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Early Week 1 Fantasy Football Running Back Rankings (2026)

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Bijan Robinson - Fantasy Football Rankings, NFL DFS Lineup Picks

RotoBaller's running back fantasy football rankings for Week 1 (2026). Set winning fantasy lineups with our Week 1 RB rankings for fantasy football leagues.

In This Article hide
Week 1 Fantasy Football Running Back Rankings
Recent Fantasy Football Running Back News
Who Should I Draft Fantasy Football Tool
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Draft
More Fantasy Football Analysis

It's not quite time to finalize your Week 1 lineup calls, but we're inching closer, and it's never too early to take a look at the opening-week pecking order at RB. We're here to assist with our early running back fantasy football rankings for Week 1. Every week should be treated as a must-win situation, and beginning your season with a loss always feels like a big blow. That's where we come in.

In the rankings below, find out where Omarion Hampton, Kyren Williams, Josh Jacobs, David Montgomery, Bucky Irving, Jeremiyah Love, Tony Pollard, and more stand for Week 1.

Our RB fantasy football rankings for Week 1 are assembled by Nick Mariano. Below the rankings, you will find a summary of this week's important RB fantasy football news. There are always critical injuries and updates to track, so check back until kickoff.

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Non-PPR (Standard) rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Best Ball rankings | Underdog rankings | Dynasty rankings | IDP rankings | Injuries

 

Week 1 Fantasy Football Running Back Rankings

Rankings are updated until kickoff. Be sure to bookmark our weekly PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, and Standard rankings.

Tier Rank Player Name Pos
1 1 Jahmyr Gibbs RB
1 2 Bijan Robinson RB
1 3 Christian McCaffrey RB
2 4 Jonathan Taylor RB
2 5 Ashton Jeanty RB
2 6 Derrick Henry RB
2 7 Chase Brown RB
2 8 Saquon Barkley RB
2 9 James Cook III RB
2 10 Omarion Hampton RB
2 11 De'Von Achane RB
3 12 Kenneth Walker III RB
3 13 Javonte Williams RB
3 14 Josh Jacobs RB
3 15 Kyren Williams RB
3 16 Breece Hall RB
3 17 D'Andre Swift RB
4 18 Travis Etienne Jr. RB
4 19 Cam Skattebo RB
4 20 David Montgomery RB
5 21 Bucky Irving RB
5 22 Jeremiyah Love RB
5 23 Quinshon Judkins RB
5 24 Rhamondre Stevenson RB
5 25 Jaylen Warren RB
5 26 Tony Pollard RB
6 27 Jadarian Price RB
6 28 J.K. Dobbins RB
6 29 Bhayshul Tuten RB
6 30 Rico Dowdle RB
7 31 Chuba Hubbard RB
7 32 TreVeyon Henderson RB
7 33 Rachaad White RB
7 34 Jordan Mason RB
7 35 Kyle Monangai RB
7 36 Jacory Croskey-Merritt RB
8 37 Blake Corum RB
8 38 Kenneth Gainwell RB
9 39 Chris Rodriguez Jr. RB
9 40 Aaron Jones Sr. RB
9 41 RJ Harvey RB
9 42 Jonathon Brooks RB
10 43 Tyjae Spears RB
10 44 Tyrone Tracy Jr. RB
10 45 Tyler Allgeier RB
10 46 Dylan Sampson RB
10 47 Keaton Mitchell RB
10 48 Alvin Kamara RB
10 49 Tank Bigsby RB
11 50 Brian Robinson Jr. RB
11 51 Woody Marks RB
11 52 Isiah Pacheco RB
11 53 George Holani RB
11 54 Jaydon Blue RB
11 55 Kimani Vidal RB
11 56 Sean Tucker RB
12 57 Justice Hill RB
12 58 Braelon Allen RB
12 59 MarShawn Lloyd RB
12 60 Samaje Perine RB
12 61 Emanuel Wilson RB
12 62 Emari Demercado RB
12 63 James Conner RB
13 64 Jonah Coleman RB
13 65 Ray Davis RB
13 66 Jaylen Wright RB
13 67 Mike Washington Jr. RB
14 68 Isaiah Davis RB
14 69 Seth McGowan RB
14 70 Kyle Juszczyk RB
14 71 Malik Davis RB
14 72 Kaytron Allen RB
14 73 Chris Brooks RB
14 74 Nicholas Singleton RB
14 75 Devin Singletary RB
15 76 Jordan James RB
15 77 Ollie Gordon II RB
15 78 LeQuint Allen Jr. RB
15 79 Demond Claiborne RB
15 80 Ty Johnson RB
15 81 Brashard Smith RB
15 82 Emmett Johnson RB
15 83 Kaelon Black RB
15 84 Trey Benson RB
15 85 Adam Randall RB
15 86 DJ Giddens RB
15 87 Kaleb Johnson RB
15 88 Phil Mafah RB
16 89 Devin Neal RB
16 90 Jerome Ford RB
16 91 Kendre Miller RB
16 92 Trevor Etienne RB
16 93 Bam Knight RB
16 94 Jaleel McLaughlin RB
16 95 Jawhar Jordan RB
16 96 Tahj Brooks RB
16 97 Jarquez Hunter RB
16 98 Will Shipley RB
16 99 J'Mari Taylor RB

 

Recent Fantasy Football Running Back News

Jonathon Brooks, Carolina Panthers

Carolina Panthers head coach Dave Canales said that running back Jonathon Brooks will play in the team's second preseason game against the Buffalo Bills on Saturday, mixing in with Chuba Hubbard, according to Joe Person of The Athletic. It will be Brooks' first game played since his rookie season in 2024, after he didn't play in last week's Hall of Fame game and missed the entire 2025 campaign due to another torn ACL in his knee. Rico Dowdle is no longer in Carolina's backfield, and while Hubbard is the team's clear RB1, Brooks is expected to have a significant RB2/change-of-pace role in Canales' offense this year.

The former second-rounder from the University of Texas has only played in three games in the NFL, so it's hard to know what to expect from him if he can finally stay healthy. Brooks has looked good this summer, though, and he's an intriguing handcuff option/RB3/flex target with upside if Hubbard gets injured or struggles again in 2026.

Rhamondre Stevenson, New England Patriots

The New England Patriots released their first unofficial depth chart ahead of their preseason opener against the Colts on Thursday, and as he did for much of the 2025 season, running back Rhamondre Stevenson appears ahead of TreVeyon Henderson, listed as the team's starter. Stevenson regularly out-snapped Henderson through the first half of their first season together, but the veteran's mid-season turf toe injury opened the door for the rookie to earn a workhorse role, in which he thrived.

While the two saw closer to a 50/50 split down the stretch of the regular season, Stevenson again dominated playing time over a four-game postseason run, proving to be the more trusted back in critical situations. A year-two leap is expected of Henderson, and he is routinely being selected multiple rounds ahead of Stevenson in 2026 fantasy drafts, but with his pass protection still being described throughout camp as a work in progress, he could find himself in a similar role to that held as a rookie, at least to begin the year.

Cam Skattebo, Tyrone Tracy Jr., New York Giants

The New York Giants have released their first unofficial depth chart ahead of their preseason opener against the Vikings on Saturday, and running backs Cam Skattebo and Tyrone Tracy Jr. are listed as co-starters. The "or" designation is used a number of times across the depth chart, but running back is the only position on offense without a clear listed starter.

Tracy began the 2025 season as the starting running back, but missed time to injury and was overtaken on the depth chart even upon his return, with Skattebo nearly doubling his snap count in Weeks 4 and 5 before an ankle injury ended his rookie season. Skattebo has operated as the clear lead back for much of training camp, making the co-starter listing somewhat unexpected, though it should have no bearing on his fantasy outlook, and he ranks as RotoBaller's RB20, a full 25 running back spots ahead of Tracy.

Travis Etienne Jr., Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints

New Orleans Saints running backs Travis Etienne Jr. and Alvin Kamara have been listed as co-starters on the team's first unofficial depth chart of the preseason, according to Mike Triplett of NewOrleans.Football. Fantasy managers shouldn't invest too much stock in unofficial depth charts with the regular season more than a month away, but it's still noteworthy that the Saints aren't declaring a clear-cut No. 1 running back yet. Etienne is expected to be the lead ball-carrier after signing a $48 million contract during the offseason, but Kamara is still hanging around ahead of his age-31 season.

Last year in Jacksonville, Etienne had 1,399 scrimmage yards and 13 touchdowns, ranking as the RB10 in PPR leagues. Meanwhile, injuries limited Kamara to just 11 games, and he turned in the worst season of his career with just 657 scrimmage yards, one touchdown, and a pair of fumbles.

He was the overall RB46, marking the first time in his career he finished a season lower than RB46. With all that in mind, we would expect Etienne to claim sole possession of the No. 1 spot on the depth chart by the end of the preseason. As it stands, he ranks as the overall RB17 in RotoBaller's latest half-PPR draft rankings for the 2026 fantasy football season.

 

Who Should I Draft Fantasy Football Tool

Read more about the free Who Should I Draft tool here.

Who Should I Draft?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to draft...

 
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Who To Draft?
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Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Draft? button to see who the recommended draft picks are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.

Improvements For Who Should I Draft? You may have noticed our Who Should I Draft? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your 2026 fantasy football drafts. You'll see NFL player tiles with bye weeks, stats, and projections, ADPs, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their preseason fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research and updates them constantly throughout the preseason. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Draft

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Draft tool for 2026 drafts for Omarion Hampton, Kyren Williams, Josh Jacobs, David Montgomery, Bucky Irving, Jeremiyah Love, Tony Pollard:

Omarion Hampton
vs
Derrick Henry
Omarion Hampton
vs
Brock Bowers
Omarion Hampton
vs
Chase Brown
Omarion Hampton
vs
George Pickens
Omarion Hampton
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Omarion Hampton
vs
Nico Collins
Omarion Hampton
vs
De'Von Achane
Omarion Hampton
vs
Chris Olave
Omarion Hampton
vs
Drake London
Omarion Hampton
vs
A.J. Brown
Omarion Hampton
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Omarion Hampton
vs
Malik Nabers
Omarion Hampton
vs
Saquon Barkley
Omarion Hampton
vs
Kyren Williams
Omarion Hampton
vs
James Cook III
Omarion Hampton
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Omarion Hampton
vs
Justin Jefferson
Omarion Hampton
vs
Josh Allen
Omarion Hampton
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Omarion Hampton
vs
Trey McBride
Omarion Hampton
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Omarion Hampton
vs
Javonte Williams
Omarion Hampton
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Omarion Hampton
vs
Devonta Smith
Omarion Hampton
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Omarion Hampton
vs
Tee Higgins
Omarion Hampton
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Omarion Hampton
vs
Breece Hall
Omarion Hampton
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Omarion Hampton
vs
Zay Flowers
Omarion Hampton
vs
Puka Nacua
Omarion Hampton
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Omarion Hampton
vs
Bijan Robinson
Omarion Hampton
vs
Josh Jacobs
Omarion Hampton
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Omarion Hampton
vs
Rashee Rice
Omarion Hampton
vs
Ladd McConkey
Omarion Hampton
vs
Garrett Wilson
Omarion Hampton
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Omarion Hampton
vs
Davante Adams
Omarion Hampton
vs
Cam Skattebo
Omarion Hampton
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Omarion Hampton
vs
Colston Loveland
Omarion Hampton
vs
Luther Burden III
Omarion Hampton
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Omarion Hampton
vs
Jameson Williams
Omarion Hampton
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Omarion Hampton
vs
Mike Evans
Omarion Hampton
vs
D'Andre Swift
Omarion Hampton
vs
Lamar Jackson
Omarion Hampton
vs
Jayden Daniels
Omarion Hampton
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Omarion Hampton
vs
DJ Moore
Omarion Hampton
vs
Jadarian Price
Omarion Hampton
vs
Bucky Irving
Omarion Hampton
vs
David Montgomery
Omarion Hampton
vs
Parker Washington
Omarion Hampton
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Omarion Hampton
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Omarion Hampton
vs
Drake Maye
Omarion Hampton
vs
Joe Burrow
Omarion Hampton
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Omarion Hampton
vs
Jalen Hurts
Omarion Hampton
vs
Christian Watson
Omarion Hampton
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Omarion Hampton
vs
Carnell Tate
Omarion Hampton
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Omarion Hampton
vs
Tyler Warren
Omarion Hampton
vs
Tony Pollard
Omarion Hampton
vs
Rome Odunze
Omarion Hampton
vs
Rico Dowdle
Omarion Hampton
vs
Jaylen Warren
Omarion Hampton
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Omarion Hampton
vs
Blake Corum
Omarion Hampton
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Omarion Hampton
vs
RJ Harvey
Omarion Hampton
vs
Kyle Monangai
Omarion Hampton
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Omarion Hampton
vs
Jordan Mason
Omarion Hampton
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Omarion Hampton
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Omarion Hampton
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Omarion Hampton
vs
Rachaad White
Omarion Hampton
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Omarion Hampton
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Omarion Hampton
vs
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Omarion Hampton
vs
Isiah Pacheco
Omarion Hampton
vs
Woody Marks
Omarion Hampton
vs
Tank Bigsby
Omarion Hampton
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Omarion Hampton
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Omarion Hampton
vs
Tyjae Spears
Omarion Hampton
vs
Jaydon Blue
Omarion Hampton
vs
Jonah Coleman
Omarion Hampton
vs
Alvin Kamara
Omarion Hampton
vs
Dylan Sampson
Omarion Hampton
vs
Sean Tucker
Omarion Hampton
vs
Ray Davis
Omarion Hampton
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Omarion Hampton
vs
Samaje Perine
Kyren Williams
vs
Malik Nabers
Kyren Williams
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Kyren Williams
vs
A.J. Brown
Kyren Williams
vs
Josh Allen
Kyren Williams
vs
Chris Olave
Kyren Williams
vs
Trey McBride
Kyren Williams
vs
Nico Collins
Kyren Williams
vs
Javonte Williams
Kyren Williams
vs
George Pickens
Kyren Williams
vs
Devonta Smith
Kyren Williams
vs
Brock Bowers
Kyren Williams
vs
Tee Higgins
Kyren Williams
vs
Omarion Hampton
Kyren Williams
vs
Breece Hall
Kyren Williams
vs
Derrick Henry
Kyren Williams
vs
Zay Flowers
Kyren Williams
vs
Chase Brown
Kyren Williams
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Kyren Williams
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Kyren Williams
vs
Josh Jacobs
Kyren Williams
vs
De'Von Achane
Kyren Williams
vs
Rashee Rice
Kyren Williams
vs
Drake London
Kyren Williams
vs
Ladd McConkey
Kyren Williams
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Kyren Williams
vs
Garrett Wilson
Kyren Williams
vs
Saquon Barkley
Kyren Williams
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Kyren Williams
vs
James Cook III
Kyren Williams
vs
Davante Adams
Kyren Williams
vs
Justin Jefferson
Kyren Williams
vs
Cam Skattebo
Kyren Williams
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Kyren Williams
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Kyren Williams
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Kyren Williams
vs
Colston Loveland
Kyren Williams
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Kyren Williams
vs
Luther Burden III
Kyren Williams
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Kyren Williams
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Kyren Williams
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Kyren Williams
vs
Jameson Williams
Kyren Williams
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Kyren Williams
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Kyren Williams
vs
Puka Nacua
Kyren Williams
vs
Mike Evans
Kyren Williams
vs
Bijan Robinson
Kyren Williams
vs
D'Andre Swift
Kyren Williams
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Kyren Williams
vs
Lamar Jackson
Kyren Williams
vs
Jayden Daniels
Kyren Williams
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Kyren Williams
vs
DJ Moore
Kyren Williams
vs
Jadarian Price
Kyren Williams
vs
Bucky Irving
Kyren Williams
vs
David Montgomery
Kyren Williams
vs
Parker Washington
Kyren Williams
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Kyren Williams
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Kyren Williams
vs
Drake Maye
Kyren Williams
vs
Joe Burrow
Kyren Williams
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Kyren Williams
vs
Jalen Hurts
Kyren Williams
vs
Christian Watson
Kyren Williams
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Kyren Williams
vs
Carnell Tate
Kyren Williams
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Kyren Williams
vs
Tyler Warren
Kyren Williams
vs
Tony Pollard
Kyren Williams
vs
Rome Odunze
Kyren Williams
vs
Rico Dowdle
Kyren Williams
vs
Jaylen Warren
Kyren Williams
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Kyren Williams
vs
Blake Corum
Kyren Williams
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Kyren Williams
vs
RJ Harvey
Kyren Williams
vs
Kyle Monangai
Kyren Williams
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Kyren Williams
vs
Jordan Mason
Kyren Williams
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Kyren Williams
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Kyren Williams
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Kyren Williams
vs
Rachaad White
Kyren Williams
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Kyren Williams
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Kyren Williams
vs
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Kyren Williams
vs
Isiah Pacheco
Kyren Williams
vs
Woody Marks
Kyren Williams
vs
Tank Bigsby
Kyren Williams
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Kyren Williams
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Kyren Williams
vs
Tyjae Spears
Kyren Williams
vs
Jaydon Blue
Kyren Williams
vs
Jonah Coleman
Kyren Williams
vs
Alvin Kamara
Kyren Williams
vs
Dylan Sampson
Kyren Williams
vs
Sean Tucker
Kyren Williams
vs
Ray Davis
Kyren Williams
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Kyren Williams
vs
Samaje Perine
Josh Jacobs
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Josh Jacobs
vs
Rashee Rice
Josh Jacobs
vs
Zay Flowers
Josh Jacobs
vs
Ladd McConkey
Josh Jacobs
vs
Breece Hall
Josh Jacobs
vs
Garrett Wilson
Josh Jacobs
vs
Tee Higgins
Josh Jacobs
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Josh Jacobs
vs
Devonta Smith
Josh Jacobs
vs
Davante Adams
Josh Jacobs
vs
Javonte Williams
Josh Jacobs
vs
Cam Skattebo
Josh Jacobs
vs
Trey McBride
Josh Jacobs
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Josh Jacobs
vs
Josh Allen
Josh Jacobs
vs
Colston Loveland
Josh Jacobs
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Josh Jacobs
vs
Luther Burden III
Josh Jacobs
vs
Kyren Williams
Josh Jacobs
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Josh Jacobs
vs
Malik Nabers
Josh Jacobs
vs
Jameson Williams
Josh Jacobs
vs
A.J. Brown
Josh Jacobs
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Josh Jacobs
vs
Chris Olave
Josh Jacobs
vs
Mike Evans
Josh Jacobs
vs
Nico Collins
Josh Jacobs
vs
D'Andre Swift
Josh Jacobs
vs
George Pickens
Josh Jacobs
vs
Lamar Jackson
Josh Jacobs
vs
Brock Bowers
Josh Jacobs
vs
Jayden Daniels
Josh Jacobs
vs
Omarion Hampton
Josh Jacobs
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Josh Jacobs
vs
Derrick Henry
Josh Jacobs
vs
DJ Moore
Josh Jacobs
vs
Chase Brown
Josh Jacobs
vs
Jadarian Price
Josh Jacobs
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Josh Jacobs
vs
Bucky Irving
Josh Jacobs
vs
De'Von Achane
Josh Jacobs
vs
David Montgomery
Josh Jacobs
vs
Drake London
Josh Jacobs
vs
Parker Washington
Josh Jacobs
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Josh Jacobs
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Josh Jacobs
vs
Saquon Barkley
Josh Jacobs
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Josh Jacobs
vs
James Cook III
Josh Jacobs
vs
Drake Maye
Josh Jacobs
vs
Justin Jefferson
Josh Jacobs
vs
Joe Burrow
Josh Jacobs
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Josh Jacobs
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Josh Jacobs
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Josh Jacobs
vs
Jalen Hurts
Josh Jacobs
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Josh Jacobs
vs
Christian Watson
Josh Jacobs
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Josh Jacobs
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Josh Jacobs
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Josh Jacobs
vs
Carnell Tate
Josh Jacobs
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Josh Jacobs
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Josh Jacobs
vs
Puka Nacua
Josh Jacobs
vs
Tyler Warren
Josh Jacobs
vs
Bijan Robinson
Josh Jacobs
vs
Tony Pollard
Josh Jacobs
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Josh Jacobs
vs
Rome Odunze
Josh Jacobs
vs
Rico Dowdle
Josh Jacobs
vs
Jaylen Warren
Josh Jacobs
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Josh Jacobs
vs
Blake Corum
Josh Jacobs
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Josh Jacobs
vs
RJ Harvey
Josh Jacobs
vs
Kyle Monangai
Josh Jacobs
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Josh Jacobs
vs
Jordan Mason
Josh Jacobs
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Josh Jacobs
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Josh Jacobs
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Josh Jacobs
vs
Rachaad White
Josh Jacobs
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Josh Jacobs
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Josh Jacobs
vs
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Josh Jacobs
vs
Isiah Pacheco
Josh Jacobs
vs
Woody Marks
Josh Jacobs
vs
Tank Bigsby
Josh Jacobs
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Josh Jacobs
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Josh Jacobs
vs
Tyjae Spears
Josh Jacobs
vs
Jaydon Blue
Josh Jacobs
vs
Jonah Coleman
Josh Jacobs
vs
Alvin Kamara
Josh Jacobs
vs
Dylan Sampson
Josh Jacobs
vs
Sean Tucker
Josh Jacobs
vs
Ray Davis
Josh Jacobs
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Josh Jacobs
vs
Samaje Perine
David Montgomery
vs
Bucky Irving
David Montgomery
vs
Parker Washington
David Montgomery
vs
Jadarian Price
David Montgomery
vs
Jordyn Tyson
David Montgomery
vs
DJ Moore
David Montgomery
vs
Quinshon Judkins
David Montgomery
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
David Montgomery
vs
Drake Maye
David Montgomery
vs
Jayden Daniels
David Montgomery
vs
Joe Burrow
David Montgomery
vs
Lamar Jackson
David Montgomery
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
David Montgomery
vs
D'Andre Swift
David Montgomery
vs
Jalen Hurts
David Montgomery
vs
Mike Evans
David Montgomery
vs
Christian Watson
David Montgomery
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
David Montgomery
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
David Montgomery
vs
Jameson Williams
David Montgomery
vs
Carnell Tate
David Montgomery
vs
Terry Mclaurin
David Montgomery
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
David Montgomery
vs
Luther Burden III
David Montgomery
vs
Tyler Warren
David Montgomery
vs
Colston Loveland
David Montgomery
vs
Tony Pollard
David Montgomery
vs
Jaylen Waddle
David Montgomery
vs
Rome Odunze
David Montgomery
vs
Cam Skattebo
David Montgomery
vs
Tucker Kraft
David Montgomery
vs
Davante Adams
David Montgomery
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
David Montgomery
vs
Emeka Egbuka
David Montgomery
vs
Justin Herbert
David Montgomery
vs
Garrett Wilson
David Montgomery
vs
Rico Dowdle
David Montgomery
vs
Ladd McConkey
David Montgomery
vs
DK Metcalf
David Montgomery
vs
Rashee Rice
David Montgomery
vs
Caleb Williams
David Montgomery
vs
Josh Jacobs
David Montgomery
vs
Jaylen Warren
David Montgomery
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
David Montgomery
vs
Jayden Reed
David Montgomery
vs
Zay Flowers
David Montgomery
vs
Trevor Lawrence
David Montgomery
vs
Breece Hall
David Montgomery
vs
Sam Laporta
David Montgomery
vs
Tee Higgins
David Montgomery
vs
Jordan Addison
David Montgomery
vs
Devonta Smith
David Montgomery
vs
Dak Prescott
David Montgomery
vs
Javonte Williams
David Montgomery
vs
Courtland Sutton
David Montgomery
vs
Trey McBride
David Montgomery
vs
J.K. Dobbins
David Montgomery
vs
Josh Allen
David Montgomery
vs
Brock Purdy
David Montgomery
vs
Jeremiyah Love
David Montgomery
vs
Josh Downs
David Montgomery
vs
Kyren Williams
David Montgomery
vs
Jaxson Dart
David Montgomery
vs
Malik Nabers
David Montgomery
vs
Blake Corum
David Montgomery
vs
A.J. Brown
David Montgomery
vs
Chuba Hubbard
David Montgomery
vs
Chris Olave
David Montgomery
vs
Alec Pierce
David Montgomery
vs
Nico Collins
David Montgomery
vs
Michael Wilson
David Montgomery
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
David Montgomery
vs
Bijan Robinson
David Montgomery
vs
Christian McCaffrey
David Montgomery
vs
Jonathan Taylor
David Montgomery
vs
James Cook III
David Montgomery
vs
Saquon Barkley
David Montgomery
vs
Kenneth Walker III
David Montgomery
vs
De'Von Achane
David Montgomery
vs
Ashton Jeanty
David Montgomery
vs
Chase Brown
David Montgomery
vs
Derrick Henry
David Montgomery
vs
RJ Harvey
David Montgomery
vs
Kyle Monangai
David Montgomery
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
David Montgomery
vs
Jordan Mason
David Montgomery
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
David Montgomery
vs
Jonathon Brooks
David Montgomery
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
David Montgomery
vs
Rachaad White
David Montgomery
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
David Montgomery
vs
Keaton Mitchell
David Montgomery
vs
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
David Montgomery
vs
Isiah Pacheco
David Montgomery
vs
Woody Marks
David Montgomery
vs
Tank Bigsby
David Montgomery
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
David Montgomery
vs
Tyler Allgeier
David Montgomery
vs
Tyjae Spears
David Montgomery
vs
Jaydon Blue
David Montgomery
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Bucky Irving
vs
Jadarian Price
Bucky Irving
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David Montgomery
Bucky Irving
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DJ Moore
Bucky Irving
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Parker Washington
Bucky Irving
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Bucky Irving
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Bucky Irving
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Bucky Irving
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Bucky Irving
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Bucky Irving
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Bucky Irving
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Bucky Irving
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Bucky Irving
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Bucky Irving
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Christian Watson
Bucky Irving
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Bucky Irving
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Bucky Irving
vs
Luther Burden III
Bucky Irving
vs
Carnell Tate
Bucky Irving
vs
Colston Loveland
Bucky Irving
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Bucky Irving
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Bucky Irving
vs
Tyler Warren
Bucky Irving
vs
Cam Skattebo
Bucky Irving
vs
Tony Pollard
Bucky Irving
vs
Davante Adams
Bucky Irving
vs
Rome Odunze
Bucky Irving
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Bucky Irving
vs
Tucker Kraft
Bucky Irving
vs
Garrett Wilson
Bucky Irving
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Bucky Irving
vs
Ladd McConkey
Bucky Irving
vs
Justin Herbert
Bucky Irving
vs
Rashee Rice
Bucky Irving
vs
Rico Dowdle
Bucky Irving
vs
Josh Jacobs
Bucky Irving
vs
DK Metcalf
Bucky Irving
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Bucky Irving
vs
Caleb Williams
Bucky Irving
vs
Zay Flowers
Bucky Irving
vs
Jaylen Warren
Bucky Irving
vs
Breece Hall
Bucky Irving
vs
Jayden Reed
Bucky Irving
vs
Tee Higgins
Bucky Irving
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Bucky Irving
vs
Devonta Smith
Bucky Irving
vs
Sam Laporta
Bucky Irving
vs
Javonte Williams
Bucky Irving
vs
Jordan Addison
Bucky Irving
vs
Trey McBride
Bucky Irving
vs
Dak Prescott
Bucky Irving
vs
Josh Allen
Bucky Irving
vs
Courtland Sutton
Bucky Irving
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Bucky Irving
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Bucky Irving
vs
Kyren Williams
Bucky Irving
vs
Brock Purdy
Bucky Irving
vs
Malik Nabers
Bucky Irving
vs
Josh Downs
Bucky Irving
vs
A.J. Brown
Bucky Irving
vs
Jaxson Dart
Bucky Irving
vs
Chris Olave
Bucky Irving
vs
Blake Corum
Bucky Irving
vs
Nico Collins
Bucky Irving
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Bucky Irving
vs
George Pickens
Bucky Irving
vs
Alec Pierce
Bucky Irving
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Bucky Irving
vs
Bijan Robinson
Bucky Irving
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Bucky Irving
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Bucky Irving
vs
James Cook III
Bucky Irving
vs
Saquon Barkley
Bucky Irving
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Bucky Irving
vs
De'Von Achane
Bucky Irving
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Bucky Irving
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Chase Brown
Bucky Irving
vs
Derrick Henry
Bucky Irving
vs
RJ Harvey
Bucky Irving
vs
Kyle Monangai
Bucky Irving
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Bucky Irving
vs
Jordan Mason
Bucky Irving
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Bucky Irving
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Bucky Irving
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Bucky Irving
vs
Rachaad White
Bucky Irving
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Bucky Irving
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Bucky Irving
vs
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Bucky Irving
vs
Isiah Pacheco
Bucky Irving
vs
Woody Marks
Bucky Irving
vs
Tank Bigsby
Bucky Irving
vs
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Bucky Irving
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Bucky Irving
vs
Tyjae Spears
Bucky Irving
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Bucky Irving
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Jeremiyah Love
vs
Kyren Williams
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Josh Allen
Jeremiyah Love
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Malik Nabers
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vs
Trey McBride
Jeremiyah Love
vs
A.J. Brown
Jeremiyah Love
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Javonte Williams
Jeremiyah Love
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Chris Olave
Jeremiyah Love
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Devonta Smith
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Nico Collins
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Tee Higgins
Jeremiyah Love
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George Pickens
Jeremiyah Love
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Breece Hall
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Brock Bowers
Jeremiyah Love
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Zay Flowers
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Omarion Hampton
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Derrick Henry
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Josh Jacobs
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Chase Brown
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Rashee Rice
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Ashton Jeanty
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vs
Ladd McConkey
Jeremiyah Love
vs
De'Von Achane
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Garrett Wilson
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Drake London
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Davante Adams
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Saquon Barkley
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Cam Skattebo
Jeremiyah Love
vs
James Cook III
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Justin Jefferson
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Colston Loveland
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Luther Burden III
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Jeremiyah Love
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Jameson Williams
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Mike Evans
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Jeremiyah Love
vs
D'Andre Swift
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Puka Nacua
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Lamar Jackson
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Bijan Robinson
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Jayden Daniels
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Jeremiyah Love
vs
DJ Moore
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Jadarian Price
Jeremiyah Love
vs
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Jeremiyah Love
vs
David Montgomery
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Parker Washington
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Drake Maye
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Joe Burrow
Jeremiyah Love
vs
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Jeremiyah Love
vs
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Jeremiyah Love
vs
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Jeremiyah Love
vs
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Jeremiyah Love
vs
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Jeremiyah Love
vs
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Jeremiyah Love
vs
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Jeremiyah Love
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Jeremiyah Love
vs
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Jeremiyah Love
vs
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Jeremiyah Love
vs
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Jeremiyah Love
vs
J.K. Dobbins
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vs
Blake Corum
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Jeremiyah Love
vs
RJ Harvey
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Kyle Monangai
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Jordan Mason
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Rachaad White
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Isiah Pacheco
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Woody Marks
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Tank Bigsby
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Tyjae Spears
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Jaydon Blue
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Jonah Coleman
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Alvin Kamara
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Dylan Sampson
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Sean Tucker
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Ray Davis
Jeremiyah Love
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Samaje Perine
Tony Pollard
vs
Tyler Warren
Tony Pollard
vs
Rome Odunze
Tony Pollard
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Tony Pollard
vs
Tucker Kraft
Tony Pollard
vs
Carnell Tate
Tony Pollard
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Tony Pollard
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Tony Pollard
vs
Justin Herbert
Tony Pollard
vs
Christian Watson
Tony Pollard
vs
Rico Dowdle
Tony Pollard
vs
Jalen Hurts
Tony Pollard
vs
DK Metcalf
Tony Pollard
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Tony Pollard
vs
Caleb Williams
Tony Pollard
vs
Joe Burrow
Tony Pollard
vs
Jaylen Warren
Tony Pollard
vs
Drake Maye
Tony Pollard
vs
Jayden Reed
Tony Pollard
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Tony Pollard
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Trevor Lawrence
Tony Pollard
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Jordyn Tyson
Tony Pollard
vs
Sam Laporta
Tony Pollard
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Parker Washington
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Jordan Addison
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David Montgomery
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Dak Prescott
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Bucky Irving
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Courtland Sutton
Tony Pollard
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vs
J.K. Dobbins
Tony Pollard
vs
DJ Moore
Tony Pollard
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Brock Purdy
Tony Pollard
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Bhayshul Tuten
Tony Pollard
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Josh Downs
Tony Pollard
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Jayden Daniels
Tony Pollard
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Jaxson Dart
Tony Pollard
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Lamar Jackson
Tony Pollard
vs
Blake Corum
Tony Pollard
vs
D'Andre Swift
Tony Pollard
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Tony Pollard
vs
Mike Evans
Tony Pollard
vs
Alec Pierce
Tony Pollard
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Tony Pollard
vs
Michael Wilson
Tony Pollard
vs
Jameson Williams
Tony Pollard
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Tony Pollard
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Tony Pollard
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Tony Pollard
vs
Luther Burden III
Tony Pollard
vs
RJ Harvey
Tony Pollard
vs
Colston Loveland
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vs
Matthew Stafford
Tony Pollard
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Tony Pollard
vs
Xavier Worthy
Tony Pollard
vs
Cam Skattebo
Tony Pollard
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Tony Pollard
vs
Davante Adams
Tony Pollard
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Tony Pollard
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Tony Pollard
vs
Bo Nix
Tony Pollard
vs
Garrett Wilson
Tony Pollard
vs
Kyle Monangai
Tony Pollard
vs
Ladd McConkey
Tony Pollard
vs
Quentin Johnston
Tony Pollard
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Rashee Rice
Tony Pollard
vs
Jared Goff
Tony Pollard
vs
Josh Jacobs
Tony Pollard
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Tony Pollard
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Tony Pollard
vs
Baker Mayfield
Tony Pollard
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Jahmyr Gibbs
Tony Pollard
vs
Bijan Robinson
Tony Pollard
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Tony Pollard
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Tony Pollard
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James Cook III
Tony Pollard
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Saquon Barkley
Tony Pollard
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Kenneth Walker III
Tony Pollard
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De'Von Achane
Tony Pollard
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Tony Pollard
vs
Chase Brown
Tony Pollard
vs
Derrick Henry
Tony Pollard
vs
Javonte Williams
Tony Pollard
vs
Breece Hall
Tony Pollard
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Tony Pollard
vs
Jordan Mason
Tony Pollard
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Tony Pollard
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Tony Pollard
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Tony Pollard
vs
Rachaad White
Tony Pollard
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Tony Pollard
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Tony Pollard
vs
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Tony Pollard
vs
Isiah Pacheco
Tony Pollard
vs
Woody Marks
Tony Pollard
vs
Tank Bigsby
Tony Pollard
vs
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Tony Pollard
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Tony Pollard
vs
Tyjae Spears
Tony Pollard
vs
Jaydon Blue
Tony Pollard
vs
Jonah Coleman

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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Willson Contreras

Playing Through Sore Hamstring
Jose Altuve

to Get More Imaging on his Foot on Wednesday
Riley Greene

Dealing With Hamstring Injury
Brice Turang

Suffers Sprained Thumb on Tuesday
Nick Kurtz

Unlikely to Return This Season
Aaron Rai

Hoping his Putter Cooperates at TPC Southwind
Hideki Matsuyama

Brings Elite Form to FedEx St. Jude Championship
CFB

Notre Dame's Matty Augustine, Chaz Smith to Undergo Surgery
Justin Rose

a Boom-or-Bust Option at TPC Southwind
Tom Kim

Offers Strong Value at TPC Southwind
Si Woo Kim

Brings Elite Ball-Striking to TPC Southwind
Ryan Gerard

Hoping to Rebound at TPC Southwind
Patrick Cantlay

Building Toward Another Strong Playoff Run
Akshay Bhatia

Looking to Bounce Back at TPC Southwind
Tristan da Silva

Earns Germany Qualifier Spot
Isaiah Hartenstein

Joins Germany's Qualifier Roster
Dennis Schröder

Dennis Schroder Leads Germany Into FIBA Qualifiers
Collin Morikawa

Makes Excellent Case For Trusting Him at TPC Southwind
Miles McBride

Stays Trade-Eligible for Knicks
Brandin Podziemski

Stays in Golden State's Plans
Justin Thomas

Begins Push for Tour Championship This Week in Memphis
Jordan Spieth

Looking to Move Into top 50 on FedEx Cup in Memphis
Trey Yesavage

Week-to-Week After Having Knee Surgery
Paul Skenes

Lifted Early From Contest After Notable Velocity Drop
Stephen Curry

Expected to Finish His Career in Golden State
NBA

Cam Thomas Draws Little Free-Agent Interest
Cade Cunningham

Praises Pistons' Frontcourt Upgrade
Luther Burden III

Hopeful to Play in Week 1
Norman Powell

Says Heat Never Made Offer
Puka Nacua

is Dealing with Groin Soreness
Tyler Nickel

Expected to Join Knicks This Season
CFB

Josh Hoover Growing Into Curt Cignetti's System
CFB

Hollywood Smothers the Most Consistent Texas RB in Camp
CFB

Ohio State Running Back Ja'Kobi Jackson Sheds Black Stripe
CFB

Deuce Alexander, Johntay Cook II Look Like Top Targets for Ole Miss
CFB

Deuce Knight Developing Nicely at Ole Miss
CFB

Brandon White Making Noise for Kansas State
Scottie Scheffler

Headlining First Playoff Event in Memphis
Jackson Koivun

Sneaks His Way Into FedEx Cup Playoffs
Russell Henley

Looks to Continue Incredible Consistency in Memphis
Zac Veen

Rockies Outfield Prospect Zac Veen Returning to the Majors
CFB

Ty Clark III Projects as Wake Forest's RB1
CFB

Caleb Hawkins Reportedly Bigger, Faster, Stronger
Tommy Fleetwood

a Tremendous Course Horse at FedEx St. Jude Championship
CFB

Ryan Coleman-Williams Noted as Matchup Nightmare by Kane Wommack
Jadarian Price

Back in Pads on Tuesday
James Wood

Nationals Don't Expect James Wood to Return Later This Week
Michael Brennan

Win Gets Him Into This Week in Memphis
CFB

Jack Layne Still Recovering From Elbow Surgery
CFB

Jamauri McClure Out with Injured Foot
Nick Bosa

Week-to-Week With Knee Tendinitis
Myles Garrett

Sidelined by Knee Swelling
Puka Nacua

Leaves Practice Early With Unspecified Injury
Los Angeles Angels

Angels Fire Mike Maddux, Other Pitching Coaches
Kyle Stowers

Marlins Place Kyle Stowers on Injured List With Hamstring Strain
CFB

Ousmane Kromah in Line for RB1 Duties at Florida State?
Josh Jacobs

Could Still Face NFL Discipline
Mike Evans

in Uniform for Tuesday's Practice
Puka Nacua

Potential NFL Discipline Looms for Puka Nacua
Quinshon Judkins

Primed for Workhorse Role
Kyler Murray

Vikings Name Kyler Murray as Their Starting QB
Josh Jacobs

to Miss At Least a Week
Josh Downs

Back at Practice
Alec Pierce

Did Not Receive a Second PRP Injection
CFB

Northwestern Football to Receive $35 Million Donation Over Next Three Years
Jalen Hurts

"Looks Faster" in Camp
NFL

Tony Romo Not Attending CBS NFL Media Day as Future Remains Unclear
Pacôme Dadiet

Knicks See Progress From Pacome Dadiet
Tyler Kolek

Surfaces as Knicks Trade Candidate
Mohamed Diawara

Could Earn Bigger Role with Knicks
Giannis Antetokounmpo

to Miss Greece Qualifiers
Nikola Jokić

Nuggets Hold Nikola Jokic Despite Serious Panathinaikos Offer
CFB

Michigan Freshmen Travis Johnson, Salesi Moa Competing for WR3 Role
Min Woo Lee

Returns to Action at FedEx St. Jude Championship
Max Homa

Attempts to Stay in the Playoffs at Memphis
CFB

Savion Hiter to Open Season as Michigan's RB2
PGA

Jordan Smith Has Nothing to Lose at FedEx St. Jude Championship
Michael Kim

Needs to Rebound from Wyndham Championship
Ben Griffin

Losing Form Heading into the Playoffs
Geraldo Perdomo

Exits Early on Monday With Knee Soreness
Daniel Jones

Not Expected to Play in Preseason
Jadarian Price

Without Timetable for Return
Adley Rutschman

Expected to be Activated on Tuesday
De'Von Achane

Set for Heavy Workload in 2026
Nathan Eovaldi

Placed on 15-Day Injured List With Elbow Inflammation
Bryce Harper

Playing Through Knee Soreness
Alec Pierce

Has Second PRP Injection
Payton Pritchard

Downplays Celtics Extension Talks
Peyton Watson

Draws Serious Cavaliers Interest
Washington Wizards

Anthony Gill Could Return to Washington
Washington Wizards

Gabe Vincent Linked to Wizards' Open Roster Spot
CFB

Derek Carr Joins UCLA Coaching Staff
Kawhi Leonard

Believes Raptors Move Is on Track
CFB

Devin Fitzgerald Flashing for Notre Dame
George Kittle

"High Level of Confidence" That George Kittle Will be Ready for Week 1
Kazuma Okamoto

Scratched With Knee Contusion
Devin Williams

Mets Place Closer Devin Williams on Injured List With Shoulder Strain
Shohei Ohtani

to Play Catch Again on Monday
CFB

Kevin Jennings Dealing with Injured Throwing Hand
CFB

Darian Mensah Flashing "Elite Passing Skills" in Camp
CFB

Running Back AK Dear Taking First-Team Reps for Alabama
Ty Gibbs

Triumphs at Iowa for his Second Career Cup Series Win
Christopher Bell

Finishes Second for the Seventh Time This Season at Iowa
Ryan Blaney

Leads the Most Laps and Finishes Third at Iowa
Josh Berry

Quietly Earns his First Top-Five Finish of the Year at Iowa
Denny Hamlin

Finishes Fifth After Battling Brake Issues at Iowa
Victor Wembanyama

Says 100 Points Is Possible
Quillan Salkilld

Extends His Win Streak
Mateusz Gamrot

Suffers First-Round Submission Loss
Billy Quarantillo

Loses Third Fight In A Row
Diego Ferreira

Gets Back In The Win Column
Yadier del Valle

Scores First-Round TKO Win
Darren Elkins

Retires After First-Round TKO Loss
Tyler Reddick

Might be A Solid Contrarian Option for DFS Tournaments at Iowa
Ty Gibbs

Could be an Underrated DFS Winner for Iowa Lineups
NASCAR

Should Fantasy Managers Roster Bubba Wallace at Iowa?
Carson Hocevar

Qualifies Inside the Top 20 at Iowa
Austin Dillon

Carries High DFS Risk for Iowa Lineups
Ryan Blaney

Trending Towards Another Dominating Win at Iowa
Christopher Bell

Qualifies 22nd at Iowa
Chase Elliott

Wrecks in Practice at Iowa
Brad Keselowski

Wrecks in Qualifying After Posting Fast Lap
Austin Cindric

Needs a Mistake-Free Race at Iowa to Keep Chase Hopes Alive
Ross Chastain

Has Strong Start to Weekend at Iowa
Shohei Ohtani

Plays Catch on Saturday
Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Returns From Hamstring Injury on Saturday
Payton Tolle

Dominant Against A's, Strikes Out 14 Batters
NHL

Daniil Miromanov Returns to Russia
Nikita Grebenkin

Flyers Sign Nikita Grebenkin to Two-Year Deal
PIT

Ville Koivunen Signs Eight-Year Extension With Penguins
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