Drew Stevens Set to Make NFL Debut Against Eagles in Week 1
Drew Stevens is set to make his NFL debut on the road against the Philadelphia Eagles for the season opener. Stevens, an undrafted free agent out of Iowa, beat out former 2023 third-round pick Jake Moody for Washington's kicking duties. Stevens went 4-for-5 on field goals and 2-for-2 on extra points in the preseason. Stevens was also remarkably consistent throughout training camp, making 43 of 48 field goal attempts. Attached to Jayden Daniels and Washington's offense, there could be some scoring opportunities for Stevens, putting him in streamer range for kickers in very deep leagues for Week 1.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller