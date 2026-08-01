Mason Taylor 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook: Daddy's DNA Might Not Be Enough
Mason Taylor came from a great bloodline considering his father is Hall of Fame defensive end Jason Taylor. He had a solid rookie campaign after being drafted in the second round, racking up 44 receptions for 369 yards and a touchdown in 13 games. While he did not show much downfield explosiveness or a nose for the end zone, Taylor ended up being the Jets top tight end at season's end and showed he could play on all downs. But while fantasy managers would normally be salivating at what Taylor could provide this season and in future seasons (especially in dynasty leagues), you must temper your excitement because New York selected ultra-talented Oregon product Kenyon Sadiq in the first round of this year's draft. That means Taylor will likely be the TE2 and his snap count and target total could suffer unless the Jets employ several two-tight-end sets to keep Taylor on the field. Sadig may need time to adjust to the pro game and learn the playbook, so Taylor could be on the field more during the first half of the season, especially if he earns more playing time due to his blocking. The TE2 on teams normally do not carry much fantasy value, so the ceiling is lower for Taylor this season than many thought it would be after the 2025 season concluded.