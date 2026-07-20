Nicholas Singleton a Rookie to Watch When Training Camps Open
Nicholas Singleton fell to the fifth round of the 2026 NFL Draft, which in some scenarios would be enough to remove him entirely from fantasy draft boards ahead of his rookie season. In Singleton's case, he lands in a running back room with enough question marks to still present an intriguing opportunity. Veteran Tony Pollard has run for 1,000 yards in each of his two seasons with the Titans and in four straight campaigns, dating back to his time with the Cowboys, but he had nearly as many fumbles as touchdowns in 2025 and has seen his receiving production on the decline each year since 2022. Former third-round pick Tyjae Spears has dealt with injuries and watched his efficiency drop off considerably since a 2023 rookie season in which he forced a true 50/50 split with future Hall of Famer Derrick Henry. A new coaching staff in Tennessee could lean on the veterans early in the year, but Singleton has the size and athleticism to handle a three-down role and the versatility to work in both the run and pass games. With Titans rookies reporting for training camp on Thursday, he will soon face his first challenges of handling pass protection in an NFL offense, often the biggest hurdle in first-year running backs finding the field, but if he can handle himself in that regard, the door remains open for Singleton to carve out a fantasy-relevant role as a rookie.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller