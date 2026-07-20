Has Dallas Goedert Become Undervalued by Current Redraft ADP?
Dallas Goedert finished as the TE6 in per-game PPR scoring by recording 60 catches for 591 yards and 11 touchdowns on 82 targets. The 31-year-old's fantasy production was largely fueled by a major spike in touchdown production, which has rightly led to expectations of regression in 2026. Across seven seasons with the Eagles before 2025, Goedert had averaged just 3.4 touchdown catches per season. However, the Eagles traded away star wide receiver A.J. Brown over the offseason and hired a new offensive coordinator in Sean Mannion, both of which could open up the team's passing offense and create more opportunities for Goedert. While fantasy managers should not expect him to repeat his TE6 production from a year ago, Goedert profiles as a value selection at his current redraft ADP of TE15.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller