Sep 12, 2026, 12:33 AM ET
The Washington Commanders' defense was a train wreck in 2025, allowing the most yards and the sixth most points in the league. Predictably, the team completely overhauled the defensive roster over the offseason, adding a new voice in defensive coordinator Daronte Jones, formerly the Vikings' defensive backs coach and pass game coordinator. Jones is expected to implement a Brian Flores-style scheme after working closely under him for the past few seasons. Key pieces like EDGE Odafe Oweh, LB Sonny Styles, and S Nick Cross are expected to be impactful additions, in addition to bounce-back seasons from CB Mike Sainristil and LB Frankie Luvu. This unit is still largely expected to be closer to the bottom 1, and will also face a new-look offense in Philadelphia for the season opener. Until proven otherwise, Washington's D/ST is not recommended as a starting option.--Kyle McCarthySource: RotoBaller