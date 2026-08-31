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Half-PPR Running Back Fantasy Football Rankings: August Updates (2026)

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MarShawn Lloyd - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

RotoBaller's half-PPR running back fantasy football rankings for 2026. These updated RB rankings include the top 175 running back for fantasy football drafts.

In This Article hide
2026 Fantasy Football Half-PPR Running Back Rankings
Fantasy Football Running Back News
Who Should I Draft Fantasy Football Tool
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Draft
More Fantasy Football Analysis

Welcome RotoBallers! The 2026 NFL season begins in just over a week, which means it is time to draft our fantasy football teams. This piece will feature our updated top 175 running back rankings for Half-PPR leagues.

For more ranking sets, be sure to visit our updated rankings page, which features customizable rankings for many formats, including full-PPR, best ball, Superflex, and dynasty. You can also bookmark our NFL news page or the brand new NFL Injuries Report page for the latest fantasy news and injury updates.

RotoBaller's lead NFL analyst Nick Mariano has put together these updated 2026 half-PPR rankings, which will be constantly updated throughout the offseason and all the way up until Week 1.

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Non-PPR (Standard) rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Best Ball rankings | Underdog rankings | Dynasty rankings | IDP rankings | Injuries

 

2026 Fantasy Football Half-PPR Running Back Rankings

Tier Rank Player Name Pos
1 1 Jahmyr Gibbs RB
1 2 Bijan Robinson RB
1 3 Christian McCaffrey RB
2 4 Jonathan Taylor RB
2 5 Derrick Henry RB
2 6 Chase Brown RB
2 7 Saquon Barkley RB
2 8 Omarion Hampton RB
2 9 De'Von Achane RB
2 10 Javonte Williams RB
2 11 James Cook III RB
3 12 Kenneth Walker III RB
3 13 Kyren Williams RB
3 14 D'Andre Swift RB
3 15 Ashton Jeanty RB
3 16 Breece Hall RB
4 17 Travis Etienne Jr. RB
4 18 David Montgomery RB
4 19 Cam Skattebo RB
4 20 Bucky Irving RB
5 21 Quinshon Judkins RB
5 22 Jaylen Warren RB
5 23 Rhamondre Stevenson RB
5 24 Tony Pollard RB
5 25 J.K. Dobbins RB
5 26 Bhayshul Tuten RB
6 27 Rico Dowdle RB
6 28 Jeremiyah Love RB
6 29 Jordan Mason RB
6 30 Jonathon Brooks RB
7 31 Jadarian Price RB
7 32 MarShawn Lloyd RB
7 33 Chuba Hubbard RB
7 34 Rachaad White RB
7 35 Jacory Croskey-Merritt RB
7 36 Chris Rodriguez Jr. RB
7 37 Kyle Monangai RB
8 38 Blake Corum RB
8 39 Kenneth Gainwell RB
9 40 Tyler Allgeier RB
9 41 Mike Washington Jr. RB
9 42 Aaron Jones Sr. RB
9 43 RJ Harvey RB
9 44 TreVeyon Henderson RB
10 45 Tyjae Spears RB
10 46 Tyrone Tracy Jr. RB
10 47 Dylan Sampson RB
10 48 Tank Bigsby RB
10 49 Keaton Mitchell RB
11 50 Woody Marks RB
11 51 Brian Robinson Jr. RB
11 52 Malik Davis RB
11 53 Najee Harris RB
11 54 Ray Davis RB
11 55 Alvin Kamara RB
11 56 George Holani RB
12 57 Justice Hill RB
12 58 Samaje Perine RB
12 59 Chris Brooks RB
12 60 Isiah Pacheco RB
12 61 Kimani Vidal RB
12 62 Braelon Allen RB
12 63 Sean Tucker RB
12 64 Jonah Coleman RB
13 65 Jaylen Wright RB
13 66 Emmett Johnson RB
13 67 Isaiah Davis RB
13 68 Seth McGowan RB
14 69 Kyle Juszczyk RB
14 70 Kaleb Johnson RB
14 71 Ollie Gordon II RB
14 72 Kaytron Allen RB
14 73 Kaelon Black RB
14 74 Devin Singletary RB
14 75 Emanuel Wilson RB
15 76 Jordan James RB
15 77 LeQuint Allen Jr. RB
15 78 Demond Claiborne RB
15 79 Brashard Smith RB
15 80 Nicholas Singleton RB
15 81 DJ Giddens RB
15 82 Ty Johnson RB
15 83 Kendre Miller RB
15 84 Trevor Etienne RB
15 85 Bam Knight RB
15 86 Will Shipley RB
15 87 Jaleel McLaughlin RB
15 88 Tahj Brooks RB
15 89 J'Mari Taylor RB
1 90 Jahmyr Gibbs RB
1 91 Bijan Robinson RB
2 92 Christian McCaffrey RB
2 93 Jonathan Taylor RB
2 94 James Cook III RB
2 95 Derrick Henry RB
2 96 Saquon Barkley RB
2 97 Kenneth Walker III RB
2 98 Chase Brown RB
2 99 Omarion Hampton RB
3 100 De'Von Achane RB
3 101 Kyren Williams RB
4 102 Javonte Williams RB
4 103 Ashton Jeanty RB
4 104 Travis Etienne Jr. RB
4 105 Breece Hall RB
4 106 D'Andre Swift RB
4 107 Jeremiyah Love RB
5 108 Bucky Irving RB
5 109 David Montgomery RB
5 110 Cam Skattebo RB
6 111 Jadarian Price RB
6 112 Rhamondre Stevenson RB
6 113 Quinshon Judkins RB
6 114 Bhayshul Tuten RB
7 115 Rico Dowdle RB
7 116 Jaylen Warren RB
7 117 TreVeyon Henderson RB
7 118 MarShawn Lloyd RB
7 119 Tony Pollard RB
7 120 J.K. Dobbins RB
7 121 Blake Corum RB
7 122 Jonathon Brooks RB
8 123 Chuba Hubbard RB
8 124 Jordan Mason RB
8 125 RJ Harvey RB
8 126 Jacory Croskey-Merritt RB
9 127 Kenneth Gainwell RB
9 128 Chris Rodriguez Jr. RB
9 129 Kyle Monangai RB
9 130 Rachaad White RB
9 131 Josh Jacobs RB
10 132 Tyjae Spears RB
10 133 Tank Bigsby RB
10 134 Aaron Jones Sr. RB
10 135 Keaton Mitchell RB
11 136 Woody Marks RB
11 137 Tyler Allgeier RB
11 138 Mike Washington Jr. RB
11 139 Malik Davis RB
11 140 Ray Davis RB
11 141 Brian Robinson Jr. RB
11 142 Jonah Coleman RB
11 143 Emmett Johnson RB
12 144 Dylan Sampson RB
12 145 Isiah Pacheco RB
12 146 Zach Charbonnet RB
12 147 Samaje Perine RB
12 148 Justice Hill RB
12 149 Chris Brooks RB
12 150 Alvin Kamara RB
13 151 Najee Harris RB
13 152 Seth McGowan RB
13 153 Kaelon Black RB
13 154 Kaleb Johnson RB
13 155 Braelon Allen RB
13 156 Jaylen Wright RB
13 157 Tyrone Tracy Jr. RB
13 158 Sean Tucker RB
13 159 Jordan James RB
13 160 James Conner RB
14 161 Kaytron Allen RB
14 162 Kimani Vidal RB
14 163 Demond Claiborne RB
14 164 Emanuel Wilson RB
14 165 Nicholas Singleton RB
15 166 George Holani RB
15 167 Isaiah Davis RB
16 168 Devin Singletary RB
16 169 Trevor Etienne RB
16 170 Brashard Smith RB
16 171 Ollie Gordon II RB
16 172 Audric Estime RB
16 173 Ty Johnson RB
16 174 Kyle Juszczyk RB
16 175 LeQuint Allen Jr. RB

 

Fantasy Football Running Back News

Travis Etienne Jr., New Orleans Saints

The case for New Orleans Saints running back Travis Etienne Jr. being a surefire RB1 in fantasy football took a hit on Sunday on roster cutdown day when the Saints did not place veteran Alvin Kamara (knee) on Injured Reserve for the start of the 2026 campaign. It is still unclear if Kamara will be active for the Week 1 regular-season opener against the Detroit Lions, but the fact that he will not be forced to miss at least the first four weeks of the season is bad news for Etienne's potential upside early on.

The Saints signed the 27-year-old to a four-year, $52 million contract in March in free agency after he produced his third 1,000-yard season with seven rushing touchdowns in 17 regular-season games in 2025 in his final year with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Etienne also had 36 receptions (52 targets) for 292 yards and six receiving touchdowns, but Kamara, when healthy, figures to eat into Etienne's pass-catching opportunities. Fantasy managers should treat Etienne as a low-end RB1/high-end RB2 going into upcoming drafts.

MarShawn Lloyd, Green Bay Packers

A rash of injuries has limited Green Bay Packers running back MarShawn Lloyd to only one game since being drafted in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft, but his return to health could not have come at a better time. Starting running back Josh Jacobs was placed on the Commissioner's Exempt List on Sunday after being formally charged with two misdemeanor counts stemming from his May arrest, and with the roster being trimmed down to 53 players on the same day, the Packers are poised to enter the season with Lloyd as the number one running back.

He will be backed up by Chris Brooks and Kaleb Johnson, who was acquired via trade on cutdown day and could take some time to get up to speed in a new offense. Lloyd has looked sharp throughout training camp and the preseason, and if he can stay healthy to begin the year, he has RB1 upside in Matt LaFleur's run-heavy offense, with Jacobs' return date entirely in the hands of Commissioner Roger Goodell.

Tyler Allgeier, Arizona Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals running back Tyler Allgeier has a prime opportunity for a hefty early-season workload out of the Cardinals' backfield to open up his first year in the desert. It would be an understatement to say that Arizona's backfield is banged up heading into their Week 1 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers. Trey Benson (knee) is on Injured Reserve and will miss the entire season, James Conner (foot) will miss at least the first four games of the year while on IR, and rookie first-rounder Jeremiyah Love (ankle) has been nursing an ankle sprain that could keep him limited or out altogether in the season opener.

It all means that the 26-year-old Allgeier should handle the bulk of the Cardinals' backfield touches early on in 2026. That could all change as Love gets healthier and Conner makes his season debut, going into Week 1, Allgeier should be locked into fantasy football lineups as at least a flex play. RotoBaller currently has the former Atlanta Falcons RB ranked as the RB48 in half-PPR setups. Allgeier averaged 4.3 yards per carry in his four years in Atlanta while recording a career-high eight rushing touchdowns in 17 games as the backup to Bijan Robinson in 2025.

Jadarian Price, Seattle Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks rookie first-round running back Jadarian Price is ready to lead the team's backfield while it waits for Zach Charbonnet (knee) to return from the torn ACL he suffered last postseason, ESPN's Brady Henderson writes. Outside of a week that he missed with a minor injury, Price had a strong summer during training camp, showing the vision, decisiveness, and athleticism that made him the 32nd overall pick back in April. Price "has looked as good as advertised -- and in some ways better." "He's done a great job. He really has -- all three downs," head coach Mike Macdonald said.

"He's a rookie in terms of, there's going to be things that we're going to attack in his game that will show itself in games. We haven't been afforded the luxury of having the bodies right now at running back to give him the reps in a [preseason] game that we would normally give to a rookie runner." Henderson adds that "the best guess is that the Seahawks are planning, for now, to roll with Price as their lead back while mixing in a heavy dose of George Holani."

Holani seems better suited for third-down work because of his pass-blocking skills. Emanuel Wilson (undisclosed) is the power complement, but he has been sidelined the final two weeks of camp with an undisclosed injury. Price's sizable role entering his rookie campaign will make him a low-end RB2 target in fantasy drafts, but just know that Seattle's entire backfield picture could change drastically once Charbonnet returns.

Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor isn't falling because his role suddenly changed. It's the price after a season that will be tough to repeat. Taylor led the NFL with 323 carries and scored 20 total touchdowns in 2025, finishing with 1,585 rushing yards and another 378 through the air. Indianapolis has openly spent camp looking for a dependable No. 2 back who can help keep him fresh after that workload, with DJ Giddens and Seth McGowan making the initial 53-man roster behind him.

Taylor is still the clear starter, and the Colts signed him to an extension in August. This isn't a playing-time scare. The risk is paying a first-round price after he handled more carries than anyone in football. RotoBaller's Aug. 30 early-round avoids piece also noted how much game script mattered last year: Taylor averaged 31.5 PPR points in Colts wins and 12.4 in losses. He's still an elite fantasy back. There's just less margin for error at the current cost.

 

Who Should I Draft Fantasy Football Tool

Read more about the free Who Should I Draft tool here.

Who Should I Draft?

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2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: David Montgomery, Cam Skattebo, Bucky Irving, Quinshon Judkins, Jaylen Warren, Rhamondre Stevenson, Tony Pollard, J.K. Dobbins, Bhayshul Tuten, Rico Dowdle, Jeremiyah Love, Jordan Mason, Jonathon Brooks, Jadarian Price, MarShawn Lloyd, Chuba Hubbard, Rachaad White, Jacory Croskey-Merritt. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy football drafts.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Draft? button to see who the recommended draft picks are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.

Improvements For Who Should I Draft? You may have noticed our Who Should I Draft? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your 2026 fantasy football drafts. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats and projections, ADPs, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their preseason fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research and updates them constantly throughout the preseason. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is to select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Draft Searches. Curious to see some tough draft decisions for 2026? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Draft? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Draft

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Draft tool for 2026 drafts for David Montgomery, Cam Skattebo, Bucky Irving, Quinshon Judkins, Jaylen Warren, Rhamondre Stevenson, Tony Pollard, J.K. Dobbins, Bhayshul Tuten, Rico Dowdle, Jeremiyah Love, Jordan Mason, Jonathon Brooks, Jadarian Price, MarShawn Lloyd, Chuba Hubbard, Rachaad White, Jacory Croskey-Merritt:

David Montgomery
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Mike Evans
David Montgomery
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Cam Skattebo
David Montgomery
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Lamar Jackson
David Montgomery
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Jadarian Price
David Montgomery
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Parker Washington
David Montgomery
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Christian Watson
David Montgomery
vs
DJ Moore
David Montgomery
vs
Jalen Hurts
David Montgomery
vs
Bucky Irving
David Montgomery
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
David Montgomery
vs
Terry Mclaurin
David Montgomery
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
David Montgomery
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
David Montgomery
vs
Jayden Daniels
David Montgomery
vs
Emeka Egbuka
David Montgomery
vs
Tyler Warren
David Montgomery
vs
Jameson Williams
David Montgomery
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
David Montgomery
vs
Luther Burden III
David Montgomery
vs
Quinshon Judkins
David Montgomery
vs
Colston Loveland
David Montgomery
vs
Rome Odunze
David Montgomery
vs
Jaylen Waddle
David Montgomery
vs
Joe Burrow
David Montgomery
vs
Davante Adams
David Montgomery
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Jahmyr Gibbs
David Montgomery
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Bijan Robinson
David Montgomery
vs
Christian McCaffrey
David Montgomery
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Jonathan Taylor
David Montgomery
vs
James Cook III
David Montgomery
vs
Saquon Barkley
David Montgomery
vs
Kenneth Walker III
David Montgomery
vs
De'Von Achane
David Montgomery
vs
Derrick Henry
David Montgomery
vs
Chase Brown
David Montgomery
vs
Omarion Hampton
Cam Skattebo
vs
David Montgomery
Cam Skattebo
vs
Jadarian Price
Cam Skattebo
vs
Mike Evans
Cam Skattebo
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Christian Watson
Cam Skattebo
vs
Lamar Jackson
Cam Skattebo
vs
Jalen Hurts
Cam Skattebo
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Parker Washington
Cam Skattebo
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Rhamondre Stevenson
Cam Skattebo
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DJ Moore
Cam Skattebo
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Cam Skattebo
vs
Bucky Irving
Cam Skattebo
vs
Jayden Daniels
Cam Skattebo
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Terry Mclaurin
Cam Skattebo
vs
Tyler Warren
Cam Skattebo
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Tetairoa McMillan
Cam Skattebo
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Marvin Harrison Jr.
Cam Skattebo
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Cam Skattebo
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Cam Skattebo
vs
Jameson Williams
Cam Skattebo
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Rome Odunze
Cam Skattebo
vs
Luther Burden III
Cam Skattebo
vs
Joe Burrow
Cam Skattebo
vs
Colston Loveland
Cam Skattebo
vs
Jaylen Warren
Cam Skattebo
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Cam Skattebo
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Cam Skattebo
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Bijan Robinson
Cam Skattebo
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Cam Skattebo
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Cam Skattebo
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James Cook III
Cam Skattebo
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Saquon Barkley
Cam Skattebo
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Cam Skattebo
vs
De'Von Achane
Cam Skattebo
vs
Derrick Henry
Cam Skattebo
vs
Chase Brown
Cam Skattebo
vs
Omarion Hampton
Bucky Irving
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Bucky Irving
vs
DJ Moore
Bucky Irving
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Tetairoa McMillan
Bucky Irving
vs
Parker Washington
Bucky Irving
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Bucky Irving
vs
Lamar Jackson
Bucky Irving
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Jameson Williams
Bucky Irving
vs
Mike Evans
Bucky Irving
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Luther Burden III
Bucky Irving
vs
David Montgomery
Bucky Irving
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Colston Loveland
Bucky Irving
vs
Cam Skattebo
Bucky Irving
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Jaylen Waddle
Bucky Irving
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Jadarian Price
Bucky Irving
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Davante Adams
Bucky Irving
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Christian Watson
Bucky Irving
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Josh Allen
Bucky Irving
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Jalen Hurts
Bucky Irving
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Garrett Wilson
Bucky Irving
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Rhamondre Stevenson
Bucky Irving
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Rashee Rice
Bucky Irving
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Bhayshul Tuten
Bucky Irving
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Jeremiyah Love
Bucky Irving
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Jayden Daniels
Bucky Irving
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D'Andre Swift
Bucky Irving
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Jahmyr Gibbs
Bucky Irving
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Bijan Robinson
Bucky Irving
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Christian McCaffrey
Bucky Irving
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Jonathan Taylor
Bucky Irving
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James Cook III
Bucky Irving
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Saquon Barkley
Bucky Irving
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Bucky Irving
vs
De'Von Achane
Bucky Irving
vs
Derrick Henry
Bucky Irving
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Chase Brown
Bucky Irving
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Omarion Hampton
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Quinshon Judkins
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Rome Odunze
Quinshon Judkins
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Tyler Warren
Quinshon Judkins
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Joe Burrow
Quinshon Judkins
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Jayden Daniels
Quinshon Judkins
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Jaylen Warren
Quinshon Judkins
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Bhayshul Tuten
Quinshon Judkins
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Drake Maye
Quinshon Judkins
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Rhamondre Stevenson
Quinshon Judkins
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Rico Dowdle
Quinshon Judkins
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Jalen Hurts
Quinshon Judkins
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Brian Thomas Jr.
Quinshon Judkins
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Christian Watson
Quinshon Judkins
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TreVeyon Henderson
Quinshon Judkins
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Jadarian Price
Quinshon Judkins
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Justin Herbert
Quinshon Judkins
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Cam Skattebo
Quinshon Judkins
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Caleb Williams
Quinshon Judkins
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David Montgomery
Quinshon Judkins
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Trevor Lawrence
Quinshon Judkins
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Mike Evans
Quinshon Judkins
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Tucker Kraft
Quinshon Judkins
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Lamar Jackson
Quinshon Judkins
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Jayden Reed
Quinshon Judkins
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Parker Washington
Quinshon Judkins
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Jahmyr Gibbs
Quinshon Judkins
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Bijan Robinson
Quinshon Judkins
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Christian McCaffrey
Quinshon Judkins
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Jonathan Taylor
Quinshon Judkins
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James Cook III
Quinshon Judkins
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Saquon Barkley
Quinshon Judkins
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Kenneth Walker III
Quinshon Judkins
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De'Von Achane
Quinshon Judkins
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Derrick Henry
Quinshon Judkins
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Chase Brown
Quinshon Judkins
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Omarion Hampton
Jaylen Warren
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Joe Burrow
Jaylen Warren
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Drake Maye
Jaylen Warren
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Rome Odunze
Jaylen Warren
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Rico Dowdle
Jaylen Warren
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Quinshon Judkins
Jaylen Warren
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Brian Thomas Jr.
Jaylen Warren
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Marvin Harrison Jr.
Jaylen Warren
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TreVeyon Henderson
Jaylen Warren
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Tyler Warren
Jaylen Warren
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Justin Herbert
Jaylen Warren
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Jayden Daniels
Jaylen Warren
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Caleb Williams
Jaylen Warren
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Bhayshul Tuten
Jaylen Warren
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Trevor Lawrence
Jaylen Warren
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Rhamondre Stevenson
Jaylen Warren
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Tucker Kraft
Jaylen Warren
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Jalen Hurts
Jaylen Warren
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Jayden Reed
Jaylen Warren
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Christian Watson
Jaylen Warren
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Dak Prescott
Jaylen Warren
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Jadarian Price
Jaylen Warren
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MarShawn Lloyd
Jaylen Warren
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Cam Skattebo
Jaylen Warren
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Sam Laporta
Jaylen Warren
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David Montgomery
Jaylen Warren
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Jahmyr Gibbs
Jaylen Warren
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Bijan Robinson
Jaylen Warren
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Christian McCaffrey
Jaylen Warren
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Jonathan Taylor
Jaylen Warren
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James Cook III
Jaylen Warren
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Saquon Barkley
Jaylen Warren
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Kenneth Walker III
Jaylen Warren
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De'Von Achane
Jaylen Warren
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Derrick Henry
Jaylen Warren
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Chase Brown
Jaylen Warren
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Omarion Hampton
Rhamondre Stevenson
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Jalen Hurts
Rhamondre Stevenson
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Bhayshul Tuten
Rhamondre Stevenson
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Christian Watson
Rhamondre Stevenson
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Jayden Daniels
Rhamondre Stevenson
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Jadarian Price
Rhamondre Stevenson
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Tyler Warren
Rhamondre Stevenson
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Cam Skattebo
Rhamondre Stevenson
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Marvin Harrison Jr.
Rhamondre Stevenson
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David Montgomery
Rhamondre Stevenson
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Quinshon Judkins
Rhamondre Stevenson
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Mike Evans
Rhamondre Stevenson
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Rome Odunze
Rhamondre Stevenson
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Lamar Jackson
Rhamondre Stevenson
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Joe Burrow
Rhamondre Stevenson
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Parker Washington
Rhamondre Stevenson
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Jaylen Warren
Rhamondre Stevenson
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DJ Moore
Rhamondre Stevenson
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Drake Maye
Rhamondre Stevenson
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Bucky Irving
Rhamondre Stevenson
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Rico Dowdle
Rhamondre Stevenson
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Terry Mclaurin
Rhamondre Stevenson
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Brian Thomas Jr.
Rhamondre Stevenson
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Tetairoa McMillan
Rhamondre Stevenson
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TreVeyon Henderson
Rhamondre Stevenson
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Emeka Egbuka
Rhamondre Stevenson
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Jahmyr Gibbs
Rhamondre Stevenson
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Bijan Robinson
Rhamondre Stevenson
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Christian McCaffrey
Rhamondre Stevenson
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Jonathan Taylor
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
James Cook III
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Saquon Barkley
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
De'Von Achane
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Derrick Henry
Rhamondre Stevenson
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Chase Brown
Rhamondre Stevenson
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Omarion Hampton
Tony Pollard
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Tony Pollard
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J.K. Dobbins
Tony Pollard
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Sam Laporta
Tony Pollard
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DK Metcalf
Tony Pollard
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MarShawn Lloyd
Tony Pollard
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Jonathon Brooks
Tony Pollard
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Dak Prescott
Tony Pollard
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Jordan Addison
Tony Pollard
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Jayden Reed
Tony Pollard
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Blake Corum
Tony Pollard
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Tucker Kraft
Tony Pollard
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Quentin Johnston
Tony Pollard
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Trevor Lawrence
Tony Pollard
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Josh Downs
Tony Pollard
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Caleb Williams
Tony Pollard
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Brock Purdy
Tony Pollard
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Justin Herbert
Tony Pollard
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Courtland Sutton
Tony Pollard
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TreVeyon Henderson
Tony Pollard
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Carnell Tate
Tony Pollard
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Brian Thomas Jr.
Tony Pollard
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Chuba Hubbard
Tony Pollard
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Rico Dowdle
Tony Pollard
vs
Jordan Mason
Tony Pollard
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Drake Maye
Tony Pollard
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Tony Pollard
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Bijan Robinson
Tony Pollard
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Tony Pollard
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Jonathan Taylor
Tony Pollard
vs
James Cook III
Tony Pollard
vs
Saquon Barkley
Tony Pollard
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Tony Pollard
vs
De'Von Achane
Tony Pollard
vs
Derrick Henry
Tony Pollard
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Chase Brown
Tony Pollard
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Omarion Hampton
J.K. Dobbins
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Tony Pollard
J.K. Dobbins
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DK Metcalf
J.K. Dobbins
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Chris Godwin Jr.
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Jonathon Brooks
J.K. Dobbins
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Sam Laporta
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Jordan Addison
J.K. Dobbins
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Blake Corum
J.K. Dobbins
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Dak Prescott
J.K. Dobbins
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Quentin Johnston
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Jayden Reed
J.K. Dobbins
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Josh Downs
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Tucker Kraft
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Brock Purdy
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Trevor Lawrence
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Courtland Sutton
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Caleb Williams
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Carnell Tate
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Justin Herbert
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Chuba Hubbard
J.K. Dobbins
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Jordan Mason
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Matthew Stafford
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Rico Dowdle
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Bijan Robinson
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Christian McCaffrey
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Jonathan Taylor
J.K. Dobbins
vs
James Cook III
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Saquon Barkley
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Kenneth Walker III
J.K. Dobbins
vs
De'Von Achane
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Derrick Henry
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Chase Brown
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Omarion Hampton
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Jayden Daniels
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Jalen Hurts
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Tyler Warren
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Christian Watson
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Jadarian Price
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Cam Skattebo
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Rome Odunze
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
David Montgomery
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Joe Burrow
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Mike Evans
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Jaylen Warren
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Lamar Jackson
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Drake Maye
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Parker Washington
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Rico Dowdle
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
DJ Moore
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Bucky Irving
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Justin Herbert
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Bijan Robinson
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
James Cook III
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Saquon Barkley
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
De'Von Achane
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Derrick Henry
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Chase Brown
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Omarion Hampton
Rico Dowdle
vs
Drake Maye
Rico Dowdle
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Rico Dowdle
vs
Jaylen Warren
Rico Dowdle
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Rico Dowdle
vs
Joe Burrow
Rico Dowdle
vs
Justin Herbert
Rico Dowdle
vs
Rome Odunze
Rico Dowdle
vs
Caleb Williams
Rico Dowdle
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Rico Dowdle
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Rico Dowdle
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Rico Dowdle
vs
Tucker Kraft
Rico Dowdle
vs
Tyler Warren
Rico Dowdle
vs
Jayden Reed
Rico Dowdle
vs
Jayden Daniels
Rico Dowdle
vs
Dak Prescott
Rico Dowdle
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Rico Dowdle
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Rico Dowdle
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Rico Dowdle
vs
Sam Laporta
Rico Dowdle
vs
Jalen Hurts
Rico Dowdle
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Rico Dowdle
vs
Christian Watson
Rico Dowdle
vs
Tony Pollard
Rico Dowdle
vs
Jadarian Price
Rico Dowdle
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Rico Dowdle
vs
Bijan Robinson
Rico Dowdle
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Rico Dowdle
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Rico Dowdle
vs
James Cook III
Rico Dowdle
vs
Saquon Barkley
Rico Dowdle
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Rico Dowdle
vs
De'Von Achane
Rico Dowdle
vs
Derrick Henry
Rico Dowdle
vs
Chase Brown
Rico Dowdle
vs
Omarion Hampton
Jeremiyah Love
vs
D'Andre Swift
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Rashee Rice
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Tee Higgins
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Garrett Wilson
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Breece Hall
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Josh Allen
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Ladd McConkey
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Davante Adams
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Devonta Smith
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Colston Loveland
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Luther Burden III
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Zay Flowers
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Jameson Williams
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Javonte Williams
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Trey McBride
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Kyren Williams
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Malik Nabers
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Bucky Irving
Jeremiyah Love
vs
A.J. Brown
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Bijan Robinson
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Jeremiyah Love
vs
James Cook III
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Saquon Barkley
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Jeremiyah Love
vs
De'Von Achane
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Derrick Henry
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Chase Brown
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Omarion Hampton
Jordan Mason
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Jordan Mason
vs
Matthew Stafford
Jordan Mason
vs
Carnell Tate
Jordan Mason
vs
Michael Wilson
Jordan Mason
vs
Courtland Sutton
Jordan Mason
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Jordan Mason
vs
Brock Purdy
Jordan Mason
vs
RJ Harvey
Jordan Mason
vs
Josh Downs
Jordan Mason
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Jordan Mason
vs
Quentin Johnston
Jordan Mason
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Jordan Mason
vs
Blake Corum
Jordan Mason
vs
Stefon Diggs
Jordan Mason
vs
Jordan Addison
Jordan Mason
vs
Matthew Golden
Jordan Mason
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Jordan Mason
vs
Jaxson Dart
Jordan Mason
vs
DK Metcalf
Jordan Mason
vs
Xavier Worthy
Jordan Mason
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Jordan Mason
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Jordan Mason
vs
Tony Pollard
Jordan Mason
vs
Jared Goff
Jordan Mason
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Jordan Mason
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Jordan Mason
vs
Bijan Robinson
Jordan Mason
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Jordan Mason
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Jordan Mason
vs
James Cook III
Jordan Mason
vs
Saquon Barkley
Jordan Mason
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Jordan Mason
vs
De'Von Achane
Jordan Mason
vs
Derrick Henry
Jordan Mason
vs
Chase Brown
Jordan Mason
vs
Omarion Hampton
Jonathon Brooks
vs
DK Metcalf
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Jordan Addison
Jonathon Brooks
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Blake Corum
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Tony Pollard
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Quentin Johnston
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Josh Downs
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Sam Laporta
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Brock Purdy
Jonathon Brooks
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Courtland Sutton
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Dak Prescott
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Carnell Tate
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Jayden Reed
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Tucker Kraft
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Jordan Mason
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Matthew Stafford
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Caleb Williams
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Michael Wilson
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Justin Herbert
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Jonathon Brooks
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Bijan Robinson
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Jonathon Brooks
vs
James Cook III
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Saquon Barkley
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Jonathon Brooks
vs
De'Von Achane
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Derrick Henry
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Chase Brown
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Omarion Hampton
Jadarian Price
vs
Cam Skattebo
Jadarian Price
vs
Christian Watson
Jadarian Price
vs
David Montgomery
Jadarian Price
vs
Jalen Hurts
Jadarian Price
vs
Mike Evans
Jadarian Price
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Jadarian Price
vs
Lamar Jackson
Jadarian Price
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Jadarian Price
vs
Parker Washington
Jadarian Price
vs
Jayden Daniels
Jadarian Price
vs
DJ Moore
Jadarian Price
vs
Tyler Warren
Jadarian Price
vs
Bucky Irving
Jadarian Price
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Jadarian Price
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Jadarian Price
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Jadarian Price
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Jadarian Price
vs
Rome Odunze
Jadarian Price
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Jadarian Price
vs
Joe Burrow
Jadarian Price
vs
Jameson Williams
Jadarian Price
vs
Jaylen Warren
Jadarian Price
vs
Luther Burden III
Jadarian Price
vs
Drake Maye
Jadarian Price
vs
Colston Loveland
Jadarian Price
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Jadarian Price
vs
Bijan Robinson
Jadarian Price
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Jadarian Price
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Jadarian Price
vs
James Cook III
Jadarian Price
vs
Saquon Barkley
Jadarian Price
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Jadarian Price
vs
De'Von Achane
Jadarian Price
vs
Derrick Henry
Jadarian Price
vs
Chase Brown
Jadarian Price
vs
Omarion Hampton
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Dak Prescott
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Sam Laporta
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Jayden Reed
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Tucker Kraft
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Tony Pollard
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Trevor Lawrence
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
J.K. Dobbins
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Caleb Williams
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
DK Metcalf
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Justin Herbert
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Jonathon Brooks
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Jordan Addison
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Blake Corum
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Rico Dowdle
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Quentin Johnston
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Drake Maye
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Josh Downs
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Jaylen Warren
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Brock Purdy
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Joe Burrow
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Courtland Sutton
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Rome Odunze
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Bijan Robinson
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Christian McCaffrey
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Jonathan Taylor
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
James Cook III
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Saquon Barkley
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Kenneth Walker III
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
De'Von Achane
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Derrick Henry
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Chase Brown
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Omarion Hampton
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Carnell Tate
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Jordan Mason
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Courtland Sutton
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Matthew Stafford
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Brock Purdy
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Michael Wilson
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Josh Downs
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Quentin Johnston
Chuba Hubbard
vs
RJ Harvey
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Blake Corum
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Jordan Addison
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Stefon Diggs
Chuba Hubbard
vs
DK Metcalf
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Matthew Golden
Chuba Hubbard
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Jaxson Dart
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Tony Pollard
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Xavier Worthy
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Sam Laporta
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Bijan Robinson
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Chuba Hubbard
vs
James Cook III
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Saquon Barkley
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Chuba Hubbard
vs
De'Von Achane
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Derrick Henry
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Chase Brown
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Omarion Hampton
Rachaad White
vs
Kyle Monangai
Rachaad White
vs
De'Zhaun Stribling
Rachaad White
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Rachaad White
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Rachaad White
vs
Romeo Doubs
Rachaad White
vs
Travis Kelce
Rachaad White
vs
Kyler Murray
Rachaad White
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Rachaad White
vs
Makai Lemon
Rachaad White
vs
Josh Jacobs
Rachaad White
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Rachaad White
vs
Jalen Coker
Rachaad White
vs
George Kittle
Rachaad White
vs
Malik Willis
Rachaad White
vs
Alec Pierce
Rachaad White
vs
Dallas Goedert
Rachaad White
vs
KC Concepcion
Rachaad White
vs
Mark Andrews
Rachaad White
vs
Bo Nix
Rachaad White
vs
Khalil Shakir
Rachaad White
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Rachaad White
vs
Juwan Johnson
Rachaad White
vs
Jordan Love
Rachaad White
vs
Daniel Jones
Rachaad White
vs
Baker Mayfield
Rachaad White
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Rachaad White
vs
Bijan Robinson
Rachaad White
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Rachaad White
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Rachaad White
vs
James Cook III
Rachaad White
vs
Saquon Barkley
Rachaad White
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Rachaad White
vs
De'Von Achane
Rachaad White
vs
Derrick Henry
Rachaad White
vs
Chase Brown
Rachaad White
vs
Omarion Hampton
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
RJ Harvey
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Stefon Diggs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Michael Wilson
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Matthew Golden
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Matthew Stafford
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Jaxson Dart
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Jordan Mason
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Xavier Worthy
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Carnell Tate
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Jared Goff
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Courtland Sutton
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Brock Purdy
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Baker Mayfield
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Josh Downs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Jordan Love
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Quentin Johnston
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Blake Corum
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Bo Nix
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Jordan Addison
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Bijan Robinson
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
James Cook III
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Saquon Barkley
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
De'Von Achane
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Derrick Henry
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Chase Brown
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Omarion Hampton

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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Malik Nabers

Non-Committal on Week 1 Status
CJ Abrams

Scratched on Monday With Back Tightness
Kenyon Sadiq

on Track to be Ready for Week 1
Jeremiyah Love

"Progressing Really Well" Toward Playing in Week 1
Xavier Edwards

Lands on Injured List With Thumb Strain
Zay Flowers

Dealing With Lower-Body Injury
CFB

Quincy Porter to Miss Week 1 Against Wisconsin
CFB

Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa Questionable for Opening Game
CFB

Caleb Hawkins Has Massive Upside In Oklahoma State Debut
CFB

Trey'Dez Green Set For TE1 Season
CFB

Malachi Toney Primed for Fast Start Against Stanford
DK Metcalf

Expected to be Ready for Week 1
CFB

Jeremiah Smith Poised for Huge Showing in Opener
Willson Contreras

Red Sox Place Willson Contreras on Injured List With Hamstring Strain
CFB

Ethan Davis Available in Week 1 Against Furman
Ketel Marte

Coming Off Injured List on Monday
CFB

Arch Manning Opens Season with Elite Outlook
CFB

Ethan Grunkemeyer Officially Named Starter for Virginia Tech
CFB

Isaac Brown "Ready to Go" for Matchup with Ole Miss
CFB

Tommy Carr Wins Michigan Backup Quarterback Job
Dennis Schröder

Dennis Schroder Seals Germany's Overtime Win Over Poland
Pelle Larsson

Scores 23 Points in Sweden's Qualifying Loss
Umar Nurmagomedov

Gets Finished For The First Time In His Career
Maxime Raynaud

Delivers 13 Points in France's Win Over Sweden
Song Yadong

Upsets Umar Nurmagomedov
Victor Wembanyama

Powers France Past Sweden
Yan Xiaonan

Suffers First-Round Knockout Loss
Braden Smith

Targets Daily Progress with Pacers
Denise Gomes

Scores First-Round Knockout Win
Aoriqileng

Aori Aoriqileng Suffers Second-Round TKO Loss
Kai Asakura

Wins Back-To-Back Fights
CFB

Drew Mestemaker Has Huge Upside in Oklahoma State Debut
Sumudaerji

Gets Back In The Win Column
Alex Perez

Drops Decision At UFC Shanghai
CFB

Jeremy Hecklinski "Has the Edge" in Iowa Quarterback Battle
J.J. McCarthy

Makes the Vikings' 53-Man Roster
Elly De La Cruz

Diagnosed With Left-Quad Tightness
Pete Alonso

is Okay After Leaving Game Early
Willson Contreras

Experiencing Hamstring Tightness
Jordan Hawkins

Could Fall Out of the Rotation
Jordan Poole

Could See Reduced Role
Lazaro Montes

Mariners to Promote Top Prospect Lazaro Montes
Zach Charbonnet

Lands on PUP List to Open the Season
Ashton Jeanty

Avoids Stint on Injured Reserve
Puka Nacua

Back at Practice on Sunday
Will Smith

Expected to Return on Tuesday
Xavier Edwards

Exits Early on Sunday
Micah Parsons

Placed on PUP List, Out Four Games
Byron Buxton

Gets Placed on 10-Day Injured List
Aaron Donald

Returns to the Rams on a One-Year Deal
CFB

LJ Martin Has Overall RB1 Potential Against Utah Tech
Kevin Korchinski

Signs Two-Year Deal With Blackhawks
Jaydon Blue

Cowboys Waive Jaydon Blue in Surprise Roster Move
Cale Makar

Agrees to Record Extension
CFB

Antwan Raymond Opens Season with Nuclear Upside Matchup
Puka Nacua

Expected to Avoid Commissioner's Exempt List
Keenan Allen

Faces Potential Three-Game Suspension
Josh Jacobs

Placed on Commissioner's Exempt List
Kaleb Johnson

Traded to Packers
Ryan Preece

Earns his First Cup Series Victory and A Chase Spot at Daytona
Daniel Suarez

Scores his Best Finish of the Year at Daytona
Tyler Reddick

Finishes Third and Claims the No. 3 Chase Seed at Daytona
Austin Cindric

Clinches A Chase Spot by Finishing Sixth at Daytona
Shane Van Gisbergen

Falls out of The Chase
Trevor Story

Reinstated From Injured List, Starting Against Yankees
CFB

Samuel Singleton Jr. Worth a Roster Spot After Strong Season Opener?
Roman Anthony

Activated and Starting on Sunday
JJ Wetherholt

Cardinals Place JJ Wetherholt on Injured List With Wrist Tendinitis
George Kittle

Expected to Practice This Week
CFB

Jacob Fields Charged with Aggravated Assault of Former Teammate
Donte DiVincenzo

Timberwolves Hold Hope for Donte DiVincenzo's Return
Jalen Duren

Pistons Rule Out Sign-and-Trade Offers for Jalen Duren
Aaron Nesmith

Refines Ball-Handling in Offseason
Luther Burden III

"Looks 100%", Positive Sign for His Week 1 Availability
Utah Jazz

Timberwolves Waive John Konchar
Stephen Curry

Becomes Eligible for a Two-Year Extension
Keenan Allen

Arrested Sunday Morning for DWI
CFB

Jackson Arnold Settles UNLV QB Controversy
CFB

Stanford RB Micah Ford Scores Three TDs vs. Hawaii
CFB

NC State QB CJ Bailey Struggles Against Virginia
CFB

TCU RB Jeremy Payne A Bright Spot In Otherwise Stagnant Offense
Pete Crow-Armstrong

Slugs Three Homers in Blowout Win
Nikola Jović

Nikola Jovic Scores 21 Points as Serbia Routs Iceland
Shohei Ohtani

Won't Pitch Sunday or Tuesday
Nikola Jokić

Nikola Jokic Fills Stat Sheet in Blowout Win Over Iceland
Luka Garza

Chips in 10 Points as Bosnia Upsets Italy
Jusuf Nurkić

Jusuf Nurkic Dominates Italy with 25 Points, 14 Rebounds
Neemias Queta

Pulled Early in Portugal's Win Over Spain
Chase Briscoe

Is Chase Briscoe Worth Rostering for DFS at Daytona?
Carson Hocevar

Presents Plenty of DFS Upside for Daytona Lineups
Chris Buescher

Earns his First Front-Row Start at Daytona
Ryan Preece

Is A Huge DFS Risk Despite Strong Daytona Qualifying Result
Kirk Cousins

Raiders Set to Name Kirk Cousins as Week 1 Starter
Fernando Mendoza

Could Begin the Season as the QB3
William Byron

a DFS Diamond in the Rough at Daytona
Christopher Bell

the Chalk DFS Play at Daytona
Joey Logano

Hoping to Keep his Momentum at Daytona
Denny Hamlin

Can Denny Hamlin Return to Glory Under New Rules Package at Daytona?
Ricky Stenhouse Jr

. Should Be a Popular Fantasy Pick at Daytona
Juan Soto

Back With the Mets
Shane Van Gisbergen

Shane van Gisbergen Qualifies Sixth As He Battles for Chase Berth
Ross Chastain

Wins Pole, Is an Easy Fade in DFS for Daytona
Shohei Ohtani

Unlikely to Pitch on Sunday
Konnor Griffin

Starting Rehab Assignment on Sunday
Aday Mara

Blocks Four Shots in Spain's Loss to Portugal
Neemias Queta

Posts 16 Points in Portugal's Upset of Spain
Goga Bitadze

Scores 23 Points as Georgia Routs Montenegro
Minnesota Timberwolves

John Konchar Traded to Minnesota, Expected to be Waived
Spencer Strider

Unlikely to Return This Season
Spencer Schwellenbach

to Have Season-Ending Elbow Surgery
MMA

Umar Nurmagomedov Set For UFC Shanghai Main Event
Song Yadong

Headlines UFC Shanghai Event
Denise Gomes

Set For UFC Shanghai Co-Main Event
Yan Xiaonan

Looks To Bounce Back
Kai Asakura

Looks For His Second UFC Win
Aoriqileng

Aori Aoriqileng Looks To Get Back In The Win Column
Sumudaerji

A Favorite At UFC Shanghai
Alex Perez

Set For Rematch With Sumudaerji
WAS

Cal Petersen Signs Tryout Deal With Capitals
CGY

Flames Invite Alexander Nylander to Training Camp
VAN

Chris Driedger Joins Canucks on Professional Tryout Agreement
Simon Nemec

Eyes Major Role With Flames
Macklin Celebrini

Looks to Evolve as Player and Leader
Connor Hellebuyck

Requests Trade From Jets
NHL

Kevin Hayes Signs KHL Deal
EDM

Alec Regula Won't Participate in Training Camp
Matt Savoie

Sits Out Training Camp
Mattias Janmark

Unavailable for Training Camp
Frederik Andersen

to Miss Training Camp
Thatcher Demko

Uncertain for Start of Training Camp
Victor Hedman

Feeling "Great" Ahead of Training Camp
Rory McIlroy

Looking to Add Another Win at East Lake
Collin Morikawa

a Strong Value at the Tour Championship
Wyndham Clark

Looking to Finish Season With Another Win
Robert MacIntyre

is Difficult to Judge For This Week's Tour Championship
Min Woo Lee

an Untrustworthy Start in Tour Championship Debut
Ryan Gerard

Making Tour Championship Debut After Decent Closing Stretch
Jacob Bridgeman

Has Little Hope of Being Fantasy Relevant
Tommy Fleetwood

Set to Defend at East Lake
Si Woo Kim

a Volatile Play With High Upside at Tour Championship
Scottie Scheffler

Dealing With Health Issue Ahead of Tour Championship
Tom Kim

Sneaks Into Tour Championship Field
Viktor Hovland

Needs Bounce-Back at Tour Championship
J.J. Spaun

Starts Strong but Stumbles Over the Weekend
Gary Woodland

Continues Playing Well Heading to Tour Championship
Russell Henley

Can Compete For Tour Championship Title
Ludvig Aberg

Hitting Top Gear Heading to Tour Championship
Chris Gotterup

Continues Strong Finish to 2026 Season
Matt Fitzpatrick

Has Chance to Cap Off Great Season at Tour Championship
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