DeVonta Smith Ready for WR1 Role with Eagles Vs. Commanders
DeVonta Smith is primed to take over wide receiver No. 1 duties for the Philadelphia Eagles in 2026. Smith is expected to operate as the top target in the passing game for quarterback Jalen Hurts, following the departure of fellow wideout A.J. Brown, who was traded to the New England Patriots in June. Now working in a new offense under offensive coordinator Sean Mannion, Smith is in line for plenty of opportunities this season. In early August, Smith dealt with a hamstring injury that kept him sidelined for part of training camp, and he did not appear in any preseason games. However, Smith returned to full participation in practice in late August and appears to be fully healthy heading into a Week 1 matchup with the Washington Commanders. He will compete for targets with teammates Dontayvion Wicks, Makai Lemon, Dallas Goedert, Saquon Barkley, and others, but expect Smith to lead the team in receptions and receiving yards regularly. Smith posted 77 receptions and a team-leading 1,008 receiving yards, along with four touchdowns, in 2025. He finished the 2025 season as the No. 20-ranked wide receiver in total fantasy points in half-PPR leagues. Smith currently ranks as a top-10 wide receiver on RotoBaller as the 2026 season kicks off. The Commanders allowed 242.5 passing yards per game in 2025 (28th in the NFL). Smith should be in all lineups.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller