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Will Emeka Egbuka, Jordyn Tyson, George Kittle Play in Week 1? Fantasy Football Injury Update

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George Kittle - Fantasy Football Rankings, NFL Injury News, Draft Targets

Will Emeka Egbuka, Jordyn Tyson, or George Kittle play in 2026? Will Emeka Egbuka, Jordyn Tyson, or George Kittle be healthy enough to play in Week 1? Andersen breaks down the latest NFL injury news for fantasy football.

In This Article hide
Will Emeka Egbuka Play In Week 1?
Emeka Egbuka 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook
Will Jordyn Tyson Play In Week 1?
Jordyn Tyson 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook
Will George Kittle Play In Week 1?
George Kittle 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook
Who Should I Draft Fantasy Football Tool
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Draft
More Fantasy Football Analysis

The start of training camp is a favorite time of year for many football fans. The pads are back on, roster battles are in full swing, and football is back in action.

Unfortunately, the arrival of training camp also means that we start to see injuries pop up left and right. With the NFL season less than one month away, there have already been significant injuries to Emeka Egbuka, Jordyn Tyson, and George Kittle.

These are three key players in fantasy football, but injury concerns will throw a wrinkle into managers' draft plans. Getting accurate info and a thorough fantasy outlook will allow managers to navigate the draft and make the best decisions. Will Egbuka, Tyson, or Kittle play in Week 1? What's their fantasy football outlook for 2026?

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Will Emeka Egbuka Play In Week 1?

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Emeka Egbuka suffered a toe injury during training camp. Head coach Todd Bowles said that the standout receiver is "day-to-day, week-to-week." He said that Egbuka has a toe sprain, but he did not provide any additional information on the injury, nor did he offer a timeline for his return to action.

It's a bit concerning that Bowles couldn't say whether Egbuka will be ready for Week 1. Even if he didn't confirm an exact timeline, some comments expressing optimism or encouragement would have been a relief to fantasy managers looking to draft the former first-round pick.

The range of potential diagnoses for Egbuka's toe is quite large, and without any additional information from Bowles, fantasy managers are left on their own to hope for good news and brace for bad news. A minor sprain could be healed in time for the regular season, but turf toe — which is a type of toe sprain — could linger for weeks to months.

At this point, given that Egbuka still isn't practicing, fantasy managers should prepare for the worst-case scenario of Egbuka sitting out Week 1. If he's not 100% in time for the season opener, the Bucs likely won't trot him onto the field and risk further injury. By giving him an extra week or two off, hopefully he'll be able to fully recover and return to his high-end WR2 form for the bulk of the season.

 

Emeka Egbuka 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Egbuka was spectacular through the first five weeks of his rookie season last year. During that span, he ranked as the overall WR2 in PPR leagues, catching 25 passes for 445 yards and five touchdowns. However, he cooled off during the rest of the season. He was still somewhat productive with flashes of top-12 upside, but he finished the year as the WR23 with 938 yards and six touchdowns.

The good news for Egbuka is that he's expected to play an even larger role this season now that Mike Evans has departed for the 49ers. Chris Godwin Sr. may be Baker Mayfield's most trusted target, but Egbuka clearly has the highest upside in this receiver room, especially given how productive he was from Weeks 1-5 last season.

As it stands, Egbuka ranks as the overall WR19 in RotoBaller's latest fantasy football rankings for 2026. If he can stay healthy for a full season and the Bucs' offense performs better than it did last year, he should have no trouble hitting the 1,000-yard mark while also pushing for another six-plus touchdowns.

 

Will Jordyn Tyson Play In Week 1?

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jordyn Tyson, who was having a very impressive training camp, suffered a hamstring injury earlier this week.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL.com, this hamstring injury is different from a previous hamstring injury that Tyson suffered. It's been an injury-riddled couple of years for Tyson, who has now endured three different hamstring strains since the start of 2025.

Tyson is expected to miss roughly two months, making him a candidate to land on injured reserve after the Saints set their initial 53-man roster. If that happens, he would miss a minimum of four games, making him eligible to return no earlier than Oct. 11 against the Vikings.

 

 

Jordyn Tyson 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

The injury news will certainly have an impact on Tyson's draft stock in fantasy football, but he is still a candidate to operate as a WR3/flex when he returns to full health. Even though he's a rookie with no NFL playing experience, he possesses the skills needed to produce as a fantasy-relevant receiver in his role as the presumptive No. 2 pass catcher behind Chris Olave.

In his final two seasons (21 games) at Arizona State, Tyson caught 136 passes for 1,812 yards and 18 receiving touchdowns. He also had a rushing touchdown along the way.

Despite facing quality opponents in the Big 12, Tyson demonstrated pure athleticism with the versatility necessary to play him at any position. He is a fluid and intelligent route runner who can win one-on-one matchups and adjust to imperfect throws.

Tyson is a perfect fit for this up-and-coming Saints offense, and he offers versatility in a system that features Olave, Juwan Johnson, and Devaughn Vele. New Orleans will hate to lose him for a month or so, but they'll be able to survive without him while still having a great vacancy for him to fill once he's healthy.

Tyson has fallen to WR62 in RotoBaller's latest fantasy football draft rankings, but that's only because he's going to miss time. Once he's back and healthy around Week 5 or so, he should climb to a top-48 spot in the rest-of-season rankings.

 

Will George Kittle Play In Week 1?

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle is working his way back from a torn Achilles that he suffered during the Wild Card Round of the NFL playoffs last January. For most players, an Achilles injury in the playoffs would almost certainly shut them down for the start of the next regular season, but that doesn't appear to be the case for Kittle.

Ian Rapoport of NFL.com echoed reports from San Francisco-based beat reporters, saying that Kittle has a very real chance to play in the Niners' Week 1 contest against the Los Angeles Rams.

Rapoport added that he attended a 49ers practice earlier during training camp, and that Kittle's progress was "eye-popping." We'll see whether the team truly does decide to trot him out there in Week 1 or if they give him an extra week of rest.

At the very least, he's going to avoid an IR stint, and we might just end up seeing him on the field for the regular season opener.

 

George Kittle 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Prior to missing six games last season, Kittle had been a beacon of stable high-end value in fantasy football. He was a top-five fantasy tight end in each of the four seasons from 2021 through 2024, and even though he missed a half-dozen contests in 2025, he still managed to finish as the overall TE13.

Furthermore, Kittle is a beast around the goal line. He has 38 touchdowns over the last five seasons, and he's averaging 0.54 touchdowns per game during that span.

This season, Kittle could end up being Brock Purdy's favorite target once again. Mike Evans has been added to the receiver room, and he does add a big-bodied, physical, and dependable playing style, very similar to Kittle. However, Evans had injury problems of his own last year, and he's banged up again this preseason, so we wouldn't be shocked to see Purdy remain loyal to his longtime tight end.

Below Evans on the depth chart, the Niners are hurting. They did bring back Deebo Samuel Sr., but Ricky Pearsall (knee) has been ruled out for the season and Brandon Aiyuk (personal) will never play another game for the organization. That leaves Kittle in a perfect spot to fetch a ton of targets once he does get back on the field at 100 percent.

At the moment, Kittle ranks as the TE9 in PPR leagues. However, if he gets a clean bill of health for Week 1, he'll vault into the top-five tight end range. After all, he was the overall TE3 in fantasy points per game last season, ranking ahead of Brock Bowers, Harold Fannin Jr., Travis Kelce, and Tyler Warren.

Kittle currently has an ADP of 118, which makes him a 10th-round pick in most leagues. There's incredible value there, as you're essentially spending a 10th-round pick on a potential top-five tight end. At worst, you'll be without him for the first couple weeks of the season, but getting weekly production from him for the back stretch of the season will pay major dividends.

 

Who Should I Draft Fantasy Football Tool

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2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players - Emeka Egbuka, Jordyn Tyson, George Kittle. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy football drafts.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Draft? button to see who the recommended draft picks are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.

Improvements For Who Should I Draft? You may have noticed our Who Should I Draft? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your 2026 fantasy football drafts. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats and projections, ADPs, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their preseason fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research and updates them constantly throughout the preseason. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is to select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Draft Searches. Curious to see some tough draft decisions for 2026? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Draft? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Draft

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Draft tool for 2026 drafts for Emeka Egbuka, Jordyn Tyson, George Kittle:

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P.J. Washington

Confident He Stays in Dallas
Patrick Cantlay

Hopes to Take Elite Iron Play to BMW Championship
Robert MacIntyre

It's Impossible to Trust Robert MacIntyre at BMW Championship
CFB

Davis Warren Named Starting QB for Stanford
Tom Kim

Continues to Impress Ahead of BMW Championship
Viktor Hovland

Looking to Put Four Rounds Together at BMW Championship
New Orleans Pelicans

Malik Dia Signs Two-Way Deal with Pelicans
Hunter Dickinson

Pelicans Waive Hunter Dickinson
Isaiah Hartenstein

is Battling Ankle Injury
Edwin Díaz

Edwin Diaz Going Back on Injured List With Neck Inflammation
Tyler Soderstrom

Undergoing Season-Ending Hip Surgery
Hunter Goodman

Rockies Place Hunter Goodman on Injured List With Shoulder Strain
Aaron Judge

to Begin Hitting Progression This Week
Christian McCaffrey

Could Have Practiced Tuesday
CFB

Kevin Jennings Expected to be 100% for Week 1
CFB

Billy Edwards Jr. Named North Carolina's Starting Quarterback
CFB

TCU Dismisses Jacob Fields from Program
Xander Schauffele

Continues to Impress Ahead of BMW Championship
CJ Abrams

"Not Thrilled" With Move to Second Base
Tommy Fleetwood

is Still a Great DFS Addition But His Ceiling Seems Limited
Sam Burns

Still Searching For a Win at BMW Championship
Ketel Marte

Returning to Arizona for MRI on his Knee
Jeremiyah Love

Won't Need Surgery on his Ankle
Alec Pierce

Colts Expect Alec Pierce to be Ready by Week 1
Kenyon Sadiq

Should be Available for Week 1
Breece Hall

to Miss 2-3 Weeks, Expected Back for Week 1
Josh Jacobs

Will Practice on Tuesday
NFL

Roger Goodell Has No Doubt There Will Be NFL Teams Outside the USA
Tarik Biberovic

Eyes Real NBA Role with Mavericks
Charlotte Hornets

Hornets Add John Bryant to Charles Lee's Staff
Denver Nuggets

Nuggets Hire Austin Dufault for Player Development Role
Malachi Smith

Signs with Raptors Ahead of Camp
Braden Smith

Pacers Sign Braden Smith to Two-Way Contract
Adam Scott

Has Real Concerns Heading to BMW Championship
Los Angeles Lakers

Jeanie Buss Fights Siblings' Vote to Sell Lakers Stake
Ryan Fox

Feels the Heat in Memphis Last Week
Akshay Bhatia

Appears Off Heading into BMW Championship
Kristoffer Reitan

Learns the PGA Playoffs are a Different Animal
CFB

Texas Star Tackle Trevor Goosby Exits Practice with Knee Injury
Hideki Matsuyama

Fights to Contend at BMW Championship
PGA

Ludwig Aberg Rebounds from Tough Saturday at Memphis
Wyndham Clark

Needs to Find Fairway More Often at BMW Championship
Si Woo Kim

Stands Firm in First Round of the PGA Playoffs
Shohei Ohtani

Scheduled to Throw Another Bullpen on Tuesday
Keenan Allen

Signs with Colts
Haywood Highsmith

Signs One-Year Deal with Suns
Sean Pedulla

Signs Two-Way Deal with Rockets
Klay Thompson

Heat Desperately Want to Sign Klay Thompson
Atlanta Hawks

Kyle Korver Stepping Down as Hawks Assistant General Manager
Kawhi Leonard

Trade to Toronto to be Finalized
Christian McCaffrey

is Actually Dealing with Tightness, Not a Hold-In
Max Fried

Heading to Injured List With Elbow Bone Bruise
Ketel Marte

Diamondbacks Place Ketel Marte on Restricted List
Hunter Goodman

Scratched Again With Shoulder Inflammation
Jordyn Tyson

Expected to Miss Two Months With Hamstring Injury
Kyle Monangai

to Miss Multiple Weeks With Hyperextended Knee
CFB

Running Back Tikey Hayes Dismissed from Nebraska Program
Breece Hall

Groin Injury Considered Minor
Carlos Rodón

Carlos Rodon to Return on Tuesday Against Baltimore
Maikel Garcia

Reinstated From Injured List and Starting on Monday
Puka Nacua

Could Miss Entire Week of Practice
TreVeyon Henderson

Could Be Headed for 50-50 Backfield Split
Dansby Swanson

Grade 2 Oblique Strain for Dansby Swanson, Could Miss 4-6 Weeks
Emeka Egbuka

Buccaneers Unsure if Emeka Egbuka Will be Ready for Week 1
CFB

EJ Crowell Expected to be Ready for Week 1
CFB

Houston Managing Conner Weigman's Reps in Camp
Jaylen Waddle

Returns to Practice Monday
CFB

Michael Hawkins Jr. has Lead in West Virginia Quarterback Competition
Oneil Cruz

Activated From the 60-Day Injured List
CFB

Oklahoma Starting Center Jake Maikkula to Miss Time with Knee Injury
Jeremiyah Love

Could Have Featured Role Without Every-Down Work
Malik Nabers

has "Looked Great," Expected to be Ready for Week 1
NHL

Nicolas Aube-Kubel Heads to KHL
NHL

Jeff Skinner Inks One-Year Deal With Swiss Club
Brad Marchand

Could Miss Start of Season
Ian Machado Garry

Suffers Unanimous-Decision Loss
Islam Makhachev

Defends His Welterweight Title
Breece Hall

Diagnosed with Groin Strain, Will Undergo Further Evaluation
CFB

Christopher Vizzina Expected to Start in Week 1 Against LSU
Gillian Robertson

Outclassed At UFC 330
Gillian Robertson

Mackenzie Dern Dominates Gillian Robertson To Win Title Fight
CFB

Aaron Philo Takes Most First-Team Reps in Florida's Scrimmage
CFB

Cam Vaughn Dismissed from Miami Program
Kauê Fernandes

Kaue Fernandes Suffers First-Round Knockout Loss
Herbert Jones

Eyes Shooting Bounce-Back
Jalin Turner

Scores First-Round Knockout Win
Philadelphia 76ers

76ers Hire Tommy Balcetis as Basketball Intelligence Lead
Bryan Woo

Pulled as a Precaution With Shoulder Soreness
Brice Turang

Lined Up to Return on Tuesday
Dansby Swanson

to Go on Injured List With Oblique Injury
CFB

South Carolina Wideouts Jayden Sellers, Jayden Gibson Out for Season
CFB

Rocky Beers Standing Out as Red-Zone Target
Shane McClanahan

to Return on Monday
MLB

MLB Legend Tommy John Passes Away
Joey Logano

Earns Second Victory of 2026 at Richmond
Chase Briscoe

Misses the Victory at Richmond after Leading the Most Laps
Austin Cindric

Scores his Best Finish of the 2026 Season so far at Richmond
Denny Hamlin

Places Fourth and Maintains the Championship Lead
Ryan Blaney

Ends Richmond with A Finish of 13th Despite Stage Win
CFB

Joe Jackson Remains Atop Kansas State Depth Chart
CFB

Turbo Richard Pushing for Lead-Back Duties at Indiana
CFB

TCU Quarterback Jaden Craig Has Exceeded Expectations
CFB

Auburn Expects "Big Things" from Chas Nimrod in Return to SEC
CFB

Javin Gordon Leading Tennessee's RB2 Competition
Tyler Soderstrom

A's Place Tyler Soderstrom on Injured List With Hip Impingement
Cody Bellinger

Could Be Activated Next Weekend
Ryan Blaney

Has Ryan Blaney Finally Figured Out Richmond?
Joey Logano

Should Have Another Good Points Day at Richmond
Kyle Busch

Denny Hamlin Looking to Tie Kyle Busch with Six Richmond Wins
Christopher Bell

Can Christopher Bell Finally Get a Win at Richmond?
Ty Gibbs

Qualifies Fourth at Richmond
Kyle Larson

Will Start 30th at Richmond
Chase Briscoe

Has Never Finished in the Top 10 at Richmond
William Byron

Leads Hendrick Motorsports in Qualifying at Richmond
Tyler Reddick

Is Tyler Reddick a Must-Play in DFS at Richmond?
Chase Elliott

Can Chase Elliott Get Back Into the Top 10 at Richmond?
NASCAR

Bubba Wallace Has Upside at Richmond
Austin Dillon

Can Austin Dillon Win Three in a Row at Richmond?
Josh Berry

Looks Strong for Richmond as He Races for His Career
Ian Machado Garry

Can Become The New Welterweight Champion
Islam Makhachev

Set For His First Welterweight Title Defense
Mackenzie Dern

Set To Defend Her Title
Gillian Robertson

Set For UFC 330 Co-Main Event
Kauê Fernandes

Kaue Fernandes Looks To Extend His Win Streak
Jalin Turner

Returns At UFC 330
NHL

Boris Katchouk Signs With KHL Team
Jack Roslovic

Excited for New Chapter in Toronto
WAS

Ilya Protas Expected to Have Full-Time NHL Role in 2026-27
Dylan Larkin

Could Start Season With Red Wings
Zach Werenski

Hints at Long-Term Future With Blue Jackets
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