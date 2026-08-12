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Early Week 1 Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings (2026)

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Jaxon Smith-Njigba - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL DFS Picks

RotoBaller's wide receiver fantasy football rankings for Week 1 (2026). Set winning fantasy lineups with our Week 1 WR rankings for fantasy football leagues.

In This Article hide
Week 1 Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings
Recent Fantasy Football Wide Receiver News
Who Should I Draft Fantasy Football Tool
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Draft
More Fantasy Football Analysis

Who's ready for fantasy football? Everyone, but we have about another month to go until the 2026 regular season kicks off. That said, there's no such thing as preparing too early, and taking a look at Week 1 rankings can help break ties between players in your upcoming fantasy football drafts. Whether you have already drafted or just want a quick look at the Week 1 pecking order, we have you covered with our early wide receiver fantasy football rankings for Week 1.

In the rankings below, find out where key pass-catchers such as DeVonta Smith, Luther Burden III, A.J. Brown, Marvin Harrison Jr., Carnell Tate, Deebo Samuel Sr., and Stefon Diggs stand, among others, for Week 1.

Our WR fantasy football rankings for Week 1 are assembled by Nick Mariano. Below the rankings, you will find a summary of this week's important WR fantasy football news. There are always critical injuries and updates to track, so check back until kickoff.

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Non-PPR (Standard) rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Best Ball rankings | Underdog rankings | Dynasty rankings | IDP rankings | Injuries

 

Week 1 Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings

Rankings are updated until kickoff. Be sure to bookmark our weekly PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, and Standard rankings.

Tier Rank Player Name Pos
1 1 Ja'Marr Chase WR
1 2 Puka Nacua WR
2 3 Amon-Ra St. Brown WR
2 4 Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR
2 5 CeeDee Lamb WR
3 6 Chris Olave WR
3 7 Nico Collins WR
4 8 Justin Jefferson WR
4 9 George Pickens WR
4 10 Tee Higgins WR
4 11 Rashee Rice WR
4 12 Drake London WR
4 13 Zay Flowers WR
4 14 DeVonta Smith WR
5 15 Malik Nabers WR
5 16 A.J. Brown WR
5 17 Garrett Wilson WR
5 18 Jaylen Waddle WR
5 19 Davante Adams WR
5 20 Emeka Egbuka WR
5 21 Ladd McConkey WR
5 22 Mike Evans WR
5 23 Christian Watson WR
5 24 Jameson Williams WR
5 25 Terry McLaurin WR
6 26 Rome Odunze WR
6 27 Parker Washington WR
6 28 DJ Moore WR
6 29 Tetairoa McMillan WR
6 30 Josh Downs WR
7 31 Marvin Harrison Jr. WR
7 32 Jordyn Tyson WR
7 33 Jayden Reed WR
7 34 Luther Burden III WR
7 35 Carnell Tate WR
7 36 Michael Pittman Jr. WR
7 37 Courtland Sutton WR
7 38 Jalen Coker WR
7 39 DK Metcalf WR
7 40 Deebo Samuel Sr. WR
8 41 Michael Wilson WR
8 42 Quentin Johnston WR
8 43 Chris Godwin Jr. WR
8 44 Alec Pierce WR
8 45 Brian Thomas Jr. WR
8 46 Jordan Addison WR
8 47 Wan'Dale Robinson WR
8 48 Jakobi Meyers WR
8 49 Stefon Diggs WR
8 50 Xavier Worthy WR
8 51 Romeo Doubs WR
9 52 Matthew Golden WR
9 53 Jayden Higgins WR
9 54 Khalil Shakir WR
9 55 Jalen McMillan WR
9 56 Ryan Flournoy WR
9 57 De'Zhaun Stribling WR
9 58 Tre Tucker WR
9 59 Rashod Bateman WR
9 60 Rashid Shaheed WR
9 61 KC Concepcion WR
10 62 Jalen Nailor WR
10 63 Jerry Jeudy WR
10 64 Adonai Mitchell WR
10 65 Jauan Jennings WR
10 66 Denzel Boston WR
10 67 Omar Cooper Jr. WR
10 68 Dontayvion Wicks WR
10 69 Tyquan Thornton WR
11 70 Isaac TeSlaa WR
11 71 Pat Bryant WR
11 72 Darius Slayton WR
11 73 Calvin Ridley WR
11 74 Cooper Kupp WR
11 75 Makai Lemon WR
11 76 Malik Washington WR
11 77 Andrei Iosivas WR
11 78 Elic Ayomanor WR
11 79 Tre Harris WR
11 80 Ja'Kobi Lane WR
11 81 Greg Dortch WR
12 82 Caleb Douglas WR
12 83 Kayshon Boutte WR
12 84 Germie Bernard WR
12 85 Antonio Williams WR
12 86 Zachariah Branch WR
12 87 Tank Dell WR
12 88 Treylon Burks WR
12 89 Jaylin Noel WR
12 90 Marquise Brown WR
12 91 Devaughn Vele WR
12 92 Malachi Fields WR
12 93 Darnell Mooney WR
12 94 Tutu Atwell WR
12 95 KaVontae Turpin WR
12 96 Travis Hunter WR
12 97 Troy Franklin WR
12 98 Keon Coleman WR
12 99 Ted Hurst WR
12 100 Ashton Dulin WR
13 101 Marvin Mims Jr. WR
13 102 Elijah Sarratt WR
13 103 Kendrick Bourne WR
13 104 Tez Johnson WR
13 105 Tory Horton WR
13 106 Jack Bech WR
13 107 Demarcus Robinson WR
13 108 Chimere Dike WR
13 109 Skyler Bell WR
13 110 Xavier Legette WR
13 111 Jahan Dotson WR
13 112 Joshua Palmer WR
13 113 Jalen Tolbert WR
13 114 Cyrus Allen WR
13 115 Nick Westbrook-Ikhine WR
13 116 Odell Beckham Jr. WR
14 117 Darius Cooper WR
14 118 Olamide Zaccheaus WR
14 119 Xavier Hutchinson WR
14 120 DeMario Douglas WR
14 121 Christian Kirk WR
14 122 Calvin Austin III WR
14 123 Kalif Raymond WR
14 124 Jaylin Lane WR
14 125 Mack Hollins WR
14 126 Jordan Whittington WR
14 127 Dyami Brown WR
15 128 Kyle Williams WR
15 129 Cedric Tillman WR
15 130 Konata Mumpfield WR
15 131 Theo Wease Jr. WR
15 132 Chris Bell WR
15 133 Savion Williams WR
15 134 Eli Heidenreich WR
15 135 Jacob Cowing WR
15 136 Bryce Lance WR
15 137 Zavion Thomas WR
16 138 JuJu Smith-Schuster WR

 

Recent Fantasy Football Wide Receiver News

DK Metcalf, Pittsburgh Steelers

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf is still going 65.4 overall in drafts after catching 59 passes for a career-low 850 yards and six touchdowns last season. He wasn't completely ineffective. Metcalf averaged 14.4 yards per catch, remained Pittsburgh's most-targeted receiver with 99 looks, and has made his share of plays with Aaron Rodgers again in camp. Repeating that target total may be the tricky part. The Steelers traded for Michael Pittman Jr. and then moved up to take Germie Bernard 47th overall, giving an already low-volume passing game more options at receiver.

Metcalf remains a starter and the biggest downfield threat of the group, so another productive season is hardly out of the question. His price just doesn't leave much room for another step backward. RotoBaller has him WR35 and 77th overall in half-PPR, nearly a round behind his current ADP. Metcalf can beat that ranking, but fantasy managers taking him in the sixth round are paying for some of the rebound before it happens.

Emeka Egbuka, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers second-year wide receiver Emeka Egbuka (undisclosed) limped off the practice field on Wednesday with athletic trainers, according to Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network. Egbuka was being examined on a sideline table before eventually taking both cleats off. He walked back to the sideline to watch the rest of the practice. We'll have an update on Egbuka's status when more information comes out regarding why he was forced from Wednesday's training camp practice.

The Tampa Bay Times' Rick Stroud reports that the 23-year-old former first-rounder was "rolled up on" by a teammate. The fact that Egbuka remained on the sideline to watch the rest of practice likely means that he's not dealing with a significant injury. When healthy, Egbuka figures to have a bigger role in Tampa's new-look offense in 2026 after the departure of veteran wideout Mike Evans. Egbuka nearly had 1,000-receiving yards in his rookie campaign in 2025 and contributed six touchdown receptions on 63 total catches. He's a fine WR2 target in fantasy football drafts going into his sophomore season in the NFL.

Caleb Douglas, Miami Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins released their first unofficial depth chart ahead of their preseason opener against the Commanders on Friday, and one of the standout aspects is the inclusion of rookie wide receiver Caleb Douglas among the team's starters. A third-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, Douglas was the first of five offensive skill position players selected by Miami in April and the first to crack the starting lineup.

Head coach Jeff Hafley spoke glowingly of the 22-year-old wide receiver on Wednesday, telling reporters he has "been one of our most consistent guys, and he's shown up every day." With three starting receivers listed, Douglas appears next to Jalen Tolbert and Malik Washington, and he will be a player to watch on Friday as he continues to pick up steam deep into training camp.

Jameson Williams, Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams was one of the hottest pass-catchers to end the 2025 season, topping 70 receiving yards in seven of his last nine games, and his continued development has not gone unnoticed by quarterback Jared Goff. In a recent media session, Goff told reporters, "He just continues to get better. And the stuff that he's doing now that's nuanced, that you can't really teach... That little stuff has been so cool to see him start to adopt that and understand coverage and understand space. And that's the next level for him, and he's done a great job of it."

Williams has been praised throughout the summer for a standout training camp, and as a player who has shown steady progression since coming into the league as a first-round pick in 2022, he could prove to be one of the more mispriced players in 2026 drafts, currently coming off the board as the WR21 after his WR10 finish a season ago.

Romeo Doubs, New England Patriots

New England Patriots wide receiver Romeo Doubs recently missed a pair of practices for personal reasons, but since returning, he's made a number of standout plays, including a deep over-the-shoulder catch in Tuesday's joint practice with the Colts. Team reporter Evan Lazar credits the big-ticket free agent acquisition with making steady progress after what he viewed as a slower start to camp, as his budding chemistry with quarterback Drake Maye is becoming apparent.

While veteran Stefon Diggs operated out of the 'Z' spot last season with clean separation, Doubs plays the position differently, relying on physicality to win at the catch point, and with Maye already proving to be one of the league's most accurate throwers, Lazar recognizes that the new twosome is learning to play together, with their connection on Tuesday proving difficult to stop even with near perfect coverage. Doubs is RotoBaller's WR54 and should provide a safe floor in 2026 as an important chain-mover in what could be a high-level Patriots offense.

 

Who Should I Draft Fantasy Football Tool

Read more about the free Who Should I Draft tool here.

Who Should I Draft?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to draft...

 
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Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Draft? button to see who the recommended draft picks are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.

Improvements For Who Should I Draft? You may have noticed our Who Should I Draft? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your 2026 fantasy football drafts. You'll see NFL player tiles with bye weeks, stats, and projections, ADPs, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their preseason fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research and updates them constantly throughout the preseason. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Draft

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Draft tool for 2026 drafts for DeVonta Smith, Luther Burden III, A.J. Brown, Marvin Harrison Jr., Carnell Tate, Deebo Samuel Sr., Stefon Diggs:

Devonta Smith
vs
Javonte Williams
Devonta Smith
vs
Tee Higgins
Devonta Smith
vs
Trey McBride
Devonta Smith
vs
Breece Hall
Devonta Smith
vs
Josh Allen
Devonta Smith
vs
Zay Flowers
Devonta Smith
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Devonta Smith
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Devonta Smith
vs
Kyren Williams
Devonta Smith
vs
Josh Jacobs
Devonta Smith
vs
Malik Nabers
Devonta Smith
vs
Rashee Rice
Devonta Smith
vs
A.J. Brown
Devonta Smith
vs
Ladd McConkey
Devonta Smith
vs
Chris Olave
Devonta Smith
vs
Garrett Wilson
Devonta Smith
vs
Nico Collins
Devonta Smith
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Devonta Smith
vs
George Pickens
Devonta Smith
vs
Davante Adams
Devonta Smith
vs
Brock Bowers
Devonta Smith
vs
Cam Skattebo
Devonta Smith
vs
Omarion Hampton
Devonta Smith
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Devonta Smith
vs
Derrick Henry
Devonta Smith
vs
Colston Loveland
Devonta Smith
vs
Chase Brown
Devonta Smith
vs
Luther Burden III
Devonta Smith
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Devonta Smith
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Devonta Smith
vs
De'Von Achane
Devonta Smith
vs
Jameson Williams
Devonta Smith
vs
Drake London
Devonta Smith
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Devonta Smith
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Devonta Smith
vs
Mike Evans
Devonta Smith
vs
Saquon Barkley
Devonta Smith
vs
D'Andre Swift
Devonta Smith
vs
James Cook III
Devonta Smith
vs
Lamar Jackson
Devonta Smith
vs
Justin Jefferson
Devonta Smith
vs
Jayden Daniels
Devonta Smith
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Devonta Smith
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Devonta Smith
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Devonta Smith
vs
DJ Moore
Devonta Smith
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Devonta Smith
vs
Jadarian Price
Devonta Smith
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Devonta Smith
vs
Bucky Irving
Devonta Smith
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Devonta Smith
vs
David Montgomery
Devonta Smith
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Devonta Smith
vs
Parker Washington
Devonta Smith
vs
Puka Nacua
Devonta Smith
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Devonta Smith
vs
Bijan Robinson
Devonta Smith
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Devonta Smith
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Devonta Smith
vs
Drake Maye
Devonta Smith
vs
Joe Burrow
Devonta Smith
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Devonta Smith
vs
Jalen Hurts
Devonta Smith
vs
Christian Watson
Devonta Smith
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Devonta Smith
vs
Carnell Tate
Devonta Smith
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Devonta Smith
vs
Tyler Warren
Devonta Smith
vs
Tony Pollard
Devonta Smith
vs
Rome Odunze
Devonta Smith
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Devonta Smith
vs
DK Metcalf
Devonta Smith
vs
Jayden Reed
Devonta Smith
vs
Jordan Addison
Devonta Smith
vs
Courtland Sutton
Devonta Smith
vs
Josh Downs
Devonta Smith
vs
Alec Pierce
Devonta Smith
vs
Michael Wilson
Devonta Smith
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Devonta Smith
vs
Xavier Worthy
Devonta Smith
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Devonta Smith
vs
Quentin Johnston
Devonta Smith
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Devonta Smith
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Devonta Smith
vs
Matthew Golden
Devonta Smith
vs
Makai Lemon
Devonta Smith
vs
KC Concepcion
Devonta Smith
vs
Jalen Coker
Devonta Smith
vs
Khalil Shakir
Devonta Smith
vs
Romeo Doubs
Devonta Smith
vs
Jayden Higgins
Devonta Smith
vs
Jalen McMillan
Devonta Smith
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Devonta Smith
vs
De'Zhaun Stribling
Devonta Smith
vs
Jauan Jennings
Devonta Smith
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Devonta Smith
vs
Denzel Boston
Devonta Smith
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Devonta Smith
vs
Jalen Nailor
Devonta Smith
vs
Calvin Ridley
Luther Burden III
vs
Colston Loveland
Luther Burden III
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Luther Burden III
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Luther Burden III
vs
Jameson Williams
Luther Burden III
vs
Cam Skattebo
Luther Burden III
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Luther Burden III
vs
Davante Adams
Luther Burden III
vs
Mike Evans
Luther Burden III
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Luther Burden III
vs
D'Andre Swift
Luther Burden III
vs
Garrett Wilson
Luther Burden III
vs
Lamar Jackson
Luther Burden III
vs
Ladd McConkey
Luther Burden III
vs
Jayden Daniels
Luther Burden III
vs
Rashee Rice
Luther Burden III
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Luther Burden III
vs
Josh Jacobs
Luther Burden III
vs
DJ Moore
Luther Burden III
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Luther Burden III
vs
Jadarian Price
Luther Burden III
vs
Zay Flowers
Luther Burden III
vs
Bucky Irving
Luther Burden III
vs
Breece Hall
Luther Burden III
vs
David Montgomery
Luther Burden III
vs
Tee Higgins
Luther Burden III
vs
Parker Washington
Luther Burden III
vs
Devonta Smith
Luther Burden III
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Luther Burden III
vs
Javonte Williams
Luther Burden III
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Luther Burden III
vs
Trey McBride
Luther Burden III
vs
Drake Maye
Luther Burden III
vs
Josh Allen
Luther Burden III
vs
Joe Burrow
Luther Burden III
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Luther Burden III
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Luther Burden III
vs
Kyren Williams
Luther Burden III
vs
Jalen Hurts
Luther Burden III
vs
Malik Nabers
Luther Burden III
vs
Christian Watson
Luther Burden III
vs
A.J. Brown
Luther Burden III
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Luther Burden III
vs
Chris Olave
Luther Burden III
vs
Carnell Tate
Luther Burden III
vs
Nico Collins
Luther Burden III
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Luther Burden III
vs
George Pickens
Luther Burden III
vs
Tyler Warren
Luther Burden III
vs
Brock Bowers
Luther Burden III
vs
Tony Pollard
Luther Burden III
vs
Omarion Hampton
Luther Burden III
vs
Rome Odunze
Luther Burden III
vs
Derrick Henry
Luther Burden III
vs
Tucker Kraft
Luther Burden III
vs
Chase Brown
Luther Burden III
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Luther Burden III
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Luther Burden III
vs
Justin Herbert
Luther Burden III
vs
De'Von Achane
Luther Burden III
vs
Rico Dowdle
Luther Burden III
vs
Drake London
Luther Burden III
vs
DK Metcalf
Luther Burden III
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Luther Burden III
vs
Caleb Williams
Luther Burden III
vs
Saquon Barkley
Luther Burden III
vs
Jaylen Warren
Luther Burden III
vs
James Cook III
Luther Burden III
vs
Jayden Reed
Luther Burden III
vs
Justin Jefferson
Luther Burden III
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Luther Burden III
vs
Puka Nacua
Luther Burden III
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Luther Burden III
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Luther Burden III
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Luther Burden III
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Luther Burden III
vs
Jordan Addison
Luther Burden III
vs
Courtland Sutton
Luther Burden III
vs
Josh Downs
Luther Burden III
vs
Alec Pierce
Luther Burden III
vs
Michael Wilson
Luther Burden III
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Luther Burden III
vs
Xavier Worthy
Luther Burden III
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Luther Burden III
vs
Quentin Johnston
Luther Burden III
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Luther Burden III
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Luther Burden III
vs
Matthew Golden
Luther Burden III
vs
Makai Lemon
Luther Burden III
vs
KC Concepcion
Luther Burden III
vs
Jalen Coker
Luther Burden III
vs
Khalil Shakir
Luther Burden III
vs
Romeo Doubs
Luther Burden III
vs
Jayden Higgins
Luther Burden III
vs
Jalen McMillan
Luther Burden III
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Luther Burden III
vs
De'Zhaun Stribling
Luther Burden III
vs
Jauan Jennings
Luther Burden III
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Luther Burden III
vs
Denzel Boston
Luther Burden III
vs
Ryan Flournoy
A.J. Brown
vs
Chris Olave
A.J. Brown
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Malik Nabers
A.J. Brown
vs
Nico Collins
A.J. Brown
vs
Kyren Williams
A.J. Brown
vs
George Pickens
A.J. Brown
vs
Jeremiyah Love
A.J. Brown
vs
Brock Bowers
A.J. Brown
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Josh Allen
A.J. Brown
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Omarion Hampton
A.J. Brown
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Trey McBride
A.J. Brown
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Derrick Henry
A.J. Brown
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Javonte Williams
A.J. Brown
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Chase Brown
A.J. Brown
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Devonta Smith
A.J. Brown
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Ashton Jeanty
A.J. Brown
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Tee Higgins
A.J. Brown
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De'Von Achane
A.J. Brown
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Breece Hall
A.J. Brown
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Drake London
A.J. Brown
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Zay Flowers
A.J. Brown
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Kenneth Walker III
A.J. Brown
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Travis Etienne Jr.
A.J. Brown
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Saquon Barkley
A.J. Brown
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Josh Jacobs
A.J. Brown
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James Cook III
A.J. Brown
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Rashee Rice
A.J. Brown
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Justin Jefferson
A.J. Brown
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Ladd McConkey
A.J. Brown
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Jonathan Taylor
A.J. Brown
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Garrett Wilson
A.J. Brown
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Amon-Ra St. Brown
A.J. Brown
vs
Emeka Egbuka
A.J. Brown
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CeeDee Lamb
A.J. Brown
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Davante Adams
A.J. Brown
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Jaxon Smith-Njigba
A.J. Brown
vs
Cam Skattebo
A.J. Brown
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Christian McCaffrey
A.J. Brown
vs
Jaylen Waddle
A.J. Brown
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
A.J. Brown
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Colston Loveland
A.J. Brown
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Puka Nacua
A.J. Brown
vs
Luther Burden III
A.J. Brown
vs
Bijan Robinson
A.J. Brown
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Terry Mclaurin
A.J. Brown
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Jahmyr Gibbs
A.J. Brown
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Jameson Williams
A.J. Brown
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
A.J. Brown
vs
Mike Evans
A.J. Brown
vs
D'Andre Swift
A.J. Brown
vs
Lamar Jackson
A.J. Brown
vs
Jayden Daniels
A.J. Brown
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
A.J. Brown
vs
DJ Moore
A.J. Brown
vs
Jadarian Price
A.J. Brown
vs
Bucky Irving
A.J. Brown
vs
David Montgomery
A.J. Brown
vs
Parker Washington
A.J. Brown
vs
Jordyn Tyson
A.J. Brown
vs
Quinshon Judkins
A.J. Brown
vs
Drake Maye
A.J. Brown
vs
Joe Burrow
A.J. Brown
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
A.J. Brown
vs
Jalen Hurts
A.J. Brown
vs
Christian Watson
A.J. Brown
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
A.J. Brown
vs
Carnell Tate
A.J. Brown
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
A.J. Brown
vs
Tyler Warren
A.J. Brown
vs
Tony Pollard
A.J. Brown
vs
Rome Odunze
A.J. Brown
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
A.J. Brown
vs
DK Metcalf
A.J. Brown
vs
Jayden Reed
A.J. Brown
vs
Jordan Addison
A.J. Brown
vs
Courtland Sutton
A.J. Brown
vs
Josh Downs
A.J. Brown
vs
Alec Pierce
A.J. Brown
vs
Michael Wilson
A.J. Brown
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
A.J. Brown
vs
Xavier Worthy
A.J. Brown
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
A.J. Brown
vs
Quentin Johnston
A.J. Brown
vs
Jakobi Meyers
A.J. Brown
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
A.J. Brown
vs
Matthew Golden
A.J. Brown
vs
Makai Lemon
A.J. Brown
vs
KC Concepcion
A.J. Brown
vs
Jalen Coker
A.J. Brown
vs
Khalil Shakir
A.J. Brown
vs
Romeo Doubs
A.J. Brown
vs
Jayden Higgins
A.J. Brown
vs
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A.J. Brown
vs
Rashid Shaheed
A.J. Brown
vs
De'Zhaun Stribling
A.J. Brown
vs
Jauan Jennings
A.J. Brown
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
A.J. Brown
vs
Denzel Boston
A.J. Brown
vs
Ryan Flournoy
A.J. Brown
vs
Jalen Nailor
A.J. Brown
vs
Calvin Ridley
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Carnell Tate
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Tyler Warren
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Tony Pollard
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Christian Watson
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Rome Odunze
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Jalen Hurts
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Tucker Kraft
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Joe Burrow
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Justin Herbert
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Drake Maye
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Rico Dowdle
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
DK Metcalf
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Caleb Williams
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Parker Washington
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Jaylen Warren
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
David Montgomery
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Jayden Reed
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Bucky Irving
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Jadarian Price
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Sam Laporta
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
DJ Moore
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Jordan Addison
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Dak Prescott
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Jayden Daniels
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Courtland Sutton
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Lamar Jackson
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
D'Andre Swift
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Brock Purdy
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Mike Evans
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Josh Downs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Jaxson Dart
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Jameson Williams
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Blake Corum
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Luther Burden III
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Alec Pierce
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Colston Loveland
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Michael Wilson
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Cam Skattebo
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Davante Adams
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
RJ Harvey
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Matthew Stafford
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Garrett Wilson
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Xavier Worthy
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Ladd McConkey
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Rashee Rice
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Josh Jacobs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Bo Nix
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Kyle Monangai
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Zay Flowers
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Quentin Johnston
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Breece Hall
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Jared Goff
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Puka Nacua
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Justin Jefferson
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Drake London
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
George Pickens
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Nico Collins
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Chris Olave
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Malik Nabers
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Tee Higgins
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Matthew Golden
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Makai Lemon
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
KC Concepcion
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Jalen Coker
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Khalil Shakir
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Romeo Doubs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Jayden Higgins
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Jalen McMillan
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
De'Zhaun Stribling
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Jauan Jennings
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Denzel Boston
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Jalen Nailor
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Calvin Ridley
Carnell Tate
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Carnell Tate
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Carnell Tate
vs
Christian Watson
Carnell Tate
vs
Tyler Warren
Carnell Tate
vs
Jalen Hurts
Carnell Tate
vs
Tony Pollard
Carnell Tate
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Carnell Tate
vs
Rome Odunze
Carnell Tate
vs
Joe Burrow
Carnell Tate
vs
Tucker Kraft
Carnell Tate
vs
Drake Maye
Carnell Tate
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Carnell Tate
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Carnell Tate
vs
Justin Herbert
Carnell Tate
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Carnell Tate
vs
Rico Dowdle
Carnell Tate
vs
Parker Washington
Carnell Tate
vs
DK Metcalf
Carnell Tate
vs
David Montgomery
Carnell Tate
vs
Caleb Williams
Carnell Tate
vs
Bucky Irving
Carnell Tate
vs
Jaylen Warren
Carnell Tate
vs
Jadarian Price
Carnell Tate
vs
Jayden Reed
Carnell Tate
vs
DJ Moore
Carnell Tate
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Carnell Tate
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Carnell Tate
vs
Sam Laporta
Carnell Tate
vs
Jayden Daniels
Carnell Tate
vs
Jordan Addison
Carnell Tate
vs
Lamar Jackson
Carnell Tate
vs
Dak Prescott
Carnell Tate
vs
D'Andre Swift
Carnell Tate
vs
Courtland Sutton
Carnell Tate
vs
Mike Evans
Carnell Tate
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Carnell Tate
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Carnell Tate
vs
Brock Purdy
Carnell Tate
vs
Jameson Williams
Carnell Tate
vs
Josh Downs
Carnell Tate
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Carnell Tate
vs
Jaxson Dart
Carnell Tate
vs
Luther Burden III
Carnell Tate
vs
Blake Corum
Carnell Tate
vs
Colston Loveland
Carnell Tate
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Carnell Tate
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Carnell Tate
vs
Alec Pierce
Carnell Tate
vs
Cam Skattebo
Carnell Tate
vs
Michael Wilson
Carnell Tate
vs
Davante Adams
Carnell Tate
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Carnell Tate
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Carnell Tate
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Carnell Tate
vs
Garrett Wilson
Carnell Tate
vs
RJ Harvey
Carnell Tate
vs
Ladd McConkey
Carnell Tate
vs
Matthew Stafford
Carnell Tate
vs
Rashee Rice
Carnell Tate
vs
Xavier Worthy
Carnell Tate
vs
Josh Jacobs
Carnell Tate
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Carnell Tate
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Carnell Tate
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Carnell Tate
vs
Zay Flowers
Carnell Tate
vs
Bo Nix
Carnell Tate
vs
Breece Hall
Carnell Tate
vs
Kyle Monangai
Carnell Tate
vs
Tee Higgins
Carnell Tate
vs
Quentin Johnston
Carnell Tate
vs
Puka Nacua
Carnell Tate
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Carnell Tate
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Carnell Tate
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Carnell Tate
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Carnell Tate
vs
Justin Jefferson
Carnell Tate
vs
Drake London
Carnell Tate
vs
George Pickens
Carnell Tate
vs
Nico Collins
Carnell Tate
vs
Chris Olave
Carnell Tate
vs
Malik Nabers
Carnell Tate
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Carnell Tate
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Carnell Tate
vs
Matthew Golden
Carnell Tate
vs
Makai Lemon
Carnell Tate
vs
KC Concepcion
Carnell Tate
vs
Jalen Coker
Carnell Tate
vs
Khalil Shakir
Carnell Tate
vs
Romeo Doubs
Carnell Tate
vs
Jayden Higgins
Carnell Tate
vs
Jalen McMillan
Carnell Tate
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Carnell Tate
vs
De'Zhaun Stribling
Carnell Tate
vs
Jauan Jennings
Carnell Tate
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Carnell Tate
vs
Denzel Boston
Carnell Tate
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Carnell Tate
vs
Jalen Nailor
Carnell Tate
vs
Calvin Ridley
Carnell Tate
vs
Tre Tucker
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
C.J. Stroud
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Isaiah Likely
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Sam Darnold
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Jayden Higgins
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Jalen McMillan
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Romeo Doubs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
De'Zhaun Stribling
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Daniel Jones
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Khalil Shakir
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Isiah Pacheco
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Jake Ferguson
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Jauan Jennings
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Jalen Coker
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Dallas Goedert
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Hunter Henry
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Rachaad White
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Brenton Strange
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Malik Willis
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Woody Marks
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Brandon Aubrey
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Travis Kelce
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Denzel Boston
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Juwan Johnson
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Tyler Shough
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Tank Bigsby
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
KC Concepcion
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Makai Lemon
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Jalen Nailor
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Jordan Mason
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Houston Texans
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
George Kittle
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Cam Ward
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Matthew Golden
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Bryce Young
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Mark Andrews
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Seattle Seahawks
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Calvin Ridley
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Tre Tucker
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Jordan Love
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Los Angeles Rams
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Kyler Murray
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Stefon Diggs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Baker Mayfield
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Tyjae Spears
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Ka'imi Fairbairn
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Jared Goff
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Quentin Johnston
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Cam Little
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Kyle Monangai
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Denver Broncos
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Puka Nacua
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Justin Jefferson
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Drake London
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
George Pickens
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Nico Collins
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Chris Olave
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Malik Nabers
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Tee Higgins
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Zay Flowers
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Rashee Rice
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Ladd McConkey
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Garrett Wilson
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Davante Adams
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Jameson Williams
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Mike Evans
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
DJ Moore
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Parker Washington
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Christian Watson
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Rome Odunze
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
DK Metcalf
Stefon Diggs
vs
Baker Mayfield
Stefon Diggs
vs
Kyler Murray
Stefon Diggs
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Stefon Diggs
vs
Jordan Love
Stefon Diggs
vs
Jared Goff
Stefon Diggs
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Stefon Diggs
vs
Quentin Johnston
Stefon Diggs
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Stefon Diggs
vs
Kyle Monangai
Stefon Diggs
vs
Mark Andrews
Stefon Diggs
vs
Bo Nix
Stefon Diggs
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Stefon Diggs
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Stefon Diggs
vs
Matthew Golden
Stefon Diggs
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Stefon Diggs
vs
George Kittle
Stefon Diggs
vs
Xavier Worthy
Stefon Diggs
vs
Jordan Mason
Stefon Diggs
vs
Matthew Stafford
Stefon Diggs
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Stefon Diggs
vs
RJ Harvey
Stefon Diggs
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Stefon Diggs
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Stefon Diggs
vs
Makai Lemon
Stefon Diggs
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Stefon Diggs
vs
KC Concepcion
Stefon Diggs
vs
Michael Wilson
Stefon Diggs
vs
Tyler Shough
Stefon Diggs
vs
Alec Pierce
Stefon Diggs
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Stefon Diggs
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Stefon Diggs
vs
Travis Kelce
Stefon Diggs
vs
Blake Corum
Stefon Diggs
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Stefon Diggs
vs
Jaxson Dart
Stefon Diggs
vs
Malik Willis
Stefon Diggs
vs
Josh Downs
Stefon Diggs
vs
Rachaad White
Stefon Diggs
vs
Brock Purdy
Stefon Diggs
vs
Dallas Goedert
Stefon Diggs
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Stefon Diggs
vs
Jalen Coker
Stefon Diggs
vs
Courtland Sutton
Stefon Diggs
vs
Jake Ferguson
Stefon Diggs
vs
Dak Prescott
Stefon Diggs
vs
Khalil Shakir
Stefon Diggs
vs
Jordan Addison
Stefon Diggs
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Stefon Diggs
vs
Sam Laporta
Stefon Diggs
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Stefon Diggs
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Stefon Diggs
vs
Romeo Doubs
Stefon Diggs
vs
Jayden Reed
Stefon Diggs
vs
Jayden Higgins
Stefon Diggs
vs
Jaylen Warren
Stefon Diggs
vs
Sam Darnold
Stefon Diggs
vs
Caleb Williams
Stefon Diggs
vs
C.J. Stroud
Stefon Diggs
vs
DK Metcalf
Stefon Diggs
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Stefon Diggs
vs
Rico Dowdle
Stefon Diggs
vs
Isaiah Likely
Stefon Diggs
vs
Justin Herbert
Stefon Diggs
vs
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Stefon Diggs
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Stefon Diggs
vs
Jalen McMillan
Stefon Diggs
vs
Tucker Kraft
Stefon Diggs
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Stefon Diggs
vs
Rome Odunze
Stefon Diggs
vs
De'Zhaun Stribling
Stefon Diggs
vs
Puka Nacua
Stefon Diggs
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Stefon Diggs
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Stefon Diggs
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Stefon Diggs
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Stefon Diggs
vs
Justin Jefferson
Stefon Diggs
vs
Drake London
Stefon Diggs
vs
George Pickens
Stefon Diggs
vs
Nico Collins
Stefon Diggs
vs
Chris Olave
Stefon Diggs
vs
Malik Nabers
Stefon Diggs
vs
Tee Higgins
Stefon Diggs
vs
Zay Flowers
Stefon Diggs
vs
Rashee Rice
Stefon Diggs
vs
Ladd McConkey
Stefon Diggs
vs
Garrett Wilson
Stefon Diggs
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Stefon Diggs
vs
Davante Adams
Stefon Diggs
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Stefon Diggs
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Stefon Diggs
vs
Jameson Williams
Stefon Diggs
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Stefon Diggs
vs
Mike Evans
Stefon Diggs
vs
DJ Moore
Stefon Diggs
vs
Parker Washington
Stefon Diggs
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Stefon Diggs
vs
Christian Watson
Stefon Diggs
vs
Jauan Jennings
Stefon Diggs
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Stefon Diggs
vs
Denzel Boston

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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Willson Contreras

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Brice Turang

Suffers Sprained Thumb on Tuesday
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Unlikely to Return This Season
Aaron Rai

Hoping his Putter Cooperates at TPC Southwind
Hideki Matsuyama

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Notre Dame's Matty Augustine, Chaz Smith to Undergo Surgery
Justin Rose

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Tom Kim

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Dennis Schroder Leads Germany Into FIBA Qualifiers
Collin Morikawa

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Miles McBride

Stays Trade-Eligible for Knicks
Brandin Podziemski

Stays in Golden State's Plans
Justin Thomas

Begins Push for Tour Championship This Week in Memphis
Jordan Spieth

Looking to Move Into top 50 on FedEx Cup in Memphis
Trey Yesavage

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Paul Skenes

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Luther Burden III

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Norman Powell

Says Heat Never Made Offer
Puka Nacua

is Dealing with Groin Soreness
Tyler Nickel

Expected to Join Knicks This Season
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Josh Hoover Growing Into Curt Cignetti's System
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Hollywood Smothers the Most Consistent Texas RB in Camp
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Ohio State Running Back Ja'Kobi Jackson Sheds Black Stripe
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Deuce Alexander, Johntay Cook II Look Like Top Targets for Ole Miss
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Deuce Knight Developing Nicely at Ole Miss
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Brandon White Making Noise for Kansas State
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Headlining First Playoff Event in Memphis
Jackson Koivun

Sneaks His Way Into FedEx Cup Playoffs
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Ty Clark III Projects as Wake Forest's RB1
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Caleb Hawkins Reportedly Bigger, Faster, Stronger
Tommy Fleetwood

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Ryan Coleman-Williams Noted as Matchup Nightmare by Kane Wommack
Jadarian Price

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Nationals Don't Expect James Wood to Return Later This Week
Michael Brennan

Win Gets Him Into This Week in Memphis
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Jack Layne Still Recovering From Elbow Surgery
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Mike Evans

in Uniform for Tuesday's Practice
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Kyler Murray

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Jordan Smith Has Nothing to Lose at FedEx St. Jude Championship
Michael Kim

Needs to Rebound from Wyndham Championship
Ben Griffin

Losing Form Heading into the Playoffs
Geraldo Perdomo

Exits Early on Monday With Knee Soreness
Daniel Jones

Not Expected to Play in Preseason
Jadarian Price

Without Timetable for Return
Adley Rutschman

Expected to be Activated on Tuesday
De'Von Achane

Set for Heavy Workload in 2026
Nathan Eovaldi

Placed on 15-Day Injured List With Elbow Inflammation
Bryce Harper

Playing Through Knee Soreness
Alec Pierce

Has Second PRP Injection
Payton Pritchard

Downplays Celtics Extension Talks
Peyton Watson

Draws Serious Cavaliers Interest
Washington Wizards

Anthony Gill Could Return to Washington
Washington Wizards

Gabe Vincent Linked to Wizards' Open Roster Spot
CFB

Derek Carr Joins UCLA Coaching Staff
Kawhi Leonard

Believes Raptors Move Is on Track
CFB

Devin Fitzgerald Flashing for Notre Dame
George Kittle

"High Level of Confidence" That George Kittle Will be Ready for Week 1
Kazuma Okamoto

Scratched With Knee Contusion
Devin Williams

Mets Place Closer Devin Williams on Injured List With Shoulder Strain
Shohei Ohtani

to Play Catch Again on Monday
CFB

Kevin Jennings Dealing with Injured Throwing Hand
CFB

Darian Mensah Flashing "Elite Passing Skills" in Camp
CFB

Running Back AK Dear Taking First-Team Reps for Alabama
Ty Gibbs

Triumphs at Iowa for his Second Career Cup Series Win
Christopher Bell

Finishes Second for the Seventh Time This Season at Iowa
Ryan Blaney

Leads the Most Laps and Finishes Third at Iowa
Josh Berry

Quietly Earns his First Top-Five Finish of the Year at Iowa
Denny Hamlin

Finishes Fifth After Battling Brake Issues at Iowa
Victor Wembanyama

Says 100 Points Is Possible
Quillan Salkilld

Extends His Win Streak
Mateusz Gamrot

Suffers First-Round Submission Loss
Billy Quarantillo

Loses Third Fight In A Row
Diego Ferreira

Gets Back In The Win Column
Yadier del Valle

Scores First-Round TKO Win
Darren Elkins

Retires After First-Round TKO Loss
Tyler Reddick

Might be A Solid Contrarian Option for DFS Tournaments at Iowa
Ty Gibbs

Could be an Underrated DFS Winner for Iowa Lineups
NASCAR

Should Fantasy Managers Roster Bubba Wallace at Iowa?
Carson Hocevar

Qualifies Inside the Top 20 at Iowa
Austin Dillon

Carries High DFS Risk for Iowa Lineups
Ryan Blaney

Trending Towards Another Dominating Win at Iowa
Christopher Bell

Qualifies 22nd at Iowa
Chase Elliott

Wrecks in Practice at Iowa
Brad Keselowski

Wrecks in Qualifying After Posting Fast Lap
Austin Cindric

Needs a Mistake-Free Race at Iowa to Keep Chase Hopes Alive
Ross Chastain

Has Strong Start to Weekend at Iowa
Shohei Ohtani

Plays Catch on Saturday
Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Returns From Hamstring Injury on Saturday
Payton Tolle

Dominant Against A's, Strikes Out 14 Batters
NHL

Daniil Miromanov Returns to Russia
Nikita Grebenkin

Flyers Sign Nikita Grebenkin to Two-Year Deal
PIT

Ville Koivunen Signs Eight-Year Extension With Penguins
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