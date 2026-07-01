July 1, 2026

Brandon's DraftKings and FanDuel WC DFS lineup picks for 2026 FIFA World Cup Soccer on 7/2/26 (Matchday 22). His top daily fantasy soccer forwards, midfielders, defenders, goalkeepers.

Welcome back to "The Kick-Off," and welcome to the 2025-26 season! Say goodbye to domestic cups, leagues, and more! We are here! It's the 2026 FIFA World Cup! The group stage has come and gone, and now we start the Knockout Stage! Whose dreams and wishes can come true, and which ones will be crushed in the shocking upsets? Let's kick off Matchday 22!!

The top favorite for today is Spain (-950) vs. Austria (+610). I will guide you through this three-match slate starting at 3:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, July 2.

If you have any questions on today's slate, bankroll management, GPP strategy, cash game strategy, or anything else, don't hesitate to contact me at [email protected], via X @df_solutions, or in our Discord chat rooms.

Predictions - Matchday 22

Spain 3 vs. Austria 0

Portugal 2 vs. Croatia 1

Switzerland 3 vs. Algeria 0

EPL DFS Goalies

Dominik Livaković - DK $4.1K || FD $9

Opponent - vs. Portugal

Dominik Livaković stands between Portugal and a trip into the Round of 16. The Croatian goalie made eight saves, conceded five goals, and recorded one clean sheet in Croatia’s three group stage matches.

His best performance came in the 4-2 loss to England, where he made seven saves while under constant pressure. The Dinamo Zagreb keeper will need to have another strong performance if he wants to extend his stay in the United States.

Portugal will not make it easy, though. It delivered a mediocre performance in the 1-1 draw with the Democratic Republic of Congo, but then turned it up in an expectedly dominant 5-0 win over Uzbekistan. Portugal has firepower, and it isn’t a secret.

Livaković will be tested with backstopping Croatia’s way into the Round of 16, while putting up a floor performance.

Others To Consider (CASH/GPP):

Unai Simón (DK $5.8K || FD $14) vs. Austria

Gregor Kobel (DK $5K || FD $11) vs. Algeria

EPL DFS Forwards

Rubén Vargas - DK $8K || FD $18

Opponent - vs. Algeria

Rubén Vargas has been the main cog in the Swiss machine through the group stage. The winger produced two goals, one assist, six shots, six chances created, 17 crosses, nine corners, three tackles, and one clearance in his two starts and a brief appearance off the bench.

He has maintained the same role he has had for Sevilla in La Liga, where he produced three goals, six assists, 41 shots, 28 chances created, 90 crosses, 40 corners, 19 tackles, seven interceptions, and 13 clearances in 24 appearances and 20 starts.

Algeria averaged just over two Goals Against Per 90 in the group stage, losing 3-0 to Argentina, winning 2-1 versus Jordan, and drawing 3-3 with Austria. It is expected that the lack of defense will continue against the surging Nati. Considering Vargas’ majority role on set pieces, his open-play value, and his salary, he is projected to produce another ceiling performance.

Others To Consider (CASH/GPP):

Mikel Oyarzabal (DK $10K || FD $20) vs. Austria

Lamine Yamal (DK $9.9K || FD $22) vs. Austria

SWITZERLAND OFF TO A FLYING START IN THE SECOND HALF 🇨🇭 Rubén Vargas scores less than a minute in after halftime! pic.twitter.com/IHPdfzJPzO — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 24, 2026

EPL DFS Midfielders

Bruno Fernandes - DK $9.8K || FD $17

Opponent - vs. Croatia

Bruno Fernandes will be in charge of leading the A Seleção das Quinas against Croatia, and if anyone followed the attacking midfielder’s season this year with Manchester United of the English Premier League, they will understand that he can carry a team when needed.

In his 36 starts in all competitions, he managed nine goals, 22 assists, 88 shots, 141 chances created, 190 crosses, 94 corners, 56 tackles, 22 interceptions, and 43 clearances en route to becoming the all-time assist leader in a single season in the English Premier League.

Through his three group stage fixtures, he amassed one assist, six shots, four chances created, 15 crosses, six corners, and seven tackles. Even if he doesn’t get as many looks on the net himself, he still has a chance at a floor game from crosses and shots assisted alone.

Croatia is not the same defensive stronghold many remember it as, and the 4-2 loss to England is proof. However, this will not be an easy matchup for Fernandes, either. Nevertheless, he holds the majority of the set pieces. Between his creativity on and off the ball and his constant peripheral production, he is projected to at least produce a floor performance.

Others To Consider (CASH/GPP):

Álex Baena (DK $6.7K || FD $15) vs. Austria

Farès Chaïbi (DK $4.3K || FD $13) vs. Switzerland

EPL DFS Defenders

Ricardo Rodriguez - DK $4.1K || FD $11

Opponent - vs. Algeria

Veteran wingback Ricardo Rodriguez has provided consistency on the back end for Switzerland. In his three starts in the group stage, he amassed four chances created, 12 crosses, two corners, six tackles, two interceptions, and eight clearances.

Unsurprisingly, he has produced plenty of offense and created plenty of chances in the two prime matchups against Qatar and Bosnia and Herzegovina.

A similar performance is predicted in the prime matchup versus Algeria. As mentioned, the opposition has struggled to keep the ball out of its net through the group stage. With big names to pay up for on the slate, Rodriguez is expected to be a "LOCK" in "CASH" contests and highly owned in GPP contests.

Others To Consider (CASH/GPP):

Nuno Mendes (DK $7.7K || FD $14) vs. Croatia

Marcos Llorente (DK $4.2K || FD $13) vs. Austria

Corner Takers

Spain: Álex Baena/Lamine Yamal

Austria: Marcel Sabitzer

Portugal: Bruno Fernandes

Croatia: Luka Modrić

Switzerland: Rubén Vargas

Algeria: Riyad Mahrez/Farès Chaïbi

Thanks for reading The Kick-Off. Good luck in all of your contests today!