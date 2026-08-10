James Conner 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook: Battling For Playing Time And Touches
James Conner suffered his season-ending foot injury in the third week of the 2025 NFL campaign, he was the top tailback in the Arizona Cardinals' rushing attack and had no competition. He had rushed for 1,000 yards in back-to-back years and scored 44 total touchdowns between 2021 and 2024, which made him a viable fantasy force during that scintillating span. Now Conner returns to a crowded Cardinals backfield that added first-round pick Jeremiyah Love in April's NFL draft and former Atlanta Falcon firebrand Tyler Allgeier. Arizona did not draft Love third overall to be a backup. Allgeier, who was widely regarded as one of the best reserve running backs in the business while being the RB2 to Pro Bowl player Bijan Robinson, has averaged 719 rushing yards and five touchdowns per season over his four-year career. This means the days of Conner being Arizona's bell cow back are over. He had to take a huge pay cut to prevent himself from being cut. Conner might be in the mix when it comes to playing time and touches in the Cardinals' running back rotation, but Love is the Arizona back to covet, while Conner will be lucky to run for 600 yards and six touchdowns in 2026.