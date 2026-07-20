Skyler Bell a Late-Round Redraft Sleeper to Target Entering 2026
Skyler Bell was one of the most productive pass-catchers in college football in 2025, recording 101 catches for 1,278 yards and 13 touchdowns across 13 games at the University of Connecticut. After being drafted in the fourth round this past April by Buffalo, Bell has a chance to emerge as an immediate contributor in the NFL. The Bills added veteran wideout DJ Moore over the offseason to a wide receiver corps that also features Khalil Shakir, Joshua Palmer, and Keon Coleman. However, Buffalo has been searching for high-impact wide receiver talent for the last several seasons. If Bell proves that he can be a difference-maker with a strong showing this summer, the Bills' incumbent wide receiver options will not hold him back from seeing the field. As the WR106 by current redraft ADP, Bell is a late-round sleeper for fantasy managers to target entering 2026.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller