Theo Johnson May Be Re-Emerging as a Dynasty Buy-Low Target
Theo Johnson was a steady contributor to his team's passing game in 2025, recording 45 catches for 528 yards and five touchdowns on 74 targets across 15 games. Still, New York made a significant addition at the tight end position in free agency, signing Isaiah Likely to a three-year, $40 million contract. Given the team's financial commitment and Likely's familiarity with new Giants head coach John. Harbaugh from their time together in Baltimore, Johnson seems likely to open the year as the TE2 in New York. However, the Giants' wide receiver corps currently profiles as one of the weaker units in the NFL, particularly given star wideout Malik Nabers' (knee) uncertain health outlook. As a result, the team could lean into more two-tight end sets to get two of their better pass-catchers on the field at the same time. In dynasty leagues where his value has tanked following New York's acquisition of Likely, Johnson could be worth targeting as a buy-low candidate.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller