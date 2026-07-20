Kyle Monangai's Dynasty Stock Surging Ahead of 2026
Kyle Monangai recorded 947 scrimmage yards and five touchdowns on 187 touches across 17 games as a rookie. Monangai entered the season firmly behind veteran Bears back D'Andre Swift on the depth chart, but Monangai worked his way into a more even playing time split by the end of the season. From Week 12 through the end of the regular season, neither Bears running back played more than 59% or fewer than 41% of the team's offensive snaps. In 2026, both backs will likely play significant roles in what should be a very strong Bears running game. However, Swift will be a free agent at season's end and may not be in Chicago's long-term plans. Given his production as a rookie and his pathway to RB1 duties in Chicago, Monangai profiles as a clear dynasty buy ahead of 2026.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller