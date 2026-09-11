Dontayvion Wicks With Big Opportunity as No. 2 WR for Eagles
Dontayvion Wicks enters Week 1 of the 2026 season against the Washington Commanders as a starting wide receiver for the Philadelphia Eagles, with Wicks working on the outside alongside DeVonta Smith and rookie Makai Lemon operating out of the slot. Wicks will likely serve as the No. 2 wideout for Jalen Hurts, with Smith being the No. 1 target in the passing game. Wicks is poised for a potential breakout season with plenty of opportunities coming his way. Philadelphia acquired Wicks in April in a trade with the Green Bay Packers. While Smith, Lemon, Dallas Goedert, and Saquon Barkley, among others, will all be involved in the passing game, Wicks could put together his most productive NFL season yet. In 2025 with the Packers, Wicks recorded 30 receptions for 332 yards (11.1 yards per reception) and two touchdowns. He has tallied 108 receptions for 1,328 yards (12.3 yards per catch) and 11 touchdowns in 46 career games. Wicks is currently ranked as RotoBaller's 65th wide receiver, but he has a chance to outplay that spot. He is rostered in just 15% of Yahoo leagues right now. As for Week 1 against the Commanders, Wicks is more of an option in deep leagues and is ranked WR64 in the latest RotoBaller rankings. The former Packer is somebody to monitor and could be a strong waiver wire option in the early part of the season.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller