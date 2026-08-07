Who should I draft for fantasy football in 2026? Fantasy football outlooks for Jonathan Taylor, Omarion Hampton, Chase Brown, Saquon Barkley, Kenneth Walker, TreVeyon Henderson, Rhamondre Stevenson.
Who Should I Draft? Use this tool to assist you with some common 2026 fantasy football draft decisions regarding players like Jonathan Taylor, Omarion Hampton, Chase Brown, Saquon Barkley, Kenneth Walker, TreVeyon Henderson, Rhamondre Stevenson. We are here to help make these calls and build winning teams in 2026. Draft your optimal fantasy football teams for 2026 with our Who Should I Draft? tool. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to draft... all free!
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Fantasy Football Draft Outlooks
Below are some fantasy football outlooks written by our NFL team here at RotoBaller, bringing you their fantasy football analysis and advice on which players to consider drafting in 2026:
Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor was one of the top running backs in fantasy football most of last season after rushing for 1,356 yards on 247 attempts with 16 touchdowns across 13 games. He added 35 catches for 304 receiving yards and two scores. The 27-year-old was on the verge of a career-year until quarterback Daniel Jones (Achilles) suffered a season-ending right Achilles tear in Week 14 against the Jaguars. Once Jones went down, Taylor ended with just 229 rushing yards and two scores while averaging just 3.0 yards per carry in his last four games.
His fantasy value relies a lot on whether or not Jones is fully healthy. Jones is progressing well in his recovery from a torn Achilles and is expected to be ready for Week 1. The Colts are confident Jones will be ready and have awarded him a two-year extension during the offseason.
Most of the key pieces of the Colts offense are returning, as wide receivers Alec Pierce (re-signed) and Josh Downs, and tight end Tyler Warren, are back in 2026. With Jones under center again, Taylor is set for another huge season. He currently has an ADP of seventh overall on Sleeper as the third RB off the draft board, which aligns perfectly with RotoBaller's overall ranking of seven. He was one of the safer picks in the back end of the first round of upcoming fantasy football drafts as long as Jones is deemed ready for Week 1.
Omarion Hampton, Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers running back Omarion Hampton showed flashes of high upside at times during his rookie season but was unable to fully match preseason expectations. Hampton began the season operating as the "1B" in the offense alongside Najee Harris, but after Harris suffered a season-ending Achilles injury in Week 3, Hampton was set up for a heavy workload. Unfortunately, a fractured ankle kept the former North Carolina standout on the shelf for eight straight weeks.
However, when on the field, Hampton was quite effective, averaging 15.1 PPR points per game over his first nine NFL contests with a solid 4.4 YPC. He punched in five scores, with four of them coming on the ground, and was a reliable option in the passing game, drawing 3.9 targets per game. Hampton showed promising underlying metrics, averaging 3.1 yards after contact despite playing behind a Chargers offensive line that was battling several injuries to key contributors.
In the offseason, the Chargers added some depth to the backfield with Keaton Mitchell joining Kimani Vidal as the No. 2 and No. 3 options behind the former 22nd overall pick. However, the key factor driving a potential breakout season is the addition of new offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel. Even though his time in Miami did not end on a high note, he spearheaded the Miami offense in 2022 and 2023, which finished in the top six in yards and at least the top 11 in total points.
This improved play-calling and scheme should help this offense reach a new level in 2026 after averaging a modest 21.6 points per game last fall. While Mitchell and Vidal could occasionally draw opportunities away from Hampton, the 23-year-old projects to see a large workload in one of the game's top offensive units. He is a prime breakout pick going off the boards at pick 17 on Sleeper, making him a low-end RB1 with potential league-winning upside.
Chase Brown, Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals running back Chase Brown was in danger of falling into bust territory after a slow start to the 2025 season. Brown ended the 2024 campaign on a high note, averaging an elite 20.9 PPR points per game over his last eight games, which pushed him into high-end RB2 territory in 2025 drafts. However, over his first seven games, Brown totaled a low 9.8 PPR points per game and averaged just 3.6 YPC. Despite the slow start, Brown would go on to average a much higher 21.2 PPR points per game with 4.8 YPC over his last 10 contests of the campaign to finish the 2025 season as the overall RB7.
Much of his early-season struggles were attributed to the absence of Joe Burrow, as the entire offense took a step back without their conductor on the field. Even though Burrow will always carry a high injury risk, when on the field, this Cincinnati offense is among the league's best and can support many high-end fantasy assets. Fortunately for the 26-year-old, the Bengals did not make any major additions to the running back room as veteran Samaje Perine is still slated to operate as his No. 2.
With a healthy Burrow and a clear path to a three-down role, Brown has the upside to surpass his RB6 mark from the previous campaign and provide managers with immense value at his current Sleeper ADP of 22 (RB12).
TreVeyon Henderson, New England Patriots
In his rookie season, New England Patriots running back TreVeyon Henderson's role in New England's offense was limited to start the year. Henderson averaged just 6.1 rushing attempts in the team's first seven games of the season. The usage to start the year was puzzling, as Henderson was arguably the team's most explosive playmaker. New England finally let Henderson loose in Week 8, and the Ohio State product rushed for 758 yards on 137 attempts while catching 19 passes for 122 yards over the team's final 10 games.
Overall, Henderson took advantage of an easy schedule, averaging 5.1 yards per carry, racking up 10 scores on 215 touches, including four from 50-plus yards. It was an even split with Rhamondre Stevenson, but the team leaned more on Rhambo in the playoffs, as he had 17.8 touches compared to Henderson's 8.8. Henderson will look to carve out a role in a high-octane Patriots offense as the team added wide receivers A.J. Brown and Romeo Doubs this offseason.
The 23-year-old has an injury history at Ohio State, and expect the Pats to utilize Henderson as they did last year to keep him healthy. Henderson has the potential to be a fantasy RB1 if Stevenson goes down or is benched, but expect the second-year back to see spike weeks with the backfield split. Henderson is currently RB22 in the latest RotoBaller rankings with a Sleeper ADP of 48, making him a solid pick in the middle rounds. However, with a tougher schedule and some expected spike weeks, Henderson is a better pick in best ball formats.
Kenneth Walker, Kansas City Chiefs
After being named the MVP of Super Bowl LX while playing for the Seattle Seahawks last season, running back Kenneth Walker III inked a three-year, $43 million contract with the Kansas City Chiefs. Walker III was a productive player during the 2025 regular season as well, recording 1,309 yards from scrimmage and five touchdowns on 252 touches across 17 games. However, his rushing and red zone production were limited by the presence of fellow Seahawks back Zach Charbonnet, who finished the year with 730 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns.
In stark contrast, Walker III now profiles as the unencumbered lead back in Kansas City and could have a chance to surpass 17 touches per game for the first time in his NFL career. The quality of the offensive environment around Walker III in Kansas City hinges on the health of quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who is currently working his way back from the ACL tear that ended his 2025 campaign.
The latest reporting indicates that Mahomes has a chance to be fully cleared by the start of training camp, which would obviously be the best-case scenario for Walker III's fantasy managers. As long as both he and Mahomes stay on the field, Walker III profiles as a solid RB1 with a clear path to posting his most productive fantasy season.
Who Should I Draft - Fantasy Football Tool
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2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players - Jonathan Taylor, Omarion Hampton, Chase Brown, Saquon Barkley, Kenneth Walker, TreVeyon Henderson, Rhamondre Stevenson. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy football drafts.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Draft? button to see who the recommended draft picks are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.
Improvements For Who Should I Draft? You may have noticed our Who Should I Draft? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your 2026 fantasy football drafts. You'll see NFL player tiles with bye weeks, stats and projections, ADPs, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their preseason fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research, and update it constantly throughout the preseason. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players that are ranked.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is to select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Draft Searches. Curious to see some tough draft decisions for 2026? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Draft? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Draft
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Draft tool for 2026 drafts for Jonathan Taylor, Omarion Hampton, Chase Brown, Saquon Barkley, Kenneth Walker, TreVeyon Henderson, Rhamondre Stevenson:
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