Tank Bigsby is a Premium Handcuff Running Back Option, on the FLEX Radar for Week 1
Tank Bigsby enters the 2026 season as the immediate backup for Saquon Barkley and is a popular handcuff option. His standalone value is limited while Barkley remains active, but Bigsby will be the first running back off the bench and the first to enter the lineup should Barkley miss any time. Regardless of Barkley's status, Bigsby will play a handful of snaps and earn a few touches each game. In 2025, Bigsby played 133 offensive snaps for the Eagles and tallied 58 carries for 344 yards and two touchdowns. Bigsby recorded an impressive yards-per-carry average of 5.9, while also averaging 2.8 rushing yards after contact per carry. Bigsby hasn't produced much in the receiving game with just 11 career catches for 92 yards (three receptions for 32 yards in 2025). Still, it will be interesting to see if that changes under new offensive coordinator Sean Mannion. Bigsby ranks as RotoBaller's No. 48 running back (No. 129 overall FLEX). He is currently rostered in just 35% of Yahoo leagues. While Bigsby showed what he could do in Week 18 of the 2025 NFL season against the Washington Commanders with Barkley sitting out (16 rushes for 75 yards and a touchdown, plus a 31-yard reception), there is no real reason to put Bigsby in lineups for Week 1 in most shallow redraft leagues. However, his situation is worth monitoring as the season continues, and he is on the FLEX radar heading into Week 1.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller