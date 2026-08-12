RotoBaller's wide receiver fantasy football rankings for Week 1 (2026). Set winning fantasy lineups with our Week 1 WR rankings for fantasy football leagues.
Who's ready for fantasy football? Everyone, but we have about another month to go until the 2026 regular season kicks off. That said, there's no such thing as preparing too early, and taking a look at Week 1 rankings can help break ties between players in your upcoming fantasy football drafts. Whether you have already drafted or just want a quick look at the Week 1 pecking order, we have you covered with our early wide receiver fantasy football rankings for Week 1.
In the rankings below, find out where key pass-catchers such as DeVonta Smith, Luther Burden III, A.J. Brown, Marvin Harrison Jr., Carnell Tate, Deebo Samuel Sr., and Stefon Diggs stand, among others, for Week 1.
Our WR fantasy football rankings for Week 1 are assembled by Nick Mariano. Below the rankings, you will find a summary of this week's important WR fantasy football news. There are always critical injuries and updates to track, so check back until kickoff.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Week 1 Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings
Rankings are updated until kickoff. Be sure to bookmark our weekly PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, and Standard rankings.
Recent Fantasy Football Wide Receiver News
DK Metcalf, Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf is still going 65.4 overall in drafts after catching 59 passes for a career-low 850 yards and six touchdowns last season. He wasn't completely ineffective. Metcalf averaged 14.4 yards per catch, remained Pittsburgh's most-targeted receiver with 99 looks, and has made his share of plays with Aaron Rodgers again in camp. Repeating that target total may be the tricky part. The Steelers traded for Michael Pittman Jr. and then moved up to take Germie Bernard 47th overall, giving an already low-volume passing game more options at receiver.
Metcalf remains a starter and the biggest downfield threat of the group, so another productive season is hardly out of the question. His price just doesn't leave much room for another step backward. RotoBaller has him WR35 and 77th overall in half-PPR, nearly a round behind his current ADP. Metcalf can beat that ranking, but fantasy managers taking him in the sixth round are paying for some of the rebound before it happens.
Emeka Egbuka, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers second-year wide receiver Emeka Egbuka (undisclosed) limped off the practice field on Wednesday with athletic trainers, according to Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network. Egbuka was being examined on a sideline table before eventually taking both cleats off. He walked back to the sideline to watch the rest of the practice. We'll have an update on Egbuka's status when more information comes out regarding why he was forced from Wednesday's training camp practice.
The Tampa Bay Times' Rick Stroud reports that the 23-year-old former first-rounder was "rolled up on" by a teammate. The fact that Egbuka remained on the sideline to watch the rest of practice likely means that he's not dealing with a significant injury. When healthy, Egbuka figures to have a bigger role in Tampa's new-look offense in 2026 after the departure of veteran wideout Mike Evans. Egbuka nearly had 1,000-receiving yards in his rookie campaign in 2025 and contributed six touchdown receptions on 63 total catches. He's a fine WR2 target in fantasy football drafts going into his sophomore season in the NFL.
Caleb Douglas, Miami Dolphins
The Miami Dolphins released their first unofficial depth chart ahead of their preseason opener against the Commanders on Friday, and one of the standout aspects is the inclusion of rookie wide receiver Caleb Douglas among the team's starters. A third-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, Douglas was the first of five offensive skill position players selected by Miami in April and the first to crack the starting lineup.
Head coach Jeff Hafley spoke glowingly of the 22-year-old wide receiver on Wednesday, telling reporters he has "been one of our most consistent guys, and he's shown up every day." With three starting receivers listed, Douglas appears next to Jalen Tolbert and Malik Washington, and he will be a player to watch on Friday as he continues to pick up steam deep into training camp.
Jameson Williams, Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams was one of the hottest pass-catchers to end the 2025 season, topping 70 receiving yards in seven of his last nine games, and his continued development has not gone unnoticed by quarterback Jared Goff. In a recent media session, Goff told reporters, "He just continues to get better. And the stuff that he's doing now that's nuanced, that you can't really teach... That little stuff has been so cool to see him start to adopt that and understand coverage and understand space. And that's the next level for him, and he's done a great job of it."
Williams has been praised throughout the summer for a standout training camp, and as a player who has shown steady progression since coming into the league as a first-round pick in 2022, he could prove to be one of the more mispriced players in 2026 drafts, currently coming off the board as the WR21 after his WR10 finish a season ago.
Romeo Doubs, New England Patriots
New England Patriots wide receiver Romeo Doubs recently missed a pair of practices for personal reasons, but since returning, he's made a number of standout plays, including a deep over-the-shoulder catch in Tuesday's joint practice with the Colts. Team reporter Evan Lazar credits the big-ticket free agent acquisition with making steady progress after what he viewed as a slower start to camp, as his budding chemistry with quarterback Drake Maye is becoming apparent.
While veteran Stefon Diggs operated out of the 'Z' spot last season with clean separation, Doubs plays the position differently, relying on physicality to win at the catch point, and with Maye already proving to be one of the league's most accurate throwers, Lazar recognizes that the new twosome is learning to play together, with their connection on Tuesday proving difficult to stop even with near perfect coverage. Doubs is RotoBaller's WR54 and should provide a safe floor in 2026 as an important chain-mover in what could be a high-level Patriots offense.
Who Should I Draft Fantasy Football Tool
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Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Draft? button to see who the recommended draft picks are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.
Improvements For Who Should I Draft? You may have noticed our Who Should I Draft? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your 2026 fantasy football drafts. You'll see NFL player tiles with bye weeks, stats, and projections, ADPs, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their preseason fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research and updates them constantly throughout the preseason. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Draft
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Draft tool for 2026 drafts for DeVonta Smith, Luther Burden III, A.J. Brown, Marvin Harrison Jr., Carnell Tate, Deebo Samuel Sr., Stefon Diggs:
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Check out all of RotoBaller's fantasy football rankings. Staff rankings are updated regularly for all positions and include standard formats, PPR scoring, tiered rankings and dynasty leagues.