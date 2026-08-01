Adonai Mitchell 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook: Fighting Off The First-Round Picks
Adonai Mitchell was on the verge of getting branded with the dreaded "bust" label after catching just 32 passes in 25 games with the Indianapolis Colts. Then he was sent to the New York Jets at the trade deadline last year in the blockbuster that landed Indianapolis cover corner Sauce Gardner, and that gave Mitchell a new lease on life. He was a decent contributor for the Jets during the second half of last season, catching 24 balls for 301 yards and two touchdowns, including a game where he posted an 8-102-1 line versus the Atlanta Falcons. Mitchell enters the 2026 campaign as New York's WR2 behind Garrett Wilson, and he has a more capable quarterback throwing to him in Geno Smith. The bad news is that the Jets used first-round draft picks on tight end Kenyon Sadiq and wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr., so Mitchell's spot in the passing attack pecking order could drastically change depending on how quickly these rookies make their marks. Mitchell is definitely a boom-or-bust fantasy pick. He could have the best year of his career with regular playing time and possibly put up 55 receptions for 800 yards. But he could also be a fantasy non-factor again and finish with 300-500 yards, too, if Sadiq and Cooper surpass him on the target totem pole.