RotoBaller's running back fantasy football rankings for Week 1 (2026). Set winning fantasy lineups with our Week 1 RB rankings for fantasy football leagues.
It's not quite time to finalize your Week 1 lineup calls, but we're inching closer, and it's never too early to take a look at the opening-week pecking order at RB. We're here to assist with our early running back fantasy football rankings for Week 1. Every week should be treated as a must-win situation, and beginning your season with a loss always feels like a big blow. That's where we come in.
In the rankings below, find out where Omarion Hampton, Kyren Williams, Josh Jacobs, David Montgomery, Bucky Irving, Jeremiyah Love, Tony Pollard, and more stand for Week 1.
Our RB fantasy football rankings for Week 1 are assembled by Nick Mariano. Below the rankings, you will find a summary of this week's important RB fantasy football news. There are always critical injuries and updates to track, so check back until kickoff.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Week 1 Fantasy Football Running Back Rankings
Rankings are updated until kickoff. Be sure to bookmark our weekly PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, and Standard rankings.
Recent Fantasy Football Running Back News
Jonathon Brooks, Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers head coach Dave Canales said that running back Jonathon Brooks will play in the team's second preseason game against the Buffalo Bills on Saturday, mixing in with Chuba Hubbard, according to Joe Person of The Athletic. It will be Brooks' first game played since his rookie season in 2024, after he didn't play in last week's Hall of Fame game and missed the entire 2025 campaign due to another torn ACL in his knee. Rico Dowdle is no longer in Carolina's backfield, and while Hubbard is the team's clear RB1, Brooks is expected to have a significant RB2/change-of-pace role in Canales' offense this year.
The former second-rounder from the University of Texas has only played in three games in the NFL, so it's hard to know what to expect from him if he can finally stay healthy. Brooks has looked good this summer, though, and he's an intriguing handcuff option/RB3/flex target with upside if Hubbard gets injured or struggles again in 2026.
Rhamondre Stevenson, New England Patriots
The New England Patriots released their first unofficial depth chart ahead of their preseason opener against the Colts on Thursday, and as he did for much of the 2025 season, running back Rhamondre Stevenson appears ahead of TreVeyon Henderson, listed as the team's starter. Stevenson regularly out-snapped Henderson through the first half of their first season together, but the veteran's mid-season turf toe injury opened the door for the rookie to earn a workhorse role, in which he thrived.
While the two saw closer to a 50/50 split down the stretch of the regular season, Stevenson again dominated playing time over a four-game postseason run, proving to be the more trusted back in critical situations. A year-two leap is expected of Henderson, and he is routinely being selected multiple rounds ahead of Stevenson in 2026 fantasy drafts, but with his pass protection still being described throughout camp as a work in progress, he could find himself in a similar role to that held as a rookie, at least to begin the year.
Cam Skattebo, Tyrone Tracy Jr., New York Giants
The New York Giants have released their first unofficial depth chart ahead of their preseason opener against the Vikings on Saturday, and running backs Cam Skattebo and Tyrone Tracy Jr. are listed as co-starters. The "or" designation is used a number of times across the depth chart, but running back is the only position on offense without a clear listed starter.
Tracy began the 2025 season as the starting running back, but missed time to injury and was overtaken on the depth chart even upon his return, with Skattebo nearly doubling his snap count in Weeks 4 and 5 before an ankle injury ended his rookie season. Skattebo has operated as the clear lead back for much of training camp, making the co-starter listing somewhat unexpected, though it should have no bearing on his fantasy outlook, and he ranks as RotoBaller's RB20, a full 25 running back spots ahead of Tracy.
Travis Etienne Jr., Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints running backs Travis Etienne Jr. and Alvin Kamara have been listed as co-starters on the team's first unofficial depth chart of the preseason, according to Mike Triplett of NewOrleans.Football. Fantasy managers shouldn't invest too much stock in unofficial depth charts with the regular season more than a month away, but it's still noteworthy that the Saints aren't declaring a clear-cut No. 1 running back yet. Etienne is expected to be the lead ball-carrier after signing a $48 million contract during the offseason, but Kamara is still hanging around ahead of his age-31 season.
Last year in Jacksonville, Etienne had 1,399 scrimmage yards and 13 touchdowns, ranking as the RB10 in PPR leagues. Meanwhile, injuries limited Kamara to just 11 games, and he turned in the worst season of his career with just 657 scrimmage yards, one touchdown, and a pair of fumbles.
He was the overall RB46, marking the first time in his career he finished a season lower than RB46. With all that in mind, we would expect Etienne to claim sole possession of the No. 1 spot on the depth chart by the end of the preseason. As it stands, he ranks as the overall RB17 in RotoBaller's latest half-PPR draft rankings for the 2026 fantasy football season.
Who Should I Draft Fantasy Football Tool
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Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Draft? button to see who the recommended draft picks are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.
Improvements For Who Should I Draft? You may have noticed our Who Should I Draft? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your 2026 fantasy football drafts. You'll see NFL player tiles with bye weeks, stats, and projections, ADPs, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their preseason fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research and updates them constantly throughout the preseason. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Draft
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Draft tool for 2026 drafts for Omarion Hampton, Kyren Williams, Josh Jacobs, David Montgomery, Bucky Irving, Jeremiyah Love, Tony Pollard:
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