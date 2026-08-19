Will Emeka Egbuka, Jordyn Tyson, or George Kittle play in 2026? Will Emeka Egbuka, Jordyn Tyson, or George Kittle be healthy enough to play in Week 1? Andersen breaks down the latest NFL injury news for fantasy football.
The start of training camp is a favorite time of year for many football fans. The pads are back on, roster battles are in full swing, and football is back in action.
Unfortunately, the arrival of training camp also means that we start to see injuries pop up left and right. With the NFL season less than one month away, there have already been significant injuries to Emeka Egbuka, Jordyn Tyson, and George Kittle.
These are three key players in fantasy football, but injury concerns will throw a wrinkle into managers' draft plans. Getting accurate info and a thorough fantasy outlook will allow managers to navigate the draft and make the best decisions. Will Egbuka, Tyson, or Kittle play in Week 1? What's their fantasy football outlook for 2026?Featured Promo: New Novig users get a $25 purchase match (50% discount up to $25) on your first Novig deposit, and a free month of RotoBaller's "Big-4" Premium Pass (NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL) which includes exclusive tools for Betting, Props, DFS and more! CLAIM IT NOW
Will Emeka Egbuka Play In Week 1?
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Emeka Egbuka suffered a toe injury during training camp. Head coach Todd Bowles said that the standout receiver is "day-to-day, week-to-week." He said that Egbuka has a toe sprain, but he did not provide any additional information on the injury, nor did he offer a timeline for his return to action.
Todd Bowles said Emeka Egbuka is “day-to-day, week-to-week” with a toe sprain.
When asked if it could affect Week 1 availability, Bowles said he could not say at this time. pic.twitter.com/lyt3yMCSyD
— Evan Closky (@ECloskyWTSP) August 17, 2026
It's a bit concerning that Bowles couldn't say whether Egbuka will be ready for Week 1. Even if he didn't confirm an exact timeline, some comments expressing optimism or encouragement would have been a relief to fantasy managers looking to draft the former first-round pick.
The range of potential diagnoses for Egbuka's toe is quite large, and without any additional information from Bowles, fantasy managers are left on their own to hope for good news and brace for bad news. A minor sprain could be healed in time for the regular season, but turf toe — which is a type of toe sprain — could linger for weeks to months.
At this point, given that Egbuka still isn't practicing, fantasy managers should prepare for the worst-case scenario of Egbuka sitting out Week 1. If he's not 100% in time for the season opener, the Bucs likely won't trot him onto the field and risk further injury. By giving him an extra week or two off, hopefully he'll be able to fully recover and return to his high-end WR2 form for the bulk of the season.
Emeka Egbuka 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook
Egbuka was spectacular through the first five weeks of his rookie season last year. During that span, he ranked as the overall WR2 in PPR leagues, catching 25 passes for 445 yards and five touchdowns. However, he cooled off during the rest of the season. He was still somewhat productive with flashes of top-12 upside, but he finished the year as the WR23 with 938 yards and six touchdowns.
I did get a shot of Emeka Egbuka watching practice today in some sort of foot brace.@JennaLaineESPN with the questions on him to Todd Bowles. https://t.co/zTlCXN86kR pic.twitter.com/GE3qlSujf7
— Evan Closky (@ECloskyWTSP) August 17, 2026
The good news for Egbuka is that he's expected to play an even larger role this season now that Mike Evans has departed for the 49ers. Chris Godwin Sr. may be Baker Mayfield's most trusted target, but Egbuka clearly has the highest upside in this receiver room, especially given how productive he was from Weeks 1-5 last season.
As it stands, Egbuka ranks as the overall WR19 in RotoBaller's latest fantasy football rankings for 2026. If he can stay healthy for a full season and the Bucs' offense performs better than it did last year, he should have no trouble hitting the 1,000-yard mark while also pushing for another six-plus touchdowns.
Will Jordyn Tyson Play In Week 1?
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jordyn Tyson, who was having a very impressive training camp, suffered a hamstring injury earlier this week.
According to Ian Rapoport of NFL.com, this hamstring injury is different from a previous hamstring injury that Tyson suffered. It's been an injury-riddled couple of years for Tyson, who has now endured three different hamstring strains since the start of 2025.
Tyson is expected to miss roughly two months, making him a candidate to land on injured reserve after the Saints set their initial 53-man roster. If that happens, he would miss a minimum of four games, making him eligible to return no earlier than Oct. 11 against the Vikings.
#Saints rookie WR Jordyn Tyson, who has been a standout during training camp, is expected to be out roughly two months with his hamstring injury, per me and @MikeGarafolo.
Tyson, who has been consulting with experts, could begin the season on short-term Injured Reserve. pic.twitter.com/7nJqkTOlS1
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 17, 2026
Jordyn Tyson 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook
The injury news will certainly have an impact on Tyson's draft stock in fantasy football, but he is still a candidate to operate as a WR3/flex when he returns to full health. Even though he's a rookie with no NFL playing experience, he possesses the skills needed to produce as a fantasy-relevant receiver in his role as the presumptive No. 2 pass catcher behind Chris Olave.
In his final two seasons (21 games) at Arizona State, Tyson caught 136 passes for 1,812 yards and 18 receiving touchdowns. He also had a rushing touchdown along the way.
Despite facing quality opponents in the Big 12, Tyson demonstrated pure athleticism with the versatility necessary to play him at any position. He is a fluid and intelligent route runner who can win one-on-one matchups and adjust to imperfect throws.
Tyson is a perfect fit for this up-and-coming Saints offense, and he offers versatility in a system that features Olave, Juwan Johnson, and Devaughn Vele. New Orleans will hate to lose him for a month or so, but they'll be able to survive without him while still having a great vacancy for him to fill once he's healthy.
Tyson has fallen to WR62 in RotoBaller's latest fantasy football draft rankings, but that's only because he's going to miss time. Once he's back and healthy around Week 5 or so, he should climb to a top-48 spot in the rest-of-season rankings.
Jordyn Tyson.
Check out the separation he creates against Quincy Riley on the left side of your screen. pic.twitter.com/rzVVxcpxTG
— NOF (@nofnetwork) August 8, 2026
Will George Kittle Play In Week 1?
San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle is working his way back from a torn Achilles that he suffered during the Wild Card Round of the NFL playoffs last January. For most players, an Achilles injury in the playoffs would almost certainly shut them down for the start of the next regular season, but that doesn't appear to be the case for Kittle.
Ian Rapoport of NFL.com echoed reports from San Francisco-based beat reporters, saying that Kittle has a very real chance to play in the Niners' Week 1 contest against the Los Angeles Rams.
Rapoport added that he attended a 49ers practice earlier during training camp, and that Kittle's progress was "eye-popping." We'll see whether the team truly does decide to trot him out there in Week 1 or if they give him an extra week of rest.
At the very least, he's going to avoid an IR stint, and we might just end up seeing him on the field for the regular season opener.
From The Insiders on @NFLNetwork: George Kittle really does have a chance to be ready Week 1 for the #49ers. pic.twitter.com/SMuHl8BxYC
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 18, 2026
George Kittle 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook
Prior to missing six games last season, Kittle had been a beacon of stable high-end value in fantasy football. He was a top-five fantasy tight end in each of the four seasons from 2021 through 2024, and even though he missed a half-dozen contests in 2025, he still managed to finish as the overall TE13.
Furthermore, Kittle is a beast around the goal line. He has 38 touchdowns over the last five seasons, and he's averaging 0.54 touchdowns per game during that span.
This season, Kittle could end up being Brock Purdy's favorite target once again. Mike Evans has been added to the receiver room, and he does add a big-bodied, physical, and dependable playing style, very similar to Kittle. However, Evans had injury problems of his own last year, and he's banged up again this preseason, so we wouldn't be shocked to see Purdy remain loyal to his longtime tight end.
George Kittle said he’s now hitting top speeds and has a chance to play against the Rams in Week 1
Kittle also talks about his rehab process, running routes and staying optimistic all through his rehab pic.twitter.com/zrP9r2rWuC
— Coach Yac 🗣 (@Coach_Yac) August 16, 2026
Below Evans on the depth chart, the Niners are hurting. They did bring back Deebo Samuel Sr., but Ricky Pearsall (knee) has been ruled out for the season and Brandon Aiyuk (personal) will never play another game for the organization. That leaves Kittle in a perfect spot to fetch a ton of targets once he does get back on the field at 100 percent.
At the moment, Kittle ranks as the TE9 in PPR leagues. However, if he gets a clean bill of health for Week 1, he'll vault into the top-five tight end range. After all, he was the overall TE3 in fantasy points per game last season, ranking ahead of Brock Bowers, Harold Fannin Jr., Travis Kelce, and Tyler Warren.
Kittle currently has an ADP of 118, which makes him a 10th-round pick in most leagues. There's incredible value there, as you're essentially spending a 10th-round pick on a potential top-five tight end. At worst, you'll be without him for the first couple weeks of the season, but getting weekly production from him for the back stretch of the season will pay major dividends.
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