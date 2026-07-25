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8 Upside Fantasy Baseball Closers Breaking Out? Andrew Kittredge, Garrett Whitlock, Ben Joyce, Luke Weaver, Gregory Soto, Bryan Hudson, Jacob Webb, Kirby Yates

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Gregory Soto - Fantasy Baseball Rankings, Draft Sleepers, Waiver Wire Pickups

Fantasy baseball closer breakouts, sleepers, waiver wire add/drop analysis for Week 18 of 2026 include Andrew Kittredge, Garrett Whitlock, Ben Joyce, Luke Weaver, Gregory Soto, and more.

Stashing high-end relievers before they take over their team's ninth-inning closer job can secure you ample saves without needing to dig deep into your FAAB budget.

In this piece, we will spotlight eight high-leverage relievers who have seen their fantasy value increase over the past week of action.

So, should fantasy managers click the add button for these emerging high-leverage options? Let's make that call to the bullpen!

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Andrew Kittredge, Baltimore Orioles

Across 28 innings (32 games) in 2026, Baltimore Orioles right-hander Andrew Kittredge has recorded a 3.86 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 25 strikeouts, and three saves. While the 36-year-old's overall line and his 20.7% strikeout rate are both middling, Kittredge has emerged as a ninth-inning option in Baltimore in recent weeks, with Orioles closer Ryan Helsley (elbow) currently on the 60-day injured list due to an elbow injury.

Baltimore has also given save chances to right-hander Tyler Wells, who has pitched to a 2.94 ERA with a 20.6% K-BB rate so far this season. Still, dating back to June 24, Kittredge has now logged 11 consecutive appearances without allowing an earned run. Kittredge may not see every save chance for Baltimore the rest of the way, but he still profiles as a worthwhile waiver wire target in deeper league formats.

-Written by Will Brady

 

Garrett Whitlock, Boston Red Sox

Boston Red Sox right-handed reliever Garrett Whitlock worked a perfect eighth inning in Monday's 6-5 win over Baltimore, striking out one and earning his fifth victory. It was his 12th straight scoreless appearance. Whitlock has allowed four hits and no walks over 11 1/3 innings during that run, with 10 strikeouts. His season numbers are just as useful: a 2.00 ERA, 0.89 WHIP, 39 strikeouts, and two saves across 36 innings. Aroldis Chapman remains Boston's closer and recorded his 22nd save Monday, so Whitlock is not an immediate ninth-inning play.

He is still the direct backup and one of the better ratio relievers available. Whitlock is rostered in 24% of Yahoo leagues. That makes him a strong add in deeper formats and leagues that count holds, where the clean innings, strikeouts, and occasional wins already carry value. Any additional saves would be a bonus.

-Written by Bruno Mule

 

Gregory Soto, Pittsburgh Pirates

Pittsburgh Pirates left-hander Gregory Soto picked up his 13th save of the season on Wednesday, throwing a scoreless 10th inning with a strikeout in his team's 5-3 extra-inning win over the New York Yankees. Soto had a rough month in June, allowing 11 earned runs across 7 1/3 innings. However, the 31-year-old has bounced back in July, pitching to a 1.35 ERA with six strikeouts and two saves across his first 6 2/3 innings this month.

The 31-year-old's underlying metrics for the year remain strong, as he's averaging 97.2 miles per hour on his fastball and owns a 27.6% strikeout rate. With his recent rough patch now seemingly in the rearview mirror, Soto once again looks like the closer to roster in Pittsburgh.

- Written by Will Brady

 

Ben Joyce, Los Angeles Angels

The Los Angeles Angels announced on Thursday that right-handed reliever Ben Joyce (shoulder) is moving his minor-league rehab assignment to Triple-A Salt Lake. Joyce, a third-rounder in 2022 out of the University of Tennessee, has been on the injured list all year due to a right-shoulder injury, but he has appeared in eight minor-league rehab games in the rookie-level Arizona Complex League and at Single-A Rancho Cucamonga, and he appears to be nearing his 2026 debut with the Halos.

The 25-year-old can hit triple digits with his fastball and has the stuff to settle in as the team's primary closing option down the stretch, especially when considering the last-place Angels are currently rolling with a closer-by-committee situation involving Ryan Zeferjahn, Sam Bachman, and Kirby Yates. Of course, the Angels aren't the best bullpen to target for fantasy purposes, but fantasy managers who are desperate for saves should have Joyce on their watch radar as he nears the end of his rehab assignment. Joyce is currently rostered in 3% of Yahoo leagues.

-Written by Keith Hernandez

 

Jacob Webb, Chicago Cubs

Across 43 1/3 innings (44 games) in 2026, Chicago Cubs right-hander Jacob Webb has recorded a 3-2 record with a 2.91 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 50 strikeouts, and five saves. The 32-year-old has begun to emerge as Chicago's preferred ninth-inning option in July, logging three saves across seven outings so far this month.

Cubs closer Daniel Palencia (elbow) is expected to return from his current elbow injury in mid-August, so Webb's fantasy value as a source of saves could be relatively short-lived. Still, he's performed well in the role so far, and his 27% strikeout rate backs up his strong results. For fantasy managers in need of a short-term saves solution, Webb profiles as a priority waiver wire target.

-Written by Will Brady

 

Luke Weaver, New York Mets

New York Mets right-hander Luke Weaver has arguably been his team's top reliever in 2026, recording a 1.98 ERA and 0.80 WHIP with 43 strikeouts, 14 holds, two wins, and one save across 41 innings (39 games). The 32-year-old owns a stellar 20.4% K-BB rate, and opposing batters are hitting just .152 against him. Weaver's path to saves with the Mets is currently blocked off by established closer Devin Williams.

However, Williams has struggled to a 4.54 ERA this season and has allowed four earned runs across his first 5 1/3 innings pitched in July. The Mets may also be looking to move Williams at the upcoming trade deadline if they can find an interested buyer. If Williams is removed from New York's closer role for either reason, Weaver profiles as a logical choice to assume the job.

He has experience in the ninth inning, recording eight saves as a member of the New York Yankees in 2025. Particularly in deeper leagues, Weaver could be worth stashing off the waiver wire.

-Written by Will Brady

 

Bryan Hudson, Chicago White Sox

Chicago White Sox left-hander Bryan Hudson picked up his fourth save of the season on Wednesday, throwing a scoreless ninth inning with two strikeouts in his team's 4-2 win over the Texas Rangers. It was Hudson's first save since June 10, as the White Sox continue to operate a closer committee between Hudson, Sean Newcomb, and Grant Taylor.

Still, Hudson has been a very effective reliever in 2026, recording a 3-2 record with a 2.08 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, and 42 strikeouts across 43 1/3 innings (44 games). The 29-year-old owns a middling 23.2% strikeout rate, but he's allowed just one home run on the year. In deeper leagues, Hudson could be worth targeting on the waiver wire as a source of solid ratios who also provides the occasional save.

-Written by Will Brady

 

Kirby Yates, Los Angeles Angels

Los Angeles Angels relief pitcher Kirby Yates is quietly putting together a strong season in 2026. Through 25 appearances, Yates owns a 3.74 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, and a 28/8 K/BB ratio. His fantasy value has been limited because he has had only three saves on the season. The 39-year-old is likely to be on the move at the trade deadline. The Angels aren't contending and figure to flip Yates, who is a free agent after the season.

A move elsewhere could provide Yates with increased save chances. Fantasy managers should keep an eye on what happens to Yates over the next few weeks.

-Written by Andy Webb

 

Updated Closers and Saves Depth Charts

Check out our updated closer depth charts for each of the 30 MLB teams that are updated regularly by Nick Mariano.

AL EAST: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Closers & Saves

RotoBaller Stability Rating Team
Name		 Current
Closer		 Direct
Backup		 More Holds
Candidates		 Waiver Wire
Add
Solid Yankees David Bednar Fernando Cruz Tim Hill, Brent Headrick, Paul Blackburn N/A
Solid Red Sox Aroldis Chapman Garrett Whitlock Greg WeissertTyron Guerrero, Justin Slaten Garrett Whitlock
Solid Blue Jays Louis Varland Tyler Rogers Jeff Hoffman, Braydon FisherMason Fluharty, Yimi Garcia (IL) N/A
Questionable Orioles Tyler Wells Andrew KittredgeRyan Helsley (IL) Rico Garcia, Yennier Cano, Grant Wolfram, Felix Bautista (IL) Tyler Wells, Andrew Kittredge
Solid Rays Bryan Baker Garrett Cleavinger, Kevin Kelly Casey Legumina, Cole Sulser, Craig Kimbrel, Edwin Uceta (IL) N/A

 

AL CENTRAL: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Closers & Saves

RotoBaller Stability Rating
 Team Name Current Closer Direct Backup More Holds
Candidates		 Waiver Wire Add
Questionable Tigers Kenley Jansen Keider Montero, Kyle Finnegan Tyler Holton, Drew Anderson, Will Vest (IL) N/A
Questionable White Sox Grant Taylor Sean Newcomb, Jordan Hicks, Bryan Hudson Seranthony Dominguez, Trevor Richards Grant Taylor
Solid Guardians Cade Smith Hunter Gaddis, Colin Holderman Erik Sabrowski, Matt Festa, Shawn Armstrong, Franco Aleman N/A
Questionable Royals Alex Lange John Schreiber Lucas Erceg, Matt Strahm, Carlos Estevez (IL) Alex Lange, Daniel Lynch IV
Questionable Twins Yoendrys Gomez Andrew Morris Travis Adams, Taylor Rogers, Woo-Suk Go, Tommy Nance Yoendrys Gomez

 

AL WEST: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Closers & Saves

RotoBaller Stability Rating Team Name Current Closer Direct Backup More Holds
Candidates		 Waiver Wire Add
Solid Rangers Jacob Latz Jakob Junis Cole Winn, Robby Ahlstrom, Tyler Alexander, Peyton Gray N/A
Volatile Angels Kirby Yates, Ryan Zeferjahn Sam Bachman Samy Natera Jr., Brent Suter, Chase Silseth, Ben Joyce (IL) Sam Bachman, Ryan Zeferjahn
Committee Athletics Elvis AlvaradoHogan Harris Luis Medina Mark Leiter Jr., Justin Sterner (IL) Elvis Alvarado, Hogan Harris
Solid Astros Josh Hader Bryan King Steven Okert, Enyel De Los Santos, Bryan Abreu N/A
Solid Mariners Andres Munoz Jose A. Ferrer Eduard Bazardo, Gabe Speier, Matt Brash (IL) N/A

 

NL EAST: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Closers & Saves

RotoBaller Stability Rating Team Name Current Closer Direct Backup More Holds
Candidates		 Waiver Wire Add
Solid Braves Raisel Iglesias Dylan Lee Tyler Kinley, Didier Fuentes, Dylan Dodd, Robert Suarez (IL) N/A
Volatile Marlins Pete Fairbanks Michael Petersen Calvin Faucher, Cade Gibson, Anthony Bender (IL), John King (IL) Michael Petersen
Questionable Mets Devin Williams Luke Weaver Brooks Raley, Huascar Brazoban, A.J. Minter Luke Weaver
Solid Phillies Jhoan Duran  Jose Alvarado, Orion Kerkering Jonathan Bowlan, Tim Mayza N/A
Volatile Nationals Clayton Beeter Orlando Ribalta Justin Lawrence, Tom Cosgrove N/A

 

NL CENTRAL: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Closers & Saves

RotoBaller Stability Rating Team Name Current Closer Direct Backup More Holds
Candidates		 Waiver Wire Add
Questionable Cubs Jacob Webb Trent ThorntonCaleb Thielbar Ryan Rolison, Phil Maton, Daniel Palencia (IL) Jacob Webb
Solid Reds Emilio Pagan Tejay Antone, Brock Burke Caleb Ferguson, Pierce JohnsonGraham Ashcraft (IL), Tony Santillan (IL) N/A
Solid Brewers Trevor Megill Abner Uribe Aaron AshbyGrant Anderson, Chad Patrick N/A
Volatile Pirates Mason Montgomery, Gregory Soto  Dennis Santana Yohan Ramirez, Isaac Mattson, Brandon Eisert Mason Montgomery
Solid Cardinals Riley O'Brien George Soriano Ryne Stanek, Justin Bruihl, JoJo Romero (IL) N/A

 

NL WEST: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Closers & Saves

RotoBaller Stability Rating Team Name Current Closer Direct
Backup		 More Holds
Candidates		 Waiver Wire Add
Solid Diamondbacks Paul Sewald Jonathan Loaisiga, Juan Morillo Brandyn Garcia, Taylor ClarkeKevin Ginkel, A.J. Puk (IL), Justin Martinez (IL) N/A
Volatile Rockies Jordan Romano Antonio Senzatela, Jimmy Herget, Juan Mejia Victor VodnikBrennan Bernardino, Jaden Hill (IL) N/A
Solid Dodgers Tanner Scott Edgardo Henriquez, Will Klein Alex Vesia, Brock Stewart, Evan Phillips, Edwin Diaz (IL) N/A
Solid Padres Mason Miller  Adrian Morejon, Jason Adam (IL) Kyle Hart, Bradgley Rodriguez, Yuki Matsui, Jeremiah Estrada (IL) N/A
Committee Giants Erik Miller, Caleb Kilian Dylan Smith Sam Hentges, JT Brubaker, Keaton Winn Erik Miller

 

Who Should I Pickup Fantasy Baseball Tool

Trying to decide who to pick up off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool:

Who Should I Pickup?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to pickup...

 
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2026 Player Decisions. Looking to pick up someone else instead? Today's focus is on specific players like Andrew Kittredge, Garrett Whitlock, Ben Joyce, Luke Weaver, Gregory Soto, Bryan Hudson, Jacob Webb, Kirby Yates, Tyler Wells, Grant Taylor, Mason Montgomery. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy baseball waiver wire pickups.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four MLB players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy baseball rankings, projections, and more.

Improvements For Who Should I Pickup? You may have noticed, our Who Should I Pickup? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see MLB player tiles with stats, projections, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy baseball waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup

Looking to pick up someone else instead? Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for players like Andrew Kittredge, Garrett Whitlock, Ben Joyce, Luke Weaver, Gregory Soto, Bryan Hudson, Jacob Webb, Kirby Yates, Tyler Wells, Grant Taylor, Mason Montgomery:

Andrew Kittredge
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Grant Taylor
vs
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