Jake Elliott Remains Starting Kicker for Eagles in 2026, Looking to Bounce Back in Week 1
Jake Elliott enters his 10th season in the NFL (all with the Eagles) in 2026. He will once again handle placekicking duties as the Eagles' starting kicker. Elliott has a Week 1 matchup with the Washington Commanders. According to The Football Database, the Commanders allowed 145 points to kickers in standard leagues in 2025, which ranked just 20th in the NFL. Elliott ranks as RotoBaller's 16th kicker in Week 1 and gives him a matchup rating of 94.5, while projecting him to score 7.7 fantasy points. The 31-year-old had a somewhat shaky 2025 season. He made 20 out of 27 field goals (74.1%), including 7-for-10 from 40 yards or more and 4-for-8 from 50 yards or more. He made 41 out of his 42 extra point attempts. Elliott is currently rostered in just 8% of Yahoo leagues. While Elliott seemingly has a somewhat favorable matchup for Week 1, there are better options at kicker available.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller