite being on a 2-14 team, he consistently commanded double-teams and collapsed the pocket from the inside.

Marshawn Lynch - "Beast Mode" set the tone for the modern identity of the Seahawks with his physical, punishing running style. Lynch was a key offensive force on the first Super Bowl-winning team in franchise history.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Lee Roy Selmon - The first draft pick in franchise history, Selmon helped turn the expansion Bucs into a legitimate NFL defense within a few years. A foundational superstar, he was the first Buccaneer to be inducted into the Hall of Fame.

Derrick Brooks - Centerpiece of the Tampa Bay defense for over a decade. Brooks won NFL Defensive Player of the Year in 2002, and helped the Bucs to their first-ever Super Bowl victory that same season.

Warren Sapp - The emotional sparkplug at the center of one the era's most dominant defenses, Sapp was an uber-disruptive presence on the defensive interior. A key contributor on Tampa Bay's first Super Bowl-winning squad.

Mike Evans - The greatest wide receiver in franchise history. Evans holds the legendary record of 11 consecutive 1,000-yard receiving seasons to begin his career.

Tennessee Titans

Earl Campbell - A punishing running back from the Oilers era, Campbell led the league in rushing yards in each of his first three pro seasons, winning the MVP in 1979. Terrorized defenses with his brutal running style.

Warren Moon - Transformed the Oilers into one of football's most explosive offenses. Perfectly executed the run-and-shoot offense with his precision and arm strength. A true trailblazer, Moon became one of the NFL's first elite Black quarterbacks after first dominating in the CFL.

Steve McNair - "Air McNair" helped bridge the franchise's transition from Houston to Tennessee. Led the Titans to a Super Bowl appearance. Consistently demonstrated toughness and leadership throughout his career.

Bruce Matthews - Demonstrated sustained excellence, eye-opening versatility, and unmatched durability. Matthews earned 14 Pro Bowl nods for playing multiple positions along the offensive line. Suited up for 19 seasons for the Oilers//Titans.

Washington Commanders

Art Monk - A 2008 NFL Hall of Fame inductee, Monk stands out among the many sterling receivers in Washington's rich history. Monk helped the then-Redskins to three Super Bowl titles in his illustrious career. He sits atop the franchise record books in career receptions and receiving yards.

Sammy Baugh - The first true superstar in franchise history, Baugh led Washington to NFL titles in the 1930s and '40s. Led the league in passing multiple times while also excelling as a punter and defensive back.

John Riggins - A bruising, downhill runner on the field and a legendary iconoclast off it, Riggins was the centerpiece of the Washington offense during the early 1980s, earning Super Bowl MVP honors in a legendary peformance.

Darrell Green - The definition of longevity and consistency, Green played a hard-to-fathom 20 seasons in Washington. Boasted elite speed at the cornerback position, he was a two-time Super Bowl champion and is a Hall of Famer.

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