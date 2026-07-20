Parker Washington Can Soon Prove Himself the Top Jaguars Wide Receiver
Parker Washington became a critical piece of the Jaguars' offense over the second half of the 2025 season, pacing as the fantasy WR11 from Weeks 9 through 18. With the top-to-bottom pecking order of the Jaguars' luxuriously deep receiver room one of the more hotly contested debates in fantasy circles, the team's training camp practices, set to open at the end of the month, could provide some of the first glimpses of how the offense will operate in 2026. With Travis Hunter's Week 7 LCL injury serving as the impetus to trade for veteran Jakobi Meyers, Jacksonville's top foursome, which also includes Brian Thomas Jr., did not see a single snap together last season. With all four expected to be healthy for the start of camp, along with tight end Brenton Strange, quarterback Trevor Lawrence will have no shortage of weapons at his disposal. Entering camp, RotoBaller has Washington as the WR32 for 2026, which makes him the highest-ranked Jaguars receiver, but fantasy managers should monitor the position battle closely as reshuffling is a distinct possibility in the coming weeks.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller