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Who Should I Draft for Fantasy Football? Jonathan Taylor, Omarion Hampton, Chase Brown, Saquon Barkley, Kenneth Walker, TreVeyon Henderson, Rhamondre Stevenson

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Jonathan Taylor - Fantasy Football Rankings, NFL Injury News, DFS Lineup Picks

Who should I draft for fantasy football in 2026? Fantasy football outlooks for Jonathan Taylor, Omarion Hampton, Chase Brown, Saquon Barkley, Kenneth Walker, TreVeyon Henderson, Rhamondre Stevenson.

In This Article hide
Fantasy Football Draft Outlooks
Who Should I Draft - Fantasy Football Tool
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Draft
More Fantasy Football Analysis

Who Should I Draft? Use this tool to assist you with some common 2026 fantasy football draft decisions regarding players like Jonathan Taylor, Omarion Hampton, Chase Brown, Saquon Barkley, Kenneth Walker, TreVeyon Henderson, Rhamondre Stevenson. We are here to help make these calls and build winning teams in 2026. Draft your optimal fantasy football teams for 2026 with our Who Should I Draft? tool. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to draft... all free!

Who Should I Draft?

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Fantasy Football Draft Outlooks

Below are some fantasy football outlooks written by our NFL team here at RotoBaller, bringing you their fantasy football analysis and advice on which players to consider drafting in 2026:

Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor was one of the top running backs in fantasy football most of last season after rushing for 1,356 yards on 247 attempts with 16 touchdowns across 13 games. He added 35 catches for 304 receiving yards and two scores. The 27-year-old was on the verge of a career-year until quarterback Daniel Jones (Achilles) suffered a season-ending right Achilles tear in Week 14 against the Jaguars. Once Jones went down, Taylor ended with just 229 rushing yards and two scores while averaging just 3.0 yards per carry in his last four games.

His fantasy value relies a lot on whether or not Jones is fully healthy. Jones is progressing well in his recovery from a torn Achilles and is expected to be ready for Week 1. The Colts are confident Jones will be ready and have awarded him a two-year extension during the offseason.

Most of the key pieces of the Colts offense are returning, as wide receivers Alec Pierce (re-signed) and Josh Downs, and tight end Tyler Warren, are back in 2026. With Jones under center again, Taylor is set for another huge season. He currently has an ADP of seventh overall on Sleeper as the third RB off the draft board, which aligns perfectly with RotoBaller's overall ranking of seven. He was one of the safer picks in the back end of the first round of upcoming fantasy football drafts as long as Jones is deemed ready for Week 1.

 

Omarion Hampton, Los Angeles Chargers

Los Angeles Chargers running back Omarion Hampton showed flashes of high upside at times during his rookie season but was unable to fully match preseason expectations. Hampton began the season operating as the "1B" in the offense alongside Najee Harris, but after Harris suffered a season-ending Achilles injury in Week 3, Hampton was set up for a heavy workload. Unfortunately, a fractured ankle kept the former North Carolina standout on the shelf for eight straight weeks.

However, when on the field, Hampton was quite effective, averaging 15.1 PPR points per game over his first nine NFL contests with a solid 4.4 YPC. He punched in five scores, with four of them coming on the ground, and was a reliable option in the passing game, drawing 3.9 targets per game. Hampton showed promising underlying metrics, averaging 3.1 yards after contact despite playing behind a Chargers offensive line that was battling several injuries to key contributors.

In the offseason, the Chargers added some depth to the backfield with Keaton Mitchell joining Kimani Vidal as the No. 2 and No. 3 options behind the former 22nd overall pick. However, the key factor driving a potential breakout season is the addition of new offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel. Even though his time in Miami did not end on a high note, he spearheaded the Miami offense in 2022 and 2023, which finished in the top six in yards and at least the top 11 in total points.

This improved play-calling and scheme should help this offense reach a new level in 2026 after averaging a modest 21.6 points per game last fall. While Mitchell and Vidal could occasionally draw opportunities away from Hampton, the 23-year-old projects to see a large workload in one of the game's top offensive units. He is a prime breakout pick going off the boards at pick 17 on Sleeper, making him a low-end RB1 with potential league-winning upside.

 

Chase Brown, Cincinnati Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals running back Chase Brown was in danger of falling into bust territory after a slow start to the 2025 season. Brown ended the 2024 campaign on a high note, averaging an elite 20.9 PPR points per game over his last eight games, which pushed him into high-end RB2 territory in 2025 drafts. However, over his first seven games, Brown totaled a low 9.8 PPR points per game and averaged just 3.6 YPC. Despite the slow start, Brown would go on to average a much higher 21.2 PPR points per game with 4.8 YPC over his last 10 contests of the campaign to finish the 2025 season as the overall RB7.

Much of his early-season struggles were attributed to the absence of Joe Burrow, as the entire offense took a step back without their conductor on the field. Even though Burrow will always carry a high injury risk, when on the field, this Cincinnati offense is among the league's best and can support many high-end fantasy assets. Fortunately for the 26-year-old, the Bengals did not make any major additions to the running back room as veteran Samaje Perine is still slated to operate as his No. 2.

With a healthy Burrow and a clear path to a three-down role, Brown has the upside to surpass his RB6 mark from the previous campaign and provide managers with immense value at his current Sleeper ADP of 22 (RB12).

 

TreVeyon Henderson, New England Patriots

In his rookie season, New England Patriots running back TreVeyon Henderson's role in New England's offense was limited to start the year. Henderson averaged just 6.1 rushing attempts in the team's first seven games of the season. The usage to start the year was puzzling, as Henderson was arguably the team's most explosive playmaker. New England finally let Henderson loose in Week 8, and the Ohio State product rushed for 758 yards on 137 attempts while catching 19 passes for 122 yards over the team's final 10 games.

Overall, Henderson took advantage of an easy schedule, averaging 5.1 yards per carry, racking up 10 scores on 215 touches, including four from 50-plus yards. It was an even split with Rhamondre Stevenson, but the team leaned more on Rhambo in the playoffs, as he had 17.8 touches compared to Henderson's 8.8. Henderson will look to carve out a role in a high-octane Patriots offense as the team added wide receivers A.J. Brown and Romeo Doubs this offseason.

The 23-year-old has an injury history at Ohio State, and expect the Pats to utilize Henderson as they did last year to keep him healthy. Henderson has the potential to be a fantasy RB1 if Stevenson goes down or is benched, but expect the second-year back to see spike weeks with the backfield split. Henderson is currently RB22 in the latest RotoBaller rankings with a Sleeper ADP of 48, making him a solid pick in the middle rounds. However, with a tougher schedule and some expected spike weeks, Henderson is a better pick in best ball formats.

 

Kenneth Walker, Kansas City Chiefs

After being named the MVP of Super Bowl LX while playing for the Seattle Seahawks last season, running back Kenneth Walker III inked a three-year, $43 million contract with the Kansas City Chiefs. Walker III was a productive player during the 2025 regular season as well, recording 1,309 yards from scrimmage and five touchdowns on 252 touches across 17 games. However, his rushing and red zone production were limited by the presence of fellow Seahawks back Zach Charbonnet, who finished the year with 730 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns.

In stark contrast, Walker III now profiles as the unencumbered lead back in Kansas City and could have a chance to surpass 17 touches per game for the first time in his NFL career. The quality of the offensive environment around Walker III in Kansas City hinges on the health of quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who is currently working his way back from the ACL tear that ended his 2025 campaign.

The latest reporting indicates that Mahomes has a chance to be fully cleared by the start of training camp, which would obviously be the best-case scenario for Walker III's fantasy managers. As long as both he and Mahomes stay on the field, Walker III profiles as a solid RB1 with a clear path to posting his most productive fantasy season.

 

Who Should I Draft - Fantasy Football Tool

Read more about the Who Should I Draft tool here:

2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players - Jonathan Taylor, Omarion Hampton, Chase Brown, Saquon Barkley, Kenneth Walker, TreVeyon Henderson, Rhamondre Stevenson. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy football drafts.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Draft? button to see who the recommended draft picks are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.

Improvements For Who Should I Draft? You may have noticed our Who Should I Draft? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your 2026 fantasy football drafts. You'll see NFL player tiles with bye weeks, stats and projections, ADPs, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their preseason fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research, and update it constantly throughout the preseason. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players that are ranked.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is to select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Draft Searches. Curious to see some tough draft decisions for 2026? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Draft? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Draft

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Draft tool for 2026 drafts for Jonathan Taylor, Omarion Hampton, Chase Brown, Saquon Barkley, Kenneth Walker, TreVeyon Henderson, Rhamondre Stevenson:

Jonathan Taylor
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Chase Brown
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Chase Brown
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Chase Brown
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Chase Brown
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Chase Brown
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vs
Michael Wilson
Chase Brown
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Chase Brown
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Chase Brown
vs
RJ Harvey
Chase Brown
vs
Matthew Stafford
Chase Brown
vs
Xavier Worthy
Chase Brown
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Chase Brown
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Chase Brown
vs
Bo Nix
Chase Brown
vs
Kyle Monangai
Chase Brown
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Chase Brown
vs
Jordan Mason
Chase Brown
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Chase Brown
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Chase Brown
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Chase Brown
vs
Rachaad White
Chase Brown
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Chase Brown
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Chase Brown
vs
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Chase Brown
vs
Isiah Pacheco
Chase Brown
vs
Woody Marks
Chase Brown
vs
Tank Bigsby
Chase Brown
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Chase Brown
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Chase Brown
vs
Tyjae Spears
Chase Brown
vs
Jaydon Blue
Chase Brown
vs
Jonah Coleman
Chase Brown
vs
Alvin Kamara
Chase Brown
vs
Dylan Sampson
Chase Brown
vs
Sean Tucker
Chase Brown
vs
Ray Davis
Chase Brown
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Chase Brown
vs
Samaje Perine
Chase Brown
vs
Jordan James
Chase Brown
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Chase Brown
vs
Emmett Johnson
Chase Brown
vs
Kaytron Allen
Chase Brown
vs
Seth McGowan
Chase Brown
vs
Justice Hill
Chase Brown
vs
Braelon Allen
Chase Brown
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Chase Brown
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Chase Brown
vs
Demond Claiborne
Chase Brown
vs
Kaelon Black
Chase Brown
vs
Nicholas Singleton
Chase Brown
vs
Ty Johnson
Chase Brown
vs
Chris Brooks
Chase Brown
vs
Kimani Vidal
Chase Brown
vs
Jaylen Wright
Chase Brown
vs
DJ Giddens
Chase Brown
vs
Najee Harris
Chase Brown
vs
George Holani
Saquon Barkley
vs
James Cook III
Saquon Barkley
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Saquon Barkley
vs
Justin Jefferson
Saquon Barkley
vs
Drake London
Saquon Barkley
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Saquon Barkley
vs
De'Von Achane
Saquon Barkley
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Saquon Barkley
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Saquon Barkley
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Saquon Barkley
vs
Chase Brown
Saquon Barkley
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Saquon Barkley
vs
Derrick Henry
Saquon Barkley
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Saquon Barkley
vs
Omarion Hampton
Saquon Barkley
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Saquon Barkley
vs
Brock Bowers
Saquon Barkley
vs
Puka Nacua
Saquon Barkley
vs
George Pickens
Saquon Barkley
vs
Bijan Robinson
Saquon Barkley
vs
Nico Collins
Saquon Barkley
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Saquon Barkley
vs
Chris Olave
Saquon Barkley
vs
A.J. Brown
Saquon Barkley
vs
Malik Nabers
Saquon Barkley
vs
Kyren Williams
Saquon Barkley
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Saquon Barkley
vs
Josh Allen
Saquon Barkley
vs
Trey McBride
Saquon Barkley
vs
Javonte Williams
Saquon Barkley
vs
Devonta Smith
Saquon Barkley
vs
Tee Higgins
Saquon Barkley
vs
Breece Hall
Saquon Barkley
vs
Zay Flowers
Saquon Barkley
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Saquon Barkley
vs
Josh Jacobs
Saquon Barkley
vs
Rashee Rice
Saquon Barkley
vs
Ladd McConkey
Saquon Barkley
vs
Garrett Wilson
Saquon Barkley
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Saquon Barkley
vs
Davante Adams
Saquon Barkley
vs
Cam Skattebo
Saquon Barkley
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Saquon Barkley
vs
Colston Loveland
Saquon Barkley
vs
Luther Burden III
Saquon Barkley
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Saquon Barkley
vs
Jameson Williams
Saquon Barkley
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Saquon Barkley
vs
Mike Evans
Saquon Barkley
vs
D'Andre Swift
Saquon Barkley
vs
Lamar Jackson
Saquon Barkley
vs
Jayden Daniels
Saquon Barkley
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Saquon Barkley
vs
DJ Moore
Saquon Barkley
vs
Jadarian Price
Saquon Barkley
vs
Bucky Irving
Saquon Barkley
vs
David Montgomery
Saquon Barkley
vs
Parker Washington
Saquon Barkley
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Saquon Barkley
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Saquon Barkley
vs
Drake Maye
Saquon Barkley
vs
Joe Burrow
Saquon Barkley
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Saquon Barkley
vs
Jalen Hurts
Saquon Barkley
vs
Christian Watson
Saquon Barkley
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Saquon Barkley
vs
Carnell Tate
Saquon Barkley
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Saquon Barkley
vs
Tyler Warren
Saquon Barkley
vs
Tony Pollard
Saquon Barkley
vs
Rome Odunze
Saquon Barkley
vs
Tucker Kraft
Saquon Barkley
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Saquon Barkley
vs
Justin Herbert
Saquon Barkley
vs
Rico Dowdle
Saquon Barkley
vs
DK Metcalf
Saquon Barkley
vs
Caleb Williams
Saquon Barkley
vs
Jaylen Warren
Saquon Barkley
vs
Jayden Reed
Saquon Barkley
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Saquon Barkley
vs
Sam Laporta
Saquon Barkley
vs
Jordan Addison
Saquon Barkley
vs
Dak Prescott
Saquon Barkley
vs
Courtland Sutton
Saquon Barkley
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Saquon Barkley
vs
Brock Purdy
Saquon Barkley
vs
Josh Downs
Saquon Barkley
vs
Jaxson Dart
Saquon Barkley
vs
Blake Corum
Saquon Barkley
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Saquon Barkley
vs
Alec Pierce
Saquon Barkley
vs
Michael Wilson
Saquon Barkley
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Saquon Barkley
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Saquon Barkley
vs
RJ Harvey
Saquon Barkley
vs
Matthew Stafford
Saquon Barkley
vs
Xavier Worthy
Saquon Barkley
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Saquon Barkley
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Saquon Barkley
vs
Bo Nix
Saquon Barkley
vs
Kyle Monangai
Saquon Barkley
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Saquon Barkley
vs
Jordan Mason
Saquon Barkley
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Saquon Barkley
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Saquon Barkley
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Saquon Barkley
vs
Rachaad White
Saquon Barkley
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Saquon Barkley
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Saquon Barkley
vs
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Saquon Barkley
vs
Isiah Pacheco
Saquon Barkley
vs
Woody Marks
Saquon Barkley
vs
Tank Bigsby
Saquon Barkley
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Saquon Barkley
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Saquon Barkley
vs
Tyjae Spears
Saquon Barkley
vs
Jaydon Blue
Saquon Barkley
vs
Jonah Coleman
Saquon Barkley
vs
Alvin Kamara
Saquon Barkley
vs
Dylan Sampson
Saquon Barkley
vs
Sean Tucker
Saquon Barkley
vs
Ray Davis
Saquon Barkley
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Saquon Barkley
vs
Samaje Perine
Saquon Barkley
vs
Jordan James
Saquon Barkley
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Saquon Barkley
vs
Emmett Johnson
Saquon Barkley
vs
Kaytron Allen
Saquon Barkley
vs
Seth McGowan
Saquon Barkley
vs
Justice Hill
Saquon Barkley
vs
Braelon Allen
Saquon Barkley
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Saquon Barkley
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Saquon Barkley
vs
Demond Claiborne
Saquon Barkley
vs
Kaelon Black
Saquon Barkley
vs
Nicholas Singleton
Saquon Barkley
vs
Ty Johnson
Saquon Barkley
vs
Chris Brooks
Saquon Barkley
vs
Kimani Vidal
Saquon Barkley
vs
Jaylen Wright
Saquon Barkley
vs
DJ Giddens
Saquon Barkley
vs
Najee Harris
Saquon Barkley
vs
George Holani
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Saquon Barkley
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Drake London
Kenneth Walker III
vs
James Cook III
Kenneth Walker III
vs
De'Von Achane
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Justin Jefferson
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Chase Brown
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Derrick Henry
Kenneth Walker III
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Omarion Hampton
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Brock Bowers
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Kenneth Walker III
vs
George Pickens
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Nico Collins
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Puka Nacua
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Chris Olave
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Bijan Robinson
Kenneth Walker III
vs
A.J. Brown
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Malik Nabers
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Kyren Williams
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Josh Allen
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Trey McBride
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Javonte Williams
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Devonta Smith
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Tee Higgins
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Breece Hall
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Zay Flowers
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Josh Jacobs
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Rashee Rice
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Ladd McConkey
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Garrett Wilson
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Davante Adams
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Cam Skattebo
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Colston Loveland
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Luther Burden III
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Jameson Williams
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Mike Evans
Kenneth Walker III
vs
D'Andre Swift
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Lamar Jackson
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Jayden Daniels
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Kenneth Walker III
vs
DJ Moore
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Jadarian Price
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Bucky Irving
Kenneth Walker III
vs
David Montgomery
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Parker Washington
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Drake Maye
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Joe Burrow
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Jalen Hurts
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Christian Watson
Kenneth Walker III
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Carnell Tate
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Tyler Warren
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Tony Pollard
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Rome Odunze
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Tucker Kraft
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Justin Herbert
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Rico Dowdle
Kenneth Walker III
vs
DK Metcalf
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Caleb Williams
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Jaylen Warren
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Jayden Reed
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Sam Laporta
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Jordan Addison
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Dak Prescott
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Courtland Sutton
Kenneth Walker III
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Brock Purdy
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Josh Downs
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Jaxson Dart
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Blake Corum
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Alec Pierce
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Michael Wilson
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Kenneth Walker III
vs
RJ Harvey
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Matthew Stafford
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Xavier Worthy
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Bo Nix
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Kyle Monangai
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Jordan Mason
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Rachaad White
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Isiah Pacheco
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Woody Marks
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Tank Bigsby
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Tyjae Spears
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Jaydon Blue
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Jonah Coleman
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Alvin Kamara
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Dylan Sampson
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Sean Tucker
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Ray Davis
Kenneth Walker III
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Samaje Perine
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Jordan James
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Emmett Johnson
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Kaytron Allen
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Seth McGowan
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Justice Hill
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Braelon Allen
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Demond Claiborne
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Kaelon Black
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Nicholas Singleton
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Ty Johnson
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Chris Brooks
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Kimani Vidal
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Jaylen Wright
Kenneth Walker III
vs
DJ Giddens
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Najee Harris
Kenneth Walker III
vs
George Holani
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Christian Watson
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Carnell Tate
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Jalen Hurts
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Tyler Warren
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Joe Burrow
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Tony Pollard
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Drake Maye
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Rome Odunze
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Quinshon Judkins
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Tucker Kraft
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Jordyn Tyson
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Parker Washington
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Justin Herbert
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
David Montgomery
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Rico Dowdle
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Bucky Irving
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
DK Metcalf
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Jadarian Price
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Caleb Williams
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
DJ Moore
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Jaylen Warren
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Jayden Reed
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Jayden Daniels
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Trevor Lawrence
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Lamar Jackson
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Sam Laporta
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
D'Andre Swift
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Jordan Addison
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Mike Evans
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Dak Prescott
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Courtland Sutton
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Jameson Williams
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
J.K. Dobbins
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Terry Mclaurin
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Brock Purdy
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Luther Burden III
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Josh Downs
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Colston Loveland
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Jaxson Dart
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Jaylen Waddle
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Blake Corum
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Cam Skattebo
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Chuba Hubbard
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Davante Adams
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Alec Pierce
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Emeka Egbuka
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Michael Wilson
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Garrett Wilson
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Ladd McConkey
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Rashee Rice
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
RJ Harvey
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Josh Jacobs
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Matthew Stafford
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Xavier Worthy
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Zay Flowers
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Breece Hall
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Tee Higgins
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Bo Nix
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Devonta Smith
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Kyle Monangai
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Javonte Williams
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Quentin Johnston
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Trey McBride
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Jared Goff
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Josh Allen
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Jakobi Meyers
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Jeremiyah Love
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Baker Mayfield
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Kyren Williams
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Kyler Murray
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Malik Nabers
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Jordan Love
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
A.J. Brown
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Stefon Diggs
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Chris Olave
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Nico Collins
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
George Pickens
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Mark Andrews
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Brock Bowers
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Omarion Hampton
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Matthew Golden
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Derrick Henry
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
George Kittle
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Chase Brown
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Jordan Mason
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Ashton Jeanty
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Bijan Robinson
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Christian McCaffrey
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
James Cook III
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
De'Von Achane
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Jonathon Brooks
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Rachaad White
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Keaton Mitchell
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Isiah Pacheco
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Woody Marks
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Tank Bigsby
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Tyler Allgeier
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Tyjae Spears
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Jaydon Blue
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Jonah Coleman
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Alvin Kamara
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Dylan Sampson
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Sean Tucker
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Ray Davis
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Samaje Perine
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Jordan James
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Zach Charbonnet
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Emmett Johnson
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Kaytron Allen
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Seth McGowan
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Justice Hill
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Braelon Allen
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Emanuel Wilson
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Demond Claiborne
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Kaelon Black
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Nicholas Singleton
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Ty Johnson
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Chris Brooks
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Kimani Vidal
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Jaylen Wright
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
DJ Giddens
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Joe Burrow
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Jalen Hurts
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Drake Maye
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Christian Watson
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Carnell Tate
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Parker Washington
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
David Montgomery
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Tyler Warren
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Bucky Irving
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Tony Pollard
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Jadarian Price
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Rome Odunze
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
DJ Moore
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Tucker Kraft
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Jayden Daniels
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Justin Herbert
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Lamar Jackson
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Rico Dowdle
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
D'Andre Swift
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
DK Metcalf
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Mike Evans
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Caleb Williams
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Jaylen Warren
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Jameson Williams
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Jayden Reed
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Luther Burden III
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Sam Laporta
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Colston Loveland
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Jordan Addison
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Dak Prescott
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Cam Skattebo
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Courtland Sutton
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Davante Adams
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Brock Purdy
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Garrett Wilson
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Josh Downs
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Ladd McConkey
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Jaxson Dart
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Rashee Rice
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Blake Corum
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Josh Jacobs
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Alec Pierce
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
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Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Michael Wilson
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Breece Hall
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Tee Higgins
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Devonta Smith
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
RJ Harvey
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Javonte Williams
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Matthew Stafford
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Trey McBride
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Xavier Worthy
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Josh Allen
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Kyren Williams
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Bo Nix
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Malik Nabers
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Kyle Monangai
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
A.J. Brown
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Quentin Johnston
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Chris Olave
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Jared Goff
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Nico Collins
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
George Pickens
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Baker Mayfield
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Brock Bowers
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Kyler Murray
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Omarion Hampton
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Jordan Love
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Derrick Henry
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Stefon Diggs
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Chase Brown
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
De'Von Achane
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Mark Andrews
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Drake London
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Bijan Robinson
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
James Cook III
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Jordan Mason
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Rachaad White
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Isiah Pacheco
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Woody Marks
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Tank Bigsby
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Tyjae Spears
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Jaydon Blue
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Jonah Coleman
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Alvin Kamara
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Dylan Sampson
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Sean Tucker
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Ray Davis
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Samaje Perine
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Jordan James
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Emmett Johnson
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Kaytron Allen
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Seth McGowan
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Justice Hill
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Braelon Allen
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Rhamondre Stevenson
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Demond Claiborne
Rhamondre Stevenson
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Kaelon Black
Rhamondre Stevenson
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Nicholas Singleton
Rhamondre Stevenson
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Rhamondre Stevenson
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Rhamondre Stevenson
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Rhamondre Stevenson
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DJ Giddens

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