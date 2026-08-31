RotoBaller's half-PPR running back fantasy football rankings for 2026. These updated RB rankings include the top 175 running back for fantasy football drafts.
Welcome RotoBallers! The 2026 NFL season begins in just over a week, which means it is time to draft our fantasy football teams. This piece will feature our updated top 175 running back rankings for Half-PPR leagues.
For more ranking sets, be sure to visit our updated rankings page, which features customizable rankings for many formats, including full-PPR, best ball, Superflex, and dynasty. You can also bookmark our NFL news page or the brand new NFL Injuries Report page for the latest fantasy news and injury updates.
RotoBaller's lead NFL analyst Nick Mariano has put together these updated 2026 half-PPR rankings, which will be constantly updated throughout the offseason and all the way up until Week 1.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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2026 Fantasy Football Half-PPR Running Back Rankings
|Tier
|Rank
|Player Name
|Pos
|1
|1
|Jahmyr Gibbs
|RB
|1
|2
|Bijan Robinson
|RB
|1
|3
|Christian McCaffrey
|RB
|2
|4
|Jonathan Taylor
|RB
|2
|5
|Derrick Henry
|RB
|2
|6
|Chase Brown
|RB
|2
|7
|Saquon Barkley
|RB
|2
|8
|Omarion Hampton
|RB
|2
|9
|De'Von Achane
|RB
|2
|10
|Javonte Williams
|RB
|2
|11
|James Cook III
|RB
|3
|12
|Kenneth Walker III
|RB
|3
|13
|Kyren Williams
|RB
|3
|14
|D'Andre Swift
|RB
|3
|15
|Ashton Jeanty
|RB
|3
|16
|Breece Hall
|RB
|4
|17
|Travis Etienne Jr.
|RB
|4
|18
|David Montgomery
|RB
|4
|19
|Cam Skattebo
|RB
|4
|20
|Bucky Irving
|RB
|5
|21
|Quinshon Judkins
|RB
|5
|22
|Jaylen Warren
|RB
|5
|23
|Rhamondre Stevenson
|RB
|5
|24
|Tony Pollard
|RB
|5
|25
|J.K. Dobbins
|RB
|5
|26
|Bhayshul Tuten
|RB
|6
|27
|Rico Dowdle
|RB
|6
|28
|Jeremiyah Love
|RB
|6
|29
|Jordan Mason
|RB
|6
|30
|Jonathon Brooks
|RB
|7
|31
|Jadarian Price
|RB
|7
|32
|MarShawn Lloyd
|RB
|7
|33
|Chuba Hubbard
|RB
|7
|34
|Rachaad White
|RB
|7
|35
|Jacory Croskey-Merritt
|RB
|7
|36
|Chris Rodriguez Jr.
|RB
|7
|37
|Kyle Monangai
|RB
|8
|38
|Blake Corum
|RB
|8
|39
|Kenneth Gainwell
|RB
|9
|40
|Tyler Allgeier
|RB
|9
|41
|Mike Washington Jr.
|RB
|9
|42
|Aaron Jones Sr.
|RB
|9
|43
|RJ Harvey
|RB
|9
|44
|TreVeyon Henderson
|RB
|10
|45
|Tyjae Spears
|RB
|10
|46
|Tyrone Tracy Jr.
|RB
|10
|47
|Dylan Sampson
|RB
|10
|48
|Tank Bigsby
|RB
|10
|49
|Keaton Mitchell
|RB
|11
|50
|Woody Marks
|RB
|11
|51
|Brian Robinson Jr.
|RB
|11
|52
|Malik Davis
|RB
|11
|53
|Najee Harris
|RB
|11
|54
|Ray Davis
|RB
|11
|55
|Alvin Kamara
|RB
|11
|56
|George Holani
|RB
|12
|57
|Justice Hill
|RB
|12
|58
|Samaje Perine
|RB
|12
|59
|Chris Brooks
|RB
|12
|60
|Isiah Pacheco
|RB
|12
|61
|Kimani Vidal
|RB
|12
|62
|Braelon Allen
|RB
|12
|63
|Sean Tucker
|RB
|12
|64
|Jonah Coleman
|RB
|13
|65
|Jaylen Wright
|RB
|13
|66
|Emmett Johnson
|RB
|13
|67
|Isaiah Davis
|RB
|13
|68
|Seth McGowan
|RB
|14
|69
|Kyle Juszczyk
|RB
|14
|70
|Kaleb Johnson
|RB
|14
|71
|Ollie Gordon II
|RB
|14
|72
|Kaytron Allen
|RB
|14
|73
|Kaelon Black
|RB
|14
|74
|Devin Singletary
|RB
|14
|75
|Emanuel Wilson
|RB
|15
|76
|Jordan James
|RB
|15
|77
|LeQuint Allen Jr.
|RB
|15
|78
|Demond Claiborne
|RB
|15
|79
|Brashard Smith
|RB
|15
|80
|Nicholas Singleton
|RB
|15
|81
|DJ Giddens
|RB
|15
|82
|Ty Johnson
|RB
|15
|83
|Kendre Miller
|RB
|15
|84
|Trevor Etienne
|RB
|15
|85
|Bam Knight
|RB
|15
|86
|Will Shipley
|RB
|15
|87
|Jaleel McLaughlin
|RB
|15
|88
|Tahj Brooks
|RB
|15
|89
|J'Mari Taylor
|RB
|1
|90
|Jahmyr Gibbs
|RB
|1
|91
|Bijan Robinson
|RB
|2
|92
|Christian McCaffrey
|RB
|2
|93
|Jonathan Taylor
|RB
|2
|94
|James Cook III
|RB
|2
|95
|Derrick Henry
|RB
|2
|96
|Saquon Barkley
|RB
|2
|97
|Kenneth Walker III
|RB
|2
|98
|Chase Brown
|RB
|2
|99
|Omarion Hampton
|RB
|3
|100
|De'Von Achane
|RB
|3
|101
|Kyren Williams
|RB
|4
|102
|Javonte Williams
|RB
|4
|103
|Ashton Jeanty
|RB
|4
|104
|Travis Etienne Jr.
|RB
|4
|105
|Breece Hall
|RB
|4
|106
|D'Andre Swift
|RB
|4
|107
|Jeremiyah Love
|RB
|5
|108
|Bucky Irving
|RB
|5
|109
|David Montgomery
|RB
|5
|110
|Cam Skattebo
|RB
|6
|111
|Jadarian Price
|RB
|6
|112
|Rhamondre Stevenson
|RB
|6
|113
|Quinshon Judkins
|RB
|6
|114
|Bhayshul Tuten
|RB
|7
|115
|Rico Dowdle
|RB
|7
|116
|Jaylen Warren
|RB
|7
|117
|TreVeyon Henderson
|RB
|7
|118
|MarShawn Lloyd
|RB
|7
|119
|Tony Pollard
|RB
|7
|120
|J.K. Dobbins
|RB
|7
|121
|Blake Corum
|RB
|7
|122
|Jonathon Brooks
|RB
|8
|123
|Chuba Hubbard
|RB
|8
|124
|Jordan Mason
|RB
|8
|125
|RJ Harvey
|RB
|8
|126
|Jacory Croskey-Merritt
|RB
|9
|127
|Kenneth Gainwell
|RB
|9
|128
|Chris Rodriguez Jr.
|RB
|9
|129
|Kyle Monangai
|RB
|9
|130
|Rachaad White
|RB
|9
|131
|Josh Jacobs
|RB
|10
|132
|Tyjae Spears
|RB
|10
|133
|Tank Bigsby
|RB
|10
|134
|Aaron Jones Sr.
|RB
|10
|135
|Keaton Mitchell
|RB
|11
|136
|Woody Marks
|RB
|11
|137
|Tyler Allgeier
|RB
|11
|138
|Mike Washington Jr.
|RB
|11
|139
|Malik Davis
|RB
|11
|140
|Ray Davis
|RB
|11
|141
|Brian Robinson Jr.
|RB
|11
|142
|Jonah Coleman
|RB
|11
|143
|Emmett Johnson
|RB
|12
|144
|Dylan Sampson
|RB
|12
|145
|Isiah Pacheco
|RB
|12
|146
|Zach Charbonnet
|RB
|12
|147
|Samaje Perine
|RB
|12
|148
|Justice Hill
|RB
|12
|149
|Chris Brooks
|RB
|12
|150
|Alvin Kamara
|RB
|13
|151
|Najee Harris
|RB
|13
|152
|Seth McGowan
|RB
|13
|153
|Kaelon Black
|RB
|13
|154
|Kaleb Johnson
|RB
|13
|155
|Braelon Allen
|RB
|13
|156
|Jaylen Wright
|RB
|13
|157
|Tyrone Tracy Jr.
|RB
|13
|158
|Sean Tucker
|RB
|13
|159
|Jordan James
|RB
|13
|160
|James Conner
|RB
|14
|161
|Kaytron Allen
|RB
|14
|162
|Kimani Vidal
|RB
|14
|163
|Demond Claiborne
|RB
|14
|164
|Emanuel Wilson
|RB
|14
|165
|Nicholas Singleton
|RB
|15
|166
|George Holani
|RB
|15
|167
|Isaiah Davis
|RB
|16
|168
|Devin Singletary
|RB
|16
|169
|Trevor Etienne
|RB
|16
|170
|Brashard Smith
|RB
|16
|171
|Ollie Gordon II
|RB
|16
|172
|Audric Estime
|RB
|16
|173
|Ty Johnson
|RB
|16
|174
|Kyle Juszczyk
|RB
|16
|175
|LeQuint Allen Jr.
|RB
Fantasy Football Running Back News
Travis Etienne Jr., New Orleans Saints
The case for New Orleans Saints running back Travis Etienne Jr. being a surefire RB1 in fantasy football took a hit on Sunday on roster cutdown day when the Saints did not place veteran Alvin Kamara (knee) on Injured Reserve for the start of the 2026 campaign. It is still unclear if Kamara will be active for the Week 1 regular-season opener against the Detroit Lions, but the fact that he will not be forced to miss at least the first four weeks of the season is bad news for Etienne's potential upside early on.
The Saints signed the 27-year-old to a four-year, $52 million contract in March in free agency after he produced his third 1,000-yard season with seven rushing touchdowns in 17 regular-season games in 2025 in his final year with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Etienne also had 36 receptions (52 targets) for 292 yards and six receiving touchdowns, but Kamara, when healthy, figures to eat into Etienne's pass-catching opportunities. Fantasy managers should treat Etienne as a low-end RB1/high-end RB2 going into upcoming drafts.
MarShawn Lloyd, Green Bay Packers
A rash of injuries has limited Green Bay Packers running back MarShawn Lloyd to only one game since being drafted in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft, but his return to health could not have come at a better time. Starting running back Josh Jacobs was placed on the Commissioner's Exempt List on Sunday after being formally charged with two misdemeanor counts stemming from his May arrest, and with the roster being trimmed down to 53 players on the same day, the Packers are poised to enter the season with Lloyd as the number one running back.
He will be backed up by Chris Brooks and Kaleb Johnson, who was acquired via trade on cutdown day and could take some time to get up to speed in a new offense. Lloyd has looked sharp throughout training camp and the preseason, and if he can stay healthy to begin the year, he has RB1 upside in Matt LaFleur's run-heavy offense, with Jacobs' return date entirely in the hands of Commissioner Roger Goodell.
Tyler Allgeier, Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals running back Tyler Allgeier has a prime opportunity for a hefty early-season workload out of the Cardinals' backfield to open up his first year in the desert. It would be an understatement to say that Arizona's backfield is banged up heading into their Week 1 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers. Trey Benson (knee) is on Injured Reserve and will miss the entire season, James Conner (foot) will miss at least the first four games of the year while on IR, and rookie first-rounder Jeremiyah Love (ankle) has been nursing an ankle sprain that could keep him limited or out altogether in the season opener.
It all means that the 26-year-old Allgeier should handle the bulk of the Cardinals' backfield touches early on in 2026. That could all change as Love gets healthier and Conner makes his season debut, going into Week 1, Allgeier should be locked into fantasy football lineups as at least a flex play. RotoBaller currently has the former Atlanta Falcons RB ranked as the RB48 in half-PPR setups. Allgeier averaged 4.3 yards per carry in his four years in Atlanta while recording a career-high eight rushing touchdowns in 17 games as the backup to Bijan Robinson in 2025.
Jadarian Price, Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks rookie first-round running back Jadarian Price is ready to lead the team's backfield while it waits for Zach Charbonnet (knee) to return from the torn ACL he suffered last postseason, ESPN's Brady Henderson writes. Outside of a week that he missed with a minor injury, Price had a strong summer during training camp, showing the vision, decisiveness, and athleticism that made him the 32nd overall pick back in April. Price "has looked as good as advertised -- and in some ways better." "He's done a great job. He really has -- all three downs," head coach Mike Macdonald said.
"He's a rookie in terms of, there's going to be things that we're going to attack in his game that will show itself in games. We haven't been afforded the luxury of having the bodies right now at running back to give him the reps in a [preseason] game that we would normally give to a rookie runner." Henderson adds that "the best guess is that the Seahawks are planning, for now, to roll with Price as their lead back while mixing in a heavy dose of George Holani."
Holani seems better suited for third-down work because of his pass-blocking skills. Emanuel Wilson (undisclosed) is the power complement, but he has been sidelined the final two weeks of camp with an undisclosed injury. Price's sizable role entering his rookie campaign will make him a low-end RB2 target in fantasy drafts, but just know that Seattle's entire backfield picture could change drastically once Charbonnet returns.
Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor isn't falling because his role suddenly changed. It's the price after a season that will be tough to repeat. Taylor led the NFL with 323 carries and scored 20 total touchdowns in 2025, finishing with 1,585 rushing yards and another 378 through the air. Indianapolis has openly spent camp looking for a dependable No. 2 back who can help keep him fresh after that workload, with DJ Giddens and Seth McGowan making the initial 53-man roster behind him.
Taylor is still the clear starter, and the Colts signed him to an extension in August. This isn't a playing-time scare. The risk is paying a first-round price after he handled more carries than anyone in football. RotoBaller's Aug. 30 early-round avoids piece also noted how much game script mattered last year: Taylor averaged 31.5 PPR points in Colts wins and 12.4 in losses. He's still an elite fantasy back. There's just less margin for error at the current cost.
Who Should I Draft Fantasy Football Tool
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2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: David Montgomery, Cam Skattebo, Bucky Irving, Quinshon Judkins, Jaylen Warren, Rhamondre Stevenson, Tony Pollard, J.K. Dobbins, Bhayshul Tuten, Rico Dowdle, Jeremiyah Love, Jordan Mason, Jonathon Brooks, Jadarian Price, MarShawn Lloyd, Chuba Hubbard, Rachaad White, Jacory Croskey-Merritt. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy football drafts.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Draft? button to see who the recommended draft picks are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.
Improvements For Who Should I Draft? You may have noticed our Who Should I Draft? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your 2026 fantasy football drafts. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats and projections, ADPs, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their preseason fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research and updates them constantly throughout the preseason. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is to select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Draft Searches. Curious to see some tough draft decisions for 2026? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Draft? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Draft
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Draft tool for 2026 drafts for David Montgomery, Cam Skattebo, Bucky Irving, Quinshon Judkins, Jaylen Warren, Rhamondre Stevenson, Tony Pollard, J.K. Dobbins, Bhayshul Tuten, Rico Dowdle, Jeremiyah Love, Jordan Mason, Jonathon Brooks, Jadarian Price, MarShawn Lloyd, Chuba Hubbard, Rachaad White, Jacory Croskey-Merritt:
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