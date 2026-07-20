Ryan Flournoy Remains Buried on One of the League's Top-Heaviest Depth Charts
Ryan Flournoy recorded almost 500 receiving yards as a second-year player in 2025, but with nearly half that total coming in two games, he has yet to prove he can be consistently relied upon for fantasy purposes. Unsurprisingly, Flournoy's first blowup game came in Week 5 while five-time Pro Bowler CeeDee Lamb was sidelined with a high ankle sprain, and his second came in a 74-point shootout with the Lions that Lamb exited early with a concussion. Capable of flashing in an expanded role, Flournoy remained a non-factor throughout the majority of the season, averaging only two catches for 19 yards across his remaining 13 games despite being a regular fixture on the field. The Cowboys deployed three-receiver sets at one of the league's highest rates in 2025, but when the other two receivers are Lamb and first-time Pro Bowler George Pickens, opportunities will be limited, helping to explain Flournoy's single-digit target share. The former sixth-round pick out of Southeast Missouri State remains a worthwhile selection late in best ball drafts, but in lineup leagues, RotoBaller's WR63 is likely to be found on waivers should an extended injury to one of the team's top pass-catchers clear the way for a more involved role.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller